Who Is Travis Scott? Travis Scott is an American rapper and producer known for his immersive, genre-bending soundscapes. His distinctive artistic vision consistently pushes hip-hop’s creative boundaries. He broke into mainstream consciousness with his highly anticipated Astroworld album, which produced the chart-topping single, “Sicko Mode”. Scott’s electrifying live performances captivate global audiences.

Full Name Travis Scott Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Co-parenting with Kylie Jenner Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Elkins High School, University of Texas at San Antonio Father Jacques Bermon Webster Mother Wanda Yvette Siblings Jordan Webster, Joshua Webster Kids Stormi Webster, Aire Webster

Early Life and Education Jacques Bermon Webster II grew up surrounded by music in Houston and Missouri City, Texas. His father was a soul musician and his grandfather a jazz composer, fostering an early creative environment. Webster attended Elkins High School, participating in musical theater, then briefly enrolled at the University of Texas at San Antonio. His intense drive for music quickly led him to drop out and pursue a rap career.

Notable Relationships A long-term, high-profile relationship has linked Travis Scott to reality television personality Kylie Jenner, with their romance beginning in April 2017. Their on-again, off-again dynamic has frequently captured media attention and fan speculation. Scott co-parents two children with Jenner: daughter Stormi Webster, born in February 2018, and son Aire Webster, born in February 2022. They currently maintain a close co-parenting bond.

Career Highlights Travis Scott’s debut studio album, Rodeo, launched his unique sound, followed by Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight which became his first Billboard 200 number-one album. His acclaimed Astroworld album further cemented his superstar status with the number-one single “Sicko Mode”. Beyond music, Scott founded his record label, Cactus Jack Records, fostering new talent and expanding his artistic empire. He also forged lucrative partnerships with major brands like Nike and McDonald’s.