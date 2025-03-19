ADVERTISEMENT

It's not easy working in the service sector. Dealing with entitled customer demands can break even the strongest of spirits. In fact, 75% of frontline employees reported feeling stressed and overworked in 2024. After you've seen some of the entries on this list, you might get the idea why.

Today, we're shining the light on some of the most insufferable and annoying behaviors from customers that workers had to deal with. From wreaking havoc in supermarket isles to expecting to get stuff for free, some people just deserve shaming. So, join us in calling out inappropriate customer etiquette and have a chuckle in the process!

#1

Someone Doesn't Understand What "Client" Means

Confused person meme used in a tweet about customer cluelessness and discount misunderstanding.

clemfairie Report

    #2

    Retail Reality

    One-star review highlighting customer cluelessness about store closing times, marking it as funny.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    Member Wanted One From The Middle And Decided They Didn't Need Help

    Stacked TV boxes partially toppled in an electronics store, showcasing customer cluelessness.

    Cause the middle ones are freshest ya know.

    VixxenFoxx Report

    Nobody likes to be treated poorly in the workplace, but the younger generation seems to be doing worse than their older colleagues when it comes to difficult interactions with customers. 72% of Gen Z workers say that interactions with people at work have worsened their mental health.

    Almost the same number of retail employees say they might quit their job because of negative interactions with managers, co-workers, and, of course, customers. When it comes to employees of all ages, 59% say they're looking for a new job because customer and co-worker interactions are just too much.
    #4

    This Extremely Sticky Dollar Bill A Customer Gave Me That Left Residue On My Hands That Won't Wash Off

    A gloved hand holds a dirty, rolled-up dollar bill, highlighting extreme customer cluelessness.

    meat_uprising Report

    #5

    You Just Can't Make This Up

    A note on a Smirnoff six-pack highlights customer cluelessness about bottle fill levels.

    kissmyass42069 Report

    #6

    The Things You See At Walmart

    Bent shopping cart abandoned on asphalt, highlighting customer cluelessness.

    Black_Reaper9620 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's kind of impressive honestly. ;) Did they run over it with a monster truck?

    One reason why younger people might be complaining more about entitled customers is because Gen Z has come into the job market with different expectations. Dr Zoë Port​, management lecturer at Massey University explains that young workers don't sacrifice their values for a job.

    "The overwhelming theme is they want to be treated like human beings, not like worker drones that are only there to fulfil tasks," she told Stuff. That's why young workers nowadays get branded as entitled or 'difficult to work with'. However, some experts ask: is it really too much to expect to be treated like a person? 
    #7

    I Work Closing At Target, Every Single Night I Have To Push 3-5 Carts Full Of Shopping Trips Abandoned By Customers

    Shopping carts filled with random items at a store, illustrating customer cluelessness in retail.

    SandwichesANDMilk_ Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They abandom them out of frustration at the long queues due to no cashiers or badly functioning self check outs is my guess.

    #8

    Client Tries Getting Out Of Paying By Offering Free Cupcakes To Their Diabetic Marketer

    Customer cluelessness: Client offers cupcakes for life as payment; contractor notes their diabetes.

    Desuka15 Report

    #9

    Why Would You Post That?

    Open backpacks filled with snacks, text "we love shoplifting" above.

    onilamo Report

    A recent survey by Perceptyx revealed just how bad dealing with entitled customers can be. 53% of the respondents claimed that they've recently encountered customers who were verbally abusive, threatening, or just plain unruly. In some cases, the situation gets so bad that two in three employees have had to bring in their manager to deal with the customer.
    #10

    Found A Total Of 6 “Gift Baskets” Today On The Shelves. Please Stop Doing This

    Clearance basket with assorted toiletries showcasing customer cluelessness in a retail setting.

    The only reason I know why this even happened is because my coworker said there’s a trend on Tiktok to make gift baskets in retail stores and leave them on the shelves for people to buy and get for their partners, friends, etc.

    Idiotic, nobody is going to actually pick these up and buy them. You just made me and my coworkers day so much worse in the middle of our busiest day of the week. These take so long to put away and its utterly pointless.

    allrightsimp Report

    #11

    The Parents Walked Away

    Customers create plush chaos in toy aisle, with stuffed animals scattered everywhere.

    TrippyJeffrey Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if my parents had left me alone in a store as a kid I would have known better than to do something like this.

    #12

    Leave Your Kids At Home

    Grocery display of packaged beef burgers, highlighting customer cluelessness in shopping choices.

    Parents are financially responsible for every hole your kids poke in our ground beef.

    SouthernDietsausage Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's because people don't care that they don't teach their kids how to behave and to not do things like that. It's called being a parent people, take responsibility for your kids. My kids were taught to never do anything like that either at home or anywhere else.

    Retail workers aren't the only profession affected by infuriating customers. Other frontline workers like servers, hospital staff, and those who work in Information, Finance, and Insurance face abusive behavior from customers, too. 

    "From being cursed at on the phone or at the customer service counter to threats of violence in a hospital ER, frontline workers in all fields deal with difficult customer interactions," Senior Director and Head of the Center for Workforce Transformation at Perceptyx Emily Killham explained.
    #13

    This Grouch Thought It Was Ok To Pop A Squat On The Buns! She Then Proceeded To Yell At Me For Stealing Her Spot In Line At The Deli Courter

    Person sitting on bread shelf in grocery store, displaying customer cluelessness.

    criscotwisterqueen Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they do should make her pay for every package that her stupid lazy a*s is on.

    #14

    This Lady Resting On The Apples At Walmart

    Customer sitting on a product shelf in a supermarket, demonstrating cluelessness, with shopping carts in the background.

    visuallymessy Report

    #15

    Come On, Really?

    Green hemp bar soap with leaf design in cardboard packaging on store shelf, priced at $2.97.

    K4Kerala Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was someone expecting to get high from biting it? Bet they were disappointed!

    Frontline workers also have other work-related stresses to deal with. Whether they're working in retail or hospitality, many employees receive inadequate pay, long work hours, and staff shortages. And it isn't just an American problem; hospitality workers in New Zealand are experiencing more and more verbal abuse and threats from customers, too.

    Experts attribute it to the tough financial situation both the workers and the customers are in. They say the cost of living crisis has made people stressed, and, sometimes, people lash out at frontline workers.
    #16

    When You Need Help Finding Something But Can’t Find An Employee

    Spray paint chaos on store aisle floor illustrates customer cluelessness at hardware store.

    Lalalalanay Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good Lord, the store need to use a can of paint thinner to clean that floor.

    #17

    Just A Mother Teaching Her Son How To Spray Paint On The Store's Floor

    Customer looking at spray paint in a hardware store aisle, with sign labeled "Spray" highlighted in green.

    _Jester_123_ Report

    #18

    What A Waste

    Sneakers displayed with carnitas and rotisserie chicken, showcasing customer cluelessness at a store.

    LastRebel66 Report

    #19

    How A Customer Left My Local Target

    Messy shoe store aisle with scattered boxes and sandals, showcasing customer cluelessness.

    Username_Here5 Report

    #20

    Customers Wanted To Inspect Cupcakes By Flipping Them Upside-Down

    Cupcakes in plastic packaging with squashed blue and white frosting, illustrating customer cluelessness.

    Happens to cakes as well. At least a few times a week someone will flip the package over (to inspect the bottom of the cake I guess?) and they typically put it right back on the table after ruining the icing and decorations. Not the end of the world, but mildly infuriating for me.

    Notsonorm_ Report

    #21

    I Work In A Small Natural Foods Grocery Store. We Have A Regular Customer Who Steals Dates Then Leaves The Pit In Random Places Throughout The Store

    A single pistachio shell left on an otherwise empty store shelf, illustrating customer cluelessness.

    We've found pits on shelves, in cold cases, sitting next to fresh baked goods. It's so gross. It's been going on for years and no one seems to know who it is.

    life-is-thunder Report

    Interestingly, some polite consumer habits might also aggravate employees. What to some might seem like polite banter, to others can be annoying. Like when customers try making small talk and ask workers if they like their jobs. One Old Navy employee, Ethan S., told Reader's Digest that he simply lies. "Then they leave happy, but it makes me depressed because I feel like I have to put on a fake front for people. I'd rather they just didn't ask that question."
    #22

    I Have No Words

    A chaotic shoe aisle with scattered footwear, illustrating extreme customer cluelessness.

    This was an hour before closing by the way.

    Waterslay3r Report

    #23

    Even With Good Service They Still Complain

    Customer review mentions a clean store, sad employees, friendly deli staff, and the need for smiling, appreciative workers.

    CityCautious4033 Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about you try working there or anywhere else in food service and see how you like jerks like you and for crappy pay

    #24

    Karen Leaves 1 Star Review After Trying To Use Voucher For A Different Restaurant

    Restaurant review highlighting customer cluelessness and issues with a Groupon voucher misunderstanding.

    Scaly_Tomato Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about you don't go to a restaurant that told you that they don't take coupons.

    #25

    Going To NYC For The First Time So I’m Looking At Restaurants On Yelp, Only To Come Across This Gem

    Customer complaint and response about rude service, highlighting customer cluelessness in online review exchange.

    LordOscarthePurr Report

    #26

    To The Customer That Did This, I Hate You

    Clueless customer leaves clothes in a messy pile next to a neatly stacked shelf in a store.

    Puzzleheaded_Pay1152 Report

    #27

    I Don't Understand Members Sometimes

    Shopping cart flipped upside down in an aisle, showcasing customer cluelessness.

    rare-wav Report

    #28

    This Lady Using Bread As Kneepads So That She Can Look At Other Bread

    Person kneeling on bread in a grocery aisle, displaying customer cluelessness.

    Draygoes Report

    #29

    Male Karen Believes It's His Right To Drive Off With The Walmart Electric Cart, Berates Employee For Trying To Stop Him

    Two people stand outside a door marked "Please Use Other Door," embodying customer cluelessness.

    chr15c Report

    #30

    Banana Peel Left In A Basket In Walmart

    Banana peel in a store basket, highlighting customer cluelessness at a retail display.

    berkel-is-a-madlad Report

    Which of these moments do you think are the most infuriating, Pandas? And how many similar behaviors have you witnessed, even if you're not a retail or hospitality employee? Share your experiences with us in the comments! And if you want to see more customers acting dumb, check out our previous articles here, and here!
    #31

    The Way Customers Leave The Fitting Rooms At My Job

    Messy fitting room with clothes and hangers scattered on the floor, showcasing customer cluelessness.

    queenofshibs Report

    #32

    A Customer At Work Asked Me If This Register Was Open

    Self-checkout with a "Closed" screen and a bag left behind, illustrating customer cluelessness.

    MonkeySinger24 Report

    #33

    When Clients Try To Dictate Your Prices

    Text exchange showing customer cluelessness in negotiating service price reduction attempts.

    Grinds my gears when clients do this. We priced his property at $240+tax per month - and this is our pricing for him since 2021.

    Last winter, he decided that he wasn't gonna hire us. This year, he called to book the service for the season. I told him on the phone that it will still be the same price as before to which he just said "okay". This is our conversation the following morning after our phone conversation.

    hotshots724 Report

    #34

    When Clients Think This Is How Commissions Work

    Client unsure of logo budget, designer clarifies work terms, highlighting customer cluelessness.

    ethanbordonaro Report

    #35

    They Really Tried It

    Cash register and a fake one million dollar bill illustrating customer cluelessness.

    Radiant-Scientist403 Report

    #36

    Maybe Don’t Come In 5 Minutes Before Closing To Buy Cat Food

    Customer reveals frustration over early store closing time and locked doors after 9:55 pm.

    angelnike Report

    kristyraymond avatar
    Kristy Raymond
    Kristy Raymond
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with this one. You're open or you're not. It's super annoying when someone grabs a cart at 5 mins before closing, but you know it's going to happen. If you want to close at 9:55 then make your sign accordingly. Harrumph.

    #37

    I Got This Google Review Left About Me

    Customer review highlighting cluelessness about closing times, rating a business poorly for closing at 9:55 PM.

    This is a small local shop, often with only one employee closing so we’re instructed to close up shop if no one is in the store at about 9:55pm, so that we’re out the door at 10pm.

    This dude called at 9:30pm asked if we’re open until 10pm and then says his GPS was giving an ETA of 10pm on the dot, I said well we normally lock up around 9:55 to start closing down if no one’s in the store but as long as they’re in the door before 10pm and they knew what they wanted to buy I’d check them out. He said well can’t you just wait to close until I get there? And I said I’m sorry sir but we do close at 10pm, and he hung up on me.

    Thankfully the owner is a nice dude and I didn’t get in trouble for this but are you serious dude, you could cost someone your job for that.

    gnorcgnexus Report

    #38

    There’s A Special Place In Retail Hell For People Who Sit On The Clothing Tables

    Women talking in a clothing store, displaying customer cluelessness amidst folded sweaters and discount signs.

    pwrof3 Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless you're having some kind of medical problem get your lazy a*s up.

    #39

    A Lady Tried To Play Me With A $300 Worth Of Counterfeit Bills

    Three counterfeit $100 bills labeled 'copy,' illustrating customer cluelessness.

    So a lady tried to load her Cashapp for $300 and when she gave me the money, I immediately knew that the bill felt off so I grabbed my pen and boom, it turned black. I delayed her by telling her my computer was moving slow and I called the manager up front and she tells her “Ma’am this money fake.” She tells my manager and I that her baby daddy gave her the money and she quickly left the store.

    Dry_Lavishness_353 Report

    #40

    I'll Just Leave This Here

    Text exchange highlighting customer cluelessness about staff counting as people in a restaurant setting.

    kit0000033 Report

    #41

    Karens Will No Long Buy Coffee

    Customer reviews business negatively over restroom policy misunderstanding.

    Foresttrump245 Report

    #42

    The Cashier Touched My Bottle

    Social media post highlighting customer cluelessness at a store about handling items at the scanner to avoid germs.

    somedudevt Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D*****t has no idea of how many people touched it before they did.

    #43

    When Someone Says They Were Only 2 Minutes Late, They Meant At Least 20

    Text on social media post expressing frustration over poor customer service due to a slight delay.

    brinky_12 Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hear this a lot from people complaining about not being seen. Our offices give patients up to 15 minutes to be late. After that it's up to the provider if they are seen. We tell people that if they call to say they are running late. I was 2 mins late and they wouldn't see me. Click on the appt and they showed up 20 mins late or long. All appts say to arrive 15 mins early to get parked and checked in.

    #44

    A Very Annoying Customer Left An Annoying Review At My Store And This Was The Response From My Owner

    Customer cluelessness review with owner's response about menu issues and seating restrictions during a pandemic.

    andresmoyola Report

    #45

    The Customer Is Always Right

    Text conversation illustrating humorous examples of customer cluelessness in various service scenarios.

    iBleeedorange Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whoever the idiot was that said the customer is always right should be beaten by a 50 x 100 ft sign with that printed on it

    #46

    This Grown Man Left A Review On The Facebook Page Of The Mcdonalds I Work At And Put A Picture Of Me In It

    Social media post about frustrating customer service experience with photo of an employee in a dining area.

    I have special needs due to having asperger's syndrome and anxiety. This person doesn't know anything about me and had no right to post this.

    GhostlyGamer124 Report

    #47

    This Lady Got Mad Walmart Didn't Have Any Great Value Vanilla Cookies So She Made This Mess At The Kokomo Walmart

    Store aisle chaos with items scattered, illustrating extreme customer cluelessness.

    jworking Report

    #48

    Karen Is Angry That The Store Didn’t Serve Her. When They Were Closed

    Customer review expressing frustration over store hours, highlighting cluelessness about closed status despite open doors.

    Other-Cantaloupe4765 Report

    #49

    People Who Constantly Block The Isles Of Stores To Stand Around And Chat

    Customers in a grocery aisle, showcasing everyday cluelessness in a busy store.

    ral365 Report

    #50

    The Way Customers Have Taken Bricks From This Pallet

    Bricks stacked awkwardly, creating a makeshift archway, illustrating customer cluelessness.

    HarveyCashman Report

    #51

    I Sincerely Hate Our Customers

    Store aisle with welcome mats stacked, showcasing customer cluelessness in product arrangement.

    Who__Man Report

    #52

    It's Always Like This Around Christmas Time

    Text exchange showcasing a customer's clueless demand for a custom terrarium with no upfront payment.

    dnjprod Report

    #53

    My Dad's A Photographer, This Is His Most Recent Client

    Text exchange showing customer cluelessness about compensating a photographer's time for exposure.

    jonnymoon5 Report

    #54

    And People Ask Why I Hate People

    Tweet about customer cluelessness including a story of glass shattering in a retail setting, with humorous frustration.

    TheBloodyLady Report

    #55

    Is It Really That Hard To Stack Baskets Properly

    Grocery store checkout area with misplaced shopping baskets stacked unusually beside the counter.

    Yogami_asura Report

    #56

    Parents Who Just Let Their Kids Run To The Toy Dept And Tear It To Shreds While They Shop Are So Annoying

    Scattered toy parts and packaging on store floor, illustrating customer cluelessness.

    Local-Butterfly-8120 Report

    I’ve Started Taking Pictures At Work Of Messes Customers Leave Behind

    Messy store with scattered shoes, disorganized makeup, and mixed clothes on racks showcasing customer cluelessness.

    liquidscience89 Report

    #58

    You Can't Make This Up

    Melon misplaced on a candy shelf in a store, illustrating customer cluelessness.

    h0mefromtheasylum Report

    #59

    Total Badass Leaves $300 Worth Of Groceries At The Checkout

    Social media post revealing customer cluelessness in a grocery store checkout line.

    gildedCalamity Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so weird to me any more. I know it's different in the US, but after living in France now for some years it is the norm to bag your own groceries and you have to bring or buy your own bags.

    #60

    To Be Fair, Every Customer At This Theatre Is Either 6 Years Old, Brain Damaged, Or Both

    Trash can with a cup next to it on the floor, illustrating customer cluelessness humor.

    TonyLionYT Report

    #61

    Customer Playing With Her Large Dog In Front Of The Hot Deli Counter At The Grocery Store

    A customer with a dog in a grocery store aisle, reflecting customer cluelessness in a public place.

    osogood Report

    #62

    I’m Building Custom PCs For People On Facebook Marketplace And I Get This Tool

    Chat exchange showing customer cluelessness over PC pricing negotiation.

    AZsonny Report

    #63

    Got This Bad Review Because I Went On Break. How Are People So Stupid?

    Customer cluelessness review about a convenience store closing for cashier breaks, rated one star.

    holmquistc Report

    #64

    Creepy Guy Thrown Out

    Customer cluelessness review mentioning racial profiling and considering legal action.

    Context: was closing at my job with a 18 year old still in high school coworker. We have a regular guy who comes in all the time, and he’s clearly a little not right in the head. It’s about 9 at night so it’s dark too.

    I’m checking the guy out, and he sees my coworker mopping nearby. He shouts out “oh there’s my tiny girl! Where are you going prey? I’m gonna stalk you, I like scaring people!” For a couple minutes and is actively looking for her, and I can see by the way she’s shuffling away that she’s uncomfortable.

    I page for my manager to come up and wait for the gentleman to leave the store, and then tell her that I was uncomfortable about that guy and didn’t like the way he was talking to a teenager. My manager has always told me she had my back, and she literally chased the guy out and told him not to return or we’ll call the cops.

    All is well ends well, right? Nope. Corporate called the owner mad over the review he left - where he literally admits he was saying weird stuff. I don’t know the history with this customer, but a couple other coworkers have come up about being uncomfortable around him.

    JustARandomer- Report

    #65

    I'd Love To Ask The Lazies Who Do This If This Is The Same Way They Store Milk At Home

    Milk misplaced on a store shelf between icicle lights and ramen, highlighting customer cluelessness.

    KatakanaTsu Report

    #66

    What Do You Mean I Don’t Get The Sale Price After The Sale Has Ended

    Text screenshot of customer describing frustrating experience with price increase and customer service at a furniture store.

    popejp32u Report

    #67

    Karen Accusing A Local Business Of Scamming Customers By Taking Out Good Cards

    Customer review claiming Pokémon card weighing, with owner’s response denying the allegation, showcasing customer cluelessness.

    gamerboipog Report

    #68

    Two Kinds Of Regular Customers

    Text exchange showing humorous customer cluelessness at a coffee shop, illustrating memorable interactions.

    cestrumnocturnum Report

    #69

    A Customer Did This And Left It

    Store aisle with fallen display stand and scattered products, illustrating customer cluelessness in a retail setting.

    For some unknown reason she was backing out of the aisle and crashed into the Colgate display, looked at it on the ground and left it, I cleaned up her mess and then told someone about it.

    Plant-Based-5G Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's just left leaning against a rack of other goods, not the custo ers fault its not stable and its blocking goods others might want to buy.

    #70

    Swapping Your Nasty Shoes With New Ones At The Store

    White slip-on shoes with visible stains, exemplifying customer cluelessness in retail settings.

    bighag Report

    #71

    Someone Let Their Kid Bedazzle A Floor Tile In This Mall, Then Just Left It And The Packaging

    Scattered papers on a tiled floor resembling artwork—illustrating customer cluelessness.

    Corgi_with_stilts Report

    #72

    My Neighbour Stealing Shopping Carts To Take Groceries Home

    Person bringing a shopping cart up to a house, highlighting customer cluelessness.

    Kuisis Report

    #73

    Someone's Been Shopping

    Worn, muddy boots on a store shelf showcasing extreme customer cluelessness.

    reddit.com Report

    #74

    Amazing Park Job From A Customer With 3 Kids At My Job

    White car parked poorly across two spaces in a parking lot, showcasing customer cluelessness.

    Right by the front, too.

    SwagDaddy125 Report

    #75

    Customer Just Left This Review Of The Place Where My Girlfriend Works. The "Main Dude" Says He's Never Seen Him Before

    "Customer drops cookie, complains about being charged for a replacement despite frequent past visits."

    greyredwolf Report

    #76

    First Time For Me! I Edit And Customize Videos For Clients. Keep In Perspective A 30 Second Clip Can Take 4-6 Hours

    Chat exchange displaying humorous customer cluelessness about video editing services.

    Ser0bi Report

    #77

    My Friend Is A Student Artist, Saving Up For A PC. This Was An Interaction She Had With A “Client”

    Discord chat showing a message failure and bot notification about inability to deliver due to customer cluelessness.

    abstract_daydreamer Report

    #78

    I Worked About 6 Hours On A Very Detailed Custom Logo That The Client Really Liked. I Put A $100 Price Tag On The Final Piece. Here’s What I Got Back

    Instagram message showing customer cluelessness over a price negotiation, suggesting $20 instead of $50.

    emil133 Report

    #79

    Someone Wants Airbnb Host To Cancel Existing Reservations Because Their Plans Changed

    Customer misunderstands Airbnb reservation policies, shares frustration over inability to reschedule due to host's booking.

    slowu2 Report

    #80

    People Just Turning The Store Into A Trashcan - From When I Worked In Retail

    Retail shelf displays with misplaced items, showcasing customer cluelessness.

    AttemptingBeliever Report

    #81

    This Is Ridiculous

    Shopping carts left in a parking space at night, highlighting customer cluelessness at a store parking lot.

    quantumcumshots Report

    #82

    Despite Eggs Being As Expensive As They Currently Are, Lazies Are Still Gonna Lazy

    Egg carton misplaced on shelf with canned pasta, highlighting customer cluelessness in a supermarket setting.

    KatakanaTsu Report

    #83

    The Sweet Taste Of Getting Minimum Wage Workers In Trouble

    Customer cluelessness: Story of a parking spot taken by a store employee, leading to customer complaints.

    Silly-Arachnid-6187 Report

    #84

    “The Nerve Of This Restaurant!” - Karen

    Customer cluelessness review about a denied seating request for a large softball team without a prior reservation.

    Major_Eldrich Report

    #85

    Why? Seriously Why Are Some People So Lazy And Unethical?

    Shopping carts lined up on a sidewalk, showcasing customer cluelessness in a parking area.

    Drdnpoe Report

    #86

    Open The Schools

    Cardboard box with handwritten note: "Next Chickens out @ 1:00," highlighting customer cluelessness in a humorous setting.

    Today, our busiest day of the week, we were understaffed in the rotisserie so naturally we were a little behind. Instead of answering 100 different peoples questions of when the chickens would be done I wrote this sign, propped it up out front and went into the back to skew.

    At about 2pm, after that batch had been out and was long gone, a manager came back and asked me why I was "selling chickens for a buck" (I doubt he got the pun) but I guess people were telling the cashiers that I had a hand written sign advertising chickens as 1 dollar? Are people illiterate?

    TurquoiseTrailmix Report

    #87

    A Customer Called The Cops The Other Day Cause The Receipt Printer Wasn’t Working

    Customer in a tech store, browsing electronics with Vizio displays in the background.

    notmyrevolution Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have taken their money but are not giving them a receipt, what proof of purchase do they have if the goods or service is defective?

    #88

    Three Flat Carts Full Of Furniture, Returned By A Customer Who Joked With Me “We Didn’t Need Any Of It After The Holidays” As We Waited In The Returns Line. I Didn’t Laugh

    Shopping carts overloaded with furniture at a store, illustrating customer cluelessness.

    kk1485 Report

    #89

    Customer Didn't Want To Purchase Three Separate 6 Packs So He Just Cut Two Plants Off Each

    Seedlings labeled incorrectly as broccoli and Brussels sprouts, highlighting customer cluelessness in gardening.

    We sell a pack of 6 plants for $2.99. A customer decided he only wanted 2 broccoli, 2 cauliflower, and 2 brussel sprouts, so he cut them off their packs and tried to hand me $3.

    succulentwench1988 Report

    #90

    This Customer Struggling With The Concept That Employees Have Lives

    "Text exchange highlighting customer cluelessness in repeatedly asking for Justin despite being told he's unavailable till Friday."

    This is an account note of a conversation I just had with a customer. The regular manager is off today on PTO but I guess he forgot to get his time-off approved by this customer.

    Robdul Report

    #91

    I Work At A Lab. This Client Has To Be Messing With Us

    Package frozen inside a block of ice, illustrating extreme customer cluelessness.

    Yes, it is frozen in a block of ice. This must be some knew shipping method I haven't heard of. It's still wrapped in bubble wrap, after all.

    Asbeaudeus Report

    #92

    Buy A $5,3m Brownstone? Done. Start A $700k Remodel? Sure Thing. Having To Pay $11000 For An Architectural Upgrade? Too Expensive, Let's Get A Discount For The Whole Project

    Text exchange showcasing customer cluelessness in discussing furniture orders and service terms.

    aintnohollybeck Report

    #93

    Oh They Big Mad

    A negative customer review complaining about bakery quality and customer service experience at Hy-Vee.

    CityCautious4033 Report

    #94

    Apparently Working Here Means I Know Big And Little

    Self-checkout machine with display picture of ham, showcasing customer cluelessness at grocery store.

    So these are our registers for self checkout. I’ve had people stare confused at the smaller screen (pin pad) and try to figure out how to proceed, when they need to look at the big screen.

    I’ve told customers this in a polite and friendly way, even showing them the screen when I say “hey, gotta hit the button on the big screen.” A good number of them look between the two screens as if they cannot decide which is bigger, and I’m trying to logically deduce how they can be confused. But then a few of them have gotten angry: “You work here so it is easy for you!”

    Easy for me… to know the difference between BIG and LITTLE…Because I work at a retailer?

    LemonFlavoredMelon Report

    #95

    Customer Karen

    A tweet describing an incident at Dollar General highlighting customer cluelessness and ensuing confrontation.

    bipolarbeardick Report

