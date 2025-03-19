Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“They Won’t Be Walking For A While”: Doctors Rushing To Help Stranded Astronauts Spark Worry
News, Tech&Science

“They Won’t Be Walking For A While”: Doctors Rushing To Help Stranded Astronauts Spark Worry

After being stuck in space for 286 days, Starliner astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Images of the astronauts being wheeled off the spacecraft on stretchers sparked widespread speculation about their health.

Williams and Wilmore’ June 2024 mission was initially meant to last for only eight days. But their stay unexpectedly turned into a 9-month-long odyssey in outer space that finally came to an end this week.

Highlights
  • Astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth after being stuck in space for 286 days.
  • They were accompanied by American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov on their journey back.
  • A pod of curious dolphins surrounded their capsule as it made a splashdown off Florida’s Gulf Coast.
  • Social media users expressed concerns over their health after they were carried out in stretchers.
  • Why did Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore stay for 9 months in space?

    The two astronauts flew to the International Space Station aboard the Boeing Starliner last year for what was meant to be a week-long mission. However, due to safety glitches with the Boeing Starliner, their stay extended for about nine months until they finally returned on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule this week.

  • Have the astronauts been to space before?

    Sunita Williams had two previous stays in space before. After her latest mission, she moved up to the second spot on the list of most experienced US astronauts with 608 days in space in total. Butch Wilmore, meanwhile, has spent a total of 464 days in space across three flights.

    Netizens expressed concern after Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth

    Parachutes open as astronauts splash down, with boats approaching for rescue.

    Image credits: www.nasa.gov

    The SpaceX capsule carrying the astronauts was surrounded by a pod of dolphins as it made a splashdown off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Tuesday, March 18.

    They’re an “honorary part of the recovery team,” NASA commentators joked about the marine creatures.

    A doctor in a suit leaps near a stranded spacecraft, aiding astronauts on a recovery mission at sea.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    Netizens were both relieved and concerned to finally see the pair return to solid ground.

    “Thats awesome. Im sure they must have some wild stories to tell about space!!!” one commenter said.

    Another wrote, “What an amazing thing to witness! The pod of dolphins that greeted the SpaceX capsule was great!”

    Williams and Wilmore were accompanied by the other members of NASA’s Crew-9 Mission, American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov

    Astronauts in space suits resting inside a spacecraft after returning; potential medical challenges post-mission.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    Other comments took a different tone, with one saying, “Welcome back to hell.”

    “They may want to take the next shuttle back,” another wrote.

    One joked, “Welcome back! just don’t look at the egg prices.”

    Doctors assisting stranded astronauts at sea with a recovery capsule.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    Many were worried about the astronauts’ health, wondering when they would be able to fully adjust to life back on Earth.

    “They won’t be walking for a while,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “Wonder how long it’ll take them to rebuild their muscles and coordination to start running again.”

    “I’d be curious to read about their health in the next few weeks,” one social media user said

    Astronaut in a space suit seated on a stretcher, surrounded by medical personnel in blue and black outfits.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    “Nine months is nasty,” one said. “I imagine they lost a lot of weight.”

    “I’d be curious to read about their health in the next few weeks. I think something happens to the bones,” another wrote.

    “It is hard to imagine their mental state. Although they are professionally trained, staying in outer space for such an unexpectedly long time is truly beyond imagination,” one said.

    Astronaut being assisted by doctors, smiling in a space suit, with concern for walking ability.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    It may have been unusual for some people to see the astronauts being carried out of the SpaceX Dragon on stretchers.

    However, it was nothing more than the protocol to be followed after space travelers return from prolonged periods of living without gravity.

    “A lot of them don’t want to be brought out on a stretcher, but they’re told they have to be,” John DeWitt, director of applied sports science at Rice University in Texas and a former senior scientist at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, told Live Science.

    It is protocol to carry space travelers on stretchers as they may not immediately be able to walk

    Astronaut in a spacesuit on a stretcher, assisted by doctors, raising concern over stranded astronauts.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    DeWitt explained that astronauts may experience dizziness and nausea after touchdown and may not be able to walk right away.

    The human body is designed to function in a world with gravity, and many parts of the body and its sensory organs have evolved to respond to gravity’s pull.

    Doctor assists stranded astronaut in spacesuit, sparking concern.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    When in space, the brain adjusts to the weightlessness in different ways. And once the space travelers return back to Earth, their body once again starts readjusting to life with gravity and may experience “space motion sickness” from their journey, DeWitt said.

    After prolonged periods of time in space, astronauts also undergo a number of physiological changes, such as loss of muscle and bone density.

    The body undergoes several changes during prolonged periods of time in microgravity or weightlessness

    Doctors aiding stranded astronauts during a capsule recovery operation at sea, surrounded by rescue crew and boats.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    “I’ve been up here long enough right now I’ve been trying to remember what it’s like to walk,” she told the students of her alma mater, Needham High School in Massachusetts, in January.

    I haven’t walked. I haven’t sat down. I haven’t laid down,” she continued.

    “You don’t have to,” she added, explaining that one can simply close their eyes and float right where they are.

    Astronaut being assisted by doctors, raising concerns.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    Without Earth’s gravity, weight-bearing bones can lose an average of 1% to 1.5% of bone mineral density per month, according to NASA.

    Shenhav Shemer, a professor of biology at the Technion—Israel Institute of Technology who researches muscle loss, told Axios that the impact on Wilmore and Williams’ muscle mass would have been “completely reversible” if they only stayed for the initially planned duration of about a week.

    Williams spoke about how she hasn’t walked, sat down, or laid down while in space

    Astronaut in a space suit being assisted by doctors, highlighting concern as space professionals provide help.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    However, “there are expected to be metabolic and physiological changes that might be irreversible” with long-duration stays in space, she said.

    When it comes to long space muscles, an astronaut’s muscles typically return to their pre-flight mass in about a year.

    But Shemer said this can vary, based on age and physiology, and some astronauts could take up to four years.

    It could take one to four years for astronauts’ muscles to return to their pre-flight mass, depending on their age and physiology

    Doctor assisting stranded astronaut on a stretcher after landing, sparking concern.

    Image credits: NASA/Keegan Barber

    Astronauts living in microgravity or weightlessness may also see the impact on their vision.

    Vision problems can arise because the fluids in the body shift upwards in space, causing pressure on the eyes.

    Image credits: NASA

    DeWitt told Live Science that Wilmore and Williams are confident about readjusting to life back on Earth without any “major issues.”

    He noted that they would be getting the exact treatment they would have gotten if their trip was initially planned for nine months.

    “They’re in good spirits and feel very confident that there’s not going to be any major issues because of being on the space station so long from a physiological perspective,” he said.

    “Their bodies probably feel like noodles,” a social media user said

    Bill Fletcher comments on prolonged planet stay effect on astronauts' mobility.

    Comment by Joan Murray Bradley expressing relief for safe astronaut return, emphasizing celebration over worry.

    Comment discussing panic and claustrophobia related to stranded astronauts.

    Message from Peggy about incredible astronaut landing and dolphins.

    Cheryl Jackson's comment expressing concern for stranded astronauts' safe landing.

    Comment about astronauts' safety and overtime pay, highlighting relief after doctors assist.

    Comment discussing astronauts feeling heavy and walking challenges.

    Comment about stranded astronauts' walking challenges, featuring emojis.

    Comment on extended space mission humor, astronaut challenges, caption emojis at the end.

    Facebook comment by Shenell D expressing concern for stranded astronauts and hoping for their recovery and rest.

    Comment expressing concern for stranded astronauts' health after long space stay.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their health issues should make it obvious that humans will never be colonizing any other planets. Imagine spending years in space to go to Mars only to arrive and not be able to walk on the planet, then die from radiation induced cancer.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marianspanik avatar
    Marian Spanik
    Marian Spanik
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The poll question in the end is lacking an option what was my first reaction: "D**n the Boeing again". First they produced several 737 MAX airplanes with faults that crashed them, then there were reports about door falling out of planes, and in general about quality of planes having been drastically reduced over years. And then they left astronauts stranded on space station. And I doubt that the situation will be better in the future, as this is clearly a top management issue who surely pressures everyone to gain as much money as possible by sacrificing everything that used to made planes the safest way of transportation.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
