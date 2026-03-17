Who Is Robert Pattinson Playing In Dune 3? Actor Teases ‘Unusual’ Villain Role

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Robert Pattinson’s role in the highly anticipated Dune: Part Three has now been officially confirmed.

On Monday, Warner Bros. released several character posters for the third installment in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi franchise based on Frank Herbert‘s Dune novels.

Fans got their first look at Pattinson’s character after his casting was announced last August. At a press event, the actor confirmed he is playing the film’s main antagonist.

Highlights Robert Pattinson confirms he will play the main antagonist in 'Dune: Part Three' and calls the role an "unusual" villain.

Pattinson opened up about filming in the desert and why working on Denis Villeneuve's third Dune film felt surprisingly "relaxing."

'Dune: Part Three' will see several stars return, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh.

Here’s what Pattinson had to say about his character in Dune 3.

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Robert Pattinson discusses villainous role in Dune: Part Three

Image credits: Warner Bros.

As revealed by his character poster, Robert Pattinson will play Scytale in the upcoming film.

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On March 16, Pattinson attended the film’s trailer launch event alongside director Denis Villeneuve and his co-stars. When asked about playing a villain in Dune 3, the actor called Scytale an “unusual character.”

“I mean, you can’t really tell whose side he’s on, and it’s kind of what makes him quite interesting,” he said.

Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In April 2025, reports surfaced that the Twilight star was being eyed for a role in Villeneuve’s third and final Dune film. At the time, several sources speculated he would portray Scytale.

In November 2025, Pattinson confirmed his involvement with the project. In a conversation with IndieWire, Pattinson described filming the movie as a “relaxing” experience.

The actor admitted he simply followed the director’s orders, saying the desert heat made it impossible to question anything.

“I did not have a single functioning brain cell,” he confessed.

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Who is Scytale in Dune Messiah?

Image credits: Warner Bros.

Pattinson’s character was first introduced in the 1969 novel Dune Messiah, which serves as the source material for Villeneuve’s third movie.

Scytale is a member of the Bene Tleilax (also called Tleilaxu), an extremely xenophobic and isolationist society in Herbert’s novels. He belongs to the servant caste of humanoid shapeshifters known as Face Dancers.

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In the book, he devises a plot to dethrone Paul Atreides, making him the story’s primary antagonist. He not only poses a physical threat to Paul but also psychologically manipulates him into surrendering his empire.

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Unlike Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two, Scytale’s shapeshifting abilities give him a major advantage. However, like the previous films, Villeneuve’s adaptation will likely alter some aspects of the character.

Dune 3 cast: Which stars are returning?

Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Alongside Pattinson as the main antagonist, Dune 3 will see the return of several key actors, including Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides.

Zendaya reprises her role as Chani, Paul’s love interest, while Florence Pugh is back as Princess Irulan. Also confirmed to return are Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

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Anya Taylor-Joy, who made an uncredited cameo appearance as Alia Atreides in the second installment, will have a larger role in the follow-up. Jason Momoa also returns as Duncan Idaho, Paul’s deceased swordmaster and mentor.

His son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, will make his acting debut in the film, playing Paul’s heir, Leto II Atreides. Ida Brooke has been cast as Ghanima Atreides, Leto II’s twin sister.

Dune: Part Three is currently scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026.