5 Shows Like Fallout To Watch While Waiting For Season 3

Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout wrapped its second season with an explosive finale that spins the Ghoul’s search for his family in a new direction.

Clues in the final episode hint at Colorado as the setting for the already-confirmed third installment of the video game adaptation.

However, production is yet to start on the new season, meaning viewers will have to wait for a while before re-immersing themselves in the post-apocalyptic drama. In the meantime, fans can check out these five shows that promise similar thrills and high-stakes adventures like Fallout.

Snowpiercer

Three characters in a futuristic setting, possibly from shows like Fallout, featuring intense expressions and sci-fi uniforms.

Image credits: TNT

Set seven years after the world was turned into a frozen wasteland, the series follows the population of a luxury train designed to help humanity survive. It is based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film of the same name, which itself is an adaptation of the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige.

Like Fallout, it is set in a post-apocalyptic world where various factions vie for power and survival. With 40 episodes spanning four seasons, the series offers a thrilling narrative, complete with social issues and class warfare that will appeal to fans of the genre.

Snowpiercer is streaming on Tubi.

Silo

A woman in a brown jacket sitting against a dark wall, evoking themes of shows like Fallout in a post-apocalyptic setting.

Image credits: Apple TV

Based on Hugh Howey’s book series of the same name, Silo is a sci-fi drama set in a dystopian future where humanity resides in a giant underground structure comprising 144 levels. Starring Rebecca Ferguson, it follows Juliette Nichols, an engineer, who uncovers mysteries of the structure’s creation and humanity’s downfall.

The first two seasons have received positive reviews, and the series has been renewed for two additional installments. While both shows are set in underground bunkers, Silo takes a more grounded approach, exploring the titular structure’s politics, compared to Fallout’s more retrofuturistic style.

Silo is streaming on Apple TV.

Twisted Metal

Diverse group of intense characters sitting on a bus in a dark, post-apocalyptic setting for shows like Fallout.

Image credits: Peacock

The action comedy series is set in a wasteland, where an amnesiac deliveryman (Anthony Mackie) must evade ruthless marauders in deadly vehicles to complete a mission that has life-changing consequences.

Like Fallout, the series is based on a popular video game franchise and adds a vehicular combat aspect to the post-apocalyptic survival genre.

Its second season, which premiered in 2025, holds a 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to season 1’s 67%. Hence, the series is only getting better with each installment and has been renewed for a third season.

Twisted Metal is streaming on Peacock.

The Last of Us

Two characters standing behind a stone wall covered in ivy, scene from shows like Fallout with post-apocalyptic setting.

Image credits: HBO

The Last of Us is an HBO series based on the video game franchise of the same name. It is set decades after the collapse of society due to a fungal infection. The series follows two survivors who develop an unlikely father-daughter bond as they traverse the wasteland, searching for a cure.

Similar to Fallout, it tells a survival-focused story with conspiracies and secrets but adds a zombie twist to its post-apocalyptic setting. Both seasons have received critical acclaim for their handling of the source material, and a third installment is already on the horizon.

The Last of Us is streaming on HBO Max.

The Rain

Group of young people in rugged clothing running with a shopping cart in a post-apocalyptic setting for shows like Fallout.

Image credits: Netflix

The Danish series takes place in a world where a rainborne virus wipes out nearly all of humanity in Scandinavia. It follows two siblings, who venture outside the safety of a bunker to search for their missing father.

In its three seasons, the series subverts expectations and delivers some surprising twists on the post-apocalyptic drama tropes. With a complete story and just 20 episodes, it makes for the perfect binge-watch option for fans waiting for Fallout’s return.

The Rain is streaming on Netflix.

When does Fallout season 3 release?

Woman aiming a s*****n in a post-apocalyptic setting, representing shows like Fallout for fans waiting for Season 3.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

Fallout was renewed for a third season in May 2025, almost six months before the second season premiered. However, it currently does not have a confirmed release date.

The sophomore installment was released in December 2025, some twenty months after the debut season. Hence, season 3 could follow a similar release pattern, with new episodes arriving sometime in early 2027.

Fallout is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.