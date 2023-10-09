ADVERTISEMENT

It’s said that everyone needs to work a retail job at least once in their lives. If not for character building, then to learn what never to do as a customer. Retail is the best place to apply the golden rule: treat others the way you would want to be treated.

However, it’s also true that not all customers are the sharpest tools in the shed. We’ve scoured the internet once again and found the most exasperating customers employees had to deal with. Check out these sometimes hilarious, sometimes enraging moments and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever had to deal with similar situations, retail pandas!

1 day ago

Don't forget people who demand to pay in cash over the phone

god_2 avatar
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 day ago (edited)

Before anyone says it: no, the original quote isn't "the customer is always right in matters of taste". Selfridge's motto was just "the customer is always right". The bit about taste was tacked on later by someone else.

Vote comment up
58
58points
Vote comment down
reply
Good customer service is an extremely important part of an effectively operating business. What makes people come back and buy more is closely related to the quality of service they receive from the employees. 3 in 4 consumers will spend more with a business that provides a good customer experience.

That’s why more and more companies are focused on improving their customer service. According to Zendesk, 80% of companies plan to increase investment in their customer experience. People expect to receive better and better customer service in the future, and those companies that want to watch their revenue increase bet on improving the customer experience.
mikewhite_1 avatar
Newman
Newman
Community Member
1 day ago

I've had a customer complain to me about me.. more times than I can count. Bizarre.

Vote comment up
77
77points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
askrivan avatar
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 day ago

I think she meant you need to be 6’ away from her sandwich at all times. You’ll need to get some extra long tongs.

Vote comment up
106
106points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
It’s true that customer satisfaction is the priority for big companies, even when it’s over truth and reason. rbb Communications calls this the Age of Entitlement. It’s when customers feel entitled to dictate the conditions by which their issues will be resolved. Dissatisfied customers often will share their complaints on social media, which might devolve into a PR disaster no brand or company wants to find themselves in.

This is what makes it more and more difficult for employees to deal with people’s complaints. As demonstrated in our list, sometimes customers can seriously step over the line and voice demands that are not only ridiculous, but unreasonable as well. Therefore, a job where one has to deal with people is a true balancing act to keep the customer satisfied.
jijithecat avatar
Jiji The Cat
Jiji The Cat
Community Member
1 day ago (edited)

aw man, i was planning to go to a sheep farm in a few days, guess i won’t get any free cashmere sweaters :( disappointing customer service

Vote comment up
91
91points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

When a person approaches you, it’s hard to tell whether they’re going to give you a hard time or not. That’s why it’s always helpful to know how to recognize a difficult customer. OpenPhone distinguishes four different types of rude customers: complainers, aggressors, indecisive folks and nitpickers.

yamadadaniel98741 avatar
Daniel Yamada
Daniel Yamada
Community Member
1 day ago (edited)

It was probably a Corelle plate. They didn't break (or extremely rarely broke) when the brand was owned by Corning. Same situation with Pyrex.

Vote comment up
60
60points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
Complainers can never be fully satisfied, whether they think they’re not given a thorough explanation or had to wait too long to get a response. Customer support experts advise to engage complainers by thanking them and letting them know you understand their frustration. Also, asking questions to find out more about their problem lets them know the employee really cares. 
ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 day ago

You can't reasonably expect them to know it would have milk in it. It's not like it's in the na.... oh, nevermind.

Vote comment up
84
84points
Vote comment down
reply
Aggressors, on the other hand, most of the time need some simple empathy. Although they may start hurling insults and threats, their anger most likely comes from a different angle, not the issue at hand.

It’s very unlikely that the customer is angry at the employee personally, so it’s crucial to not take things personally. The best strategy to deal with an angry customer is to kill them with kindness. Empathize, apologize and offer them a discount or a refund for their previous bad experience.
Indecisive customers are not as extreme to deal with. Their biggest fault is that they hold up the line with their inability to make up their minds. It’s not so much that they’re difficult, but they can be the catalyst to other difficult customers.

In this case, it’s important to help the person make a decision, and be polite about it. Don’t be afraid to nudge them in one direction or another – they’re likely self-conscious about their indecisiveness too.
star44886 avatar
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
1 day ago

I'm always stunned by vehicles that end up in this kind of state.

Vote comment up
118
118points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
The fourth type, the nitpicker, is similar to the complainer. They will always find something wrong with the service they’ve been given. When their requests are unreasonable, offer to call your supervisor or give them credit. Also, don’t dilly-dally with nitpickers – the sooner their issue is resolved, the less complaints you’ll hear.
oreeve avatar
Michaela
Michaela
Community Member
1 day ago

To be fair, I’ve had waiters forget stuff so they may just be worried about that.

Vote comment up
22
22points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 day ago

Could have been an older customer that wasn't that knowledgeable. I don't even know what model I have.

Vote comment up
75
75points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

It might seem that a lot of the aforementioned strategies require employees to fulfill any demand the customer makes, but that’s simply not true. It’s important to treat every customer equally, whether they’re being rude or not. Experts advise not to make exceptions for unreasonable customers. It’s important to stick to the policies, and the policies should put the customer first.
shazam_beaubien avatar
ShaZam Beaubien
ShaZam Beaubien
Community Member
1 day ago

I would tell her ... wow, brilliant idea. You should be our manager.

Vote comment up
22
22points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
aliceimwunderland2000 avatar
Katrin Krueger
Katrin Krueger
Community Member
1 day ago

You'd be laughed out of the shop if you tried this here in Germany. I never thought I'd prefer our customer service to the American version sometimes :)

Vote comment up
70
70points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

An important thing to remember is that both customers and employees are people. Both can have good days and bad days. There are things that should not be tolerated, like threats of violence and similar inappropriate behavior. Also, give your future customers more credit. Even if one difficult customer leaves a bad review, others are sophisticated enough to understand when someone is being entitled.
lilgand avatar
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 day ago

I guess it was the customer of previous post (who didn't know the difference between straight and curly fries)

Vote comment up
30
30points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
Let’s hope none of us end up being immortalized in similar pictures to the ones we have here on our list. Confused customers are somewhat of a tradition here at Bored Panda. Let this list be not only a source of entertainment, but educational as well. And if you’re looking for more stories where customers say silly things, don’t fret – we’ve got you covered!
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 day ago

After I was released, I had trouble finding housing. I spent some time in a motel. My friend came to see me. I told her I was in room 5, and I'd opened the door so she could just come in. She didn't come, and finally I called her back. She went to the motel next door, and was waiting in the unlocked room 5 for me. She'd turned off the TV and straightened up the kitchenette. I wonder what the people in that room 5 thought when they got back to their room.

Vote comment up
74
74points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
"The customer states car should "vroom vroom" instead of "tick tick tick tick tick"."

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 day ago

But that's what clockwork cars sound like. If you want vroom vroom buy a LEGO car.

Vote comment up
27
27points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
rhomelrepublica avatar
Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 day ago

Curly fries usually has different flavors than straight... :D

Vote comment up
61
61points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
quentariel avatar
quentariel
quentariel
Community Member
1 day ago

I bet there are still many customers who don't read that. Every text should be like human-sized led display with obnoxious colors, blinking lights and voiceovers for someone to notice them (and probably not even then).

Vote comment up
39
39points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
katelyn2444 avatar
Hootus
Hootus
Community Member
1 day ago

This was a fairly common question at restaurants I worked at a border state in the southern US....apparently in some Spanish speaking countries, limes are called limónes and lemons are called limas. Which is backwards from what you'd think it would be....hence the frequency of this seemingly silly question.

Vote comment up
63
63points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
andypars1982 avatar
Andy C
Andy C
Community Member
1 day ago

I'd be driving back with no wheels to get out of mexico

Vote comment up
52
52points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
shazam_beaubien avatar
ShaZam Beaubien
ShaZam Beaubien
Community Member
1 day ago

Ohh ... that 's a Pinterest tab on how to redo your air bag .... wonder if they included glitter on the airbag ... that way, every crash brings a smile to your face 😊

Vote comment up
52
52points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
1 day ago

This person is so lucky that they don't have to subject their car to an MOT 😂

Vote comment up
27
27points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 day ago

Some poor squirrel or chipmunk has lost all of its savings on this faithful day

Vote comment up
91
91points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
scottf avatar
T.O.S.o.R.
T.O.S.o.R.
Community Member
1 day ago

Both are cabin air filters and have nothing to do with power.

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 55 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

