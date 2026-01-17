Emilia Clarke Reveals She Broke A Rib While Filming Intimate Scene With Three Men

ADVERTISEMENT

Emilia Clarke has shared an unexpectedly painful yet hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from her latest Cold War-era spy thriller, Ponies.

In a conversation with The Wrap on December 15, the Game of Thrones alum revealed that she broke a rib while filming an intimate scene involving three different male co-stars.

The actress was joined by co-star Haley Lu Richardson, and together, they discussed the realities of filming the Peacock series.

Though the actress has previously been vocal about the physical and emotional toll of her career, the latest anecdote surprised fans with its blunt honesty.

Emilia Clarke smiling at a formal event, wearing black lace dress and pearl earrings, with styled hair and natural makeup

Image credits: Hoda Davaine/Getty Images

During the discussion, Clarke explained that the injury occurred during a long shoot day that required repeated takes of staged intimacy.

“Three men, in a number of hours,” Clarke said.

“Just keep bringing it — I’m going to sit on this thing, you’re going to bring them in, we’re going to pretend to have s*x. I broke a rib that day.”

Emilia Clarke smiling with a woman at a media event, highlighting her injury while filming an intimate scene with three men.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Text post reading Emilia Clarke reveals she broke a rib while filming an intimate scene with three men, expressing sympathy for her.

Comment on set negligence related to intimacy coordinator while filming Emilia Clarke’s scene with three men.

Her co-star, Haley Lu Richardson, immediately chimed in and backed up the claim, confirming that the injury was real.

“She really did,” Richardson said. “She’s such a tiny little sensitive body, it meant she broke a rib.”

Richardson further explained that while she was in hair and makeup getting ready for her scene, the men paraded by to get their makeup removed.

Emilia Clarke in a tense scene wearing a white blouse, standing next to a woman with curly hair in a black top indoors.

Image credits: HBO Max

“I was like, ‘So how was it?’” Richardson asked the three co-stars.

“They were like, ‘Yeah!’ (panting).”

Clarke also shared how embarrassing and awkward it was to tell the truth about the injury to her doctor.

“S*x. Times three,” she said when asked how the rib injury happened.

The Me Before You added that the rib didn’t fully break but “popped out a little bit” and has since healed.

The internet shared divided reactions to Clarke’s revelation about a broken rib

Emilia Clarke sitting on a park bench wearing a brown coat and a red headband during a film scene outdoors.

Image credits: HBO Max

Comment discussing the necessity of a scene with three men in a non-pornographic movie, related to Emilia Clarke injury.

Clarke’s comments quickly sparked reactions online, as several fans responded with a mix of humor, disbelief, and criticism.

“Gone from breaker of chains to breaker of ribs,” one commenter wrote, referencing her title as “Breaker of Chains” from HBO’s critically acclaimed show Game of Thrones.

Emilia Clarke smiling at event, wearing black dress and necklace, relating to rib injury while filming intimate scene.

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

Another joked, “And her dragons weren’t there to protect her?” referencing her “Mother of Dragons” title in the aforementioned show.

However, others took a more critical tone. “You have too much value to lower yourself to be part of a production like this,” one user wrote.

Emilia Clarke in costume on set, revealing she broke a rib during an intense intimate scene with three men.

Image credits: HBO Max

User comment about Emilia Clarke discussing trauma from intimate scenes during filming, mentioning difficulties experienced.

Another added, “She knew the scene and got paid. Now she’s making excuses.”

Despite the criticism, Clarke’s openness was praised, which highlighted her dedication to physically demanding scenes.

Emilia Clarke has also opened up about mental health, leaving fantasy behind, and surviving brain injuries

Emilia Clarke smiling with two men in costume on set, relating to her broken rib during intimate scene filming.

Image credits: emilia_clarke

The Ponies interview follows several candid conversations Clarke has had about her career and health.

In an interview with The New York Times, she revealed that she experienced a “full mental breakdown” after Game of Thrones ended in 2019.

“It was the first time in my professional life that I stopped. I had a full mental breakdown.”

Emilia Clarke filming an intense intimate scene with a male co-star inside a car, showing emotional connection.

Image credits: HBO Max

Intimacy coordinator making a lighthearted comment during a break on set while filming an intimate scene with Emilia Clarke.

Clarke also shared that she is done with the fantasy genre. “You’re highly unlikely to see me get on a dragon, or even in the same frame as a dragon, ever again,” she said.

In addition, the actor has spoken openly about surviving two life-threatening brain hemorrhages in 2011 and 2013 while filming GOT.

Clarke also admitted that the experience left her fearing she might be fired from the show.

Emilia Clarke walking with a woman at night, both wearing coats, related to Emilia Clarke rib injury during filming scene

Image credits: HBO Max

“When you have a brain injury, it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level. All of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight.”

Despite those fears, Clarke continued working through the series finale and later launched the charity SameYou, which supports people recovering from brain injuries and strokes.

In Ponies, Clarke plays Bea, a CIA widow turned operative who works with Twila (played by Richardson) as both investigate their husbands’ passing.

Ponies episodes 1 & 2 are now streaming on Peacock.

