Selling something online isn’t as easy as it might look. It’s a real learning curve that is usually full of trial and error. From poor listing photos and descriptions to inadequate pricing and communication, there are many things sellers and resellers online have to look out for if they want to succeed. Luckily, nowadays websites like Facebook Marketplace make it easier to sell, but even with their help, some people just can’t figure it out. Below you’ll find many instances of people being clueless while selling things on Facebook Marketplace shared by the ‘Idiots Of FB Marketplace’ group. Today we’re shining a light on them with hopes that it helps others not to repeat the same mistakes.

#1

Hey Everyone; Do You Ever Wonder What A Canadian Fb Marketplace Looks Like?

Buried car under snow for sale on Facebook Marketplace, showcasing an unusual listing scenario.

RELATED:
    #2

    Someone Been Watching Breaking Bad And Gave Up

    ATM machine listed on Facebook Marketplace; labeled as working but without a key.

    #3

    Squoozies ? * Slaps Card On Table *

    Stuffed squirrels holding beer cans in Facebook Marketplace listing.

    Choosing to sell on Facebook Marketplace if you’re new to cashing in on secondhand items is a great idea, as other social media platforms don’t have the number of users Facebook has. This means that there are a lot of potential customers on this platform who would be interested in buying, making your chances of selling much higher than anywhere else. 

    In general, buyers are changing their shopping habits, as surveys show that a growing number of people prefer to shop directly on social media platforms instead of e-commerce ones. This means that selling on places like Facebook Marketplaces is a great way to start.
    #4

    For Some Reason Its Just Funny

    Sock filled with golf balls listed on Facebook Marketplace for $250, description reads mint and barely used.

    #5

    What An Odd Thing To Say

    Vintage gas heater for sale on Facebook Marketplace, described humorously as "not haunted" in the listing.

    Ivo H
    Ivo H
    Ivo H
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is probably related to CO poisioning. Old "haunted" houses were often found out to have CO problems, causing hallucinations. As this is a gas heater, I would presume that the seller wants to explicitly mention (in a original way) that this heater is safe to use.

    #6

    Hmm

    Worn black shoes for sale on Facebook Marketplace with description, headphones visible.

    However, it’s not enough to have a wide audience to sell to. It’s much more complicated than that. For people to be interested in buying, there are many tips, tricks, and mistakes sellers should be aware of, starting with the photos of the listing.
    #7

    Y’all Please Feel Free To Rake Me Through The Coals If I’m Being A Pinecone, But This Was In My Marketplace Suggestions Multiple Times Today. It Looks Like The Mixer Committed A M**der

    Old KitchenAid mixer on a carpeted floor, listed for $20 on Facebook Marketplace.

    #8

    Thanks Trudeau

    French fry shaped like Cuba, listed for $1,000, next to Cuban flag on Facebook Marketplace.

    #9

    Wedding Ring

    Wedding ring showcased on a thumb, priced at $80 on Facebook Marketplace.

    “Good lighting, a clean backdrop, and a thoughtfully styled shot can make all the difference,” said Gretchen Raguse, writer at Styled by Emily Henderson. “I believe that decent photos are truly what make or break your FBMP listing.” It doesn’t take much to take decent photos, just a well-lit space without any clutter.

    #10

    Is It Worthful Or Not. Please Help Me

    Abandoned gas station for sale on Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #11

    It’s A Uncanny Resemblance

    Original sketch titled "Michael Jordon" on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $80.

    #12

    Not Sure If I'm Into These Or Not

    Jeans and white cowboy shoes on a personalized rug, resembling a Facebook Marketplace listing.

    If an item is more expensive, like furniture tends to be, it might be even worth it to stage it and style it a bit so people can imagine how it will look in their own space. However, the photos shouldn’t just be aesthetically pleasing. They should also showcase the advantages, functions, and imperfections of the piece, as well as its size.

    #13

    Can't Say I've Ever Seen Koi Fish Traded For A Car

    Fish in a pond listed on Facebook Marketplace with title Anderson and Canik, priced at $1,200.

    #14

    Damn Poor Guy

    Hand holding a ring with a humorous listing, showcasing items on Facebook Marketplace.

    #15

    Pinecone Alert

    Pinecone Alert

    Don’t forget about the main photo too, which is the first thing buyers notice on their feed. It has to have great curb appeal and be cropped in a way that the piece is centered in the frame. In addition, including a video of the item for sale can be a good idea, as algorithms tend to favor it and they’re more helpful for the buyer.

    #16

    Amazing Deal For What It Is, But That Is Certainly Not A Wii

    Xbox 360 console with Kinect labeled as Nintendo Wii on Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #17

    Rare Mew cookie listed for $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace.

    #18

    I’m Sold

    Lasagna in a foil container with a clear plastic lid on Facebook Marketplace listed for $18.

    If there are things about the item you’re trying to sell that can’t be conveyed in the photos or videos, use the description box for it. The thing that is important here is being truthful. “If the piece you’re selling does have imperfections, make sure to show them,” Gretchen advises. “Take up-close photos of the damage and call it out in the description. Honestly is best and buyers will respect your transparency.” And it prevents misunderstandings and the hassle of trying to solve them.

    #19

    No Way He’s Even Getting Close To That Amount

    Beanie babies collection with tag errors on Facebook Marketplace listed for $60,000.

    #20

    "Fuel Tank"

    Vintage airplane fuel tank listed on Facebook Marketplace in a grassy area.

    #21

    Child For Scale

    Person humorously posed with Stihl hedgecutter on Facebook Marketplace listing.

    When it comes to setting a price, there might be no harm in starting high, but don’t probably expect to sell the item for the price of new either. A simple rule of thumb that Caitlin Higgins, writer at Styled by Emily Henderson, suggests is to sell a newly bought but gently used item for 40%–60% of the original retail price. 
    #22

    I Might Pick This Up Myself Just For The Flux Capacitor

    Home-built computer with water cooling, wires exposed, and multiple drives on Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #23

    You Guys Think The Food Is Included?

    Cluttered desk with various household items on Facebook Marketplace listing for $5.

    #24

    Found My First One. Hmm Power Looks Safe If You Squint

    Damaged electrical plug mislisted as exercise machine on Facebook Marketplace.

    “If I bought a vintage piece and it’s in similar condition, it’ll sell on FBMP for 80–120% of the original retail price. To provide yourself with some negotiating wiggle room, set your price 20% higher than the target amount you hope to earn,” she advised.
    #25

    Ahahahha Just Found This Gem

    Agate stone listed on Facebook Marketplace for $100,000, showing unique color patterns.

    #26

    Not Mine But I Thought It Was Funny

    Cat wearing rhinestone heels in a humorous Facebook Marketplace chat exchange.

    #27

    Who Is This For?

    Facebook Marketplace listing: McDonald's Retro Crossbody Bag in brown with yellow logo.

    The last, quick pieces of advice when selling pieces on Facebook Marketplace are:

    1. Consider the timing: Thursdays seem to be the best day of the week to sell something.
    2. Try to be nice to buyers who are interested, even if they cause frustration. 
    3. Cash payments might be the best way to avoid scammers.
    4. If there are many people interested in buying, follow the ‘first come, first served’ rule
    #28

    What A Bargain

    Blue pool chalk cubes on a textured surface, listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    #29

    Finally Got One!

    Facebook Marketplace conversation about a 1992 Toyota 4Runner. Buyer inquires about the price and availability.

    #30

    I Finally Found Something Worthy Enough For This Group

    Ice cream container resembling a patriotic theme, opened to reveal colors similar to the French flag. Funny Facebook Marketplace find.

    #31

    Worn Once In Ww1

    Brown Doc Martens boots for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $45.

    #32

    Don't Touch That Wood

    Wooden beam for sale on Facebook Marketplace, labeled as removed from fireplace.

    #33

    Originally $300, But On Sale For $50

    Homemade gorilla tag plushy for sale on Facebook Marketplace, displayed on a red background.

    #34

    Phew That Was Close

    Coffin listed on Facebook Marketplace with a humorous typo in the description.

    #35

    Asking The Real Questions Here

    Turquoise Nugget Necklace listed on Facebook Marketplace with humorous comment.

    #36

    It’s A Box

    iPad box for sale on Facebook Marketplace, labeled "no iPad."

    #37

    Anyone Need Personal Grooming?

    Person in red shirt offering handyman services on Facebook Marketplace, with message inquiry visible.

    #38

    "It Functions" But No Pictures

    70-inch TV listing on Facebook Marketplace with reflection showing seller.

    #39

    I’m Scared LOL

    Person smiling in floral shirt, with text offering a $15 ride on Facebook Marketplace.

    #40

    I Present You.. The Woke Guitar Strap.. Even Though Ernie Ball Have Been Making These Since 2008!

    Rainbow guitar strap listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    #41

    Gas Station Chickens

    Chickens behind bars listed as old service station items on Facebook Marketplace.

    #42

    Anybody Want An Egg Bok ?

    Xbox console listed as "Egg bok" on Facebook Marketplace, priced at $100.

    #43

    First Time Poster, This Gotta Be One Worthy Of The Group

    Scratched PS2 disc of Tony Hawk Underground, priced at $10, shown on Facebook Marketplace.

    #44

    Are The Shorts In The Room With Us Lmfao

    Are The Shorts In The Room With Us Lmfao

    #45

    275 For A Rusted Out Water Heater !?!

    Used water heater for sale on Facebook Marketplace, showing rust and wear, priced at $275.

    #46

    Snow

    Snow listed for $1,000,000 on Facebook Marketplace with a humorous description.

    #47

    What The Hell Kind Of Tweaker Ass Bulls**t Is This????

    Custom BMX bike with unusual front wheel posted on Facebook Marketplace.

    #48

    I Have No Words

    Old car listed as "1922 Ford F250 Super Duty Crew Cab" on Facebook Marketplace.

    #49

    Did I Do This Right?

    Cooking tray with baked chicken drumsticks, an odd image choice for a Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #50

    Smoking Hot Deal

    Large log listed on Facebook Marketplace for $4,500, labeled as "Fat lighter," with message option visible.

    #51

    You Know What, Hell Yeah

    Wall decoration with humorous ogre characters listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    #52

    I Don’t Think This Fits The “Idiots” Definition But It’s Definitely On Marketplace And My Favorite Find So Far

    Custom-painted cabinet with "Newport" design on Facebook Marketplace.

    #53

    This Indisputably Belongs Here

    Drawing of a famous musician shared on Facebook Marketplace listing.

    #54

    It's A Free Book At Any Penndot Or Driver License Center

    "Commercial Driver's Manual listed on Facebook Marketplace for sale."

    #55

    Everyone Is So Creative!

    55" Proscan TV listed on Facebook Marketplace, resting unstably on a stand, priced at $150.

    #56

    $25 For Garbage

    Satellite dish listed on Facebook Marketplace for $25, with pickup instructions provided.

    #57

    I Finally Found One Worthy Of Posting! Maybe There Is A Fool Out There Willing To Part With Their Cash For This Prize Piece Of Memorabilia

    Open can of orange soda on Facebook Marketplace, listed humorously at $4,000, related to Idiots-Facebook-Marketplace-Pics.

