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Most often, quotation marks are used to show someone’s exact words. Sometimes, they also signal sarcasm or irony. In most cases, there is nothing especially unusual about this little punctuation mark.

But place quotation marks where they do not belong, and they can completely change the meaning of a sentence, often in a way that sounds weird, funny, or even slightly suspicious. Telling someone to enjoy their safe holidays is perfectly fine. Wishing them “safe” holidays, on the other hand, raises a few questions.

Below, we’ve rounded up some hilarious examples of signs that used quotation marks in ways they absolutely should not have. Scroll down to check them out.