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Most often, quotation marks are used to show someone’s exact words. Sometimes, they also signal sarcasm or irony. In most cases, there is nothing especially unusual about this little punctuation mark.

But place quotation marks where they do not belong, and they can completely change the meaning of a sentence, often in a way that sounds weird, funny, or even slightly suspicious. Telling someone to enjoy their safe holidays is perfectly fine. Wishing them “safe” holidays, on the other hand, raises a few questions.

Below, we’ve rounded up some hilarious examples of signs that used quotation marks in ways they absolutely should not have. Scroll down to check them out.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Officer”

Tweet about obsession with unnecessary quotation marks featuring a vintage comic cover with suspicious punctuation use.

rickiilynn77 Report

16points
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poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This has to be a joke. Penn State was the college where a coach named Jerry Sandusky worked who molested children... Bad taste.

6
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    #2

    This Sign Has Been In My Family Since I Was A Kid And Was Passed On To Me By My Dad When My Wife And I Married

    Wooden sign with suspicious quotation marks around the phrase happy home, displayed above a white stove.

    reddit.com Report

    15points
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    #3

    "Security Guard"

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks around security guard outside a small guard booth with a sleeping man inside.

    Sermest2 Report

    15points
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    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is dude the U.S. president? He appears to be asleep.

    0
    0points
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    #4

    After Finding This, My Wife And I Refer To Anything Naughty As "Bible Reading"

    Sign on fence with misplaced quotation marks around Bible Reading, creating a hilariously suspicious message about a session time.

    TordYvel Report

    14points
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    #5

    Should I Doubt The Safety Of My Holidays?

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks around safe on a beach holiday advertisement featuring four happy people on Rodos.

    vagabondchinchilla Report

    13points
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    #6

    Starbucks Is Offering Everything These Days

    Starbucks sign with suspicious use of quotation marks around second service, making the message sound hilariously suspicious.

    docju Report

    12points
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    #7

    Uhm

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks around Eye Doctor, creating a hilariously suspicious impression in the text.

    houtaroo Report

    12points
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    #8

    Don’t Mind Me, I’m Just Doing “Laundry”

    Sign for a laundromat with suspicious quotation marks around Laundry, making it look hilariously odd at night.

    fishtacofiends Report

    12points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think we know what’s getting laundered in there, and it’s not textiles

    3
    3points
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    #9

    Are They Really Sorry?

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks on cafe closure message, creating a hilariously confusing impression.

    legal-eagle8207 Report

    11points
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    #10

    So... There's "Nothing" In This Cabinet?

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks around the word nothing, making the storage rule sound hilariously doubtful on cabinet door.

    HauntedFurniture Report

    11points
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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is the purpose of this "cabinet" if not to store things?

    2
    2points
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    #11

    From Breakfast Today. Didn't Grab Any

    Container of shredded cheese with suspicious quotation marks around the word cheese on the label, creating a funny sign.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
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    #12

    Right… “Food”

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks around food, humorously suggesting questionable items are sold in park.

    LegThePeg Report

    11points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if it's a park in America, then, yeah

    -2
    -2points
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    #13

    If Not Dog, Then What?

    A metal gate with a sign humorously warning about a suspicious dog using quotation marks on the word dog.

    FeverAyeAye Report

    10points
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    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It must be Kyle from Despicable Me

    1
    1point
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    #14

    I Guess I Am Supposed To Steal Them?

    Sign with suspicious use of quotation marks around the word pay, creating a humorous effect in a store setting.

    P10_WRC Report

    10points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did, I got a "receipt".

    4
    4points
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    #15

    I Have So Many Questions For Whoever Made This Sign At My Work

    Sign humorously uses suspicious quotation marks around words like Milk, Dish Washing Liquid, and Fortnight.

    skididdle Report

    10points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    As Opposed To The Meat Filled “Avocados”?

    Basket of avocados with a price sign hilariously placing suspicious quotation marks around "avocados" phrase.

    huffer4 Report

    10points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, as opposed to carnivorous avocados. Vicious buggers.

    10
    10points
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    #17

    I Want To Touch It

    Fence with a warning sign using quotation marks around electric fence, making the message hilariously suspicious.

    a_leprechaun Report

    10points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bulls with fricking lasers?

    1
    1point
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    #18

    A "Loving Tribute"

    Memorial bench plaque with signs that put quotation marks in places, making the message sound hilariously suspicious.

    JeremyTheMVP Report

    10points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Mr Nice" is the autobiography of Howard Marks, a former dr*g smuggler.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Hmm

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks around the word toilet making the message sound hilariously suspicious.

    Jep0005 Report

    10points
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    #20

    I Don't Know What To Expect

    Grocery aisle sign with suspicious use of quotation marks around the word and, making the sign look humorous.

    robotNumberOne Report

    10points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and (swe) - duck (eng)

    2
    2points
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    #21

    Yes, Officer, I'm "21"

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks around the number 21 humorously questioning age requirement to enter.

    turbobex Report

    9points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Entrance to Epstein island? 😐

    2
    2points
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    #22

    Ah, Yes. “Ice” For My “Iced” Drink. Definitely Not Anything Else…

    Sign at Dunkin using quotation marks around iced and ice, creating a hilariously suspicious message about drinks and ingredients.

    ThyKnightOfSporks Report

    9points
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    #23

    The Authorities Have Got Wise To Our "Dance Parties"

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks around dance party, humorously implying no real dance event tonight in building.

    HauntedFurniture Report

    9points
    POST
    realsportsgal avatar
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this the town in Footloose (Kevin Bacon reference for the young'ins!)

    2
    2points
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    #24

    A Sign At A Local Wildlife Park

    Red caution sign with quotation marks around words, making the warning sound hilariously suspicious and unusual.

    boho_carrot Report

    9points
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    #25

    Don't Be Surprised If The Band Is Not Alive

    Sign with hilariously suspicious quotation marks around the word live for Texas BBQ and band event on a building facade.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dread to think what I’d be eating off the barbeque

    3
    3points
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    #26

    They Actually Unalive You

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks around the word banned warning about trash and broken glass in pool area.

    Glocks10mike Report

    9points
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    #27

    I’m Not A Fan Of Rabbit “Teeth”

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks warning not to put fingers in cages because rabbits have "teeth" in animal enclosure.

    bobert_the_wise Report

    9points
    POST
    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are terrible cages to keep rabbits in, irrespective of the "teeth" situation 😢

    5
    5points
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    #28

    Spotted At My Local Chinese Restaurant

    Handwritten sign with suspicious quotation marks offering free drink while waiting for "food" including water, tea, lemonade.

    Kashmiiir Report

    9points
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    #29

    A Welcome Note Left By Hotel Staff. Should We Be Concerned?

    Handwritten note from Holiday Inn with suspiciously placed quotation marks around the word Enjoy, showing funny punctuation misuse.

    linuxfingers Report

    9points
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    #30

    Yes...Our "Customers"

    Yellow sign with quotation marks around the phrase our customers, humorously implying suspicious praise in a public entrance.

    DustyTheLurker Report

    9points
    POST
    #31

    No One Under "18"

    Stop sign with quotation marks around 18, creating a hilariously suspicious message about age restrictions.

    AtomicBurrito_ Report

    9points
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    #32

    Very Welcoming

    Letter board with hilariously suspicious use of quotation marks around the word room, placed on a marble countertop with fruit nearby.

    MathaMeticulous Report

    9points
    POST
    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is intentional. It's referencing an actor in Tommy wiseau's The Room.

    4
    4points
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    #33

    Found In A Store In My City, Upstairs Seems A Little Suspicious

    Chalkboard sign with suspicious quotation marks around the word fascinating, making everything sound hilariously suspicious.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #34

    “Birds”

    Sign with quotation marks around the word birds, making the message suspicious and humorous about feeding animals.

    comradekaitlyn Report

    9points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well we know they’re all robots

    5
    5points
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    #35

    Don’t Use Your “Feet” Please

    Sign with suspiciously placed quotation marks around the word feet, humorously warning against using them to flush toilet.

    Ditto132 Report

    8points
    POST
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I can flush a public toilet with my foot, I will.

    6
    6points
    reply
    #36

    Found This At The Secondary School I Had To Drop Out Of Due To Bullying

    School sign with quotation marks around the word Good, creating a hilariously suspicious message.

    dr4gon1154 Report

    8points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ofsted is useless, and anyway a "Good" rating is pretty mediocre.

    0
    0points
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    #37

    "Wet"

    Chair with a handwritten sign using quotation marks around the word wet, making the cleaning note sound suspicious.

    Gjnieveb Report

    8points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this one makes sense. I suspect someone had an accident on that chair.

    2
    2points
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    #38

    Hmmm

    Sign with quotation marks around words open and break, making the hours look hilariously suspicious on a white wall.

    Capable_Vast_6119 Report

    8points
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    foams_sequins-0x avatar
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Not-a-Clue (she/her)
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's also a much longer break than they intended, I suspect.

    5
    5points
    reply
    #39

    More Like An Hour Of Torture, I Guess

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks around the word Lecture on a concrete wall, illustrating funny quotation marks usage.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
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    #40

    What Does It Cost

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks saying kids can "free" run the train, featuring cartoon train images at a model train display.

    SmolMeep Report

    8points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How. . . how . . . how are they making the kids pay?

    1
    1point
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    #41

    ...If That "Is" Your Real Color

    Sign on wall humorously using quotation marks around red above a red biohazard trash can in a medical or lab setting.

    herr_oyster Report

    8points
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not red, it's more like scarlet (at least in the photo). So maybe "red" in quotes is for people like me? 😉

    0
    0points
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    #42

    "Free"

    Signs with suspiciously placed quotation marks around free, making the offer hilariously unclear at a store display.

    wizzle_wazzle Report

    8points
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    #43

    I’m Not Sure If This Is A Legit Vitamin

    Orange BANG soda dispenser with a sign putting suspicious quotation marks around Vitamin C.

    timmyprime Report

    8points
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    #44

    Saw This The Other Day At Work

    Sign using suspicious quotation marks around women, requesting gentlemen to put the toilet seat down in the workplace.

    Imnotlikeyou281 Report

    7points
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    #45

    Took My Inspiration From One Of You Guys And Used This At My Target

    A sign with suspicious quotation marks around “Thanks” placed above red bins in a storage area.

    NotGeorgeLucas_1138 Report

    7points
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    #46

    What Does This Even Mean?

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks around the word no, warning against after hours donations at a donation drop-off center.

    Fun_Western164 Report

    7points
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    #47

    I'd Rather Not Touch The 'Rock', Thanks

    Sign with suspicious quotation marks saying "Touch this 'rock' to discover what the 'cave' feels like" on display.

    HauntedFurniture Report

    7points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. (Without any quotations at all!)

    1
    1point
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    #48

    Ocean City, MD

    A bathroom faucet with a red sign that puts quotation marks around the word down, making it suspicious.

    scottishpig Report

    7points
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    #49

    Can I Take The Pen Or Not?

    Blue container with a sign that uses suspicious quotation marks around "NOT" and requests to leave pens here.

    OpioidSlumber Report

    7points
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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think in this scenario, for some reason, the quotes were being (incorrectly) used for emphasis. I suspect that’s the case for most of these.

    3
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    #50

    So, Should I?

    Hilariously suspicious sign with quotation marks around "DONT" warning not to lean the glass, showing quirky punctuation.

    MrMacGyver1 Report

    7points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They had two extra ", but didnt have one ' for the [didn't] ? 😸

    3
    3points
    reply
    #51

    There Were Little “Notes” Like This All Over The “Airbnb” My “Friend” Stayed At LMAO

    Thermostat with a handwritten note using suspicious punctuation around words like up, 55, and off in quotation marks.

    MOMTHEMEATLOAFF Report

    4points
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