ADVERTISEMENT

Learning another language is always useful. You can read books in their original language. It makes it easier to communicate with locals when you're traveling. You might also woo your long-time crush with some French (after all, it is the most romantic language in the world.)

But after seeing the entries in this list, you will probably think it's also useful to not get misleading directions. One might think that the language of signs is universal. Yet, it seems when there are different alphabets involved, all bets are off. Scroll through our selection of the goofiest translations from the Translation Gone Wrong Facebook page and let us know your favorites below!