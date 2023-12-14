“Cash Or Octopus” And Other Gems From The ‘Translation Gone Wrong’ Page (60 Pics)
Learning another language is always useful. You can read books in their original language. It makes it easier to communicate with locals when you're traveling. You might also woo your long-time crush with some French (after all, it is the most romantic language in the world.)
But after seeing the entries in this list, you will probably think it's also useful to not get misleading directions. One might think that the language of signs is universal. Yet, it seems when there are different alphabets involved, all bets are off. Scroll through our selection of the goofiest translations from the Translation Gone Wrong Facebook page and let us know your favorites below!
Don't You Agree?
Whatever Blows Your Bubble
!! Warning !!
Fortune Cookies: "You Will Gain Admiration From Your Pears."
Rebellious Freezer!
Or Else..!
What About A Carrot Phone?
Get In Line, Guys!
Bathroom Feminism
New Year - New Taste
Sunday Mood
Behave Yourself!
Sunday Morning Coffee Anyone?
Who's Hungry?
Thank you so much to whomever censored out that rude word. I would have been scandalised and had to be revived with smelling salts had I but seen it.
How Not To Encourage Your Children To Clean Up After Themselves
Is there a smart child version so you can tell your kids which one is your favourite?
This Supermarked Has It All
Literally Lost In Translation
Probably if they had they would have got "Translate server error"
Today is always under construction, never finished. When today finishes, it becomes yesterday.
Or Not!
Here You Can Even Steal For Free
Isn't This Your Definition Of Great Customer Service?
Happy Post-Super Bowel!
Watch Out!
Not untrue. A false sense of safety can be dangerous. Vigilance is key.
Let's Give It A Taste!
Don’t Worry, It’s Only Puke
A Revolutionary New Marketing Strategy
A Quick Visit!
Do Not Diet, It's Friday!
I'm so curious about this one. Can someone here translate it for us?
Cash, Please. I Left My Octopus At Home
Some Last Moment
Pls Wait Outside A Noodle. Say What?
Carefully Slip And Fall Into The Weekend
Care is always helpful when falling.
Bon Appétit!
Happy Valentine's Day! I Love You, Ok? - Your Telephone
Not Feel Well - Get Drunk
What About The Nephew?
Stairway To Heaven
Freedom For Apple Pie!
personally, i think ice cream has it worse (can y'all start a fake discourse thread in the replies? it'd be funny)
Shoe On The Loose!
Brilliant
Special Price For You, My Friend!
But- but what if I don't want a free child? My cats are trouble enough!
-What's Up? -Sunshine!
All You Need Is A Proofreader
Entrance Only - Do Not Enter
It's Lonely Being At The Top
Doesn't god get to play with all those angels? Or is it a clique thing?
Right
Do Not Little. Big Time
Hygiene Tip Of The Day
Sadly last time it happened my teacher told I was not the best.
Ouch!
Where?
We Agree We Agree
We're Just Saying
Both my dad and I have this problem - he's 6'6" and I'm 6'1" and our heads tend to need a lot of attention.