“Leave No One Alive”: Invincible Debuts Its Ultimate Villain As Season 4 Release Date Nears

Days ahead of Invincible season 4’s release, the Prime Video series dropped a teaser spotlighting its formidable new villain, Thragg.

Based on Robert Kirkman’s comic of the same name, it follows the adventures of Mark Grayson, the titular superhero, as he defends Earth from imperial aliens known as Viltrumites.

In the first three seasons, Mark battled several Viltrumite invaders, including his own father, Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man, and barely survived. However, Thragg’s arrival sent fans into a frenzy, positioning season 4 as the most brutal chapter in Mark’s story.

“Thragg stepping into Invincible season 4? Yeah… It’s about to get brutal. The real war starts now,” one fan said on X.

Who is Invincible season 4 villain Thragg?

In the comics (and the animated adaptation), Thragg is the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire.

He first appeared in Invincible issue #11, but his animated debut has been saved for season 4, where he will serve as the primary antagonist.

Actor Lee Pace voices Thragg, and many fans of the superhero genre will recognize him as Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Pace’s casting was announced in October 2025, and the teaser hints that Thragg may be Mark’s most formidable foe yet.

Thragg’s presence in the fourth season also confirms that the series is set to adapt the Viltrumite War arc from the comics. In that storyline, Thragg launches a full-blown invasion of Earth after Conquest fails to eliminate Mark, as seen in the third season finale.

Fans react to Thragg’s debut in brutal new teaser

The brief teaser, which sets up Thragg as the ultimate villain, increased anticipation for the upcoming season among fans on X.

His explosive first footage left viewers stunned, with several admitting they could not wait for the new episodes to drop.

“He looks like he’s really going to leave no one alive,” one user wrote.

A second commented, “Invincible season 4 is about to break the internet.”

“Thragg already looks like he’s about to ruin Mark’s entire bloodline,” a third said.



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robert Kirkman teased what Thragg’s arrival meant for the hit Prime Video series.

Despite his brutal and authoritarian actions, the creator revealed that his motivations stem from “a very human place.” He described the villain as “an extremely complex character” with a clear purpose.

“There’s a sense of drive to him where he has compassion for the Viltrumites, and there are things that he wants to accomplish for the Viltrumites that are very deeply important to him,” Kirkman added.

When does Invincible season 4 release?

Invincible season 4 is scheduled to premiere on March 18, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.

Like previous seasons, the fourth installment will span eight episodes. The first three episodes will premiere together, with the remaining five releasing weekly on Wednesdays.

Here’s the complete release schedule:

Episode 1 on March 18, 2026

Episode 2 on March 18, 2026

Episode 3 on March 18, 2026

Episode 4 on March 25, 2026

Episode 5 on April 1, 2026

Episode 6 on April 8, 2026

Episode 7 on April 15, 2026

Episode 8 on April 22, 2026

Steven Yeun returns as the voice of Mark Grayson / Invincible. Sandra Oh and J. K. Simmons reprise their roles as Mark’s parents, Debbie and Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man.

New additions for the fourth season include Matthew Rhys as David Anders/Dinosaurus and Danai Gurira as Universa.

In July 2025, nearly six months before the season 4 premiere, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a fifth season.

Invincible is currently streaming on Prime Video.