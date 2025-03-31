ADVERTISEMENT

It’s frequently said that one man's trash is another man's treasure. However, in the case of selling used items, it can sometimes be the opposite - one man’s treasure can seem like trash to others. From duct tape shoes to quadruplet peanut and sauce packets, the things we want to sell don’t always appear buy-worthy to others. Below, the Bored Panda team gathered some of the most ridiculous items people tried selling on Facebook Marketplace. Scroll down to discover them below, but be warned that some of them might be impossible to unsee.

#1

I Would Of Bought That In One Breath

Gallery mode Wooden Humpty Dumpty figure with long legs advertised as haunted on Facebook Marketplace.

Alexis Merkle Report

alishanatzel_1 avatar
Alisha Natzel
Alisha Natzel
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This appears to be alright deal, but it definitely depends on the cost of exorcism in your area.

    #2

    Jason Stathom Cheetah

    Gallery mode Ceramic cheetah with a human head listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    IamactuallyBrocky Report

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's almost like it's trying to say "Please put me out of my misery."

    #3

    The Description Said “Good Condition, Hmu”

    Gallery mode "Person holding a small cracker sandwich, listed as a 'Lunchable sandwich' on Facebook Marketplace for $18."

    Infinityang3l Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. If there isn't a cracker on top it's not a sandwich.

    Expecting that people will try to sell all kinds of items, Facebook thought about it in advance and has put in place some guidelines on what can’t be listed on their marketplace. The first one is quite self-explanatory - non-physical items. 

    “For example, 'in search of’ posts, lost and found posts, jokes and news aren't allowed,” Facebook explains. Similarly, services like house cleaning also aren’t allowed on Facebook Marketplace.

    #4

    We Banned Single Use Plastic Bags This Time Last Year

    Gallery mode Framed plastic bag listed for $250 on Facebook Marketplace.

    008286 Report

    #5

    I’m Sure This Meets All Maritime Regulations

    Gallery mode Homemade boat made from a picnic table and barrels, listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    ansquaremet Report

    #6

    Cut In Half Kayak With No Functionality…

    Gallery mode Half kayak for sale on Facebook Marketplace, cut in half and placed on grass.

    Jackdks Report

    Other items that shouldn’t be sold on there entail animals or their products. “This includes posting about animals for adoption, except by vetted pet adoption matching services,” Facebook writes. Healthcare products like thermometers or first aid kits are out of the question as well - for everyone’s safety, of course.

    #7

    Tetanus Included

    Gallery mode Old water slide with frame for sale on Facebook Marketplace, set in a rural backyard with a dog nearby.

    NinjaHannah Report

    #8

    I Have No Comment

    Gallery mode Yellow Minion-themed coffin listed for free on Facebook Marketplace.

    AnticlimacticLlamati Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone else a little horrified (but also releived) that their "son grew out of it"?

    #9

    Hands For Your Hands

    Gallery mode Plastic hands sold for $5 on Facebook Marketplace, showcasing unusual items.

    Megan Welsh Report

    What Facebook additionally doesn’t want to see on their Marketplace are any recalled products. Companies usually recall their goods because of defects that can pose or have safety risks for customers. “If you're unsure whether the item you're buying or selling has been recalled, look on the website of the item's manufacturer or relevant government entity. For example, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission or the EU Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products,” they recommend.

    #10

    I'd Invest In This Business

    Gallery mode Radiator chair on Facebook Marketplace, showcasing creative upcycled design.

    Jadon Cuin Report

    #11

    Amazing Birthday Cacks

    Gallery mode Homemade cartoon-themed cakes on Facebook Marketplace listing.

    unknownpepesilvia Report

    #12

    A Quadruple Peanut!

    Gallery mode Rare quadruple peanut listed on Facebook Marketplace for $500.

    throwaway115935666 Report

    Lastly, even though Facebook doesn’t mention it in their guidelines, you also can’t sell tobacco products, alcohol, drugs, sex toys, pirated software, and weapons on the marketplace. If someone violates these rules, their listing can be rejected or removed. In frequently reoccurring instances, the person could also get their access to Facebook (or all Meta-owned websites) terminated.

    #13

    Um Okay..?

    Gallery mode Packets of mild sauce for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Lee's Summit, MO.

    mariahksmith Report

    #14

    This Is Not Being Sold By A Child, A Grown Adult Made These

    Gallery mode Duct tape shoes with blue laces for sale on Facebook Marketplace, showcasing creative homemade footwear.

    NearKilroy Report

    #15

    $4000 Nightmare Fuel

    Gallery mode Chuck E. Cheese head on sale with vintage toys; unusual items listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    thejedipokewizard Report

    So, to ensure that your decluttering session or side hustle doesn’t get you removed from Facebook, it’s better to avoid listing all the previously mentioned items for sale. If you’re looking to earn some extra money in particular, it’s better to sell items that usually do well on Facebook Marketplace. According to Amasty.com, one of the best-performing things on there is furniture. These are great items to sell on Marketplace because they’re essential to every home, and when people want to redecorate, they often choose to do it at an affordable price.

    #16

    It’s A Me?

    Gallery mode Milk jug listed as limited edition on Facebook Marketplace for $50.

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    Just What I Wanted

    Gallery mode T-shaped book for sale on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $5.

    Accybun Report

    #18

    You Couldn't Pay Me Enough To Put This Is My Home

    Gallery mode Cow-patterned bar stool for sale on Facebook Marketplace, featuring a quirky design with white legs.

    reddit.com Report

    Electronics also sell great because new ones can be very expensive, while gently used items can be much more affordable. The same goes for bicycles and sports equipment. They sell quickly as more and more people are looking into buying fitness equipment without the prices of a new one.

    #19

    A Weird Marketplace Find

    Gallery mode Teddy bear armchair for sale on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $750.

    Heather Woods Report

    #20

    Is This A Thing Now? Selling Used Fake Nails?

    Gallery mode Used gel nail set for sale on Facebook Marketplace at $85.

    amytn54 Report

    #21

    Once In A Lifetime Opportunity

    Gallery mode McDonald's cup listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, described as unused with unlimited refills.

    Zeroshim Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got a 24 hr ban off Facebook in 2015 for doing a similar listing as this once 😂

    Other great item categories include clothing and shoes, home decor, toys, games, and books. The key is to sell items that are clean and in good condition. These things are in constant demand, so you can’t go wrong with putting any of these belongings for sale on Facebook Marketplace
    #22

    One Of A Kind In Boulder, Co

    Gallery mode Person in colorful handmade knitted unitard on Facebook Marketplace against a blue sky backdrop.

    Snowjunkie21 Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No matter what anyone says, that is not me or my listing.

    #23

    Not Sure What’s Worse. The Price Or The Product ??

    Gallery mode Natural nails for sale with nail clippers, unusual Facebook Marketplace listing.

    808guamie Report

    #24

    Oh Yes, Beautiful

    Gallery mode Hand holding a clear ornament filled with baked beans, listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    imnotDeadyetOK Report

    #25

    I Mean I Appreciate The Honesty

    Gallery mode Rocks for sale on Facebook Marketplace, piled on a driveway, listed at $50.

    krystiah Report

    #26

    Autism Table. Handcrafted And Made By Someone Personally Touched By Autism, Whatever That Means

    Gallery mode Autism-themed coffee table for sale on Facebook Marketplace, featuring puzzle piece design and LED lights.

    jurvekthebosmer Report

    #27

    Facebook Marketplace

    Gallery mode Gray LA County jail shoes listed on Facebook Marketplace for $40.

    turtlenips69 Report

    #28

    Anatomy Of A Juul Pod… My Nephew Could Do This For Free

    Gallery mode Framed Juul components labeled "Anatomy of the Juul" listed for $5,000 on Facebook Marketplace.

    apeloqueen Report

    #29

    Found On Fb Marketplace Does This Count?

    Gallery mode "Old iPhone listed as iPhone 11 Pro on Facebook Marketplace, price $1,500, East Orange, NJ."

    reddit.com Report

    #30

    Cowboy Boot Toilet Brush Holder (Need I Say More)

    Gallery mode Cowboy boot toilet brush holder, an unusual piece found on Facebook Marketplace.

    epololly Report

    #31

    I Thought The Minion Phase Was Over?

    Gallery mode Minion-themed stack of painted tires for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    2006HyundaiTucson Report

    #32

    Fifty Bucks For Something Probably Won At The County Fair

    Gallery mode Justin Bieber-themed lamp for sale on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $50.

    tequilasundae Report

    nicolewhite1993 avatar
    She who must not be named
    She who must not be named
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A few days ago, my daughter bought herself a bee squishy with her pocket money and she named him Justin Beebuzz. I was actually quite proud of her, she's only 9 😅 (just wanted to share the story somewhere and this pic reminded me of it).

    #33

    Fridge From Facebook Marketplace

    Gallery mode Decorative fridge listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $200.

    Musicscott Report

    #34

    Found On Facebook Marketplace

    Gallery mode Epoxy Cheerios coasters listed on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $20.

    Jab1002 Report

    #35

    Might Not Be Delusional, He Might Know Exactly What He’s Doing

    Gallery mode Electric hammer listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, featuring a standard hammer with an attached cable.

    Raseri_ Report

    richardgraham avatar
    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Electrical hammer Is gonna be a sudden craze Electrical hammer Is bound to be the very next phase They call it mellow yellow (Quite rightly) They call me mellow yellow (Quite rightly) They call me mellow yellow

    #36

    In Ok Condition

    Gallery mode Pedestrian crossing button listed for $50 on Facebook Marketplace, shown in various angles and described as in OK condition.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    For Those That Are Already Planning Christmas Decorations...the Price Is Actually Pretty Fair

    Gallery mode Potato nativity scene for sale on Facebook Marketplace, listed at $20 in Warwick, RI.

    haynate14 Report

    #38

    I Appreciate The Creativity And The Cost Of Materials Might Make These Roller Skates Worth More Than $25

    Gallery mode Office chair bases with boots listed as roller skates on Facebook Marketplace.

    evlarida Report

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those who are really curious about the sensation of having broken bones.

    #39

    Found This Gem On Facebook Marketplace

    Gallery mode Unique cross-shaped fry for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Fully_Chubbed Report

    #40

    Local Characters, You Say?!?! Rare, You Say?

    Gallery mode Wax busts of two local characters for sale on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $600, previously $810.

    TanguayX Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The listing says Pinkney, that is just about par for the course in Pinkney. Magat country.

    #41

    Thinking About Getting The Kids A New Toy

    Gallery mode Custom Elmo doll with mixed materials and added accessories for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    jlynn5415 Report

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't know Elmo was a character in Hellraiser ;)

    #42

    My Ice Cream Taste Funny

    Gallery mode Antique ice cream scoop for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    visk0n3 Report

    #43

    0/10 Would Not Want In My House

    Gallery mode Creepy doll for sale on Facebook Marketplace described as haunted with eerie eyes and unsettling expression.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    Just What I Always Wanted, And Such A Reasonable Price Too! "A Real Conversation Piece"

    Gallery mode Large glass jar full of doll parts for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    czerw1tl Report

    #45

    But Why? Now Why In The World Would I Want That

    Gallery mode Remote control hot-glued together in a humorous Facebook Marketplace post about selling unusual items.

    Mighty_A Report

    #46

    Is It A Jouch Or A Jofa?

    Gallery mode Vintage jeans couch for sale on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $200.

    EternalOptimist404 Report

    #47

    This Chair On Facebook Marketplace

    Gallery mode Succulent plants in a wooden chair for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Mystic-Twilight Report

    #48

    On Facebook Marketplace

    Gallery mode Beehive listed for decoration on Facebook Marketplace priced at $25.

    ifindthishumerus Report

    leannjeanette avatar
    Rufus
    Rufus
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a bee hive but a wasp’s nest, I think. No touchy.

    #49

    Found This Hidden "Gem" On The Marketplace

    Gallery mode Kidney stones placed on a ruler, listed at a high price on Facebook Marketplace.

    mrhopphead Report

    #50

    That Is Beyond Ridiculous

    Gallery mode Leather couch covered in snow advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

    RealBearSmith Report

    #51

    You Never Know

    Gallery mode Tennis ball with small plant sprouts for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    genius23sarcasm Report

    #52

    For Those Who Can't Wait A Day

    Gallery mode Facebook Marketplace listing for Chick-fil-A spicy sandwich on a Sunday, $12 with seven available.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    Isn’t Any Less Delusional Then Vitamin Water

    Gallery mode Mason jars with ice and water being humorously sold as a summer cooler on Facebook Marketplace.

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    These Oreos You Can Get At The Drugstore For $5

    Gallery mode Game of Thrones Oreo cookies listed on Facebook Marketplace for $500, unopened packaging.

    aura_you_awake Report

    #55

    Do You Want To Build A Snowman? Description: Good Condition Snowman Making Kit Includes Pair Of Pebble Eyes, Pair Of Twig Arms And 1 Baby Carrot Nose. Pick Up Only!

    Gallery mode Facebook Marketplace listing of a snowman kit, featuring two sticks, a carrot, and stones arranged on a concrete surface.

    Norbee250 Report

    #56

    What A Bargain

    Gallery mode Plastic cup with a smiley face drawing listed as abstract art on Facebook Marketplace.

    evanedlla Report

    #57

    The Tooth Fairy Of Fb Marketplace

    Gallery mode Baby teeth for sale on Facebook Marketplace in a white case, described as a fairy tooth surprise.

    MisterBehave Report

    #58

    Might Be A Little Cliche But This Is The First Time Ive Seen Something Like This Outside Of Reddit

    Gallery mode Cheeseburger with bite missing listed for $500 on Facebook Marketplace.

    TPalaPlayz Report

    #59

    "Oiled" Birkenstocks

    Gallery mode Birkenstock Arizona sandals with tobacco oiled leather listed on Facebook Marketplace for $65 in Atlanta, GA.

    rwatkinsGA Report

    #60

    Found This Monstrosity On The Facebook Marketplace

    Gallery mode Customized Hyundai Sonata with modified trunk listed on Facebook Marketplace, blending car and pickup features.

    ORANGExBEEF Report

    #61

    Are They Really Rare?

    Gallery mode Rare rocks displayed for sale on Facebook Marketplace listed at $10,000.

    Matt John Report

    #62

    Genuine Elvis Fart! What A Deal!

    Gallery mode A jar labeled "Genuine Elvis fart" listed for $1,000 on Facebook Marketplace as garbage for sale.

    AnxietySpiritAnimal Report

    #63

    Only $100

    Gallery mode Jar of assorted trinkets for sale on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $100.

    danger1954 Report

    #64

    Come Get These Hands For $free.99

    Gallery mode Hand clenched in a fist over wooden floor, listed as free on Facebook Marketplace.

    BookResponsible9101 Report

    #65

    Greggings

    Gallery mode Leggings with "Greggs" print for sale on Facebook Marketplace, priced at £4.

    BigBigBigBigBigBig99 Report

    nicolewhite1993 avatar
    She who must not be named
    She who must not be named
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those of you not in the UK, Greggs is a branch of bakeries which are very popular over here

    #66

    "General Wear And Tear"

    Gallery mode Worn Ashley Furniture reclining chair for sale on Facebook Marketplace, showing signs of wear and tear.

    tequilasundae Report

    #67

    Wedding Sign

    Gallery mode Wedding road sign for sale on Facebook Marketplace, featuring a removable arrow.

    G0PACKGO Report

    #68

    For Someone Who Already Has Everything

    Gallery mode Beaded curtain crafted from discarded Bic lighters, featured on Facebook Marketplace.

    yellowfang_the-cat Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would honestly pay $80-100au max. It’s random, colourful, recycled and kinda cool

    #69

    Burritos For Sale

    Gallery mode Person making burritos on the floor with foil-wrapped burritos for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    gorcbor19 Report

    #70

    So Many Questions. Is The Window In The Room With Us?

    Gallery mode Unusual Facebook Marketplace listing showing a toilet labeled as an "Air Conditioner LARGE" for sale.

    omfgRU4Real Report

    #71

    10 Bucks Cyberpunk Coaster

    Gallery mode Floppy disk labeled as cyberpunk drink coasters for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    kurt20150 Report

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've heard the "3D-printed save icon" thing before, but "cyberpunk drink coaster" is a new one.

