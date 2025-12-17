‘Karen’ Who Went On Drunken Rampage At Upscale Restaurant Exposed As Glamorous Tech Executive

ADVERTISEMENT

Shireen Afkari, a 32-year-old tech executive, has been identified as the intoxicated woman at the center of a violent confrontation that erupted inside an upscale San Francisco restaurant over the weekend.

The incident, which was captured on video and quickly circulated online, showed a woman later unmasked as a Strava manager physically attacking restaurant staff after being cut off from alcohol.

Highlights A 32-year-old Strava manager was arrested after physically attacking restaurant staff in San Francisco.

Bartender Miguel Marchese said she and her boyfriend were cut off due to visible intoxication and hostile behavior.

Strava confirmed the employee was terminated following the viral incident.

What initially appeared to be simply the newest “Karen” meltdown of 2025 took on a different dimension once her identity emerged, along with firsthand accounts from the bartender she assaulted.

Image credits: miss_little_ranter

The confrontation unfolded Saturday night at Hazie’s, a celebrity chef restaurant in San Francisco, where Afkari and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Christian Bruchman, had been drinking.

According to bartender Miguel Marchese, staff had already flagged the couple for their behavior well before the altercation turned physical.

Upscale restaurant interior with patrons at the bar, related to Karen drunken rampage and tech executive exposure.

Image credits: haziesonhayes

“Initially, the server verbalized to me that she could tell that her table was not only intoxicated, but perhaps on some other substances,” Marchese told local media. “They were giving her quite a rough time and being quite verbally abrasive with her.”

The working manager ultimately instructed staff to stop serving the couple due to their visible intoxication and escalating attitude.

Marchese said that when everything went from bad to worse.

Woman involved in drunken rampage at upscale restaurant exposed as glamorous tech executive in San Francisco.

Image credits: miss_little_ranter

“[The manager] retracts her cocktails from the table because I had just made them,” he explained.

“He brings them back and simply tells me, ‘They’ve had enough to drink. We shouldn’t serve them anymore.’ And then later, it just kind of spiraled into chaos.”

Afkari allegedly stormed into the kitchen, yelling at staff. Soon afterwards, the situation had deteriorated into a physical fight.

Afkari was booked into San Francisco County Jail for intoxication shortly after the incident

NEW: Drunk female customer attacks bar staff outside trendy San Francisco restaurant co-owned by celebrity chef Joey Altman The unidentified couple had been cut off for being drunk and rude Bartender Miguel Marchese said they were verbally abrasive and difficult with staff… pic.twitter.com/peqhRbKjqY — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) December 16, 2025

Video footage shows Marchese and another employee restraining Afkari and Bruchman and carrying them out of the restaurant as patrons cheered.

But the confrontation did not end once they were outside.

Woman involved in drunken rampage at upscale restaurant confronting staff and guests during altercation in San Francisco.

Image credits: miss_little_ranter

“As soon as I’m about to let her go, because she’s off the property, she grabs my hair really tight,” Marchese said.

“She wraps my hair around her hand and just pulls on it for dear life. It was quite painful.”

Bystanders repeatedly told her to stop and let go as employees tried to free Marchese from her grip.

Woman involved in drunken rampage at upscale restaurant being restrained inside a decorated dining area at night.

Image credits: miss_little_ranter

He was only able to break free after tossing Afkari’s phone down the street. As she ran to retrieve it, Marchese tripped her, causing her to fall face-first onto the sidewalk.

Footage shows Afkari yelling and pushing her boyfriend before stumbling away.

San Francisco police confirmed officers were called to the scene around 9:40 pm regarding a person who had been escorted from a business.

Well that didn’t take long! The brawlers at the Hayes Valley restaurant — her name is Shireen Afkari and his name is Christian Bruchman. She’s a Senior Growth Marketing Manager at @creditkarma and he is a Staff Scientist at Advanced Land and Water, Inc. (he’s taken down all his… https://t.co/wk0vZBH9u5pic.twitter.com/r5TJHZgAVk — 💥Susan Dyer Reynolds🗞️ (@SusanDReynolds) December 15, 2025

“Officers developed probable cause to arrest the woman,” a police spokesperson said. Afkari was booked into San Francisco County Jail for public intoxication. It remains unclear whether she has since been released.

Strava confirmed they were aware of the incident and that Afkari had been terminated as a result

Comment on social media about a Karen on a drunken rampage, later revealed as a glamorous tech executive.

As the footage spread, Afkari was identified as an employee of Strava, a popular fitness tracking platform with social networking features. She worked as senior manager of growth marketing and retention prior to going viral.

The company confirmed it was aware of the incident and took immediate action.

Drunken woman in chaotic street scene at upscale restaurant, later revealed as glamorous tech executive.

Image credits: miss_little_ranter

“We’re aware of an employee who exhibited extremely concerning off-hours behavior,” a Strava spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “We don’t condone violence of any kind and this does not reflect the standards we expect of our team.”

The spokesperson confirmed Afkari was terminated from the company.

Comment reading the trip and fall as one of the funniest moments in a video, highlighting a drunken rampage incident.

Hazie’s has not commented publicly, and attempts to reach Afkari and Bruchman for comment have so far gone unanswered.

What remains is a clear account of how a night of heavy drinking escalated into violence, and how a viral moment peeled back the anonymity of a woman whose professional life is now in shambles.

Woman lying on sidewalk after drunken rampage at upscale restaurant, helped by bystanders in urban night scene.

Image credits: miss_little_ranter

“No doubt she’s an AH inside but damn it’s crazy how one night of drinking can truly ruin your life,” a reader wrote.

“Honestly, given how intoxicated and violent she was, she got off easy,” another replied. “She could have been beat down and fired, or really hurt someone, got sued and fired.”

Afkari joins a growing list of 2025 Karens that surprised netizens with unacceptable behavior from getting into violent fights, to outright racism.

“That trip was brutal.” Netizens shared their favorite moments of the viral clip

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a video of a Karen involved in a drunken rampage at an upscale restaurant.

Social media comment showing enthusiastic reaction with laughing emojis reacting to an epic trip.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously with an emoji, highlighting engagement on the post about a Karen drunken rampage.

Comment on social media expressing hope that the employer notices the Karen who went on a drunken rampage.

User profile picture of a woman with blonde hair, next to a comment praising restaurant staff with 558 likes.

Comment on social media about a drunken rampage, related to a glamorous tech executive Karen incident.

Profile picture of a woman named Ciara with short hair, accompanied by the comment The camera man and 373 likes.

Comment on social media post about identifying a woman involved in a drunken rampage at an upscale restaurant, related to a glamorous tech executive.

Comment on social media discussing entitlement of customers and support for pressing charges after a Karen drunken rampage incident.

Comment from Terri Michael on social media, expressing support after a drunken rampage involving a tech executive.

Comment on social media about a Karen who went on a drunken rampage at an upscale restaurant.

Comment text reading the body slam and trip took me out with laughing emoji, posted by user dirtymartini1970.

Comment praising a satisfying ending and calling the subjects icons, posted by Mal P with 100 likes.

Comment discussing a drunken woman’s restaurant rampage and the involvement of staff and bystanders in the incident.

Comment on social media from user alexisehoward praising someone as a hero, featuring profile picture of a woman.

Comment text on social media from user Flowers praising Hazies staff at upscale restaurant.

Comment reading "Camera man understood the assignment" with a retro-style woman avatar, referencing a viral Karen tech executive incident.

Comment on social media post reacting to a story about a Karen who went on a drunken rampage at an upscale restaurant.

Comment showing laughing emojis and clapping hands reacting to a plot twist about a drunken rampage at an upscale restaurant.

Comment on social media by user with avatar, mentioning a story with a happy ending, related to Karen drunken rampage tech executive news.

Social media post describing a tech executive's drunken rampage at an upscale restaurant and staff reaction.