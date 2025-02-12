ADVERTISEMENT

We know, we know - history can seem like a dud. Learning about people who aren't even on this Earth anymore - their birth, experiences, failures, and all those things - can look boring.

And sometimes it is, we don't deny it. At the same time, occasionally it is rather entertaining, especially if you open your mind to that. So, today, let's do just that - let history entertain and enlighten us.

#1

Union Jack flag flying above a house roof as people share historical facts unknown until recently. That English people and black American soldiers fought white American soldiers over segregation during WW2 (while they were in England, where segregation wasn't a law).

Also, the white soldiers demanded segregation and some pub owners responded to this by banning the white soldiers, but allowing the black ones in (though I'm not sure if this is true).

editor's note: yes, it's true, there was a movement of “Black Troops Only”

Karla_Darktiger , Annie Spratt , Judy Cox Report

heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
Rick Murray
Rick Murray
Community Member
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once had a long and weird discussion with an American who couldn't get her head around the idea that a British black person was just "British". Not "African-British" or any nonsense like that. With the exception of the Little Englander crowd (that sadly appears to be growing), nobody really gives a cráp where you're from unless you have an accent (or name) that is either really cute or utterly undecipherable.

    #2

    Black and white photo of a man wearing glasses and a suit, related to people sharing historical facts unknown until recently. The first doctor to cure a cancer patient with chemotherapy, Min Chiu Li, was fired for “experimenting” with patients before anyone realized the patient was cured.

    DisastrousNet9121 , National Cancer Institute Report

    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good news is that he was vindicated by fellow cancer researchers who published articles describing the efficacy of his methods. Btw he was not doing any unethical experiments... He extended treatment beyond what was the norm at the time. Until a certain marker for a specific cancer was gone. After his science homies had his back, his career took off!

    #3

    Swiss flag waving on a boat with a scenic lakeside town and forested mountains, highlighting historical facts unknown until recently You rarely hear much about the president or prime minister of Switzerland because the role is largely ceremonial. Instead, the country is led by a 7-member council.

    mundotaku , Thiago de Andrade Report

    While at school, we all had subjects we loved, liked, or at least tolerated, and then those we despised. The choices depended on our experiences with teachers, the students we had to take the class with, and the way we are wired. 

    It means that we are all wired to like certain things more than others. For instance, some folks tend toward STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), others more for languages and social studies, and others are artsy.
    #4

    Black pot filled with cooked mussels and chopped vegetables on a table with fries and bread, people share historical facts. Belgium has a habit of spending years with no governament after the elections. Last time starting in 2018 it took them 652 days to form a governament while theoretically being run by a political caregiver whose only purpose was to avoid the country from collapsing. It sounds weird, but afterall the national dish in Belgium is mussels served with fries, so nothing normal can really come from there.

    Regolis1344 , Jpatokal Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's not normal about Moules Frites? Delicious.

    #5

    Vintage Soviet instructional image of people sharing historical facts about packaging and pouring milk from paper cartons. Soviet supermarkets sold milk in a pyramidal package

    Round-Profile-2038 , Round-Profile-2038 Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had something similar in the UK at one point.

    #6

    Portrait of a 19th-century man with a beard, representing people sharing historical facts unknown until recently. Henry David Thoreau invented the No. 2 pencil. 

    editor's note: he didn't invent it, but rather improved it by perfecting the graphite-and-clay mixture for consistent hardness

    HariSeldonsIntern , prepmatters Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have to shrink the rendering down to 75% to dismiss the pop-up that appears when you click the gift... I would suggest you ought to test this stuff actually works on screen sizes other than your own, but then the Notifications thing is almost perpetually dead at the moment (making leaving comments less than useful because it isn't possible to tell if anybody replied, because BP doesn't do *useful* user interaction things like showing vote amounts and reply indications directly in the User Profile -> Comments part) so maybe everybody has gone on holiday or... 😞 Relevance to this picture? It's where the giftbox turned up.

    While some of the preferences here can be driven by life experiences, at the same time, our choices are partially determined by our genetics, so it can be said that some things aren’t completely up to us; we’re just meant for certain things from the beginning.

    Whether that signifies us not having free will is a topic that usually arises when this fact comes up, but that’s not something we’re going to entertain today (since we already had not that long ago). 

    #7

    Goodyear blimp flying in clear blue sky as people share historical facts unknown until recently. The official bird of Redondo Beach CA is the Goodyear Blimp.

    thealeatorist , w:en:Hughs Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "He was k1lled by a blimp." "Goodyear?" "No, the worst..."

    #8

    Hand with green nail polish pouring rosé wine into a glass, capturing a moment as people share historical facts unknown until recently. Soviet union had a shortage of alcohol in less than 24 hours after ww2 ended.

    Old_Milk_7844 , Devin Nelson Report

    #9

    Ancient ruins with stone pillars and walls overlooking a city, illustrating historical facts unknown until recently. The mayor of Rome and the mayor of Carthage met in 1985 to sign a peace treaty to end the Punic Wars, 2131 years after Carthage was destroyed.

    editor's note: the treaty was signed, but it was only symbolic

    ModenaR , Eirik Newth , Emery Winter Report

    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank heavens. Now I don't have to return that library book on the history of papyrus. Those fines can follow you for millennia.

    Either way, apparently, our genes determine things like us preferring tea or coffee, what kind of physical activity we like more, or even what kind of hobbies we’re fond of. Knowing this, it’s not really surprising to learn that we can have an inclination towards certain school subjects.

    So, if you hate the guts of a certain school subject, you can blame your genes for it. Of course, it’s never the sole reason behind the dislike, as we already acknowledged before. Let’s take history, for example. People tend to dislike it for a variety of reasons, not only their predetermined thoughts. 
    #10

    French flag waving on a flagpole against a clear blue sky as people share historical facts unknown until recently That French residents of eastern coastal Canada (Acadia) were forcefully expelled in an event called “Le Grande Derangement” between 1755 and 1764. Great Britain attempted an ethnic cleansing to give their land to settlers from New England and Scotland who were loyal to Britain. A significant number of the 11k or so who were expelled resettled in Spanish Louisiana, where the catholic spanish rule was more consistent with the French ethos. The word “Acadian” became the root of the “Cajun” identity.

    G0ld_Ru5h , Rafael Garcin Report

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A shameful part of our history.

    #11

    Painting of a woman in traditional attire holding flowers and a note, illustrating people share historical facts unknown until recently. Frida Kahlo and Leo Trotzki had an affair. 

    Edit: Typo.

    More_Cardiologist777 , Frida Kahlo Report

    #12

    Chupa Chups lollipops displayed with people share historical facts unknown until recently in a colorful store setting. Salvador Dali designed the logo for Chupa Chups lollipops.

    Call-a-Crackhead , Aibek Skakov Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Literal translation of Chupa Chups is Sucky S.ucks.

    Some people find history rather boring – why study things that already happened? Let’s focus on the future instead, they say. For them, it feels disconnected from reality; historical figures are not relatable, and they simply do not care when they were born or did something. 

    And while such a stance is kind of understandable, it doesn't mean it is not flawed. You see, sometimes, no matter how boring history can seem, it’s important. By studying it, we learn about past societies, systems, how they worked, and why they failed, which helps to understand our current standing better. When we see ourselves better, we can improve upon given examples. 

    #13

    Street art mural of Albert Einstein with colorful graffiti, illustrating people share historical facts unknown until recently. Albert Einstein was offered the Presidency of Israel in 1952 after Chaim Weizmann was gone, but declined stating that he mostly deals in objective matters and just doesn't have the aptitude for people and politics.

    DanTheAdequate , Collab Media Report

    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you imagine someone rejecting power because they felt they didn't have the expertise??

    #14

    Aerial view of historic buildings and gardens where people share historical facts unknown until recently. Mormons (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) possess vast genealogical data, maintaining the world's largest collection of family records, including birth, marriage, census, and land records, largely for religious purposes like performing proxy ordinances (like baptism) for ancestors, with resources available globally and local centers, making them a key resource for genealogists worldwide.

    altbrian , Michael Hart Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of the main reasons they do a lot of this is so that they can go back and baptise people posthumously and bring them unwillingly and unwittingly into the church. It's some crazy Mormon thing.

    #15

    Two people share historical facts unknown until recently during a lively TV interview on a late-night talk show. Martin Luther King Jr and his wife paid the hospital bill for Julia Roberts' birth.

    Stu_Thom4s , Julia Roberts Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A bit more info-Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, paid the hospital bill for Julia Roberts' birth in 1967. Roberts' parents ran a theater school in Atlanta that welcomed the King children during segregation, which began the friendship between the two families. When the Roberts family couldn't afford the hospital bill, the Kings stepped in to help.

    Even without having such a widespread influence over our societies, history can simply enlighten our day-to-day lives. After all, sometimes learning a small fact you didn’t know before can make a day a little better and you a little smarter. 

    So, for this, take a peek at our list – did you know any of these facts?
    #16

    Middle-aged man in a gray suit and striped tie, symbolizing people who share historical facts unknown until recently. I found out less than an hour ago that Gunter Schabowski is responsible for the fall of the Berlin Wall because he botched a press conference, telling East Germans that they could “immediately” leave the country. 

    …so they did. En masse. Overpowering the guards in the process. 

    WereStillInBosniaWhy , Bundesarchiv, Bild Report

    #17

    Aerial view of a coastal island with mountains and a small settlement, people share historical facts unknown recently. The existence of the Canary Islands and their inhabitants was forgotten by the world for more than 1000 years.

    - The islands were originally settled by Carthaginians/Romans with Berber people from Morocco
    - Roman ships regularly visited the islands to do trade
    - with the decline of the Roman Empire, trading ties were cut and the Romans forgot about the islands.

    So far, so crazy, but not unique. But:

    - The people brought to the islands by the colonizers were inland mountain folks without any knowledge of shipbuilding or navigation.
    - so after the Romans stopped visiting, the islanders had no way to sail to the mainland *or even between the different islands*
    - being isolated from all of humanity - and each other - for a millenium, every single island developed a unique culture, language and religion.

    🤯🤯🤯

    Spanish sailors accidentally rediscovered the islands around 1400 in an early attempt to find India.

    mw2lmaa , Zinah Insignia Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And canaries are not the animals the islands are named for.

    #18

    Black and white portrait of a man in a suit and tie, representing people who share historical facts unknown until recently. Masabumi Hosono, sole Japanese survivor of RMS Titanic was publicly shamed for surviving.

    cheeburgbastard78 , Unknown author Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was publicly shamed by who? Americans for being from Japan? Japan because why?

    #19

    Bowl of sauerkraut with parsley and sausage, illustrating people share historical facts unknown until recently. America actually renamed sauerkraut liberty cabbage during WW1. I thought it was a joke by oversimplified.

    evilcarrot507 , Kelsey Todd Report

    #20

    Dimly lit underground corridor with exposed pipes, illustrating people share historical facts unknown until recently. I went down a rabbit hole recently learning about Switzerland and I’m blown away by their bunkers everywhere and that they have camouflaged military defences in ordinary-looking barns and explosives under key roads and bridges, it’s absolutely surreal. But I am amazed that they still have them for worst case scenarios. It’s a preppers-paradise of a country.

    3escalator , Evgeniy Smersh Report

    use_this avatar
    otiose
    otiose
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The flag is a big plus, too.

    #21

    Vintage portrait of a man seated and dressed in 19th-century attire, illustrating people share historical facts unknown until recently. Abraham Lincoln was a fan of John Wilkes Booth and even once invited him to meet at the White House.

    Booth didn't respond to the offer.

    Sensei_of_Philosophy , Black & Case of Boston back mark - Heritage Auctions Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Booth's brother Edwin saved the life of Lincoln's son Robert.

    #22

    A crested black macaque smiling with wide eyes in a lush green forest, sharing historical facts unknown until recently. 3 weird instances from balkan royal families:

    I cant get over the fact that greek king alexander (not the great, the recent one) was bit by a monkey and was gone because of it. Happened in 1920.

    Another balkan thing was the heir apparent exiled prince of albania, leka lived in rhodesia for a while. He had a small chad moment during his flight:

    "When his plane arrived at Gabon for refueling, he found that it was being surrounded by local troops, who were said to have been hired to capture him by the Albanian government. The soldiers backed down when Leka appeared at the plane's door with a bazooka in his hand."

    And finally bulgaria... couple of weeks ago i learned that simeon 2 the last czar of bulgaria came back decades after the abolishment of monarchy, only to found a political party and to win the elections. Correct me if i am wrong but that is the first time i've heard such a comeback.

    Otherwise-Strain8148 , Getty Images Report

    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate it when they use a photo of me in a listing without my permission

    #23

    White eight-pointed Maltese cross on a red circle background symbolizing historical facts shared recently. This is the roundel of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta's air force in the mid 20th century. The SMOM is the continuation of the Knights of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem, or Knights Hospitallers, who fought in the Crusades.

    We live in a world where the Crusaders had an air force.

    JustafanIV , JustafanIV Report

    bastock23 avatar
    Andy
    Andy
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds more impressive than it was. After WW2 the Italian air force transferred it's planes to the SMOM as they were not sure if they would be allowed to keep them under the peace treaty. The planes were still flown by the Italian air force staff, and by the early 50s when it was confirmed they could keep them, ownership was transferred back to Italy

    #24

    Can of Pepsi Max standing on green grass with small white flowers, people share historical facts unknown until recently concept. In 1989, PepsiCo made a bizarre deal with the Soviet Union to trade cola syrup for vodka and, due to currency issues, ended up acquiring a fleet of 17 submarines, a cruiser, a frigate, and a destroyer, briefly making it the world's sixth-largest navy by ship count, though they were old, decommissioned vessels sold for scrap to expand Pepsi's market in the USSR.

    Bloop-ofthe-OpenHand , Olena Bohovyk Report

    #25

    Winston Churchill left behind a debt of Rs. 13 at the Bangalore Club, India which was written off by the committee on 01.06.1899 as an ‘irrecoverable sum’.

    keepscrollinyamuppet Report

    professormcgonagallminerva avatar
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can buy 6.5 cough drops with that much money. I used to frequent the area near the club so maybe I can just help pay it off with my cough drops

    #26

    Man in traditional clothing walking past ancient stone archway in a historic area showcasing historical facts unknown until recently African Latin kept being spoken in North Africa until the 13th century.

    CivilBlueberry424 , Oladimeji Odunsi Report

    #27

    The government of South Africa used to issue hunting permits for San people (the hunter-gatherer people in *The Gods Must Be Crazy*). The last hunting permits were issued in the 1930s.

    ChickenDelight Report

    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair this was not the apartheid government, this was the government after the act of Union in 1910 that made Mzansi one country under British rule/protection. (I'm not excusing the Nats, you understand, they were mostly ars3holes. They just didn't do this.)

    #28

    Person with glasses covered in yellow sticky notes, symbolizing people sharing historical facts unknown until recently. I was falling down the rabbit hole a bit in search for "first true sci-fi" story ... I knew that mythology, etc. can be explained as the earliest sci-fi, but then I found out about Lucian of Samosata's A True Story from 2nd century AD and ...

    ... like I am not saying that time travel is real, but this one would be a great argument for it, lol. Dude wrote about an outrageous voyage to the Moon and beyond, with alien societies, space-war, and fanciful inventions.

    It's just crazy to me that a person almost from an ancient history had imagination like that.

    bugsy42 , Eduardo Ramos Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a reason why so many stars and mathematical concepts have Arabic names. I think some civilisations were pretty advanced. Then along came religion and/or rampaging thugs...

    #29

    Vintage portrait of a man in traditional attire, illustrating people sharing historical facts unknown until recently. In 1896, at the first Olympic Games, runner Spyridon Louis stopped in a village to drink wine during the 40-kilometer marathon. This didn't stop him from winning the race. His athletic career lasted just five days. He set a record that he only broke 12 years later

    editor's note: the fact about him breaking a record is not confirmed

    Upstairs-Prior5078 , Unknown author Report

    use_this avatar
    otiose
    otiose
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first Olympic Games or the first MODERN Olympic Games?

    #30

    The Taj Mahal with visitors during sunset, as people share historical facts unknown until recently at the landmark site. That British Empire prevented American colonists from taking Indian land. One of the drives of the revolution was to take that land.

    Tosajinx , Julian Yu Report

    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those American Indians sure built a nice teepee.

    #31

    Canadian flag waving over a cityscape at dusk as people share historical facts unknown until recently. In the 1860s a bunch of Irish Americans - mostly veterans of the us civil war invaded Canada (a British colony) .  The idea was to occupy territory and use this as leverage in negotiations with the British about Irish Home Rule. 

    They beat the Canadian militia, but ran away before the British army came along.  It was a military failure , but it did contribute to Canada becoming confederated. .

    Ok-Permission-2010 , sebastiaan stam Report

    #32

    Black and white portrait of a historical figure, illustrating people share historical facts unknown until recently. Prime Minister Mckenzie King bought all his neighbours properties to avoid having Jews as his neighbour.

    ActuallyACereal , Yousuf Karsh Report

    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Prime Minister of where? More than one country has a prime minister. Antisemite d**k where wherever he was.

    #33

    The guy who played Count Dooku in star wars fought the nazis and once corrected film makers on the sound that someone makes when they are stabbed.

    Drunk_Lemon Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couldn't be bothered to look up Christopher Lee?

