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People tend to get mad at the grammar police online. Yet, sometimes people's grammar and spelling skills are so atrocious that they're begging to be called out and taught a lesson. According to a 2015 Harris Poll, 80% of Americans considerthemselves good spellers.

However, after you scroll through this list, you may find that statistic questionable. Bored Panda has prepared a selection of funny and equally embarrassing posts where people either fell victim to autocorrect or skipped grammar day at school. See how a minor mistake can change the vibe of a whole sentence and deliver comedy gold instead of somber, serious news.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Are You Allergic To Crushed Asians?

Text message conversation showing someone struggling with words, causing a funny misunderstanding about seafood and crushed Asians.

repentance7 Report

18points
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bhanavibalaji avatar
Stardrop
Stardrop
Community Member
5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i can confirm that if you crushed me i would turn into a crab and scuttle away

5
5points
reply
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    #2

    Brexit Means Brexit

    Tweet humorously showing a word struggle with misspelled propaganda and Avengers, making others laugh.

    Co500 Report

    18points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet they were drinking a strong mug of Yorkshire tea while writing this

    6
    6points
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    #3

    They're Identical Or For Turtles?

    Comments showing people struggling with words humorously, including a mix-up between fraternal and turtles.

    Caitlyn_Grace Report

    18points
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    Bad grammar can certainly be funny. Just one comma out of place and a sentence like "Tables are for eating customers only" goes from instructive to ridiculously cannibalistic. It makes you think that people would put a lot of effort into spelling things correctly and putting punctuation marks where they belong. Alas, that isn't always the case.

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    Ironically, the younger generation is the most irked by grammar mistakes they see in the real world, online, or when texting others. According to the same Harris poll, 74% of people under 35 said that spelling mistakes on social media were annoying. This may seem surprising, since they're the generation most likely to use abbreviations and are typically associated with lax grammar online.
    #4

    Disposable Thumbs

    Social media post humorously struggling with words about cats having disposable thumbs, making others laugh.

    TheJoshWatson Report

    17points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whose thumbs are they disposing of?

    5
    5points
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    #5

    Minstrel Cycle

    Text-based meme with a humorous word struggle asking if the minstrel cycle affected milk supply, highlighting word mix-ups.

    Ornery_Old_Man Report

    17points
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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the use of the wrong effect/affect is really the cherry on top here.

    3
    3points
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    #6

    To Spell Democrat

    Tweet showing a humorous word struggle questioning the word demon in democrat, highlighting funny word struggles.

    Lippy30 Report

    16points
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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    despite not even adding an n to make it demoncrat, she STILL spelled democrat wrong

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    Interestingly, there's also a gender disparity when it comes to who notices grammar mistakes more. Women appear to be more perceptive when spotting bad spelling, with 75% of women saying they often find errors in things like ads, restaurant menus, and store signs. In contrast, 66% of the men in the survey said they spotted grammar mistakes often.

    Yet one grammar peeve was consistent among all ages, genders, and professions. English speakers just can't stand it when people can't correctly spell and tell the difference between "their, they're, and there." I have to say, I'm right there with them – and English isn't even my first language!
    #7

    Pack Of Lips

    Screenshot of a funny social media post showing someone struggling with words and causing others to laugh out loud.

    Starfox7421 Report

    16points
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    #8

    Hippo Crips

    Woman shocked by son's tattoo, with a funny comment showing people struggling with words and cracking others up.

    RightFoot_ Report

    15points
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    kds avatar
    KDS
    KDS
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The parents are crippled hippos? 🤪

    5
    5points
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    #9

    Does Anyone Else Struggle With Eggs Eye & Tea?

    Tweet with humorous word struggles and emojis offering a depression tip, showcasing people struggling with words and cracking others up.

    i_bleed_pink Report

    15points
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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    eggs eye & tea is by far the most ridiculous misspelling of anxiety i've ever seen. and yes, my mental illness is in my head. where else would it be, dipsh!t?

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    Different rules apply to texting and messaging online, though. Although only a quarter of Gen Zers admit that they use full stops, capital letters, commas, and quotation marks on social media, 69% use correct grammar when texting. Perhaps it's who they are communicating with: texting is often reserved for parents and older people, and social media is how they communicate with peers.
    #10

    Someone Is Selling “Access” On Fb

    Two small axes with black handles displayed on a cardboard surface, illustrating word struggles that cracked others up.

    gravydavid Report

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    #11

    The Ace Of Spade And Nutered

    Social media post showing a humorous word struggle with the phrase get spade and nutered.

    i_r_serlx Report

    14points
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    #12

    Phosphorous

    Social media post showing a funny word struggle with "phosphorous" instead of "prosperous" in a New Year message.

    DaftestPunk301 Report

    14points
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    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Future looks bright

    3
    3points
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    Good grammar matters in the context of dating, too. A 2016 survey from the dating site Zoosk showed that 48% of people in the dating market consider poor grammar skills a deal breaker in online dating. Interestingly, women seem to have higher standards: 65% said they would stop chatting with a bad speller, and only 60% of men said they pay attention to a prospective partner's grammar.

    Still, the majority found obvious spelling and punctuation mistakes to be turn-offs. And it's not just bad grammar that people hate; silly hype words such as "LOL" and "YOLO" were found to drastically decrease response rates.

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    #13

    That's A Bold Tack Tick, Cotton

    Screenshot of a humorous text chat where someone struggles with words, confusing negotiation tactic with tack tick.

    MrFolgersDude Report

    14points
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    #14

    Do You Come Here Off Ten?

    Text message exchange showing people struggling with words, causing confusion and humor in a casual conversation.

    zachbeeman1 Report

    13points
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    #15

    Sweetish Meatball

    Text image showing a humorous struggle with words saying ready for some sweetish meatballs with emojis.

    hackint0sh96 Report

    13points
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    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay okay let's not haste. Maybe they add sugar to it

    0
    0points
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    Our personal lives aren't the only context in which good spelling and punctuation matter. Which CV do you think would be tossed away immediately: one with blatant grammar mistakes or a carefully proofread one? Certified professional résumé writer Drew Roark says that spelling or punctuation mistakes are about more than just grammar knowledge.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Perineal Vision

    Humorous text post showing a word struggle joke that cracked others up with a funny misuse of vision-related words.

    R7914 Report

    13points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone is speaking out of their well you know …

    5
    5points
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    #17

    Notre Dame Is In Golfed

    Screenshot of a funny text conversation showing someone struggling with words and causing laughter.

    mcgoogus Report

    13points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Goodness gracious great golf balls of fire.

    3
    3points
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    #18

    Sam And Ella Don’t Joke Around

    Text message conversation showing a funny typo confusing salmonella with sam and ella, highlighting word struggles humor.

    ToastedPan Report

    12points
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    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd rather have sam and Ella than r@pe eels

    0
    0points
    reply

    "Mistakes on your résumé can expose traits about yourself, which can ultimately keep an employer from offering you a job," Roark explains. "Employers are less concerned about your spelling (knowing you probably just made a typo) and more concerned with the fact that you overlooked an error, which speaks volumes about your tendencies."
    #19

    My Grandma's Abdomen

    Round ottoman for sale with storage, featured in funny word struggle moments that cracked others up.

    BrycenWilliams Report

    12points
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    #20

    Bi Curiously

    Text message conversation showing a funny word struggle with "bi curiously" instead of "vicariously" causing laughter.

    Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o Report

    12points
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    #21

    Nailed It

    Tweet showing a humorous language struggle as someone forgets words after rehearsing, fitting keyword people struggled with words.

    Strike_Gently Report

    12points
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    What's worse than a bad speller online? Grammar police who love to humiliate those with poor grammar skills and call them out for their mistakes. Research shows, and experts claim that they're not trying to do the world a solid and rid it of grammar mistakes – they're trying to establish their superiority.
    #22

    Wait Until They Learn How British People Spell "Color"

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showing people struggling with words and spelling causing humor and reactions.

    PirateJohn75 Report

    12points
    POST
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh the irony

    2
    2points
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    #23

    Her... Mating Name?

    Screenshot of a humorous online comment thread showing people struggling with words and causing others to laugh.

    BrandonThe Report

    12points
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    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one she had before she found her mate.

    0
    0points
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    #24

    I Own You Now

    Text message showing a funny word struggle where someone says I own you instead of I owe you, causing confusion.

    average-roblox-user Report

    12points
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    According to a 2016 study, introverts may be more prone to correcting the mistakes of others. Apparently, they connect the mistakes to the person's core self, judging their intellect. The researchers also found that the less agreeable the person is, the more likely they are to be members of the grammar police.
    #25

    Halp I’ve Been Hatched

    Text post with a humorous typo showing people struggling with words, featuring a mistaken word choice in a password update message.

    ajbeauau Report

    12points
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    #26

    Once A Pond A Time

    User review with humorous word struggle, confusing hotcakes and hotcakes removal, causing amusement and laughs.

    Digglord Report

    12points
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    ydj_reed avatar
    Tortitude
    Tortitude
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who makes it through childhood without coming across "once upon a time..."?

    1
    1point
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    #27

    Panties Are In Full Bloom

    Rows of colorful flowers in a greenhouse with a humorous caption showing people struggling with words.

    LivingTheBoringLife Report

    11points
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    A professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, Robert Kurzban, explained to Slate that the grammar police are looking for ways to make themselves feel better. "When people, especially publicly, correct others' mistakes, a lot of that has to do with signaling to other people," he said. "People are trying to signal their expertise, because being able to identify mistakes indicates that you know more about something than the person who committed the error."
    #28

    On Words?

    Social media post showing excitement about a new job with a humorous struggle using words that cracked others up.

    ItzLew1s Report

    11points
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    #29

    I Hate All The Hippo Criticism In Sweden, How Long Will The World Stand For It

    Text post showing a humorous struggle with words using the phrase hippo criticism, causing people to crack up.

    operationmarket Report

    11points
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    #30

    Mean Either

    Comment showing a funny word struggle with the phrase Mean either so confused, highlighting people struggling with words.

    chirpinchirpin Report

    11points
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    What about you, Pandas? How often do you spot bad spelling and punctuation online and in the messages people send you? Or maybe you're the bad speller, and you feel no shame for it whatsoever? Let us know your experiences when struggling with words in the comments! In the meantime, check out these hilariously unfortunate names parents have given their babies that we wish were spelling mistakes.
    #31

    Mines Well

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously struggling with words about unexpected snow in May.

    King_Krouton Report

    11points
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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "rap it up" too. or they could want us to rap battle with the snow.

    0
    0points
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    #32

    British Spelling

    Online conversation showing people struggling with words and spelling, creating humorous moments in text comments.

    SaltyStU2 Report

    11points
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    #33

    Carter Pillow

    Close-up images of a caterpillar with eye-like markings, illustrating people struggling with words humorously.

    luiem Report

    11points
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    #34

    I Love Me A Bowl Of Rom And

    Bowl of instant noodles with broth on a counter, highlighting a funny word struggle with the term noodles.

    abdullahcheese Report

    10points
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    #35

    Great Execution. Huge Knowledge

    Social media post showing a humorous struggle with words that cracked others up involving Americans and India.

    LaughingDread88 Report

    9points
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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    please god let this be satire or i'll lose all hope for humanity

    6
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    #36

    This Is Definitely A New One For Me

    Chat conversation showing someone struggling with words using "minus well" instead of "might as well" humorously.

    jmlvg64 Report

    9points
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    #37

    Atomized Hospital Bill

    Tweet about a confusing medical bill and wait times showing people struggling with words that cracked others up.

    AllInTheGameYoO Report

    9points
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    #38

    Well, That’s Actually How It’s Spelled

    Funny online comments showing people struggling with words and spelling, causing humorous misunderstandings and laughter.

    UniformFox_trotOscar Report

    9points
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    #39

    This Is The Funniest Tweet In The Hole In Tire World

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post showing a funny struggle with words that cracked others up.

    artsygirl22 Report

    9points
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    #40

    A Due

    Text message exchange showing people struggling with words and spelling mistakes that crack others up in funny conversations.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't believe this, dieu?

    1
    1point
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    #41

    First And Formals

    Social media post showing a school delay announcement with a humorous comment struggling with words.

    autumngirl11 Report

    8points
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    #42

    Gas Stational Diabetes

    Social media post showing a humorous word struggle with medical terms, fitting the keyword people struggled with words.

    whats-her-tits Report

    8points
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    timhood avatar
    timhood
    timhood
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stop eating gas station food and that'll cure it.

    2
    2points
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    #43

    Correcting Someone’s Spelling

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showing people struggling with words, highlighting funny language mistakes.

    FearTheBeast Report

    8points
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    #44

    Goat Cart

    Text message exchange showing a funny word struggle about confusing a go cart with a goat cart causing laughter.

    PuzzledAccount Report

    8points
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    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well now i want to ride a cart pulled by goats!

    3
    3points
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    #45

    Except A Bowl

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing a struggle with words that humorously confuses meaning and spelling.

    tobiathonandon Report

    8points
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    #46

    Always Read The Silly Bus

    Text message conversation showing a funny language struggle with words that cracked others up online.

    crownedPom Report

    8points
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    #47

    Debt Written

    Comment showing a funny word struggle with a mix-up between debt and debt written causing confusion.

    hmonglubpaj Report

    8points
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    #48

    Sprang My Ankle So Many Times

    Comments about platform shoes with dramatic slap sound and ankle struggles, reflecting word struggles that cracked others up.

    AnOmnipotentWife Report

    8points
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    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spranging your ankle is awful

    0
    0points
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    #49

    In Prompt Too

    Facebook post showing someone struggling with words, humorously cracking others up in a social media comment.

    Syzygyincarnate Report

    8points
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    #50

    In Greedy Ants

    Text message showing a humorous struggle with words where a phrase is mistakenly typed as greedy ants.

    reeenababe Report

    7points
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    #51

    Ten Year

    Screenshot of a humorous online comment where someone confuses tenure with a ten-year period, showing word struggles.

    overactivemango Report

    7points
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    #52

    Fridge Raider

    Used white fridge on a porch with humorous listing text showing word struggle and making others laugh.

    NitroMonkey14 Report

    6points
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    #53

    "His Arguments Are Floored"

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing someone struggling with words, humorously engaging others online.

    DryPessimist Report

    6points
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    #54

    Grandma Has Phenomena

    Social media post showing a funny word struggle asking to pray for grandma in ICU with phenomena.

    dietcoke305 Report

    6points
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    #55

    Hammy Downs?

    Text post showing a humorous word struggle with the phrase hammy downs circled in red.

    AllieD888 Report

    6points
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    #56

    What Do You Puffer?

    Poll with humorous options showing people struggling with words, sparking laughter and engagement online.

    hirohamster Report

    6points
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    #57

    Sue Veneer

    Tweet showing a humorous word mix-up that made people struggle with words and cracked others up online.

    reddit.com Report

    6points
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    #58

    Jewel Carriage Way

    Screenshot of a funny text message showing word struggles with the phrase jewel carriage way.

    Charlie_TFON Report

    6points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So sprant is the past tense of sprint?

    2
    2points
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    #59

    Mid Evil Dagger

    Medieval dagger listed as mid evil dagger, showcasing funny word struggles that cracked others up.

    geringed Report

    5points
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