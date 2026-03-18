“Is He Okay?”: Robert Pattinson’s Latest Appearance Sparks Wild Theories

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Robert Pattinson, the actor best known for playing Edward Cullen in Twilight, is facing a wave of online reactions after new photos from a Hollywood premiere had people comparing his skin to that of the vampire that skyrocketed him to global fame.

The 39-year-old attended the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s The Drama, where images of his red carpet look quickly spread across social media, shifting attention away from the film and toward his face.

Highlights Photos of Robert Pattinson at ‘The Drama’ premiere quickly went viral, drawing attention to his appearance.

Viewers speculated about Botox and buccal fat removal, pointing to a tighter complexion and skin texture.

Fans also expressed concern for his health, with many comparing his look to Edward Cullen from ‘Twilight.’

Critics immediately began speculating about possible cosmetic procedures, from buccal fat removal, to Botox, and others. Fans, on the other hand, expressed concern for his health.

“Looks like taxidermy,” one wrote.

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Photos of Robert Pattinson at the premiere of The Drama went viral, with viewers taking issue with his appearance

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Pattinson arrived at the premiere wearing a salmon-colored suit paired with a deep green shirt and a pale yellow tie, a combination that drew criticism from the start.

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Some users initially questioned whether makeup or styling was responsible. “Too much makeup?” one person asked.

Others disagreed, arguing the issue was the color palette itself.

“Guys, I don’t think it’s makeup. It’s just color theory, and these colors don’t fit him at all,” another wrote.

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The discussion quickly moved beyond styling.

Multiple users accused the actor of undergoing cosmetic procedures, specifically pointing to Botox, an injectable treatment used to smooth wrinkles by temporarily relaxing facial muscles, and buccal fat removal, a surgical procedure that reduces cheek volume to create a more defined look.

Both procedures, however, have drawn criticism in recent years when results appear overdone or poorly suited to a person’s natural features.

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With Botox, excessive use can flatten facial movement, leading to what many describe as a “frozen” or expressionless look.

In some cases, it can also create an unnaturally tight or shiny appearance, with the skin appearing stretched rather than relaxed. When applied unevenly, it may even affect symmetry, causing subtle drooping in areas like the eyebrows.

Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Buccal fat removal, on the other hand, is often criticized for its long-term impact.

While it can create sharper cheekbones initially, removing too much volume can leave the face looking gaunt, particularly as a person ages and naturally loses fat.

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Critics compared Pattinson’s appearance to that of Twilight’s protagonist, Edward Cullen

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At the same time, a number of viewers expressed concern about his overall appearance, suggesting he looked unwell.

“His skin looks so clammy. Is he unwell?” one user wrote.

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“Is he okay?” another added.

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Others focused on the resemblance to his most famous role.

“This guy looks like Edward Cullen,” one commenter wrote, referencing the vampire character that made him a global star.

The comparison spread across replies, with users pointing to a pale, almost waxy look that reminded them of the fictional vampire.

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Not all reactions were framed as concern. Some were openly mocking.

“He looks like tortilla dough,” one user wrote.

A parody account posted a crying SpongeBob meme alongside the caption, “I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you.”

Criticism also targeted the styling.

“The color scheme is so wrong for him. Did they try to match him to the suit? Dear God,” one comment read.

Another user summed it up more bluntly: “Not his best look.”

He appeared at the premiere alongside his longtime partner Suki Waterhouse, whom he has been in a relationship with since 2018

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Not everyone agreed with the backlash.

A smaller group of fans defended Pattinson and pushed back against the tone of the discussion.

“He looks good. What’s with all the hate? For being 40, he has a strong jawline, low body fat, and looks better than most of the people in the comment sections,” one supporter wrote.

The reactions come as Pattinson’s personal life has also drawn renewed attention.

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He attended the premiere with longtime partner Suki Waterhouse, with whom he has been romantically linked since 2018. The couple share a two-year-old daughter and have kept their relationship largely private.

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During an interview at the event, Pattinson hinted at a possible major development when asked about the biggest secret he has ever kept.

“It’s the same one that you have,” he said while grinning at Zendaya, who laughed along with him.

The comment follows earlier speculation from January 2025, when Sharon Stone referred to Pattinson as Waterhouse’s “husband” during a public event, a remark neither of them addressed.

“Casket ready.” Viewers shared their thoughts on the actor’s look on social media

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