ADVERTISEMENT

Language can be weird sometimes. You usually find that out when learning a foreign language. Suddenly there are different sounds and a different-looking alphabet. You have to bend your tongue in ways you didn't even think was possible. Not to mention that words aren't spelled the way they're written.

So it's no wonder people make mistakes in pronunciation. One Redditor had an idea to ask people what's the most memorable incorrect pronunciation they've heard. And the people delivered – from "penglings" to "Cog Nack" and "poll-em" instead of "poem." Scroll down and find the most hilarious entries to the mispronunciation thread below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread My wife still says "Rhino-saurus" every time she tries to pronounce "Rhinoceros."

To be fair, her way is better.

Unlucky_Escape_6348 , Casey Allen / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Worcestershire sauce. He said 'wash your sister ' sauce and I about died laughing

Tennispro5691 , Lala da / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
emmawalmsley avatar
still tired
still tired
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't it pronounced woo-ster-shir sauce? Idk it's really hard to pronounce

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Someone who thought the word "vicariously" was bi-curiously. "You're going on vacation with your friends? Wow! I'm gonna live bi-curiously through you!"

markoyolo , nappy / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Had a friend that pronounced the b in "subtle." Was annoying as f**k.

LoadingScreenWTF , Christina Morillo / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread I work in the legislative/policy field, and my boss pronounces statutes "statue-ettes." It's wild.

__mitski , Pixabay / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Pah-harmacist. I think about that woman a lot lol

avocadofajita , Edward Jenner / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread It’s Christmas time, which means lots of chocolate ads. Friend of mine informed us that his favorite chocolates where the “feral ranchers.”

Batmans_9th_Ab , Bernadett Dioszegi / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Without the picture of Ferrero Rocher I would not have figured out what feral ranchers are.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Ooohhh ooohh the "penglings" by Benedict Cumberbatch

devil_vomit2_0_0_5 , Pixabay / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread We had a training at work, taught by an outside organization. The lady was talking about the Irish potato famine. Except she kept calling it the potato phantom. She did this at least five times

duchessofcheezit , Polina Tankilevitch / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread "It's ponunced nukular!"

Trumpassassin777 , Kyle Miller / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Girl in college:

Word -- "Annihilate"

Her pronunciation --- Annie - Hilly -Ate

freshlikeuhhhhh , Yaroslav Shuraev / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Extracurricular as "Extra Kickler". The bad part about it is that it was one of my high school teachers. We even starting calling him The Midnight Kickler what kickles at midnight.

nvaughan81 , fauxels / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread At a Chinese Restaurant and my coworker asked for General Toes. I still laugh about it to this day.

crumad , Chandri Anggara / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread My high school girlfriend travelled with me to visit my family in SoCal after graduation.

We were playing Trivial Pursuit and it was her turn to read the question.

The question was something like "which south american king ruled with a chihuahua?"

Only she pronounced it as "cha-whoo-a-whoo-a".

It took a good 30 seconds to understand what she word she was trying to pronounce. And a good 30 minutes for my entire family to stop laughing. We still joke about it to this day.

ksozay , Pixabay / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
hakanfremin avatar
HF
HF
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is actually how chihuahuas sound: "cha-whoo-a-whoo-a"!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Working in web development, there was *one* person on my team who consistently mispronounced the word "cache". Drove me nuts.

It's one syllable, folks, not two! "Cash", not "cash-ay"!

CaptainTime5556 , Christina Morillo / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
austinshannon avatar
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm in IT and don't mind this. Honestly, it just makes me think about how weird English is as a language.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread When I worked at Subway, I asked a customer what kind of dressing he wanted, and he said, "do you know, uh, chipotle?"

Which he butchered so badly I heard it as "do you know a cheap hotel?" So I told him, "yeah, down on 39th Street" and we were both thoroughly confused.

Karaethon22 , Mister Mister / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Ex girlfriend pronounced rhododendron as RaDonDaDron

allisonmaybe , Siegfried Poepperl / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Lingerie. She pronounced it lin-jeer-ee and argued with me over the pronunciation until Google stepped in with the correct answer lol

1127_and_Im_tired , Castorly Stock / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Facade.

Worked for a guy that was an "intellectually overconfident" type, to put it in the most civil way I know how lol.

He kept using the word and had obviously never heard of it until he read it somewhere. Kept pronouncing it "fake-aid". He would go on rants about "fake" people and use this to describe their personalities. It was really cringe inducing.

Eventually the stars aligned and we were together on a business trip, I saw a building under construction. "That place is going to have a really beautiful facade", I said (it genuinely did) and there was no response but about a month later I overheard him using the word and saying it correctly. So whatever.

IAMENKIDU , Diva Plavalaguna / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

C is my nemesis letter, I can never figure out if is is an s or a k sound, and don't get me started on when there is two. Took me years to say Occitanie correctly, and I live in a region called it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread My old boss.

Escaped goat : scapegoat
Interpretate : interpret
Pacifically : specifically

Every. F*****g. Time. In front of some clever people before he would introduce me to carry on with the presentation...

GabberZZ , LinkedIn Sales Navigator / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
mariebelladonna avatar
Marie BellaDonna
Marie BellaDonna
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is it these morons are always the ones who end up in charge?? Sigh...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Friend pronounced "meme" as "memmay"

Capital_Cockroach611 , Anastasia Shuraeva / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread 20 years ago my wife and I were behind a woman at Target at the register. She began arguing with the cashier over the price for an item, and after a few rounds back and forth loudly proclaimed, *"I ain't no mathematic, but I ain't no stupid neither!"*

We still use that whenever the "math don't math" on something.

I was, for reference, a mathematics major.

Uncle_Baconn , Kampus Production / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread It was a brunch time first date at a restaurant fancier than I’m usually comfortable with. Was looking to get a little buzz to take the edge off. I pointed to the mimosa carafe that was on the menu and asked if she would like to share one. We were in agreement that it looked wonderful so when the server came over, I confidently declared that we would like the mimosa care-a-fay. The server laughed. My date laughed. I was mega embarrassed.

We dated for about a year and a half after this incident and she would occasionally ask if I’d like a care a fay of whatever liquid was in close proximity.

TLDR: Carafe is pronounced more like giraffe. Definitely don’t say care a fay on a first date or ever.

XcoolbreezeX , Charlotte May / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a situation where the words “You can if it’s true love” are appropriate. (As in, if a date doesn’t work out, there are other reasons besides a small goof like that.)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Co-worker got charged with DUI. He was writing down the facts to show his lawyer and he asked me "How do you spell so-vi-it-e?"

He was saying sobriety but with a V instead of a B. I told him I thought it was S-O-B-R-I-E-T-Y. He told me that was wrong "cuz there is no v in it."

I told him there wasn't a V in sobriety and he said, "Then why is it pronounced so-vi-it-tree? See there is a v in it." I gave up and told him he was right and I had no idea how to spell the word.

Empereor_Norton , Lisa Fotios / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Coworker was saying stigmata instead of stigma. Multiple times. Also claimed to have a photographic memory. Irony.

umbzapt , fauxels / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread My Mom back in the 70s used to pronounce a "resume" for work a resume(re-zoom) as in resuming work. It made sense to her.

blindfox001 , Sora Shimazaki / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread A fifth grade teacher I was assisting in the lab had a student that didn’t know what a word meant. She said, “ what does co man deer mean?” She meant commandeer. I gave the correct pronunciation and definition to the student. This was a teacher who looked down on me as an aide. Another point for Floriduh

just1cheekymonkey , Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread My Dad had an employee who pronounced “favorite” as “Fray-ver-it.” Every damn time!

Dizzy_Job_7695 , RDNE Stock project / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread A former neighbour was talking about a movie she saw and it was called Malice - pronounced 'mah lice'.

I really miss her though.

gunnergrrl , JESHOOTS.com / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Playing Taboo, you know the game where you have to give hints to a key word but there are words you are not allowed to use to describe it. This guy who nobody knew well at all was bombing and getting frustrated like we were all so stupid. I forget his clues but we surmised it was about drinking and alcohol. And time runs out. He goes "Ugh. Cog Nack!"

MissionCreeper , Kevin Malik / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread An old colleague once claimed she was ‘unindated’ with work. Now i have to say ‘inundated’ ten times in my head before out loud because that has ruined me for life.

redhead_instead , Canva Studio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Whenever my mother-in-law has difficulty breathing (she has asthma) she’ll say, “I can’t get air into my bronicles.”

First, it’s “bronchioles.” Second, no one says that anyway. Just say “lungs.”

My wife is a nurse and I have a minor in biology and we joke about our bronicles all the time.

Actually_Im_a_Broom , Julia Larson / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Second, no one says that anyway. Just say “lungs.”” No offense, but I outgrew my propensity for saying things like this about what words other people used when I was about six years old, as a result of adults calling me out for it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread I was in a miss teen type of pageant & during the panel I was asked, “if you were handed a red crown what would you draw?”
I had to ask the moderator to repeat the question & with a chuckle, I asked for clarification on if she meant a red “crown” or did she actually mean a red crayon. None of the judges were happy with me smugly correcting the moderator.

TrashWeird968 , Marvin Malmis Ponce / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread When reading an award at a US Army ceremony, the Personell clerk was reading "He is a fine outstanding soldier all his peers should seek to emulate", he pronounced it "eliminate"

DMark69 , Bryce Carithers / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread My son said he had to do a poll-em for school. It was poem

In Kansas city Missouri there is a street names belfontaine, but if you ask for directions it is pronounced bell-fountain

JoseAstray , RDNE Stock project / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread I worked in a breast health clinic and the scheduler would call people and confirm their "mammyograms."
She was also the kind of person to say "pacifically" in place of specifically.

LuxValentino , MART PRODUCTION / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
mariebelladonna avatar
Marie BellaDonna
Marie BellaDonna
Community Member
33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Again, this is another one I use, but only in good fun. Sometimes I even say I have to get my "mammys grammed", lol. But then again, I am not a scheduler in a professional office, calling and speaking to patients that way...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread A proctor at my son's middle school academic team meet, said "hyper-bowl," for hyperbole. He is 34 and it's never been forgotten.

MarchionessofMayhem , Vanessa Garcia / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread I've got a friend who pronounces "flamingo" as fallamingo... I thought she was messing around cos I often mispronounce words for fun... but no, she's serious...

thatpeevesme , zoosnow / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
acutor avatar
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Flaming O” is another amusing mispronunciation of that word.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Guy walked into a liquor store looking for a wine for his wife "yes it has extra vaganza in it." The clerk kept being confused until the guy found it. Extravaganza!

shrodingerspepper , Alina K / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Knew someone that pronounced "stoic" like it rhymed with "oink".

My dad was the king of mispronunciation. The ones I remember are "galaxy" like "gal-AX-y", "avenger" like "AV-eng-er" and "lava" with a short a like "magma"

guarks , August de Richelieu / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread My ex-husband lived in a small town with no ethnic restaurants. He also went to college in a small town with no ethnic restaurants. So, we start dating and I take him to Mexican restaurant. He’s obviously very outside his bubble and keeps asking me questions about the menu. No big deal.

So, the waitress comes over to take our order and he orders a QUASA-DILL-A. The server and I just stare at him and then start laughing. I felt so badly for laughing but, I couldn’t help myself. I gently corrected him and he started laughing too. It became a running joke and is still one to this day…24 years later.

bookworm1421 , ROMAN ODINTSOV / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#42

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Oh my poor younger brother.


One night out for a fancy dinner he decided the filet mignon was what he wanted to have. With a straight face he ordered the FLAMING YONG. Even the waiter struggled to stifle his laughter.


We still tease him about it to this day over a decade later.

Ragedmeeks , Lukas / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
stan_y234 avatar
LaserBrain
LaserBrain
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's pretty close to the actual pronunciation, though

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread working as a server people used to pronounce chipotle in a myriad of wrong ways, but usually just “chip-olt” or “chip-ottle”.

one day a guy came in, looked me in the eye, and said “i’ll have the **chipeetle** burger please”

Alex_Plalex , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
tsmith_2 avatar
T Smith
T Smith
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or the earlier story where someone pronounced it cheep-hotel

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

44 Hilariously Absurd Mispronunciations People Shared In This Online Thread Nicotine. Knee-Co-Tie-N.

goothesquid , cottonbro studio / pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It all depends where the emphasis is placed on the different syllables, similar to the word Aluminium being pronounced "A-loom-in-um".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!