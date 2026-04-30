Travis Scott, in a brown leather jacket and sunglasses, with braided hair, highlighting his career.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Travis Scott

Born

April 30, 1991

Died
Birthplace

Houston, Texas, US

Age

35 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Travis Scott?

Travis Scott is an American rapper and producer known for his immersive, genre-bending soundscapes. His distinctive artistic vision consistently pushes hip-hop’s creative boundaries.

He broke into mainstream consciousness with his highly anticipated Astroworld album, which produced the chart-topping single, “Sicko Mode”. Scott’s electrifying live performances captivate global audiences.

Full NameTravis Scott
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
Relationship StatusCo-parenting with Kylie Jenner
Net Worth$80 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationElkins High School, University of Texas at San Antonio
FatherJacques Bermon Webster
MotherWanda Yvette
SiblingsJordan Webster, Joshua Webster
KidsStormi Webster, Aire Webster

Early Life and Education

Jacques Bermon Webster II grew up surrounded by music in Houston and Missouri City, Texas. His father was a soul musician and his grandfather a jazz composer, fostering an early creative environment.

Webster attended Elkins High School, participating in musical theater, then briefly enrolled at the University of Texas at San Antonio. His intense drive for music quickly led him to drop out and pursue a rap career.

Notable Relationships

A long-term, high-profile relationship has linked Travis Scott to reality television personality Kylie Jenner, with their romance beginning in April 2017. Their on-again, off-again dynamic has frequently captured media attention and fan speculation.

Scott co-parents two children with Jenner: daughter Stormi Webster, born in February 2018, and son Aire Webster, born in February 2022. They currently maintain a close co-parenting bond.

Career Highlights

Travis Scott’s debut studio album, Rodeo, launched his unique sound, followed by Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight which became his first Billboard 200 number-one album. His acclaimed Astroworld album further cemented his superstar status with the number-one single “Sicko Mode”.

Beyond music, Scott founded his record label, Cactus Jack Records, fostering new talent and expanding his artistic empire. He also forged lucrative partnerships with major brands like Nike and McDonald’s.

Signature Quote

“I’m just here for good times, man. I want people to have the best time ever. Especially if they’re around me.”

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