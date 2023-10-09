50 Silly Customers That Ended Up Immortalized In These Posts
It’s said that everyone needs to work a retail job at least once in their lives. If not for character building, then to learn what never to do as a customer. Retail is the best place to apply the golden rule: treat others the way you would want to be treated.
However, it’s also true that not all customers are the sharpest tools in the shed. We’ve scoured the internet once again and found the most exasperating customers employees had to deal with. Check out these sometimes hilarious, sometimes enraging moments and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever had to deal with similar situations, retail pandas!
Customer Service
Don't forget people who demand to pay in cash over the phone
So Annoying
Mixing Up With The McDonald's
Before anyone says it: no, the original quote isn't "the customer is always right in matters of taste". Selfridge's motto was just "the customer is always right". The bit about taste was tacked on later by someone else.
Good customer service is an extremely important part of an effectively operating business. What makes people come back and buy more is closely related to the quality of service they receive from the employees. 3 in 4 consumers will spend more with a business that provides a good customer experience.
That’s why more and more companies are focused on improving their customer service. According to Zendesk, 80% of companies plan to increase investment in their customer experience. People expect to receive better and better customer service in the future, and those companies that want to watch their revenue increase bet on improving the customer experience.
Fair Enough
Plot Twist: He's The Only One There
A Customer Called Asking If We Were Practicing Social Distancing With Her Sandwiches. I Told Her We Are, But To Be Honest Guys, I'm Running Out Of Space
It’s true that customer satisfaction is the priority for big companies, even when it’s over truth and reason. rbb Communications calls this the Age of Entitlement. It’s when customers feel entitled to dictate the conditions by which their issues will be resolved. Dissatisfied customers often will share their complaints on social media, which might devolve into a PR disaster no brand or company wants to find themselves in.
This is what makes it more and more difficult for employees to deal with people’s complaints. As demonstrated in our list, sometimes customers can seriously step over the line and voice demands that are not only ridiculous, but unreasonable as well. Therefore, a job where one has to deal with people is a true balancing act to keep the customer satisfied.
"We Had To Remake Her Latte Because She Wouldn't Leave, And She Had Like 15 Cars Behind Her"
My Girlfriend Just Sent Me This. She Works In A Bakery
Customer Was Upset That A Mattress Store Won't Help Them Move?
aw man, i was planning to go to a sheep farm in a few days, guess i won’t get any free cashmere sweaters :( disappointing customer service
When a person approaches you, it’s hard to tell whether they’re going to give you a hard time or not. That’s why it’s always helpful to know how to recognize a difficult customer. OpenPhone distinguishes four different types of rude customers: complainers, aggressors, indecisive folks and nitpickers.
Special Glass
It was probably a Corelle plate. They didn't break (or extremely rarely broke) when the brand was owned by Corning. Same situation with Pyrex.
Customer Said Her Husband Patched The Tire, But It Keeps Leaking Air
Imagine that. There's something duct tape doesn't fix.
"Orange Juice Was Only Like $3 Or Something, But That's On Her. One Of The Friends She Was Sitting With Looked Super Embarrassed, But I Just Kinda Rolled With It"
Complainers can never be fully satisfied, whether they think they’re not given a thorough explanation or had to wait too long to get a response. Customer support experts advise to engage complainers by thanking them and letting them know you understand their frustration. Also, asking questions to find out more about their problem lets them know the employee really cares.
Did These People Not Know What Decaf Was Or Something?
Some People Are Really Something Else
The Customer Rolled In Asking Why The Rear Shocks Were So Low. Needs New Shocks?
Aggressors, on the other hand, most of the time need some simple empathy. Although they may start hurling insults and threats, their anger most likely comes from a different angle, not the issue at hand.
It’s very unlikely that the customer is angry at the employee personally, so it’s crucial to not take things personally. The best strategy to deal with an angry customer is to kill them with kindness. Empathize, apologize and offer them a discount or a refund for their previous bad experience.
Customers Be Like
Customer Bought Wheels And Tires Online, After Advising Multiple Times That The Tires Are Too Small For His SUV He Insisted For Us To Put Them On
The Escalation Is Real
Indecisive customers are not as extreme to deal with. Their biggest fault is that they hold up the line with their inability to make up their minds. It’s not so much that they’re difficult, but they can be the catalyst to other difficult customers.
In this case, it’s important to help the person make a decision, and be polite about it. Don’t be afraid to nudge them in one direction or another – they’re likely self-conscious about their indecisiveness too.
Customer States Driver Seat Will Not Move Forward Or Backwards. I Wonder Why
I'm always stunned by vehicles that end up in this kind of state.
Customer States: "Hissing And Rattling Noise From Under The Hood"
French Onion Soup With No French Please
The fourth type, the nitpicker, is similar to the complainer. They will always find something wrong with the service they’ve been given. When their requests are unreasonable, offer to call your supervisor or give them credit. Also, don’t dilly-dally with nitpickers – the sooner their issue is resolved, the less complaints you’ll hear.
Customer Refused All 4 Tires On A Rainy Day, She Also Had To Sign A Waiver Before Releasing The Car
Customers Thinks You're An Octopus
I Think They Have An Apple Phone. Not Sure Tho, I'm Getting Mixed Signals
Could have been an older customer that wasn't that knowledgeable. I don't even know what model I have.
It might seem that a lot of the aforementioned strategies require employees to fulfill any demand the customer makes, but that’s simply not true. It’s important to treat every customer equally, whether they’re being rude or not. Experts advise not to make exceptions for unreasonable customers. It’s important to stick to the policies, and the policies should put the customer first.
Customer States ABS/ESC And Front Radar Lights On
Food Service
I would tell her ... wow, brilliant idea. You should be our manager.
Part Of My Job Is Processing Items That Were Returned As "Defective" Before They Get Sent Back To The Warehouse. Came Across This Absolute Gem
You'd be laughed out of the shop if you tried this here in Germany. I never thought I'd prefer our customer service to the American version sometimes :)
An important thing to remember is that both customers and employees are people. Both can have good days and bad days. There are things that should not be tolerated, like threats of violence and similar inappropriate behavior. Also, give your future customers more credit. Even if one difficult customer leaves a bad review, others are sophisticated enough to understand when someone is being entitled.
"It Was A Woman, And It Took Everything In Me To Not Walk Off"
I guess it was the customer of previous post (who didn't know the difference between straight and curly fries)
Customer Microwaved Her Phone For 20 Seconds. It Still Functioned Except For The Bottom Navigation Buttons
An Actual "Key" Supplied By A Customer
Let’s hope none of us end up being immortalized in similar pictures to the ones we have here on our list. Confused customers are somewhat of a tradition here at Bored Panda. Let this list be not only a source of entertainment, but educational as well. And if you’re looking for more stories where customers say silly things, don’t fret – we’ve got you covered!
I Get A Customer Like This Once A Week
After I was released, I had trouble finding housing. I spent some time in a motel. My friend came to see me. I told her I was in room 5, and I'd opened the door so she could just come in. She didn't come, and finally I called her back. She went to the motel next door, and was waiting in the unlocked room 5 for me. She'd turned off the TV and straightened up the kitchenette. I wonder what the people in that room 5 thought when they got back to their room.
What Was The Customer Complaint Again?
"The customer states car should "vroom vroom" instead of "tick tick tick tick tick"."
But that's what clockwork cars sound like. If you want vroom vroom buy a LEGO car.
Customer Asked If We Can Fix This
Mechanic Mate Just Shared This Photo Of A Client's Car. The Client Claimed His Leg Got Sore, So Instead, He Used His Hand To Accelerate
Who Knows
Curly fries usually has different flavors than straight... :D
Customer Said His Phone Wasn't Charging Properly As The Battery Was Too Cold. He Thought "Warming" It On A Toaster Was A Good Idea
Donations
You May Not Believe It, But Someone Requested Cash Back
I bet there are still many customers who don't read that. Every text should be like human-sized led display with obnoxious colors, blinking lights and voiceovers for someone to notice them (and probably not even then).
Customer Marked The Tiles She Wanted To Be Removed
I Know Customers Can Get Mad At Being Charged For Extra Sauces, But This Lady Got Like +20 Sauces And Was Surprised To Be Charged A Few Extra Bucks For Them
The Struggle
This was a fairly common question at restaurants I worked at a border state in the southern US....apparently in some Spanish speaking countries, limes are called limónes and lemons are called limas. Which is backwards from what you'd think it would be....hence the frequency of this seemingly silly question.
Chipotle Customers Don't Know What's A Bay Leaf
Tech Repair Client Did This To "Combat Overheating"
Customer Drove This All The Way From Mexico Because He Was Told Not To Pull Over Out There
This Came In For A Safety Inspection
Ohh ... that 's a Pinterest tab on how to redo your air bag .... wonder if they included glitter on the airbag ... that way, every crash brings a smile to your face 😊
This Customer Replaced Their Passenger Seat With A Shopping Cart
Customer Was Annoyed That We Refused To Recover Their Lost Data
Customer Is Complaining About A Funny Smell Coming From The Car. I Wonder What It Could Be
Some poor squirrel or chipmunk has lost all of its savings on this faithful day
Customer States That He Accidentally Discharged Firearm While Exiting The Vehicle
Customer: "I Don't Know Why My Car Has No Power"
Both are cabin air filters and have nothing to do with power.
