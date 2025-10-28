Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Megan Fox Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Latest Red Carpet Appearance
Megan Fox in a sheer corset dress on a red carpet sparking plastic surgery speculation after recent appearance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Megan Fox Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Megan Fox’s latest appearance at a Jennifer’s Body event in Los Angeles sparked intense debate among fans online. 

The actress, 39, attended a screening of Jennifer’s Body and Q&A at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures wearing a n*de corset gown decorated with deep red accents, and social media had a lot to say about it. Some have even lamented that the actress has ruined her face.

Highlights
  • Megan Fox’s latest red carpet look has divided fans online.
  • The Jennifer’s Body star wore a “blood drop” gown at a Los Angeles screening of the popular horror comedy film.
  • Social media comments about Fox's look ranged from praise to harsh criticism.
    Megan Fox’s “blood drop” gown turned heads and stirred conversations

    Megan Fox wearing a sheer beige and red dress on the red carpet sparking plastic surgery speculation.

    Megan Fox wearing a sheer beige and red dress on the red carpet sparking plastic surgery speculation.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Fox’s gown featured a backless corset top with no straps, a tulle skirt with a thigh-high slit, and red bead strings that gave the illusion of blood droplets running down her chest and torso.

    The look was paired with a red fabric choker, clear heels, and her long chestnut brown hair styled loose, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

    Megan Fox Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Latest Red Carpet Appearance

    Image credits: jennakristina

    The aesthetic immediately reminded fans of her role as Jennifer Check, the demonic cheerleader in the 2009 cult horror film Jennifer’s Body. While many admired the thematic nod, not everyone was impressed.

    Under event photos circulating on social platforms, one comment simply read, “Megan Botox.” Another wrote, “She ruined her face.” A third added, “Tbh I don’t like this version of Megan Fox.” 

    Megan Fox in contrasting outfits at events, sparking plastic surgery speculation after recent red carpet appearance

    Megan Fox in contrasting outfits at events, sparking plastic surgery speculation after recent red carpet appearance

    Image credits: Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia / jennakristina

    Others defended Fox, saying she looked exactly as she did during her younger years. One fan commented, “She looks exactly the same as she did in Jennifer’s Body.”

    But the harshest takes went further. “Oh wow, plastic,” one user wrote, while another quipped, “Megan’s original body went with Jennifer’s Body, what’s left is this not-very-original-body.”

    Tweet from SuperGooner commenting on plastic surgery speculation with the main SEO keyword Megan Fox plastic surgery.

    Tweet from SuperGooner commenting on plastic surgery speculation with the main SEO keyword Megan Fox plastic surgery.

    Image credits: DaXtremeOne

    Nostalgia has built up as murmurs of a potential Jennifer’s Body sequel grows

    Megan Fox on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

    Megan Fox on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

    Image credits: Thums1977

    The event wasn’t just a fashion moment. Fox attended the Q&A alongside director Karyn Kusama and writer Diablo Cody. During the discussion, fans were treated to new hints about a possible follow-up to the cult classic.

    In a recent Deadline interview, Kusama confirmed, “I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it.

    Megan Fox smiling in a purple and gold outfit, sparking plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance

    Megan Fox smiling in a purple and gold outfit, sparking plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    “I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

    During the Q&A session, Fox was asked what advice she would give to her younger self. In response, the Transformers actress admitted that she was not in the best place mentally when Jennifer’s Body was being made.  

    Megan Fox wearing a pink cropped top and jeans, sparking plastic surgery speculation at a crowded indoor event.

    Megan Fox wearing a pink cropped top and jeans, sparking plastic surgery speculation at a crowded indoor event.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    “I think where I was at that point in my life, so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I had been treated in the industry, and how I was dealing with fame and the constant … at that time, before we started filming,” she said.

    Fox also added that she resonated with the character of Jennifer Check when they were filming Jennifer’s Body.

    Megan Fox at a red carpet event wearing a beaded outfit, sparking plastic surgery speculation among fans and media.

    Megan Fox at a red carpet event wearing a beaded outfit, sparking plastic surgery speculation among fans and media.

    Image credits: Kevin Paul/Wikimedia

    In the movie, Check ended up becoming possessed, taking the lives of her male classmates to survive and maintain her powers, according to news.com.au.

    “I was being persecuted at that time in my career, and I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatized by fame.

    Social media comment discussing Megan Fox and sparking plastic surgery speculation after red carpet appearance.

    Social media comment discussing Megan Fox and sparking plastic surgery speculation after red carpet appearance.

    Image credits: TinyDropsOfJoy

    “And so I resonated with those deeper layers of… you know, before she becomes a monster, she’s just a teenage girl who gets sacrificed for somebody else’s gain,” Fox said.

    Previous reports suggest that Fox and baby daddy Machine G*n Kelly are possibly making up

    Megan Fox in a sheer corset dress with red accents, sparking plastic surgery speculation at a recent red carpet event.

    Megan Fox in a sheer corset dress with red accents, sparking plastic surgery speculation at a recent red carpet event.

    Image credits: jennakristina

    Fox’s personal life has also become a topic of renewed interest. She welcomed a daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025 with musician Machine G*n Kelly, 35. 

    Though the pair had reportedly separated before Saga’s birth, they are said to be exploring reconciliation.

    Megan Fox posing on the red carpet in a sheer corset dress, sparking plastic surgery speculation.

    Megan Fox posing on the red carpet in a sheer corset dress, sparking plastic surgery speculation.

    Image credits: jennakristina

    A source told People magazine that Fox and Kelly have been together a lot as of late, and they have reportedly gotten a lot closer. 

    “He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official,” one source stated.

    Megan Fox wearing a patterned coat and hat, smiling and posing outdoors with a man in a white fur jacket by the lake.

    Megan Fox wearing a patterned coat and hat, smiling and posing outdoors with a man in a white fur jacket by the lake.

    Image credits: meganfox

    “Megan’s very happy with how he’s stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. 

    “They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways. Things are great now. He’s amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him,” another source claimed.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Meghan Fox’s bold, “blood drop” look on social media

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Megan Fox sparking plastic surgery speculation after a red carpet appearance.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Megan Fox sparking plastic surgery speculation after a red carpet appearance.

    Image credits: WJWII33

    Tweet by Zubin Shah commenting on Megan Fox's appearance sparking plastic surgery speculation after latest red carpet event.

    Tweet by Zubin Shah commenting on Megan Fox's appearance sparking plastic surgery speculation after latest red carpet event.

    Image credits: zubinshah1205

    Megan Fox on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

    Megan Fox on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

    Image credits: NotVoh_

    Megan Fox on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

    Megan Fox on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

    Image credits: SahilParab2001

    Fan tweet criticizing Megan Fox’s appearance, sparking plastic surgery speculation after latest red carpet look.

    Fan tweet criticizing Megan Fox’s appearance, sparking plastic surgery speculation after latest red carpet look.

    Image credits: Diego_PalermoB

    Twitter user commenting with the phrase Megan Botox, sparking plastic surgery speculation about Megan Fox.

    Twitter user commenting with the phrase Megan Botox, sparking plastic surgery speculation about Megan Fox.

    Image credits: MrBrondorDeFi

    Twitter user commenting on Megan Fox, sparking plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance.

    Twitter user commenting on Megan Fox, sparking plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance.

    Image credits: mikeformike2

    User comment on social media discussing Megan Fox sparks plastic surgery speculation after red carpet appearance.

    User comment on social media discussing Megan Fox sparks plastic surgery speculation after red carpet appearance.

    Image credits: CrotalusHH

    Tweet criticizing Megan Fox, sparking plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance.

    Tweet criticizing Megan Fox, sparking plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance.

    Image credits: He_is_the_Dude_

    Megan Fox poses on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

    Megan Fox poses on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

    Image credits: CyberG0thiX

    Tweet discussing Megan Fox, highlighting plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance.

    Tweet discussing Megan Fox, highlighting plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance.

    Image credits: homi3kh

    Megan Fox wearing a stylish outfit on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation among fans and media.

    Megan Fox wearing a stylish outfit on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation among fans and media.

    Image credits: coreytheangel

    Megan Fox at a red carpet event, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

    Megan Fox at a red carpet event, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

    Image credits: Raphael_BR2

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment about Megan Fox sparking plastic surgery speculation after a red carpet event.

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment about Megan Fox sparking plastic surgery speculation after a red carpet event.

    Image credits: Bonnnetwork

    Tweet from KurlyChrisTV discussing Megan Fox sparks plastic surgery speculation after latest red carpet appearance.

    Tweet from KurlyChrisTV discussing Megan Fox sparks plastic surgery speculation after latest red carpet appearance.

    Image credits: KurlyChrisTV

    Tweet from user Tornado guy commenting on Megan Fox's youthful appearance, sparking plastic surgery speculation.

    Tweet from user Tornado guy commenting on Megan Fox's youthful appearance, sparking plastic surgery speculation.

    Image credits: fanofaliens

    Megan Fox at a red carpet event sparking plastic surgery speculation with a stylish outfit and makeup.

    Megan Fox at a red carpet event sparking plastic surgery speculation with a stylish outfit and makeup.

    Image credits: WasLoganx

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    j_maxx avatar
    J. Maxx
    J. Maxx
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many haters. I have never understood the hate she receives. She stood up for herself against a director who was a complete d****e and got f****d-over by Hollywood, and folks just keep dogging her. She looks stunning; there's been no complaints about how she raises her child or how she treats others, but the keyboard hordes just love to hate on her. I bet most of the folks who talk s**t about her are lonely losers who wish they looked half as good as her.

