“Same Surgeries, Same Hollywood Face”: Internet Has Mixed Feelings About Emilia Clarke’s Latest Appearance
Emilia Clarke with styled hair and pearl earrings, showing same surgeries and Hollywood face debate online.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Same Surgeries, Same Hollywood Face”: Internet Has Mixed Feelings About Emilia Clarke’s Latest Appearance

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Emilia Clarke commanded attention in a sheer black gown—and, according to netizens, appeared to debut a new face.

The Game of Thrones actress attended the Global Gift Gala on Saturday (November 1) at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel in London.

Emilia, who served as the Honorary Chair of the event, wore a floor-length Alexander McQueen dress featuring lace and ruffled detailing across the bodice and a ruffled skirt.

Highlights
  • Emilia Clarke stunned at the Global Gift Gala, marking her first red carpet appearance in over a year.
  • Social media users commented on her reportedly changed appearance, suggesting that she may have gone under the knife.
  • The actress survived two life-threatening brain hemorrhages, inspiring her charity SameYou.
RELATED:

    Emilia Clarke smiling at event, highlighting mixed feelings about same surgeries and Hollywood face appearance.

    Emilia Clarke sparked conversation about her appearance after her latest red carpet event
    Emilia Clarke smiling at event, highlighting mixed feelings about same surgeries and Hollywood face appearance.

    Image credits: Getty/Phillip Faraone

    Emilia Clarke smiling during a talk show interview, wearing a pinstripe suit, highlighting Hollywood face and surgeries discussion.

    Emilia Clarke smiling during a talk show interview, wearing a pinstripe suit, highlighting Hollywood face and surgeries discussion.

    Image credits: Getty/NBC

    The 39-year-old styled her hair down and parted to the side, completing the look with gold earrings and a berry-toned lipstick.

    While many agreed that Emilia looked stunning, some social media users remarked that there was something different about her appearance.

    “Same surgeries, same Hollywood face. It’s a crime against humanity,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

    “I’m so confused why does this look like AI?” another person asked.

    “She’s lovely but I worry she’s doing cosmetic things that she doesn’t need to do,” read another comment.

    The actress turned heads at the Global Gift Gala, wearing a sheer black Alexander McQueen gown

    Emilia Clarke in a black lace dress with styled hair and makeup, showcasing her Hollywood face and appearance.

    Emilia Clarke in a black lace dress with styled hair and makeup, showcasing her Hollywood face and appearance.

    Image credits: naokoscintu

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning same surgeries and same Hollywood face in reaction to Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance.

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning same surgeries and same Hollywood face in reaction to Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance.

    Image credits: balldontTy

    Tweet criticizing Hollywood charity events with mention of Emilia Clarke's latest appearance and public reactions about surgeries.

    Tweet criticizing Hollywood charity events with mention of Emilia Clarke's latest appearance and public reactions about surgeries.

    Image credits: ItsSelenaMaris

    Others remarked that the British star resembled Miley Cyrus and Emily Blunt.

    Asked how her perception of beauty has changed over the years, Emilia told People, “As I got older, I realized that people are at their most beautiful when they’re not thinking about themselves and considering their own beauty.”

    Though she uses wrinkle-correcting serum and other preventive skincare products, she shared that she’s not the type to get “serious stuff done” to her face to fight the aging process.

    She said her two reasons for avoiding plastic surgery and cosmetic injectables are fear and the concern that a changed appearance could affect her work. “I can’t do my job if I can’t move my face,” she explained, adding that surgery “makes you look weird.”

    Emilia Clarke posing on the red carpet in a black dress, sparking internet buzz about same surgeries and Hollywood face.

    Emilia Clarke posing on the red carpet in a black dress, sparking internet buzz about same surgeries and Hollywood face.

    Image credits: Getty/Hoda Davaine

    The gala marked Emilia’s first red carpet outing in over a year, following her appearance at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain in July 2024 and the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year event in November 2023, as per Us Weekly.

    Emilia attended the gala alongside her mother, Jenny Clarke, as their charity SameYou was honored at the event. SameYou supports individuals recovering from brain injuries by providing emotional, social, and physical rehabilitation programs.

    Emilia survived two life-threatening brain hemorrhages while working on the Game of Thrones series, and told her story in 2019 to launch the charity.

    Many said Emilia looked noticeably different and speculated about cosmetic procedures

    Emilia Clarke posing in a black lace dress highlighting same surgeries and same Hollywood face appearance.

    Emilia Clarke posing in a black lace dress highlighting same surgeries and same Hollywood face appearance.

    Image credits: naokoscintu

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance and mixed feelings online.

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance and mixed feelings online.

    Image credits: Hebi_One

    Tweet discussing Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance mentioning cheek filler, Botox, and tear trough filler with mixed internet reactions.

    Tweet discussing Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance mentioning cheek filler, Botox, and tear trough filler with mixed internet reactions.

    Image credits: staunchlilbear

    “In early 2011 I was struck by the first of two brain hemorrhages. I am hardly unique or alone in that. 1 in 3 people will suffer a brain injury in their lifetime,” the actress explained.

    She first suspected something was wrong during a workout with her trainer, describing the sensation as feeling like “an elastic band was squeezing” her brain.

    Emilia was taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a life-threatening type of stroke involving bleeding in the space between the brain and the membrane that covers it.

    The Game of Thrones star previously said she thinks plastic surgery makes people look “weird”

    Emilia Clarke smiling at event in a shimmering purple dress, sparking internet talk about Hollywood face and surgeries.

    Emilia Clarke smiling at event in a shimmering purple dress, sparking internet talk about Hollywood face and surgeries.

    Image credits: Getty/Roy Rochlin

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance and same surgeries causing mixed feelings online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance and same surgeries causing mixed feelings online.

    Image credits: CinePearlProd

    The London-born star underwent a three-hour, “minimally invasive” brain surgery. Shortly afterward, she suffered from a frightening bout of aphasia (difficulty with language or speech) and was unable to recall her own name for about a week.

    After recovering, she was able to return to work as normal. However, two years later, during one of her regular brain scans, doctors discovered that her second aneurysm had doubled in size.

    Emilia then underwent two additional operations, the second of which went “through my skull,” the actress described.

    Emilia Clarke smiling and dressed in a floral dress, engaging with a seated man in a suit in an intimate moment.

    Emilia Clarke smiling and dressed in a floral dress, engaging with a seated man in a suit in an intimate moment.

    Image credits: New Line Cinema

    “The recovery was even more painful than it had been after the first surgery,” she explained to The New Yorker. “I looked as though I had been through a war more gruesome than any that Daenerys experienced.”

    Emilia revealed that she had “lost all hope” during her worst moments and was convinced she wasn’t going to live. Fortunately, in the years since her second surgery, she has healed “beyond my most unreasonable hopes.”

    Some commenters compared her appearance to Miley Cyrus or Emily Blunt, while others said she looked “like AI”

    Emilia Clarke in a black lace dress with styled hair and pearl earrings, highlighting same surgeries same Hollywood face discussion.

    Emilia Clarke in a black lace dress with styled hair and pearl earrings, highlighting same surgeries same Hollywood face discussion.

    Image credits: naokoscintu

    The Me Before You star finds it remarkable that she’s able to speak and live her life normally with no repercussions. “I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that.”

    Her two life-threatening brain injuries have changed her perspective on what matters in life, shifting her focus away from her looks and toward the moments and people that make her smile.

    “The happy moments and being happy is what you’re going to see on your d*ath bed,” Emilia concluded. “You’re not going to remember the times when you took that super cute selfie.”

    Emilia Clarke with platinum blonde hair and dark outfit, highlighting same surgeries and Hollywood face discussion online

    Emilia Clarke with platinum blonde hair and dark outfit, highlighting same surgeries and Hollywood face discussion online

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Emilia is set to make a return to the big screen—her last movie role was in the 2019 film Last Christmas—in the upcoming romantic drama Next Life.

    She will also star in the Prime Video series Criminal and Peacock’s spy thriller Ponies.

    Emilia said that maintaining her facial mobility is essential for her acting work

    Emilia Clarke posing in a strapless dress with jewelry, highlighting discussions on same surgeries and Hollywood face changes.

    Emilia Clarke posing in a strapless dress with jewelry, highlighting discussions on same surgeries and Hollywood face changes.

    Image credits: emilia_clarke

    Additionally, Emilia recently voiced a character in the animated film The Twits, which was released on Netflix last month.

    Since wrapping Game of Thrones in 2019, she has also performed on stage, appearing in the plays Private Lives and The Seagull.

    One fan complimented Emilia’s “effortless elegance”

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Emilia Clarke's latest appearance criticizing same surgeries and Hollywood face trends.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Emilia Clarke's latest appearance criticizing same surgeries and Hollywood face trends.

    Image credits: MinJungXpage

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance and the mixed reactions to her Hollywood face.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance and the mixed reactions to her Hollywood face.

    Image credits: kompirator

    Tweet by Donald Hensley praising Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance amid discussions of same surgeries and Hollywood face.

    Tweet by Donald Hensley praising Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance amid discussions of same surgeries and Hollywood face.

    Image credits: The_realdonnie

    Social media post questioning if Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance after same surgeries looks real or altered.

    Social media post questioning if Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance after same surgeries looks real or altered.

    Image credits: ArtinShots

    Tweet expressing mixed feelings about Emilia Clarke’s Hollywood face and speculation about cosmetic surgery changes.

    Tweet expressing mixed feelings about Emilia Clarke’s Hollywood face and speculation about cosmetic surgery changes.

    Image credits: 23rd_Pulikesi

    Twitter reply about Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance, commenting on her glowing look amid discussions on same surgeries and Hollywood face trends.

    Twitter reply about Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance, commenting on her glowing look amid discussions on same surgeries and Hollywood face trends.

    Image credits: 2lastvibes

    Social media reaction to Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance discussing same surgeries and Hollywood face trends.

    Social media reaction to Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance discussing same surgeries and Hollywood face trends.

    Image credits: taaniakhan

    Twitter reply about Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance, discussing same surgeries and Hollywood face reactions online.

    Twitter reply about Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance, discussing same surgeries and Hollywood face reactions online.

    Image credits: ColtsKatana

    Tweet by Raul Lopez commenting on Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance and internet reactions to same surgeries Hollywood face.

    Tweet by Raul Lopez commenting on Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance and internet reactions to same surgeries Hollywood face.

    Image credits: AndyRaulTarl

    Social media reaction to Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance sparks mixed feelings about same surgeries and Hollywood face.

    Social media reaction to Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance sparks mixed feelings about same surgeries and Hollywood face.

    Image credits: Jynx_Defi

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing mixed feelings about Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance and Hollywood face comparisons.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing mixed feelings about Emilia Clarke’s latest appearance and Hollywood face comparisons.

    Image credits: RuudNevels

