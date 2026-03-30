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People tend to get mad at the grammar police online. Yet, sometimes people's grammar and spelling skills are so atrocious that they're begging to be called out and taught a lesson. According to a 2015 Harris Poll, 80% of Americans considerthemselves good spellers.

However, after you scroll through this list, you may find that statistic questionable. Bored Panda has prepared a selection of funny and equally embarrassing posts where people either fell victim to autocorrect or skipped grammar day at school. See how a minor mistake can change the vibe of a whole sentence and deliver comedy gold instead of somber, serious news.