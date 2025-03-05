ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook Marketplace gives people access to a wide variety of stuff on sale, typically at a bargain price, while allowing buyers to haggle. It’s also where you may find some of the most unhinged ads on the internet. 

To save the rest of the online world the effort of digging and research, this exclusive group has collected screenshots of these posts. Some of these include hilarious interactions between people, which may also make you question the current state of humanity. 

We’ve collected a handful of images from the group to compile a fun list for you. Enjoy!

#1

“Will Launch About 35 Feet”

Wooden vintage cradle listed on Facebook Marketplace as "Victorian Baby Yeet Machine" for $300.

Kaylyn Schultz Report

I've seen this ad on here before with different wording. Odd that

    #2

    I Make Custom Belt Buckles For $75 And I Got The Whole Single Mom Message

    Mexican Eagle brass belt buckle on Facebook Marketplace with humorous price negotiation chat.

    Adzando Davema Report

    #3

    Slight Dent

    Rusty car frame labeled "1901 Ford Something" listed on Facebook Marketplace for $2,500.

    Derrick Str Report

    Yeah, right. People really do stuff like this?? (Not on FB so I wouldn't know.) Is it a joke or are they fishing for suckers??

    Facebook Marketplace is one of the go-to e-commerce platforms today. As of September 2024, it had an average of 1.2 billion online shoppers and 250 million sellers worldwide. At the time, 77.7% of Facebook shoppers had purchased merchandise on Marketplace, 16% of whom were regulars. 

    The amount of traffic and potential buyers may explain why people continue to use this platform despite the issues portrayed in the screenshots on this list.
    #4

    One Of The First Fb Marketplace Place Posts Ever

    Facebook Marketplace post selling a tanning bed described with health concerns.

    Petty Murphie Report

    #5

    I Hope She’s Not Sad And I Hope Someone Buys This!!!

    Painting listed on Facebook Marketplace titled "Sad, Self Portrait" for sale at $5.

    Donna Barker Report

    #6

    Is This Not Just A Fan For A Child’s Room? Lmao

    Colorful ceiling fan listed on Facebook Marketplace for $20.

    Dayle Mills Report

    Given some of the unpleasant experiences some buyers have had with Facebook Marketplace, it is understandable to question its safety. However, experts say there isn’t a cut-and-dry answer. 

    According to AI and software security veteran Steven McKeon, the high volume of activity makes it difficult to track scammers, who continue to create fake accounts. However, he says Facebook Marketplace is safe enough overall. 

    “If you stay within their ecosystem and use their payment methods that are built into the platform, I would say yes,” McKeon told Reader’s Digest.  
    #7

    Obviously It’s Meant To Be Funny. Thought I’d Share Here… LOL

    Mattress floating on a pond, listed as a "water bed" for $50 on Facebook Marketplace, showcasing a bad decision.

    Barry Catfish Farmer Report

    #8

    Bro, No Low Balls. I Know What I Got

    Facebook Marketplace post featuring a 1988 Wisdom graviton ride for sale at $70,000 in Chandler, AZ.

    David Webster Report

    #9

    I Don’t Think They Reviewed Anything Before They Listed Their Vehicle

    Couple kissing in a Facebook Marketplace post for a 2008 Honda Accord, listed at $3,500 in Phoenix, AZ.

    Alexis Herrera Report

    Since many items posted on Facebook Marketplace come with an enticing price tag, it’s easier to fall for deals that turn out to be scams. To be safe, cybersecurity expert Dr. Zulfikar Ramzan advises steering clear of posts that are too good to be true. 

    In the same interview, he told Reader’s Digest that the same precaution applies to buyers eager to complete a purchase without seeing the product. This may be a way for scammers to lure a seller into a fraudulent transaction.

    #10

    Something I Think Anyone Would Love Hanging Up In Their Living Room!

    Painting of a burning aircraft listed on Facebook Marketplace for $275.

    Angela Grandy Report

    #11

    "Looks Way Better With Fairy Lights"

    Wooden pallet and crates labeled as a DJ booth on Facebook Marketplace.

    Kathi Hillgrove Report

    #12

    Wow

    Facebook Marketplace post with an artistic painting listed for $100.

    Mateo Duff Report

    If you’re looking for a steal, you may want to search wealthy neighborhoods. According to self-confessed Facebook Marketplace addict Sam Reed, a well-off individual may not know or care about what their item is worth. 

    In an article for Glamour, Reed shared her experience buying an 88-inch velvet couch for $500 from someone in a wealthy NYC neighborhood. The original retail price, she says, is $1,499, which does not include taxes and shipping fees.

    #13

    Ppl Be Doin Anything For Money

    Fake car listing using a Grand Theft Auto image on Facebook Marketplace.

    Billy Ables Report

    #14

    Is It Rude For Me To Reply "Good, So You Are Giving Up Painting?"

    Bad decision Facebook Marketplace post featuring a colorful David Bowie painting priced at $200.

    Michael McMahon Report

    #15

    Kid's Tesla Cybertruck replica listed on Facebook Marketplace for $1,800.

    Zoe McKee Report

    Reed also offered a few tips for sellers, including limiting the number of photos they post. She recommends using up to four photos featuring different angles and close-ups of imperfections. 

    Reed advises doing research before pricing a product. In her case, she lists an item for 50% more than the lowest offer she would accept. 

    “There are very few pieces that will recoup their full retail value, so don’t be surprised to find that your item has significantly depreciated,” she wrote.

    #16

    That Stain Is Sus

    Recliner for sale on Facebook Marketplace with noticeable stain, listed at $10.

    Katie Katie Report

    #17

    I’m Just So Confused Why It’s On A Foot Like?? If You Wanted A Reference For Sizing, A Ruler Would’ve Been An Excellent Choice LOL

    Engagement ring on a toe shared as a Facebook Marketplace post.

    Aqua Leigh Report

    #18

    Could’ve Waited Until They Woke Up

    Woman taking a mirror selfie above two people on a couch; an example of a bad Facebook Marketplace post.

    David Alan Mirshak Report

    #19

    I'm Sorry But This Is Far Too Much. Believe It Or Not, The Same Style Truck Was Listed Above It In Better Condition For 1.5k

    Damaged Chevrolet Silverado listed on Facebook Marketplace for sale at $2,500.

    Caden Howell Report

    #20

    “Come Do Thousands Of Dollars Of Work For Free”

    Bad decision on Facebook Marketplace: free tree offer with a red arrow pointing at it.

    Tommy Ziegler Report

    #21

    £280 Item, Basically Brand New, Wants It For £70 Cause He’s A Beginner

    Facebook Marketplace chat exchange about Cricut Joy Xtra starter bundle, discussing price negotiation.

    Michael James B Report

    #22

    Ya.... I Will Leave This Here

    "Facebook Marketplace post showing a man using a blue cart labeled 'drunk wife cart' as a humorous bad decision."

    Joshua Baumgardner Report

    #23

    First Post

    Facebook Marketplace post showing a $25 dresser with humorous response about dimensions.

    Cameron Miller Report

    #24

    I'll Take Two Please

    Unique busy board for sale on Facebook Marketplace with various tools attached.

    Gage Collins Report

    #25

    I Offered Them 18$ For The 20$ Bill

    Canadian paper money listing with incorrect pricing on Facebook Marketplace post.

    Chris Sparkes Report

    #26

    Hate When I Get Stuff Like This

    Conversation about a 2009 Honda Accord listing on Facebook Marketplace, discussing a price negotiation issue.

    Seth Sadler Report

    #27

    Prolly Better Than The Actual One🤫ong

    Homemade vehicle resembling a Tesla Cybertruck listed on Facebook Marketplace for $88,000.

    Billy Ables Report

    #28

    It’s Just A Lot For The Puppet Is All

    Puppet with blue hair listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Joe Rodgers Report

    #29

    Nice Wardrobe

    Couple in swimsuits on sand, mislabeled as "IKEA small wardrobe" on Facebook Marketplace.

    Libby Barham Report

    #30

    (Facepalm)

    Chat exchange on Facebook Marketplace discussing delivery for a Dell monitor, highlighting bad decision-making.

    Bruce Duarte Report

    #31

    Imagine Thinking Your 30 Year Old Geo Metro With A Fucked Up Front End And Rep Wheels Is Worth $7,000. Lmfao

    Modified 1997 Geo Metro for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Pahrump, NV.

    Roh Report

    #32

    These Are Too Funny

    Man posing on a couch in a Facebook Marketplace post.

    Kayla Justice Report

    #33

    I Hope This Is A Joke

    Facebook Marketplace post conversation showing misunderstanding about item availability.

    Jared Heilemann Report

    #34

    For Context He Did Not Have My Address, We Did Not Make Any Plans And I Never Confirmed It Was His, He Just Decided To Be A Bit Of A Jerk

    Facebook Marketplace conversation showing a disagreement over a Blink indoor security camera listing.

    Abby Coombs Report

    #35

    Buddy Showed Me His Marketplace Inbox. Is This A Cry For Help?

    Facebook Marketplace post with humorous message about a RZR for sale.

    Scott Payne Report

    #36

    Can’t Believe This Guy Offered Me $900 For My $2500 Wheels.. But As An Alcoholic I Folded Like A Lawn Chair

    Facebook Marketplace negotiation involving American Forces Wheels and a case of Corona beer as part of the deal.

    Keith Harris Report

    #37

    Truck Is Posted For 5k

    Facebook Marketplace chat about a $5,000 GMC Sierra, negotiation with humor over beer. Bad decision exchange.

    Roger Zick Report

    #38

    3rd Time's The Charm? Post Says "Firm On Price"

    Chat negotiation on Facebook Marketplace with humorous persistence over a $60 Sony Xplod offer.

    Nick Youkhanna Report

    #39

    Mid Content

    Facebook Marketplace negotiation fails with cash photo for Audi wheels offer.

    Justin Monteith Report

    #40

    No Low Balls I Know What I Have, You'd Have To Be Nuts To Pay 24 Grand For A Truck With 242k On It. I Get It's A Diesel But Damn That's A Bad Financial Decision

    "2014 Ram 3500 Laramie pickup truck listed on Facebook Marketplace."

    Anthony Wendling Report

    #41

    Was It Something I Said?

    Facebook Marketplace message shows user asking availability, then leaving the group abruptly after the response.

    Cozmo Dalm Report

    #42

    The Span Of Two Seconds, While I Was At Work. 😭 And Just To Trade A Broken Apple Watch For iPad

    Facebook Marketplace chat showing persistent user suggesting a trade for an Apple iPad, receiving a frustrated response.

    Karmann Gessell Report

    #43

    Originally From “Colorado”. Got A Good Chuckle Out Of This

    Confused Facebook Marketplace chat showing a wheel rim and scam accusation.

    Tim Bitton Report

    #44

    Lowballing So Hard Is Crazy It’s Only Listed At 310 Ffs

    Facebook Marketplace post showing Xbox and iPhone trade offer.

    Harry Loklend Report

    #45

    Yup This One Is Definitely Belonging Here

    Damaged 1992 Nissan Skyline GT-R listed on Facebook Marketplace in Scotts Valley, CA.

    Caleb Lach Report

    #46

    Pet Peeve: People Who Add Brand Names To Their Listings When It Is Clearly Not True

    Chat exchange showing a disagreement about a Pottery Barn item on Facebook Marketplace.

    Gabrielle Richey Report

    #47

    Wtf Is Wrong With People

    Messaging screenshot showing a bad decision about a Facebook Marketplace post. Listing no longer available.

    Joseph Cosenza Report

    #48

    For The Ass

    Camaro rear view with taillights for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

    Reana Horde Report

    #49

    Whats Up With The Feet

    Facebook Marketplace post with feet on gaming PC setup, discounted price shown.

    Devyn Hutchens Report

    #50

    Yes, You Can Drive The Car You're Selling To Me And That'll Convince Me To Buy It. (Kijiji = Canadian Craigslist)

    Chat screenshot of a Facebook Marketplace post about a BMW X1 test drive, highlighting a communication mishap.

    Jason Kraze Report

    #51

    Cash In Hand Is So Common

    Screenshot of a Facebook Marketplace chat about selling a 2006 Suzuki Boulevard, highlighting a request for cash in hand.

    Ben McLeod Report

    #52

    Not So Quick Sir

    Universal tickets for Hogwarts coaster on sale via Facebook Marketplace.

    Kyle Grate Report

    #53

    Interesting

    Conversation showing a bad decision on Facebook Marketplace, involving a sale misunderstanding and confrontational language.

    Rod Maurer Report

    #54

    Disgusting…

    Worn socks listed for $50 on Facebook Marketplace; seller offers more pictures upon request.

    Tom Warner Report

    #55

    Yes Of Course It’s Free What Kind Of Question Is That

    Facebook Marketplace chat about a 2022 Toyota Corolla listing priced at CA$26,500, with a question asking if it's free.

    Natasha Nova Report

    #56

    That Is One Hairy Leg

    Yellow knee-high boots with extreme heels listed on Facebook Marketplace, tried on twice.

    Andrea Carroll Report

    #57

    Would Drive To California And Back

    Overturned Ford Ranger on dirt road in a Facebook Marketplace post.

    Jackie McGowen Report

    #58

    Says No To My “Lowball” And Then Flexes His Old Ass R6 When My Pfp Is A 2020 R1 And Not An R7… Embarassing Calls His Little 600 The “Big Leagues”

    Motorbike in a garage with Facebook Marketplace chat about trading it for an R7.

    Henrick Donerman Report

    #59

    Facebook Marketplace post showing a disputed sale of a Fitbit Versa for parts, with messages exchanged between users.

    Hanson Dai Report

    #60

    Just Gonna Leave This Here

    Facebook Marketplace post of a 2007 red Chevrolet Silverado with trailer for sale.

    Max Guite Report

    #61

    Homie Is Trying To Sell A Bad Turbo That's Clearly Leaking Oil For $350 When You Can Buy A Brand New One For $875

    Turbocharger for a Ford Superduty listed on Facebook Marketplace.

    Tristan Cook Report

    #62

    Selling Brand New Subwoofers, I Have Attracted Some Of The Lowest Iq People On Marketplace

    Chat conversation showing a negotiation for Skar subwoofers on Facebook Marketplace, illustrating bad decision-making.

    Logan Calevro Report

    #63

    Not Even Custom Built

    PC gaming setup listed on Facebook Marketplace, includes monitors, keyboard, and other components.

    Joe FlipKick Report

    #64

    Finally Got One

    Chat showing a Facebook Marketplace mistake about selling tires, not a car.

    Aaron Lee Report

