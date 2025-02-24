Choosing to sell on Facebook Marketplace if you’re new to cashing in on secondhand items is a great idea, as other social media platforms don’t have the number of users Facebook has. This means that there are a lot of potential customers on this platform who would be interested in buying, making your chances of selling much higher than anywhere else.

In general, buyers are changing their shopping habits, as surveys show that a growing number of people prefer to shop directly on social media platforms instead of e-commerce ones. This means that selling on places like Facebook Marketplaces is a great way to start.