Megan Fox Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation After Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Megan Fox’s latest appearance at a Jennifer’s Body event in Los Angeles sparked intense debate among fans online.

The actress, 39, attended a screening of Jennifer’s Body and Q&A at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures wearing a n*de corset gown decorated with deep red accents, and social media had a lot to say about it. Some have even lamented that the actress has ruined her face.

Highlights Megan Fox’s latest red carpet look has divided fans online.

The Jennifer’s Body star wore a “blood drop” gown at a Los Angeles screening of the popular horror comedy film.

Social media comments about Fox's look ranged from praise to harsh criticism.

Megan Fox’s “blood drop” gown turned heads and stirred conversations

Megan Fox wearing a sheer beige and red dress on the red carpet sparking plastic surgery speculation.

Image credits: BACKGRID

Fox’s gown featured a backless corset top with no straps, a tulle skirt with a thigh-high slit, and red bead strings that gave the illusion of blood droplets running down her chest and torso.

The look was paired with a red fabric choker, clear heels, and her long chestnut brown hair styled loose, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Image credits: jennakristina

The aesthetic immediately reminded fans of her role as Jennifer Check, the demonic cheerleader in the 2009 cult horror film Jennifer’s Body. While many admired the thematic nod, not everyone was impressed.

Under event photos circulating on social platforms, one comment simply read, “Megan Botox.” Another wrote, “She ruined her face.” A third added, “Tbh I don’t like this version of Megan Fox.”

Megan Fox in contrasting outfits at events, sparking plastic surgery speculation after recent red carpet appearance

Image credits: Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia / jennakristina

Others defended Fox, saying she looked exactly as she did during her younger years. One fan commented, “She looks exactly the same as she did in Jennifer’s Body.”

But the harshest takes went further. “Oh wow, plastic,” one user wrote, while another quipped, “Megan’s original body went with Jennifer’s Body, what’s left is this not-very-original-body.”

Tweet from SuperGooner commenting on plastic surgery speculation with the main SEO keyword Megan Fox plastic surgery.

Image credits: DaXtremeOne

Nostalgia has built up as murmurs of a potential Jennifer’s Body sequel grows

Megan Fox on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

Image credits: Thums1977

The event wasn’t just a fashion moment. Fox attended the Q&A alongside director Karyn Kusama and writer Diablo Cody. During the discussion, fans were treated to new hints about a possible follow-up to the cult classic.

In a recent Deadline interview, Kusama confirmed, “I know she’s working on it right now, and I’m very excited to hear what comes of it.

Megan Fox smiling in a purple and gold outfit, sparking plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

“I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film. And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

During the Q&A session, Fox was asked what advice she would give to her younger self. In response, the Transformers actress admitted that she was not in the best place mentally when Jennifer’s Body was being made.

Megan Fox wearing a pink cropped top and jeans, sparking plastic surgery speculation at a crowded indoor event.

Image credits: 20th Century Studios

“I think where I was at that point in my life, so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I had been treated in the industry, and how I was dealing with fame and the constant … at that time, before we started filming,” she said.

Fox also added that she resonated with the character of Jennifer Check when they were filming Jennifer’s Body.

Megan Fox at a red carpet event wearing a beaded outfit, sparking plastic surgery speculation among fans and media.

Image credits: Kevin Paul/Wikimedia

In the movie, Check ended up becoming possessed, taking the lives of her male classmates to survive and maintain her powers, according to news.com.au.

“I was being persecuted at that time in my career, and I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatized by fame.

Social media comment discussing Megan Fox and sparking plastic surgery speculation after red carpet appearance.

Image credits: TinyDropsOfJoy

“And so I resonated with those deeper layers of… you know, before she becomes a monster, she’s just a teenage girl who gets sacrificed for somebody else’s gain,” Fox said.

Previous reports suggest that Fox and baby daddy Machine G*n Kelly are possibly making up

Megan Fox in a sheer corset dress with red accents, sparking plastic surgery speculation at a recent red carpet event.

Share icon

Image credits: jennakristina

Fox’s personal life has also become a topic of renewed interest. She welcomed a daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025 with musician Machine G*n Kelly, 35.

Though the pair had reportedly separated before Saga’s birth, they are said to be exploring reconciliation.

Megan Fox posing on the red carpet in a sheer corset dress, sparking plastic surgery speculation.

Image credits: jennakristina

A source told People magazine that Fox and Kelly have been together a lot as of late, and they have reportedly gotten a lot closer.

“He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official,” one source stated.

Megan Fox wearing a patterned coat and hat, smiling and posing outdoors with a man in a white fur jacket by the lake.

Image credits: meganfox

“Megan’s very happy with how he’s stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family.

“They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways. Things are great now. He’s amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him,” another source claimed.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Meghan Fox’s bold, “blood drop” look on social media

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Megan Fox sparking plastic surgery speculation after a red carpet appearance.

Image credits: WJWII33

Tweet by Zubin Shah commenting on Megan Fox's appearance sparking plastic surgery speculation after latest red carpet event.

Image credits: zubinshah1205

Megan Fox on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

Image credits: NotVoh_

Megan Fox on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

Image credits: SahilParab2001

Fan tweet criticizing Megan Fox’s appearance, sparking plastic surgery speculation after latest red carpet look.

Image credits: Diego_PalermoB

Twitter user commenting with the phrase Megan Botox, sparking plastic surgery speculation about Megan Fox.

Image credits: MrBrondorDeFi

Twitter user commenting on Megan Fox, sparking plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance.

Image credits: mikeformike2

User comment on social media discussing Megan Fox sparks plastic surgery speculation after red carpet appearance.

Image credits: CrotalusHH

Tweet criticizing Megan Fox, sparking plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance.

Image credits: He_is_the_Dude_

Megan Fox poses on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

Image credits: CyberG0thiX

Tweet discussing Megan Fox, highlighting plastic surgery speculation after her latest red carpet appearance.

Image credits: homi3kh

Megan Fox wearing a stylish outfit on the red carpet, sparking plastic surgery speculation among fans and media.

Image credits: coreytheangel

Megan Fox at a red carpet event, sparking plastic surgery speculation with her latest glamorous appearance.

Image credits: Raphael_BR2

Tweet screenshot showing a comment about Megan Fox sparking plastic surgery speculation after a red carpet event.

Image credits: Bonnnetwork

Tweet from KurlyChrisTV discussing Megan Fox sparks plastic surgery speculation after latest red carpet appearance.

Image credits: KurlyChrisTV

Tweet from user Tornado guy commenting on Megan Fox's youthful appearance, sparking plastic surgery speculation.

Image credits: fanofaliens

Megan Fox at a red carpet event sparking plastic surgery speculation with a stylish outfit and makeup.

Image credits: WasLoganx

