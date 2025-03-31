70 Times People Tried Selling Their Garbage On Facebook Marketplace
It’s frequently said that one man's trash is another man's treasure. However, in the case of selling used items, it can sometimes be the opposite - one man’s treasure can seem like trash to others. From duct tape shoes to quadruplet peanut and sauce packets, the things we want to sell don’t always appear buy-worthy to others. Below, the Bored Panda team gathered some of the most ridiculous items people tried selling on Facebook Marketplace. Scroll down to discover them below, but be warned that some of them might be impossible to unsee.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Would Of Bought That In One Breath
This appears to be alright deal, but it definitely depends on the cost of exorcism in your area.
Jason Stathom Cheetah
The Description Said “Good Condition, Hmu”
Nope. If there isn't a cracker on top it's not a sandwich.
Expecting that people will try to sell all kinds of items, Facebook thought about it in advance and has put in place some guidelines on what can’t be listed on their marketplace. The first one is quite self-explanatory - non-physical items.
“For example, 'in search of’ posts, lost and found posts, jokes and news aren't allowed,” Facebook explains. Similarly, services like house cleaning also aren’t allowed on Facebook Marketplace.
We Banned Single Use Plastic Bags This Time Last Year
I’m Sure This Meets All Maritime Regulations
Cut In Half Kayak With No Functionality…
Other items that shouldn’t be sold on there entail animals or their products. “This includes posting about animals for adoption, except by vetted pet adoption matching services,” Facebook writes. Healthcare products like thermometers or first aid kits are out of the question as well - for everyone’s safety, of course.
Tetanus Included
I Have No Comment
Anyone else a little horrified (but also releived) that their "son grew out of it"?
Hands For Your Hands
What Facebook additionally doesn’t want to see on their Marketplace are any recalled products. Companies usually recall their goods because of defects that can pose or have safety risks for customers. “If you're unsure whether the item you're buying or selling has been recalled, look on the website of the item's manufacturer or relevant government entity. For example, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission or the EU Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products,” they recommend.
I'd Invest In This Business
Amazing Birthday Cacks
A Quadruple Peanut!
Lastly, even though Facebook doesn’t mention it in their guidelines, you also can’t sell tobacco products, alcohol, drugs, sex toys, pirated software, and weapons on the marketplace. If someone violates these rules, their listing can be rejected or removed. In frequently reoccurring instances, the person could also get their access to Facebook (or all Meta-owned websites) terminated.
Um Okay..?
I thought they were different vehicles seeds for a bit. Mm
This Is Not Being Sold By A Child, A Grown Adult Made These
$4000 Nightmare Fuel
So, to ensure that your decluttering session or side hustle doesn’t get you removed from Facebook, it’s better to avoid listing all the previously mentioned items for sale. If you’re looking to earn some extra money in particular, it’s better to sell items that usually do well on Facebook Marketplace. According to Amasty.com, one of the best-performing things on there is furniture. These are great items to sell on Marketplace because they’re essential to every home, and when people want to redecorate, they often choose to do it at an affordable price.
It’s A Me?
Just What I Wanted
You Couldn't Pay Me Enough To Put This Is My Home
Electronics also sell great because new ones can be very expensive, while gently used items can be much more affordable. The same goes for bicycles and sports equipment. They sell quickly as more and more people are looking into buying fitness equipment without the prices of a new one.
A Weird Marketplace Find
My daughter would love that, but for $750, no thanks
Is This A Thing Now? Selling Used Fake Nails?
Once In A Lifetime Opportunity
I got a 24 hr ban off Facebook in 2015 for doing a similar listing as this once 😂
Other great item categories include clothing and shoes, home decor, toys, games, and books. The key is to sell items that are clean and in good condition. These things are in constant demand, so you can’t go wrong with putting any of these belongings for sale on Facebook Marketplace
One Of A Kind In Boulder, Co
Not Sure What’s Worse. The Price Or The Product ??
Oh Yes, Beautiful
For sellers to receive even more sale opportunities, we’ll leave you with the advice of Willow Wright, owner of a unique vintage shop, Urban Redeux, on how to be successful on Facebook Marketplace: "Start with quality images and clear descriptions. Be realistic with your asking price and be ready to consider lower offers—negotiation is part of the game. Also, temper your expectations. Facebook Marketplace has become a major player in the reselling world, so there’s a lot of competition, especially in bigger cities."
I Mean I Appreciate The Honesty
Autism Table. Handcrafted And Made By Someone Personally Touched By Autism, Whatever That Means
Facebook Marketplace
Anatomy Of A Juul Pod… My Nephew Could Do This For Free
Found On Fb Marketplace Does This Count?
Cowboy Boot Toilet Brush Holder (Need I Say More)
I Thought The Minion Phase Was Over?
Fifty Bucks For Something Probably Won At The County Fair
A few days ago, my daughter bought herself a bee squishy with her pocket money and she named him Justin Beebuzz. I was actually quite proud of her, she's only 9 😅 (just wanted to share the story somewhere and this pic reminded me of it).
Fridge From Facebook Marketplace
Found On Facebook Marketplace
Might Not Be Delusional, He Might Know Exactly What He’s Doing
Electrical hammer Is gonna be a sudden craze Electrical hammer Is bound to be the very next phase They call it mellow yellow (Quite rightly) They call me mellow yellow (Quite rightly) They call me mellow yellow
In Ok Condition
For Those That Are Already Planning Christmas Decorations...the Price Is Actually Pretty Fair
I Appreciate The Creativity And The Cost Of Materials Might Make These Roller Skates Worth More Than $25
Found This Gem On Facebook Marketplace
Local Characters, You Say?!?! Rare, You Say?
Thinking About Getting The Kids A New Toy
My Ice Cream Taste Funny
0/10 Would Not Want In My House
Just What I Always Wanted, And Such A Reasonable Price Too! "A Real Conversation Piece"
But Why? Now Why In The World Would I Want That
Is It A Jouch Or A Jofa?
This Chair On Facebook Marketplace
On Facebook Marketplace
Found This Hidden "Gem" On The Marketplace
That Is Beyond Ridiculous
You Never Know
For Those Who Can't Wait A Day
Isn’t Any Less Delusional Then Vitamin Water
These Oreos You Can Get At The Drugstore For $5
Do You Want To Build A Snowman? Description: Good Condition Snowman Making Kit Includes Pair Of Pebble Eyes, Pair Of Twig Arms And 1 Baby Carrot Nose. Pick Up Only!
What A Bargain
The Tooth Fairy Of Fb Marketplace
Might Be A Little Cliche But This Is The First Time Ive Seen Something Like This Outside Of Reddit
"Oiled" Birkenstocks
Found This Monstrosity On The Facebook Marketplace
Are They Really Rare?
Bottom left looks like it could have geods if split
Genuine Elvis Fart! What A Deal!
Only $100
Come Get These Hands For $free.99
Greggings
For those of you not in the UK, Greggs is a branch of bakeries which are very popular over here
"General Wear And Tear"
Wedding Sign
For Someone Who Already Has Everything
I would honestly pay $80-100au max. It’s random, colourful, recycled and kinda cool