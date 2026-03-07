Who Is Bryan Cranston? Bryan Lee Cranston is an American actor renowned for his transformative performances across dramatic and comedic roles. His career reflects a mastery of character, earning him wide critical acclaim. He first gained widespread public attention portraying Hal, the endearingly eccentric father in the Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. This role showcased his considerable comedic timing and established his presence in popular television.

Full Name Bryan Lee Cranston Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Robin Dearden Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity American Education Canoga Park High School, Los Angeles Valley College Father Joseph Cranston Mother Annalisa Peggy Sell Siblings Kyle Cranston, Amy Cranston Kids Taylor Dearden

Early Life and Education Bryan Lee Cranston was born in Los Angeles, California, into an acting family, with both his parents involved in the industry. Growing up, he experienced financial instability after his father left the family when Bryan was eleven years old. He attended Canoga Park High School and later earned an associate degree from Los Angeles Valley College, where an elective acting class ignited his passion for performance.

Notable Relationships Bryan Cranston has been married to actress Robin Dearden since 1989, a relationship that has endured for decades. Prior to this, he was married to Mickey Middleton from 1977 until their divorce in 1982. Cranston shares one daughter, Taylor Dearden, with Robin Dearden. He frequently speaks about the pride he has in his daughter’s own acting career.

Career Highlights Bryan Cranston’s career received significant recognition for his portrayal of Walter White in the AMC crime drama Breaking Bad, for which he earned four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. This iconic performance transformed him into a dramatic force in Hollywood. Beyond television, Cranston achieved notable success on stage, winning two Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Play, first for All the Way and later for Network. He has also co-founded Dos Hombres, a mezcal brand, with his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul. His diverse filmography includes acclaimed roles in movies such as Argo, Drive, Godzilla, and his Academy Award-nominated performance in Trumbo.