51 Signs That Became So Much Funnier Thanks To Misused Quotation Marks (New Pics)
Most often, quotation marks are used to show someone’s exact words. Sometimes, they also signal sarcasm or irony. In most cases, there is nothing especially unusual about this little punctuation mark.
But place quotation marks where they do not belong, and they can completely change the meaning of a sentence, often in a way that sounds weird, funny, or even slightly suspicious. Telling someone to enjoy their safe holidays is perfectly fine. Wishing them “safe” holidays, on the other hand, raises a few questions.
Below, we’ve rounded up some hilarious examples of signs that used quotation marks in ways they absolutely should not have. Scroll down to check them out.
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“Officer”
This Sign Has Been In My Family Since I Was A Kid And Was Passed On To Me By My Dad When My Wife And I Married
"Security Guard"
After Finding This, My Wife And I Refer To Anything Naughty As "Bible Reading"
Should I Doubt The Safety Of My Holidays?
Starbucks Is Offering Everything These Days
Uhm
Don’t Mind Me, I’m Just Doing “Laundry”
Are They Really Sorry?
So... There's "Nothing" In This Cabinet?
What is the purpose of this "cabinet" if not to store things?
From Breakfast Today. Didn't Grab Any
Right… “Food”
If Not Dog, Then What?
I Guess I Am Supposed To Steal Them?
I Have So Many Questions For Whoever Made This Sign At My Work
As Opposed To The Meat Filled “Avocados”?
I Want To Touch It
A "Loving Tribute"
"Mr Nice" is the autobiography of Howard Marks, a former dr*g smuggler.
Hmm
I Don't Know What To Expect
Yes, Officer, I'm "21"
Ah, Yes. “Ice” For My “Iced” Drink. Definitely Not Anything Else…
The Authorities Have Got Wise To Our "Dance Parties"
A Sign At A Local Wildlife Park
Don't Be Surprised If The Band Is Not Alive
They Actually Unalive You
I’m Not A Fan Of Rabbit “Teeth”
Those are terrible cages to keep rabbits in, irrespective of the "teeth" situation 😢
Spotted At My Local Chinese Restaurant
A Welcome Note Left By Hotel Staff. Should We Be Concerned?
Yes...Our "Customers"
No One Under "18"
Very Welcoming
This one is intentional. It's referencing an actor in Tommy wiseau's The Room.
Found In A Store In My City, Upstairs Seems A Little Suspicious
“Birds”
Don’t Use Your “Feet” Please
Found This At The Secondary School I Had To Drop Out Of Due To Bullying
Ofsted is useless, and anyway a "Good" rating is pretty mediocre.
"Wet"
Hmmm
That's also a much longer break than they intended, I suspect.
More Like An Hour Of Torture, I Guess
What Does It Cost
...If That "Is" Your Real Color
It's not red, it's more like scarlet (at least in the photo). So maybe "red" in quotes is for people like me? 😉
"Free"
I’m Not Sure If This Is A Legit Vitamin
Saw This The Other Day At Work
Took My Inspiration From One Of You Guys And Used This At My Target
What Does This Even Mean?
I'd Rather Not Touch The 'Rock', Thanks
Ocean City, MD
Can I Take The Pen Or Not?
I think in this scenario, for some reason, the quotes were being (incorrectly) used for emphasis. I suspect that’s the case for most of these.
So, Should I?
They had two extra ", but didnt have one ' for the [didn't] ? 😸
There Were Little “Notes” Like This All Over The “Airbnb” My “Friend” Stayed At LMAO
I feel like Italics, asterisks (*) or underlining would fix any of these
When it comes to academic references, quotes are used in place of italics for emphasis. But these are hilarious.
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I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... LIVEJOB1.COM
I feel like Italics, asterisks (*) or underlining would fix any of these
When it comes to academic references, quotes are used in place of italics for emphasis. But these are hilarious.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... LIVEJOB1.COM