57 Delusional Facebook Marketplace Ads That Got Shamed In This Group (New Pics)
Selling something online isn’t as easy as it might look. It’s a real learning curve that is usually full of trial and error. From poor listing photos and descriptions to inadequate pricing and communication, there are many things sellers and resellers online have to look out for if they want to succeed. Luckily, nowadays websites like Facebook Marketplace make it easier to sell, but even with their help, some people just can’t figure it out. Below you’ll find many instances of people being clueless while selling things on Facebook Marketplace shared by the ‘Idiots Of FB Marketplace’ group. Today we’re shining a light on them with hopes that it helps others not to repeat the same mistakes.
Hey Everyone; Do You Ever Wonder What A Canadian Fb Marketplace Looks Like?
Someone Been Watching Breaking Bad And Gave Up
Squoozies ? * Slaps Card On Table *
Choosing to sell on Facebook Marketplace if you’re new to cashing in on secondhand items is a great idea, as other social media platforms don’t have the number of users Facebook has. This means that there are a lot of potential customers on this platform who would be interested in buying, making your chances of selling much higher than anywhere else.
In general, buyers are changing their shopping habits, as surveys show that a growing number of people prefer to shop directly on social media platforms instead of e-commerce ones. This means that selling on places like Facebook Marketplaces is a great way to start.
For Some Reason Its Just Funny
What An Odd Thing To Say
It is probably related to CO poisioning. Old "haunted" houses were often found out to have CO problems, causing hallucinations. As this is a gas heater, I would presume that the seller wants to explicitly mention (in a original way) that this heater is safe to use.
However, it’s not enough to have a wide audience to sell to. It’s much more complicated than that. For people to be interested in buying, there are many tips, tricks, and mistakes sellers should be aware of, starting with the photos of the listing.
Y’all Please Feel Free To Rake Me Through The Coals If I’m Being A Pinecone, But This Was In My Marketplace Suggestions Multiple Times Today. It Looks Like The Mixer Committed A M**der
Thanks Trudeau
“Good lighting, a clean backdrop, and a thoughtfully styled shot can make all the difference,” said Gretchen Raguse, writer at Styled by Emily Henderson. “I believe that decent photos are truly what make or break your FBMP listing.” It doesn’t take much to take decent photos, just a well-lit space without any clutter.
Is It Worthful Or Not. Please Help Me
It’s A Uncanny Resemblance
Not Sure If I'm Into These Or Not
If an item is more expensive, like furniture tends to be, it might be even worth it to stage it and style it a bit so people can imagine how it will look in their own space. However, the photos shouldn’t just be aesthetically pleasing. They should also showcase the advantages, functions, and imperfections of the piece, as well as its size.
Can't Say I've Ever Seen Koi Fish Traded For A Car
Damn Poor Guy
Pinecone Alert
Don’t forget about the main photo too, which is the first thing buyers notice on their feed. It has to have great curb appeal and be cropped in a way that the piece is centered in the frame. In addition, including a video of the item for sale can be a good idea, as algorithms tend to favor it and they’re more helpful for the buyer.
Amazing Deal For What It Is, But That Is Certainly Not A Wii
I’m Sold
If there are things about the item you’re trying to sell that can’t be conveyed in the photos or videos, use the description box for it. The thing that is important here is being truthful. “If the piece you’re selling does have imperfections, make sure to show them,” Gretchen advises. “Take up-close photos of the damage and call it out in the description. Honestly is best and buyers will respect your transparency.” And it prevents misunderstandings and the hassle of trying to solve them.
No Way He’s Even Getting Close To That Amount
"Fuel Tank"
Child For Scale
When it comes to setting a price, there might be no harm in starting high, but don’t probably expect to sell the item for the price of new either. A simple rule of thumb that Caitlin Higgins, writer at Styled by Emily Henderson, suggests is to sell a newly bought but gently used item for 40%–60% of the original retail price.
I Might Pick This Up Myself Just For The Flux Capacitor
You Guys Think The Food Is Included?
Found My First One. Hmm Power Looks Safe If You Squint
“If I bought a vintage piece and it’s in similar condition, it’ll sell on FBMP for 80–120% of the original retail price. To provide yourself with some negotiating wiggle room, set your price 20% higher than the target amount you hope to earn,” she advised.
Ahahahha Just Found This Gem
Not Mine But I Thought It Was Funny
Who Is This For?
The last, quick pieces of advice when selling pieces on Facebook Marketplace are:
- Consider the timing: Thursdays seem to be the best day of the week to sell something.
- Try to be nice to buyers who are interested, even if they cause frustration.
- Cash payments might be the best way to avoid scammers.
- If there are many people interested in buying, follow the ‘first come, first served’ rule