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Invincible Season 4 Episode 4’s Guest Voice Actors: Why William, Satan, And More Sound So Familiar
Two animated characters from Invincible Season 4 Episode 4, one in blue and black suit, the other with red glowing armor.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Invincible Season 4 Episode 4’s Guest Voice Actors: Why William, Satan, And More Sound So Familiar

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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In episode 4 of Invincible season 4, Mark is summoned to Hell, where he becomes embroiled in a battle for control of the realm.

After arriving in the Under Realm, Mark soon discovers that Volcanikka and her Magmanites have taken control of Hell. She plans an assault on Earth while Damien Darkblood and his sister attempt to stop her.

With the return of characters like William Clockwell and Satan himself, the episode delivers several twists and explosive action. As a result, some viewers may not have recognized the voices.

Here’s every major guest star in Invincible season 4 episode 4, and why they sound familiar. 

RELATED:

    Invincible season 4 recasts William’s voice actor

    Actor dressed in period costume portraying William, with a woman working on a laptop in a wood-paneled room, related to Invincible voice actors.

    Image credits: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

    William Clockwell, Mark’s best friend, was introduced in the animated show’s first season. 

    He is currently a student at Upstate University and has made sporadic appearances in seasons 2 and 3. He was last seen in season 3, episode 7, What Have I Done?

    After being absent from early season 4, William returns in episode 4, where he interacts with Atom Eve as she discusses her pregnancy. Brandon Scott Jones voices the character in season 4.

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    Jones is an actor and comedian, best known for playing Isaac Higgintoot in the CBS sitcom Ghosts. He also had a recurring role as John Wheaton on The Good Place.

    Andrew Rannells previously voiced William, but the role has since been recast for season 4. However, neither creator Robert Kirkman nor Prime Video has explained the recasting. 

    A horror icon voices Satan in episode 4

    Animated character Satan from Invincible Season 4 Episode 4 with fiery horn and muscular build in a dark setting.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Bruce Campbell returns as the voice of Satan, who is restored to full power after Mark and Damien work together.

    Campbell rose to fame with his performance as Ash Williams in Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead franchise.

    Actor in sunglasses and a dark blazer featured as a guest voice actor in Invincible Season 4 Episode 4.

    Image credits: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

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    Given the cult appeal of those films, horror fans may recognize Campbell’s voice even if he doesn’t appear on screen.

    Campbell was recently diagnosed with cancer, noting that it is treatable but not fully curable. 

    Game of Thrones actress voices Volcanikka

    Animated character Satan in Invincible Season 4 Episode 4, featuring guest voice actors and familiar voices in a fiery setting.

    Image credits: Prime Video

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    The episode marks the first appearance of Volcanikka, a character introduced in Invincible #107. She is an elemental warrior who can manipulate magma. 

    Actress Indira Verma voices Volcanikka in the animated series.

    Actress in a dark costume portraying a character from Invincible Season 4 Episode 4’s guest voice actors.

    Image credits: HBO

    The British actress is best known for portraying Ellaria Sand, the paramour of Pedro Pascal’s Oberyn Martell, in Game of Thrones.

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    Fans of the superhero genre might recognize her as the voice of The Bride in the DCU animated series Creature Commandos

    Other guest stars in Invincible season 4 episode 4

    Two animated characters from Invincible Season 4 Episode 4, showcasing guest voice actors in dynamic action poses.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    Clancy Brown reprises his role as Damien Darkblood, having voiced the character since season 1. He also voices the ancient Egyptian entity Ka-Hor in the episode. 

    Brown is famous for voicing Mr. Krabs in the animated comedy SpongeBob SquarePants. He recently appeared as the unnamed last President of the USA in Fallout season 2.

    Kate Mulgrew voices Domina, an original character created for the animated series. Mulgrew is a fan-favorite cast member of the Star Trek franchise, having played and voiced Admiral Janeway in various projects.

    Vanessa Marshall (Star Wars: The Bad Batch) and Andrew Morgado (Archer) provided additional voices for the episode.

    Invincible is streaming on Prime Video.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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