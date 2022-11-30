Supermarket Workers Reveal 80 Things They Absolutely Hate That Customers Do
If you want to know your limit to the amount of nonsense you can tolerate, just get a job in retail. From intense and long shifts to poor management, it gives you plenty of reasons to sigh and roll your eyes. But it's probably the customers that generate the most fury.
The subreddits 'Target' and 'Trader Joe's' unite many of the chains' employees, providing a well-needed space for venting. But scroll through their content and you'll see that these people would be a lot happier if it weren't for us barbarians burdening them with our ignorance, pettiness, and nastiness.
This post may include affiliate links.
Same Feeling When My Weekday Closing Lead Says “Have A Good Weekend Team” Over The Walkie On Friday Night
NOTHING spoils Friday as much as someone telling you it's Wednesday..
A Guest Decided To Have Breakfast In Our Paper Aisle. Worst Part Is They Used Chocolate Milk O.o
It’s Called Etiquette
Oh no! How else is the customer supposed to show you contempt?
Every Time!
Why… Just Why?
Logan (if that is the drinkers name) should be hunted down and have that container inserted up his chuff without the aid of lubricant
Especially In Appliances
Coworker Found This Hidden In The Wine Section…. Yes Those Are Bite Marks
Target Employees Hate When You Think Your Tiny Car Can Fit The Biggest TV On Planet Earth
Ikea is a great place for watching this, when they buy a wardrobe, drawers, coffee table, bookcase and a TV stand and try to fit them in the back of a VW Golf/Rabbit while having brought their 3 children, usually Tarquin, Placenta and Quinoa
There Should Be A Limit To How Many Items A Guest Can Order For Drive Up…
What is a drive up? is that like a drive-through at McDonald's?
Is It Me Or Are Guests, Target (Things In General), Getting Worse
How dare you close the store at closing time? Didn't you know I'll be arriving too late??
An 8 Year Old Kid Can Destroy An Aisle With More Speed And Efficiency Than A Category 5 Hurricane
Not A Target Worker But I Thought This Will Make You Relate
Every. Damn. Day
Me Staring At The Customer Who Just Came Within 12 Inches Of Me With No Mask On To Ask If We Sell Covid Tests
Gotta Love It
Absolutely Hate People That Abandon Carts With Food
Ah Yes, Those Guests That Tell You Their Whole Life Story After You Told Them In What Aisle The Item They're Looking For Is At
No Excuses
So, A Customer Tried Paying With This Today…
*sideways In An Aisle*
In my area it’s older men of any race and Costco. I think they’re all about 30 seconds away from panic the entire time, so standing to one side of the aisle isn’t happening
Good Morning To Everyone Except This Guest
Yeah Well You Just Watched Me Ring Someone Else Up And Then I Waved You Forward And Started Scanning S**t Out Your Cart Soooo Yeah I’m Open
In all fairness some are open and serving people but wait until a queue forms with items already on the conveyor, to then announce they're closing. Seen it happen countless times. Happened to me once with fresh and frozen groceries and I ended up just walking out. I absolutely hate wasting food, but my time is just as important. They could've at least announced they were closing beforehand, not wait until folks started to unload their goods ... So yeah, it might be a stupid question to the OP but I always make a point of asking if they're closing now 😃
Actual Guest Interaction Today
When I Retrieve An Item From The Back For A Guest But They're Gone
Facts!
When the store would have been closed, the same person would ask: "Why don't y'all work on Holidays???"
Old But Gold
*while the kids play the game of how high they can reach to pull everything off the shelves*
Thought This Would Fit Here
This Happens Too Often
Every Single Sign In The Store
Raise Your Hand If You “Ruined A Christmas” Because You Didn’t Have Some Popular Item In Stock The Day Before Christmas 🙋🙋♀️🙋♂️
Happens Almost Every Shift
😂😂
Self checkout=unemployed cashier. I'd rather support someone's job.
This Made My Day 100x Better
Sometimes Guests Aren’t All Bad Lmao
Why Do Guests Not Announce Their Presence? I Was Writing Something Down And Looked Up And Some Guy Was Just Looking At Me Like This For I Don't Know How Long
Every Time
Yea Cus It’s Our Fault U Came In Less Than An Hour Before Closing
Stores like this always give multiple countdown warnings on how many minutes till the store is going to close. So with 45 minutes to shop and then presumably closing warnings at 15 minutes etc this guy and his wife just ignore and keep shopping? Then have the audacity to complain? What is wrong with people?
God I Hate People So Much 😑
Workers Have Spoken
Thanks, You're So Helpful
Some Jerk Just Came In And Returned 14 Bottles Of Formula Because They “Have A Chip In Them” It Really Sucks We Have To Dump It Out Seeing How Sought Out It Is Smh
Well, why would you take those back in the first place? Retailers should not accommodate all the crazy
Stay Safe, My Friends
No... Just No
Guests
Dear Customers, If You See An Employee Pushing A Cart That Looks Like This, Don’t Bother Them. They’re Being Timed To Pick Items
When It's Currently A Blizzard Outside
I'm Dead. 💀 Lol😂
Every Time
Them The Rules
Hot Wheel Collectors Are The Worst Change My Mind
Sometimes It's The Little Things That Make It All Almost Worth It
Very Proud Of My Zone Tonight. Best Part Was When I Finished And A Guest Told Me “I Need To Get Something From Here But It’s Honestly Too Pretty To Mess Up.”
The scale of American shops is just hard to imagine without seeing stuff like this. I’m sure its necessary because of weird planning (living in suburbia, all the shops outside of it) and them being sometimes long drives away etc, but still. Also makes me appreciate the small town bodega style shops in city centres, where you’d find one (1) dusty bottle of listerine somewhere on a crowded shelf, next to the dishwashing soap.
Target Employees Love When You Agree About How Awful Some Customers Can Be
Coworker Made This Meme, Thought Any Employees Could Use The Chuckle Rn
Trader Joe's Employees Hate When You Remember Your Bags At The Very Last Second
“I Want Everything In One Bag...but I Don’t Want The Bag To Be Heavy”
Suddenly The Ingredients List On Chocolates And Mints Are All So Fascinating 🤔
Gotta Love It, Especially When There’s A Line Lol
We’ll all be that person some day, probably sooner than you think.