ADVERTISEMENT

Learning another language is always useful. You can read books in their original language. It makes it easier to communicate with locals when you're traveling. You might also woo your long-time crush with some French (after all, it is the most romantic language in the world.)

But after seeing the entries in this list, you will probably think it's also useful to not get misleading directions. One might think that the language of signs is universal. Yet, it seems when there are different alphabets involved, all bets are off. Scroll through our selection of the goofiest translations from the Translation Gone Wrong Facebook page and let us know your favorites below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Don't You Agree?

Don't You Agree? Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So true, without them in public I definitely I would feel not happy

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Whatever Blows Your Bubble

Whatever Blows Your Bubble Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

!! Warning !!

!! Warning !! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Fortune Cookies: "You Will Gain Admiration From Your Pears."

Fortune Cookies: "You Will Gain Admiration From Your Pears." Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Rebellious Freezer!

Rebellious Freezer! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Or Else..!

Or Else..! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

What About A Carrot Phone?

What About A Carrot Phone? Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Get In Line, Guys!

Get In Line, Guys! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Bathroom Feminism

Bathroom Feminism Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

New Year - New Taste

New Year - New Taste Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Sunday Mood

Sunday Mood Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Behave Yourself!

Behave Yourself! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Sunday Morning Coffee Anyone?

Sunday Morning Coffee Anyone? Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Who's Hungry?

Who's Hungry? Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you so much to whomever censored out that rude word. I would have been scandalised and had to be revived with smelling salts had I but seen it.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

How Not To Encourage Your Children To Clean Up After Themselves

How Not To Encourage Your Children To Clean Up After Themselves Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
lotta1_ avatar
pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is there a smart child version so you can tell your kids which one is your favourite?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

This Supermarked Has It All

This Supermarked Has It All Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Literally Lost In Translation

Literally Lost In Translation Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably if they had they would have got "Translate server error"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
lotta1_ avatar
pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Today is always under construction, never finished. When today finishes, it becomes yesterday.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Or Not!

Or Not! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Here You Can Even Steal For Free

Here You Can Even Steal For Free Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
nvossou avatar
Ravioli
Ravioli
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think in Denmark you can claim someone’s lost child after 2 hours soooo..

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Isn't This Your Definition Of Great Customer Service?

Isn't This Your Definition Of Great Customer Service? Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
kds avatar
KDS
KDS
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe Seal the singer although I would love to see a cartoon of a seal on a bicycle.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Happy Post-Super Bowel!

Happy Post-Super Bowel! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Watch Out!

Watch Out! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
lotta1_ avatar
pineapple87
pineapple87
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not untrue. A false sense of safety can be dangerous. Vigilance is key.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Let's Give It A Taste!

Let's Give It A Taste! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Don’t Worry, It’s Only Puke

Don’t Worry, It’s Only Puke Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

A Revolutionary New Marketing Strategy

A Revolutionary New Marketing Strategy Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

A Quick Visit!

A Quick Visit! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Do Not Diet, It's Friday!

Do Not Diet, It's Friday! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so curious about this one. Can someone here translate it for us?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Cash, Please. I Left My Octopus At Home

Cash, Please. I Left My Octopus At Home Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Some Last Moment

Some Last Moment Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Pls Wait Outside A Noodle. Say What?

Pls Wait Outside A Noodle. Say What? Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

can i EAT the noodle while i wait? how long is the wait time?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Carefully Slip And Fall Into The Weekend

Carefully Slip And Fall Into The Weekend Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Bon Appétit!

Bon Appétit! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Happy Valentine's Day! I Love You, Ok? - Your Telephone

Happy Valentine's Day! I Love You, Ok? - Your Telephone Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Not Feel Well - Get Drunk

Not Feel Well - Get Drunk Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

What About The Nephew?

What About The Nephew? Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Stairway To Heaven

Stairway To Heaven Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Freedom For Apple Pie!

Freedom For Apple Pie! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jacksmith_20 avatar
Jack Smith
Jack Smith
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

personally, i think ice cream has it worse (can y'all start a fake discourse thread in the replies? it'd be funny)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Shoe On The Loose!

Shoe On The Loose! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Brilliant

Brilliant Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Special Price For You, My Friend!

Special Price For You, My Friend! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
lauraprobst avatar
LauraDragonWench
LauraDragonWench
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But- but what if I don't want a free child? My cats are trouble enough!

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

-What's Up? -Sunshine!

-What's Up? -Sunshine! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

All You Need Is A Proofreader

All You Need Is A Proofreader Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Entrance Only - Do Not Enter

Entrance Only - Do Not Enter Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

It's Lonely Being At The Top

It's Lonely Being At The Top Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
lauraprobst avatar
LauraDragonWench
LauraDragonWench
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't god get to play with all those angels? Or is it a clique thing?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Right

Right Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Do Not Little. Big Time

Do Not Little. Big Time Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Hygiene Tip Of The Day

Hygiene Tip Of The Day Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Ouch!

Ouch! Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Where?

Where? Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

We Agree We Agree

We Agree We Agree Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

We're Just Saying

We're Just Saying Shares stats

30mintranslate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lauraprobst avatar
LauraDragonWench
LauraDragonWench
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both my dad and I have this problem - he's 6'6" and I'm 6'1" and our heads tend to need a lot of attention.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Hide And Seek - Toilets, Your Turn!

Hide And Seek - Toilets, Your Turn! Shares stats