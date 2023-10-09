However, it’s also true that not all customers are the sharpest tools in the shed. We’ve scoured the internet once again and found the most exasperating customers employees had to deal with. Check out these sometimes hilarious, sometimes enraging moments and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever had to deal with similar situations, retail pandas!

It’s said that everyone needs to work a retail job at least once in their lives. If not for character building, then to learn what never to do as a customer. Retail is the best place to apply the golden rule: treat others the way you would want to be treated.

Good customer service is an extremely important part of an effectively operating business. What makes people come back and buy more is closely related to the quality of service they receive from the employees. 3 in 4 consumers will spend more with a business that provides a good customer experience. That’s why more and more companies are focused on improving their customer service. According to Zendesk, 80% of companies plan to increase investment in their customer experience. People expect to receive better and better customer service in the future, and those companies that want to watch their revenue increase bet on improving the customer experience.

#6 A Customer Called Asking If We Were Practicing Social Distancing With Her Sandwiches. I Told Her We Are, But To Be Honest Guys, I'm Running Out Of Space Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s true that customer satisfaction is the priority for big companies, even when it’s over truth and reason. rbb Communications calls this the Age of Entitlement. It’s when customers feel entitled to dictate the conditions by which their issues will be resolved. Dissatisfied customers often will share their complaints on social media, which might devolve into a PR disaster no brand or company wants to find themselves in. This is what makes it more and more difficult for employees to deal with people’s complaints. As demonstrated in our list, sometimes customers can seriously step over the line and voice demands that are not only ridiculous, but unreasonable as well. Therefore, a job where one has to deal with people is a true balancing act to keep the customer satisfied.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a person approaches you, it’s hard to tell whether they’re going to give you a hard time or not. That’s why it’s always helpful to know how to recognize a difficult customer. OpenPhone distinguishes four different types of rude customers: complainers, aggressors, indecisive folks and nitpickers. ADVERTISEMENT

#12 "Orange Juice Was Only Like $3 Or Something, But That's On Her. One Of The Friends She Was Sitting With Looked Super Embarrassed, But I Just Kinda Rolled With It" Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Complainers can never be fully satisfied, whether they think they’re not given a thorough explanation or had to wait too long to get a response. Customer support experts advise to engage complainers by thanking them and letting them know you understand their frustration. Also, asking questions to find out more about their problem lets them know the employee really cares.

Aggressors, on the other hand, most of the time need some simple empathy. Although they may start hurling insults and threats, their anger most likely comes from a different angle, not the issue at hand. ADVERTISEMENT It’s very unlikely that the customer is angry at the employee personally, so it’s crucial to not take things personally. The best strategy to deal with an angry customer is to kill them with kindness. Empathize, apologize and offer them a discount or a refund for their previous bad experience.

#17 Customer Bought Wheels And Tires Online, After Advising Multiple Times That The Tires Are Too Small For His SUV He Insisted For Us To Put Them On Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Indecisive customers are not as extreme to deal with. Their biggest fault is that they hold up the line with their inability to make up their minds. It’s not so much that they’re difficult, but they can be the catalyst to other difficult customers. In this case, it’s important to help the person make a decision, and be polite about it. Don’t be afraid to nudge them in one direction or another – they’re likely self-conscious about their indecisiveness too.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth type, the nitpicker, is similar to the complainer. They will always find something wrong with the service they’ve been given. When their requests are unreasonable, offer to call your supervisor or give them credit. Also, don’t dilly-dally with nitpickers – the sooner their issue is resolved, the less complaints you’ll hear.

#22 Customer Refused All 4 Tires On A Rainy Day, She Also Had To Sign A Waiver Before Releasing The Car Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

It might seem that a lot of the aforementioned strategies require employees to fulfill any demand the customer makes, but that’s simply not true. It’s important to treat every customer equally, whether they’re being rude or not. Experts advise not to make exceptions for unreasonable customers. It’s important to stick to the policies, and the policies should put the customer first.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Part Of My Job Is Processing Items That Were Returned As "Defective" Before They Get Sent Back To The Warehouse. Came Across This Absolute Gem Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

An important thing to remember is that both customers and employees are people. Both can have good days and bad days. There are things that should not be tolerated, like threats of violence and similar inappropriate behavior. Also, give your future customers more credit. Even if one difficult customer leaves a bad review, others are sophisticated enough to understand when someone is being entitled.

#29 Customer Microwaved Her Phone For 20 Seconds. It Still Functioned Except For The Bottom Navigation Buttons Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

Let’s hope none of us end up being immortalized in similar pictures to the ones we have here on our list. Confused customers are somewhat of a tradition here at Bored Panda. Let this list be not only a source of entertainment, but educational as well. And if you’re looking for more stories where customers say silly things, don’t fret – we’ve got you covered!

#34 Mechanic Mate Just Shared This Photo Of A Client's Car. The Client Claimed His Leg Got Sore, So Instead, He Used His Hand To Accelerate Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#36 Customer Said His Phone Wasn't Charging Properly As The Battery Was Too Cold. He Thought "Warming" It On A Toaster Was A Good Idea Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#40 I Know Customers Can Get Mad At Being Charged For Extra Sauces, But This Lady Got Like +20 Sauces And Was Surprised To Be Charged A Few Extra Bucks For Them Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#44 Customer Drove This All The Way From Mexico Because He Was Told Not To Pull Over Out There Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share