Invincible Season 4 Episode 4’s Guest Voice Actors: Why William, Satan, And More Sound So Familiar

ADVERTISEMENT

In episode 4 of Invincible season 4, Mark is summoned to Hell, where he becomes embroiled in a battle for control of the realm.

After arriving in the Under Realm, Mark soon discovers that Volcanikka and her Magmanites have taken control of Hell. She plans an assault on Earth while Damien Darkblood and his sister attempt to stop her.

With the return of characters like William Clockwell and Satan himself, the episode delivers several twists and explosive action. As a result, some viewers may not have recognized the voices.

Here’s every major guest star in Invincible season 4 episode 4, and why they sound familiar.

RELATED:

Invincible season 4 recasts William’s voice actor

Image credits: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

William Clockwell, Mark’s best friend, was introduced in the animated show’s first season.

He is currently a student at Upstate University and has made sporadic appearances in seasons 2 and 3. He was last seen in season 3, episode 7, What Have I Done?

After being absent from early season 4, William returns in episode 4, where he interacts with Atom Eve as she discusses her pregnancy. Brandon Scott Jones voices the character in season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones is an actor and comedian, best known for playing Isaac Higgintoot in the CBS sitcom Ghosts. He also had a recurring role as John Wheaton on The Good Place.

Andrew Rannells previously voiced William, but the role has since been recast for season 4. However, neither creator Robert Kirkman nor Prime Video has explained the recasting.

A horror icon voices Satan in episode 4

Image credits: Prime Video

Bruce Campbell returns as the voice of Satan, who is restored to full power after Mark and Damien work together.

Campbell rose to fame with his performance as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead franchise.

Image credits: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the cult appeal of those films, horror fans may recognize Campbell’s voice even if he doesn’t appear on screen.

Campbell was recently diagnosed with cancer, noting that it is treatable but not fully curable.

Game of Thrones actress voices Volcanikka

Image credits: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode marks the first appearance of Volcanikka, a character introduced in Invincible #107. She is an elemental warrior who can manipulate magma.

Actress Indira Verma voices Volcanikka in the animated series.

Image credits: HBO

The British actress is best known for portraying Ellaria Sand, the paramour of Pedro Pascal’s Oberyn Martell, in Game of Thrones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of the superhero genre might recognize her as the voice of The Bride in the DCU animated series Creature Commandos.

Other guest stars in Invincible season 4 episode 4

Image credits: Prime Video

Clancy Brown reprises his role as Damien Darkblood, having voiced the character since season 1. He also voices the ancient Egyptian entity Ka-Hor in the episode.

Brown is famous for voicing Mr. Krabs in the animated comedy SpongeBob SquarePants. He recently appeared as the unnamed last President of the USA in Fallout season 2.

Kate Mulgrew voices Domina, an original character created for the animated series. Mulgrew is a fan-favorite cast member of the Star Trek franchise, having played and voiced Admiral Janeway in various projects.

Vanessa Marshall (Star Wars: The Bad Batch) and Andrew Morgado (Archer) provided additional voices for the episode.

Invincible is streaming on Prime Video.