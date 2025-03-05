64 Times People Made A Bad Decision With Their Facebook Marketplace Posts (New Pics)
Facebook Marketplace gives people access to a wide variety of stuff on sale, typically at a bargain price, while allowing buyers to haggle. It’s also where you may find some of the most unhinged ads on the internet.
To save the rest of the online world the effort of digging and research, this exclusive group has collected screenshots of these posts. Some of these include hilarious interactions between people, which may also make you question the current state of humanity.
We’ve collected a handful of images from the group to compile a fun list for you. Enjoy!
“Will Launch About 35 Feet”
I Make Custom Belt Buckles For $75 And I Got The Whole Single Mom Message
Slight Dent
Yeah, right. People really do stuff like this?? (Not on FB so I wouldn't know.) Is it a joke or are they fishing for suckers??
Facebook Marketplace is one of the go-to e-commerce platforms today. As of September 2024, it had an average of 1.2 billion online shoppers and 250 million sellers worldwide. At the time, 77.7% of Facebook shoppers had purchased merchandise on Marketplace, 16% of whom were regulars.
The amount of traffic and potential buyers may explain why people continue to use this platform despite the issues portrayed in the screenshots on this list.
One Of The First Fb Marketplace Place Posts Ever
I Hope She’s Not Sad And I Hope Someone Buys This!!!
Is This Not Just A Fan For A Child’s Room? Lmao
Given some of the unpleasant experiences some buyers have had with Facebook Marketplace, it is understandable to question its safety. However, experts say there isn’t a cut-and-dry answer.
According to AI and software security veteran Steven McKeon, the high volume of activity makes it difficult to track scammers, who continue to create fake accounts. However, he says Facebook Marketplace is safe enough overall.
“If you stay within their ecosystem and use their payment methods that are built into the platform, I would say yes,” McKeon told Reader’s Digest.
Obviously It’s Meant To Be Funny. Thought I’d Share Here… LOL
Bro, No Low Balls. I Know What I Got
I Don’t Think They Reviewed Anything Before They Listed Their Vehicle
Since many items posted on Facebook Marketplace come with an enticing price tag, it’s easier to fall for deals that turn out to be scams. To be safe, cybersecurity expert Dr. Zulfikar Ramzan advises steering clear of posts that are too good to be true.
In the same interview, he told Reader’s Digest that the same precaution applies to buyers eager to complete a purchase without seeing the product. This may be a way for scammers to lure a seller into a fraudulent transaction.
Something I Think Anyone Would Love Hanging Up In Their Living Room!
"Looks Way Better With Fairy Lights"
Wow
this ain't bad tbh, but $500 is WAY too much :P
If you’re looking for a steal, you may want to search wealthy neighborhoods. According to self-confessed Facebook Marketplace addict Sam Reed, a well-off individual may not know or care about what their item is worth.
In an article for Glamour, Reed shared her experience buying an 88-inch velvet couch for $500 from someone in a wealthy NYC neighborhood. The original retail price, she says, is $1,499, which does not include taxes and shipping fees.
Ppl Be Doin Anything For Money
Is It Rude For Me To Reply "Good, So You Are Giving Up Painting?"
It's probably higher quality than the adult ones tho
Reed also offered a few tips for sellers, including limiting the number of photos they post. She recommends using up to four photos featuring different angles and close-ups of imperfections.
Reed advises doing research before pricing a product. In her case, she lists an item for 50% more than the lowest offer she would accept.
“There are very few pieces that will recoup their full retail value, so don’t be surprised to find that your item has significantly depreciated,” she wrote.
That Stain Is Sus
I’m Just So Confused Why It’s On A Foot Like?? If You Wanted A Reference For Sizing, A Ruler Would’ve Been An Excellent Choice LOL
Could’ve Waited Until They Woke Up
I'm Sorry But This Is Far Too Much. Believe It Or Not, The Same Style Truck Was Listed Above It In Better Condition For 1.5k
“Come Do Thousands Of Dollars Of Work For Free”
Where I live, people have outdoor wood burning stoves to heat their homes. Free firewood in exchange for a few hours work is a good deal. Welcome to the barter economy. Goods for services. I don't even remember the last time we had to buy firewood, probably over a decade ago, because we always find people who need help taking trees down. It's a win for everyone.
£280 Item, Basically Brand New, Wants It For £70 Cause He’s A Beginner
Ya.... I Will Leave This Here
Not gonna lie, I would buy it for work. The kids would love rides on it.