Did Tom Cruise Really Turn Down Invincible Season 4? Fans Think They Know Why

As fans wait for Invincible season 4 to arrive, many were surprised to learn that Tom Cruise was once offered a role in the superhero series.

Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic of the same name, the series follows the adventures of Mark Grayson. It boasts an impressive voice cast led by Steven Yeun as the titular superhero.

Several Hollywood A-listers, including Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, and Jon Hamm, have voiced characters on the show. However, Cruise would have been the biggest star attached to the Prime Video series, and fans believe they know why he may have declined the offer.

“Tom Cruise is a very smart guy, that’s why he might have rejected this role,” one user speculated.

Fans share theories on why Tom Cruise rejected Invincible

Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

News that Kirkman had allegedly offered Cruise a role in Invincible quickly spread across social media. A post about the missed casting opportunity went viral, garnering 3 million views on X.

Fans began speculating which character the Mission: Impossible star might have played in the fourth season, if he had accepted Kirkman’s offer. Several users suggested he would have been an ideal choice to voice Thragg.

Others focused less on casting and more on why Cruise may have declined the role.

Image credits: Prime Video

Some pointed out that Cruise has never worked on an animated project in his three-decade-long career, suggesting a lack of interest in voice acting.

A few speculated that the paycheck, likely smaller than his usual projects, may have been the real reason. However, most fans arrived at a more humorous conclusion.

“He heard voice acting and said, ‘But where do I run to?’ one user quipped.

Tom Cruise finding out he can’t do stunts in Invincible pic.twitter.com/SEuzcYQpVQ — Tegaaaaaa (@CFCTegaaa) March 10, 2026

Another joked, “Bro couldn’t do stunts in an animated show, so he turned it down.”

“The man only does things where he can physically throw himself off a building. Voice acting probably doesn’t hit the same for him,” a third person added.

Was Tom Cruise really offered a role in Invincible season 4?

Image credits: Prime Video

The claim that Cruise rejected a role in the animated series was first made by X user @INVINCIBLENEW5, who attended a fan screening for the fourth season.

The user said that Kirkman mentioned the possibility of casting Cruise during his interaction with fans.

Image credits: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

In a follow-up tweet, the user admitted they were unsure whether the creator was serious or joking. They added that Cruise’s name came up while Kirkman was discussing Bryan Cranston, who has turned down a role on the show multiple times.

Cranston’s rejection is corroborated by Kirkman’s 2025 interview with Discussing Film. However, there is no concrete evidence that Kirkman actually approached Cruise, and the news should be taken with a grain of salt.

Invincible fans express major concern for season 4 as release date nears

Image credits: Valerie Terranova/Getty Images

Although neither Cruise nor Cranston will be stopping by in the fourth season, several new cast members have already been confirmed.

Actor Lee Pace will voice Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire. Djimon Hounsou and Danai Gurira were cast as the aliens Space Racer and Universa.

Image credits: Prime Video

Some fans argued that instead of spending money on major Hollywood stars, the budget would be better spent improving the show’s visuals. Since the show’s third season, fans have criticized the declining animation quality.

“They need to invest in the animation production, not voice actors,” one viewer advised.

Another added, “They should invest in the quality of the animation rather than hiring celebrity voice actors like Tom Cruise.”

Season 4 will premiere on March 18, 2026, with the first three episodes releasing the same day. The remaining five episodes will roll out weekly.

Invincible is currently streaming on Prime Video.