Who Is Travis Scott Playing In “The Odyssey”? Fan Theory Sparks Debate Amid Casting Controversy

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Ever since the first teaser for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey debuted, the film has faced criticism over several of its casting choices. However, one casting decision has left fans especially puzzled.

Rapper Travis Scott is set to appear in the highly anticipated epic, prompting speculation about the character he will portray. While Nolan has kept details under wraps, a popular theory may have already identified Scott’s character.

Highlights A popular fan theory claims to have identified Travis Scott’s mysterious role in "The Odyssey."

Christopher Nolan explained why he cast Travis Scott in "The Odyssey."

Online reactions remain divided over the rapper’s role in the epic adaptation.

Amid continued discussion surrounding the film’s casting, many viewers believe they have figured out exactly who Scott is playing.

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Fan theory speculates Travis Scott’s role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Travis Scott’s involvement was confirmed in January when he appeared in a promotional television spot for the film. Although the footage did not reveal his character, it confirmed that Scott would have a speaking role.

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In the brief clip, Scott appears alongside Menelaus (Jon Bernthal) and Telemachus (Tom Holland).

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On Reddit, an eagle-eyed viewer pointed out that Scott’s character appears to be carrying a staff associated with singers and rhapsodes during the Late Bronze Age, the period in which the story is set.

The observation led to speculation that Scott could be playing Demodocus, a blind poet and singer who performs at the court of the Phaeacian king. In Homer’s epic, Demodocus appears during Odysseus’ brief stay in Phaeacia.



Christopher Nolan revealed why he cast Travis Scott in The Odyssey

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During an interview with Time magazine last month, Nolan commented on his decision to cast Scott in the film. Although Nolan did not identify the specific character, he confirmed that Scott plays a bard.

“I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap,” Nolan said.

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The comment provides the strongest evidence yet that Scott may indeed be portraying Demodocus. Many scholars also view Demodocus as a self-referential stand-in for Homer himself.

Since Nolan wanted to pay homage to the tradition of oral poetry, it would make sense to cast Scott as the character representing Homer.

Fans argue over Travis Scott’s role in The Odyssey amid backlash

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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After Nolan explained his reasoning, some viewers criticized the decision as stunt casting. On X, some users described the director’s explanation as superficial and pretentious.

“This is the most pretentious thing Nolan has ever said, and that’s saying something when the bar was already set on Saturn. Unbelievable,” one person said.

A second said, “Comparing poetry with rap is some next-level mental hood mentality that only total idiots could come up with.”

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Others argued that Scott couldn’t be playing Demodocus since the footage does not suggest his character is blind.

Some also pointed to Scott appearing alongside Holland’s Telemachus as evidence against the theory. Because the two characters never meet in Homer’s original narrative, critics of the theory believe Scott may be portraying a different bard altogether.

Beyond Scott’s involvement, the film has also faced criticism over the decision to cast Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. However, both the actress and Nolan have defended the choice.

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The Odyssey is scheduled for theatrical release on July 17, 2026.