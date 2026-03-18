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“Is He Okay?”: Robert Pattinson’s Latest Appearance Sparks Wild Theories
Robert Pattinson in a teal shirt and beige jacket at a red carpet event, sparking wild theories about his appearance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Is He Okay?”: Robert Pattinson’s Latest Appearance Sparks Wild Theories

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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Robert Pattinson, the actor best known for playing Edward Cullen in Twilight, is facing a wave of online reactions after new photos from a Hollywood premiere had people comparing his skin to that of the vampire that skyrocketed him to global fame.

The 39-year-old attended the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s The Drama, where images of his red carpet look quickly spread across social media, shifting attention away from the film and toward his face.

Highlights
  • Photos of Robert Pattinson at ‘The Drama’ premiere quickly went viral, drawing attention to his appearance.
  • Viewers speculated about Botox and buccal fat removal, pointing to a tighter complexion and skin texture.
  • Fans also expressed concern for his health, with many comparing his look to Edward Cullen from ‘Twilight.’

Critics immediately began speculating about possible cosmetic procedures, from buccal fat removal, to Botox, and others. Fans, on the other hand, expressed concern for his health.

“Looks like taxidermy,” one wrote.

RELATED:

    Photos of Robert Pattinson at the premiere of The Drama went viral, with viewers taking issue with his appearance

    Robert Pattinson wearing a pink suit and green shirt, posing at an event, sparking wild theories about his latest appearance.

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

    Pattinson arrived at the premiere wearing a salmon-colored suit paired with a deep green shirt and a pale yellow tie, a combination that drew criticism from the start.

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    Some users initially questioned whether makeup or styling was responsible. “Too much makeup?” one person asked.

    Others disagreed, arguing the issue was the color palette itself.

    “Guys, I don’t think it’s makeup. It’s just color theory, and these colors don’t fit him at all,” another wrote.

    Robert Pattinson in a peach suit and green shirt at a public event, sparking wild theories about his latest appearance.

    Image credits: Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images

    The discussion quickly moved beyond styling.

    Multiple users accused the actor of undergoing cosmetic procedures, specifically pointing to Botox, an injectable treatment used to smooth wrinkles by temporarily relaxing facial muscles, and buccal fat removal, a surgical procedure that reduces cheek volume to create a more defined look.

    Both procedures, however, have drawn criticism in recent years when results appear overdone or poorly suited to a person’s natural features.

    Robert Pattinson looking concerned at a public event, fueling wild theories about his latest appearance.

    Image credits: gordonho560402

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    Robert Pattinson at a public event, sparking wild theories about his latest appearance and overall well-being.

    Image credits: Sadchicknwing

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    With Botox, excessive use can flatten facial movement, leading to what many describe as a “frozen” or expressionless look.

    In some cases, it can also create an unnaturally tight or shiny appearance, with the skin appearing stretched rather than relaxed. When applied unevenly, it may even affect symmetry, causing subtle drooping in areas like the eyebrows.

    Robert Pattinson and Zendaya posing at a formal event, sparking wild theories about his latest appearance.

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

    Buccal fat removal, on the other hand, is often criticized for its long-term impact.

    While it can create sharper cheekbones initially, removing too much volume can leave the face looking gaunt, particularly as a person ages and naturally loses fat.

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    Critics compared Pattinson’s appearance to that of Twilight’s protagonist, Edward Cullen

    Tweet expressing concern over Robert Pattinson’s latest appearance sparking wild theories about his well-being.

    Image credits: kissmeriver

    Tweet discussing Robert Pattinson’s latest appearance with people commenting on his age and looks at 40.

    Image credits: wereallydgaf

    At the same time, a number of viewers expressed concern about his overall appearance, suggesting he looked unwell.

    “His skin looks so clammy. Is he unwell?” one user wrote.

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    “Is he okay?” another added.

    Robert Pattinson in a peach suit with a green shirt, standing next to a woman in a colorful dress at an event.

    Image credits: Olivia Wong/Getty Images

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    Others focused on the resemblance to his most famous role.

    “This guy looks like Edward Cullen,” one commenter wrote, referencing the vampire character that made him a global star.

    The comparison spread across replies, with users pointing to a pale, almost waxy look that reminded them of the fictional vampire.

    Robert Pattinson smiling in a black tuxedo next to a woman in an elegant white dress at a formal event.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    Not all reactions were framed as concern. Some were openly mocking.

    “He looks like tortilla dough,” one user wrote.

    A parody account posted a crying SpongeBob meme alongside the caption, “I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you.”

    Criticism also targeted the styling.

    “The color scheme is so wrong for him. Did they try to match him to the suit? Dear God,” one comment read.

    Another user summed it up more bluntly: “Not his best look.”

    He appeared at the premiere alongside his longtime partner Suki Waterhouse, whom he has been in a relationship with since 2018

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    Robert Pattinson wearing glasses and a black jacket, standing beside a woman in a dark setting, sparking wild theories.

    Image credits: A24

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    Not everyone agreed with the backlash.

    A smaller group of fans defended Pattinson and pushed back against the tone of the discussion.

    “He looks good. What’s with all the hate? For being 40, he has a strong jawline, low body fat, and looks better than most of the people in the comment sections,” one supporter wrote.

    The reactions come as Pattinson’s personal life has also drawn renewed attention.

    Robert Pattinson smiling indoors in a casual shirt, his latest appearance sparking wild theories and public curiosity.

    Image credits: A24

    He attended the premiere with longtime partner Suki Waterhouse, with whom he has been romantically linked since 2018. The couple share a two-year-old daughter and have kept their relationship largely private.

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    During an interview at the event, Pattinson hinted at a possible major development when asked about the biggest secret he has ever kept.

    “It’s the same one that you have,” he said while grinning at Zendaya, who laughed along with him.

    The comment follows earlier speculation from January 2025, when Sharon Stone referred to Pattinson as Waterhouse’s “husband” during a public event, a remark neither of them addressed.

    “Casket ready.” Viewers shared their thoughts on the actor’s look on social media

    Tweet comment about Robert Pattinson's latest appearance sparking wild theories and public concern online.

    Image credits: einbinderco

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    Twitter user commenting on Robert Pattinson’s latest appearance sparking wild theories about his well-being.

    Image credits: cuintentions301

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    Robert Pattinson in casual attire during public appearance, fueling wild theories about his well-being and style choices.

    Image credits: CuriouslyMello

    Twitter user Alex commenting on Robert Pattinson’s appearance, sparking wild theories about his wellbeing.

    Image credits: MichaelAlexZRY

    Tweet expressing concern about Robert Pattinson’s latest appearance, sparking wild theories about his health.

    Image credits: SierraBo22

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    Robert Pattinson with tousled hair and casual attire, prompting fan theories about his latest appearance.

    Image credits: theducharme

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    Tweet questioning Robert Pattinson’s latest appearance, sparking wild theories and public concern about his well-being.

    Image credits: NikiG_P

    Robert Pattinson with a serious expression, sparking wild theories about his latest appearance in public.

    Image credits: bugattihotty

    Robert Pattinson with pale complexion in a public setting, sparking wild theories about his latest appearance.

    Image credits: della_stone_

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    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Robert Pattinson’s latest appearance with wild theories about a Twilight remake.

    Image credits: _SalzBerri

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    Tweet from Cody replying to 21metgala, commenting on Robert Pattinson’s latest appearance sparking wild theories.

    Image credits: CrapCody

    Robert Pattinson in a casual outfit, sparking wild theories about his latest public appearance and well-being.

    Image credits: ChrisLa89

    Robert Pattinson walking outside wearing casual clothes, sparking wild theories about his latest appearance.

    Image credits: lusanduh

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    Robert Pattinson in casual attire outdoors, with fans commenting on his latest appearance sparking wild theories.

    Image credits: Beach305Dream

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    Robert Pattinson in a casual outfit with a messy hairstyle, sparking wild theories about his latest appearance.

    Image credits: ibluryou

    Robert Pattinson at an event, wearing a dark jacket, with fans and media capturing his latest unusual appearance.

    Image credits: likeglen

    Robert Pattinson in a candid moment, sparking wild theories about his latest appearance and public concern.

    Image credits: urban_elegance

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    Robert Pattinson in casual outfit with unshaven look, his latest appearance sparking wild theories and concern online.

    Image credits: DWade117

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    Robert Pattinson's latest appearance captured in a casual setting, sparking wild theories and public concern.

    Image credits: itsNeilnotNeal

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Robert Pattinson’s latest appearance sparking wild theories.

    Image credits: sadiaever

    Twitter post from user Maria commenting on Robert Pattinson’s appearance with the phrase he looks terrible.

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    Image credits: MariaESegura7

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
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