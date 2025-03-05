We’ve collected a handful of images from the group to compile a fun list for you. Enjoy!

To save the rest of the online world the effort of digging and research, this exclusive group has collected screenshots of these posts. Some of these include hilarious interactions between people, which may also make you question the current state of humanity.

Facebook Marketplace gives people access to a wide variety of stuff on sale, typically at a bargain price, while allowing buyers to haggle. It’s also where you may find some of the most unhinged ads on the internet.

#1 “Will Launch About 35 Feet” Share icon

#2 I Make Custom Belt Buckles For $75 And I Got The Whole Single Mom Message Share icon

#3 Slight Dent Share icon

Facebook Marketplace is one of the go-to e-commerce platforms today. As of September 2024, it had an average of 1.2 billion online shoppers and 250 million sellers worldwide. At the time, 77.7% of Facebook shoppers had purchased merchandise on Marketplace, 16% of whom were regulars. The amount of traffic and potential buyers may explain why people continue to use this platform despite the issues portrayed in the screenshots on this list.

#4 One Of The First Fb Marketplace Place Posts Ever Share icon

#5 I Hope She’s Not Sad And I Hope Someone Buys This!!! Share icon

#6 Is This Not Just A Fan For A Child’s Room? Lmao Share icon

Given some of the unpleasant experiences some buyers have had with Facebook Marketplace, it is understandable to question its safety. However, experts say there isn’t a cut-and-dry answer. According to AI and software security veteran Steven McKeon, the high volume of activity makes it difficult to track scammers, who continue to create fake accounts. However, he says Facebook Marketplace is safe enough overall. “If you stay within their ecosystem and use their payment methods that are built into the platform, I would say yes,” McKeon told Reader’s Digest.

#7 Obviously It’s Meant To Be Funny. Thought I’d Share Here… LOL Share icon

#8 Bro, No Low Balls. I Know What I Got Share icon

#9 I Don’t Think They Reviewed Anything Before They Listed Their Vehicle Share icon

Since many items posted on Facebook Marketplace come with an enticing price tag, it's easier to fall for deals that turn out to be scams. To be safe, cybersecurity expert Dr. Zulfikar Ramzan advises steering clear of posts that are too good to be true. In the same interview, he told Reader's Digest that the same precaution applies to buyers eager to complete a purchase without seeing the product. This may be a way for scammers to lure a seller into a fraudulent transaction.

#10 Something I Think Anyone Would Love Hanging Up In Their Living Room! Share icon

#11 "Looks Way Better With Fairy Lights" Share icon

#12 Wow Share icon

If you're looking for a steal, you may want to search wealthy neighborhoods. According to self-confessed Facebook Marketplace addict Sam Reed, a well-off individual may not know or care about what their item is worth. In an article for Glamour, Reed shared her experience buying an 88-inch velvet couch for $500 from someone in a wealthy NYC neighborhood. The original retail price, she says, is $1,499, which does not include taxes and shipping fees.

#13 Ppl Be Doin Anything For Money Share icon

#14 Is It Rude For Me To Reply "Good, So You Are Giving Up Painting?" Share icon

Reed also offered a few tips for sellers, including limiting the number of photos they post. She recommends using up to four photos featuring different angles and close-ups of imperfections. Reed advises doing research before pricing a product. In her case, she lists an item for 50% more than the lowest offer she would accept. "There are very few pieces that will recoup their full retail value, so don't be surprised to find that your item has significantly depreciated," she wrote.

#16 That Stain Is Sus Share icon

#17 I’m Just So Confused Why It’s On A Foot Like?? If You Wanted A Reference For Sizing, A Ruler Would’ve Been An Excellent Choice LOL Share icon

#18 Could’ve Waited Until They Woke Up Share icon

#19 I'm Sorry But This Is Far Too Much. Believe It Or Not, The Same Style Truck Was Listed Above It In Better Condition For 1.5k Share icon

#20 “Come Do Thousands Of Dollars Of Work For Free” Share icon

#21 £280 Item, Basically Brand New, Wants It For £70 Cause He’s A Beginner Share icon

#22 Ya.... I Will Leave This Here Share icon

#23 First Post Share icon

#24 I'll Take Two Please Share icon

#25 I Offered Them 18$ For The 20$ Bill Share icon

#26 Hate When I Get Stuff Like This Share icon

#27 Prolly Better Than The Actual One🤫ong Share icon

#28 It’s Just A Lot For The Puppet Is All Share icon

#29 Nice Wardrobe Share icon

#31 Imagine Thinking Your 30 Year Old Geo Metro With A Fucked Up Front End And Rep Wheels Is Worth $7,000. Lmfao Share icon

#32 These Are Too Funny Share icon

#33 I Hope This Is A Joke Share icon

#34 For Context He Did Not Have My Address, We Did Not Make Any Plans And I Never Confirmed It Was His, He Just Decided To Be A Bit Of A Jerk Share icon

#35 Buddy Showed Me His Marketplace Inbox. Is This A Cry For Help? Share icon

#36 Can’t Believe This Guy Offered Me $900 For My $2500 Wheels.. But As An Alcoholic I Folded Like A Lawn Chair Share icon

#37 Truck Is Posted For 5k Share icon

#38 3rd Time's The Charm? Post Says "Firm On Price" Share icon

#39 Mid Content Share icon

#40 No Low Balls I Know What I Have, You'd Have To Be Nuts To Pay 24 Grand For A Truck With 242k On It. I Get It's A Diesel But Damn That's A Bad Financial Decision Share icon

#41 Was It Something I Said? Share icon

#42 The Span Of Two Seconds, While I Was At Work. 😭 And Just To Trade A Broken Apple Watch For iPad Share icon

#43 Originally From “Colorado”. Got A Good Chuckle Out Of This Share icon

#44 Lowballing So Hard Is Crazy It’s Only Listed At 310 Ffs Share icon

#45 Yup This One Is Definitely Belonging Here Share icon

#46 Pet Peeve: People Who Add Brand Names To Their Listings When It Is Clearly Not True Share icon

#47 Wtf Is Wrong With People Share icon

#48 For The Ass Share icon

#49 Whats Up With The Feet Share icon

#50 Yes, You Can Drive The Car You're Selling To Me And That'll Convince Me To Buy It. (Kijiji = Canadian Craigslist) Share icon

#51 Cash In Hand Is So Common Share icon

#52 Not So Quick Sir Share icon

#53 Interesting Share icon

#55 Yes Of Course It’s Free What Kind Of Question Is That Share icon

#56 That Is One Hairy Leg Share icon

#57 Would Drive To California And Back Share icon

#58 Says No To My “Lowball” And Then Flexes His Old Ass R6 When My Pfp Is A 2020 R1 And Not An R7… Embarassing Calls His Little 600 The “Big Leagues” Share icon

#60 Just Gonna Leave This Here Share icon

#61 Homie Is Trying To Sell A Bad Turbo That's Clearly Leaking Oil For $350 When You Can Buy A Brand New One For $875 Share icon

#62 Selling Brand New Subwoofers, I Have Attracted Some Of The Lowest Iq People On Marketplace Share icon

#63 Not Even Custom Built Share icon

#64 Finally Got One Share icon