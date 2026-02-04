Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
What Fallout Finale's Post-Credits Scene Means For Season 3
Two characters in a post-apocalyptic setting facing a Welcome to The Strip sign, referencing Fallout finale's post-credits scene.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

What Fallout Finale’s Post-Credits Scene Means For Season 3

Pratik Handore
0

40

0

The Fallout season 2 finale features a shocking post-credits scene that might have teased the introduction of one of the most powerful weapons in the franchise.

With the third installment set to take place in a new location, the scene has some serious implications for the upcoming episodes. 

In the finale, blueprints for something called “Liberty Prime Alpha” make a brief appearance, providing viewers with a big clue for a major plot point in the upcoming season.

Highlights
  • The season 2 finale plants a subtle tease that points directly to a major Fallout season 3 plot point.
  • The post-credits scene teases the introduction of Liberty Prime, a weapon of destructive capabilities in the games.
  • The third season will also deviate from the source material, with showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet teasing what factions and locations we might see.

Here’s how its reveal is likely to shake up Fallout season 3.

Spoilers ahead!

    Fallout season 2 finale’s post-credits scene sets up Liberty Prime

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

    Two armed characters stand facing the Welcome to the Strip sign, hinting at Fallout finale post-credits scene impact.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

    In the scene, Dane, a scribe of the Brotherhood of Steel, is seen retrieving a scroll, which he then presents to Elder Cleric Quintus, the leader of the faction’s San Fernando chapter. As Quintus opens the scroll, blueprints for a giant mechanized robot dubbed “Liberty Prime Alpha” are revealed. 

    In the games, Liberty Prime is a pre-war military experiment designed to serve as a weapon of mass destruction. It appears in Fallout 3 when the Brotherhood of Steel discovers it lying dormant in Washington. 

    Therefore, the post-credits scene suggests that season 3 will draw inspiration from the third game. The Brotherhood could use the robot for nefarious purposes, and it would be up to Lucy and her friends to stop it. 

    Fallout showrunner teases how season 3 will deviate from the games

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

    Blueprint of Liberty Prime Alpha from Fallout finale's post-credits scene hints at Season 3 developments and storyline depth.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

    Aside from bringing Liberty Prime to live-action, the third season is also likely to introduce some new factions. In a post-finale interview with ComicBook, showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet addressed plans for the third season. 

    “As a show, we would love to also sometimes take our fans to places they know very well, but also to new places,” she said. 

    At the same time, the creator confirmed that the third season will at least partially be set in Colorado, which was also teased in the season 2 finale via a postcard the Ghoul finds. 

    When asked whether the setting would lead to the introduction of new factions yet to appear in the adaptation, Robertson-Dworet provided a rather cryptic clue. 

    Image credits: Fallout 4/Bethesda Softworks

    Post-credits scene from Fallout finale showing a large robot in a futuristic industrial setting hinting at Season 3 plot developments.

    Image credits: Fallout 4/Bethesda Softworks

    “Or maybe a faction that’s migrated. And how is that influenced its culture and its ideology, and what’s happened to it?” she said. 

    Robertson-Dworet also warned fans that the next installment will likely deviate from the source material. 

    She added, “The joy of the Fallout games is always seeing things that are familiar to you from Fallout already, and experiencing new things. So that’s what we’re excited to dive into.”

    Liberty Prime might ultimately tie into Robertson-Dworet’s tease about the Colorado-based faction that is set to play a major role in the upcoming season. 

    When will Fallout season 3 release?

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

    A man in detailed power armor with a red insignia, hinting at Fallout finale’s post-credits scene implications.

    Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

    Fallout wrapped its second season with the finale releasing on February 3, 2026. The post-apocalyptic drama was renewed for a third season in May 2025, months before the sophomore outing was released. 

    While an exact release date for the third season has not yet been confirmed, if it follows the same production schedule as the previous installments, fans likely won’t have to wait too long for the new episodes. 

    Season 1 was released in April 2024, while season 2 arrived roughly 20 months later. If season 3 follows a similar production timeline, it could arrive on screens in early 2027. 

    Fallout is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

    40

    0

    40

    0

