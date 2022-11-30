If you want to know your limit to the amount of nonsense you can tolerate, just get a job in retail. From intense and long shifts to poor management, it gives you plenty of reasons to sigh and roll your eyes. But it's probably the customers that generate the most fury.

The subreddits 'Target' and 'Trader Joe's' unite many of the chains' employees, providing a well-needed space for venting. But scroll through their content and you'll see that these people would be a lot happier if it weren't for us barbarians burdening them with our ignorance, pettiness, and nastiness.

#1

Same Feeling When My Weekday Closing Lead Says “Have A Good Weekend Team” Over The Walkie On Friday Night

Same Feeling When My Weekday Closing Lead Says “Have A Good Weekend Team” Over The Walkie On Friday Night

NOTHING spoils Friday as much as someone telling you it's Wednesday..

1point
#2

A Guest Decided To Have Breakfast In Our Paper Aisle. Worst Part Is They Used Chocolate Milk O.o

A Guest Decided To Have Breakfast In Our Paper Aisle. Worst Part Is They Used Chocolate Milk O.o

#3

It’s Called Etiquette

It’s Called Etiquette

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no! How else is the customer supposed to show you contempt?

2
2points
reply
#4

Every Time!

Every Time!

#5

Why… Just Why?

Why… Just Why?

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Logan (if that is the drinkers name) should be hunted down and have that container inserted up his chuff without the aid of lubricant

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Especially In Appliances

Especially In Appliances

Chich
Chich
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and genX, and millenials, and whatever other crappy label you come up with since racist, sexist etc labels went so far out of fashion.

2
2points
reply
#7

Coworker Found This Hidden In The Wine Section…. Yes Those Are Bite Marks

Coworker Found This Hidden In The Wine Section…. Yes Those Are Bite Marks

#8

Target Employees Hate When You Think Your Tiny Car Can Fit The Biggest TV On Planet Earth

Target Employees Hate When You Think Your Tiny Car Can Fit The Biggest TV On Planet Earth

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ikea is a great place for watching this, when they buy a wardrobe, drawers, coffee table, bookcase and a TV stand and try to fit them in the back of a VW Golf/Rabbit while having brought their 3 children, usually Tarquin, Placenta and Quinoa

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

There Should Be A Limit To How Many Items A Guest Can Order For Drive Up…

There Should Be A Limit To How Many Items A Guest Can Order For Drive Up…

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is a drive up? is that like a drive-through at McDonald's?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Is It Me Or Are Guests, Target (Things In General), Getting Worse

Is It Me Or Are Guests, Target (Things In General), Getting Worse

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How dare you close the store at closing time? Didn't you know I'll be arriving too late??

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

An 8 Year Old Kid Can Destroy An Aisle With More Speed And Efficiency Than A Category 5 Hurricane

An 8 Year Old Kid Can Destroy An Aisle With More Speed And Efficiency Than A Category 5 Hurricane

#12

Not A Target Worker But I Thought This Will Make You Relate

Not A Target Worker But I Thought This Will Make You Relate

#13

Every. Damn. Day

Every. Damn. Day

#14

Me Staring At The Customer Who Just Came Within 12 Inches Of Me With No Mask On To Ask If We Sell Covid Tests

Me Staring At The Customer Who Just Came Within 12 Inches Of Me With No Mask On To Ask If We Sell Covid Tests

#15

Gotta Love It

Gotta Love It

#16

Absolutely Hate People That Abandon Carts With Food

Absolutely Hate People That Abandon Carts With Food

Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this should be treated the same as actual stealing, especially with items that are fresh or chilled/frozen. Bottom line: You took something without paying and it can't be sold to anyone else. It's just ffing wasteful.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Ah Yes, Those Guests That Tell You Their Whole Life Story After You Told Them In What Aisle The Item They're Looking For Is At

Ah Yes, Those Guests That Tell You Their Whole Life Story After You Told Them In What Aisle The Item They're Looking For Is At

#18

No Excuses

No Excuses

Chich
Chich
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, "Freedom" - You keep using that word, I do not think It means what you think It means

0
0points
reply
#19

So, A Customer Tried Paying With This Today…

So, A Customer Tried Paying With This Today…

#20

*sideways In An Aisle*

*sideways In An Aisle*

Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In my area it's older men of any race and Costco. I think they're all about 30 seconds away from panic the entire time, so standing to one side of the aisle isn't happening

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

Good Morning To Everyone Except This Guest

Good Morning To Everyone Except This Guest

#22

Yeah Well You Just Watched Me Ring Someone Else Up And Then I Waved You Forward And Started Scanning S**t Out Your Cart Soooo Yeah I’m Open

Yeah Well You Just Watched Me Ring Someone Else Up And Then I Waved You Forward And Started Scanning S**t Out Your Cart Soooo Yeah I’m Open

Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In all fairness some are open and serving people but wait until a queue forms with items already on the conveyor, to then announce they're closing. Seen it happen countless times. Happened to me once with fresh and frozen groceries and I ended up just walking out. I absolutely hate wasting food, but my time is just as important. They could've at least announced they were closing beforehand, not wait until folks started to unload their goods ... So yeah, it might be a stupid question to the OP but I always make a point of asking if they're closing now 😃

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Actual Guest Interaction Today

Actual Guest Interaction Today

Chich
Chich
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the other side, i once knew a shop that stopped carrying a very popular product. When I asked them they said it kept selling out and they were always restocking the shelf and didn't want to anymore ?!???

1
1point
reply
#24

When I Retrieve An Item From The Back For A Guest But They're Gone

When I Retrieve An Item From The Back For A Guest But They're Gone

#25

Facts!

Facts!

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the store would have been closed, the same person would ask: "Why don't y'all work on Holidays???"

1
1point
reply
#26

Old But Gold

Old But Gold

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*while the kids play the game of how high they can reach to pull everything off the shelves*

0
0points
reply
#27

Thought This Would Fit Here

Thought This Would Fit Here

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG! Where will I ever find a new customer?

0
0points
reply
#28

This Happens Too Often

This Happens Too Often

#29

Every Single Sign In The Store

Every Single Sign In The Store

#30

Raise Your Hand If You “Ruined A Christmas” Because You Didn’t Have Some Popular Item In Stock The Day Before Christmas 🙋🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️

Raise Your Hand If You “Ruined A Christmas” Because You Didn’t Have Some Popular Item In Stock The Day Before Christmas 🙋🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️

#31

Happens Almost Every Shift

Happens Almost Every Shift

#32

😂😂

😂😂

Julian Eastman
Julian Eastman
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Self checkout=unemployed cashier. I'd rather support someone's job.

0
0points
reply
#33

This Made My Day 100x Better

This Made My Day 100x Better

#34

Sometimes Guests Aren’t All Bad Lmao

Sometimes Guests Aren’t All Bad Lmao

#35

Why Do Guests Not Announce Their Presence? I Was Writing Something Down And Looked Up And Some Guy Was Just Looking At Me Like This For I Don't Know How Long

Why Do Guests Not Announce Their Presence? I Was Writing Something Down And Looked Up And Some Guy Was Just Looking At Me Like This For I Don't Know How Long

Anon Yymi
Anon Yymi
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because we are awkward?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Every Time

Every Time

Joroches
Joroches
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I understand how annoying most of the things on this list must be but this one just seems a bit petty. People feel awkward and talk sh*t in these situations, it's human nature.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Yea Cus It’s Our Fault U Came In Less Than An Hour Before Closing

Yea Cus It’s Our Fault U Came In Less Than An Hour Before Closing

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stores like this always give multiple countdown warnings on how many minutes till the store is going to close. So with 45 minutes to shop and then presumably closing warnings at 15 minutes etc this guy and his wife just ignore and keep shopping? Then have the audacity to complain? What is wrong with people?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

God I Hate People So Much 😑

God I Hate People So Much 😑

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The president drank all the juice??

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#39

Workers Have Spoken

Workers Have Spoken

#40

Thanks, You're So Helpful

Thanks, You're So Helpful

#41

Some Jerk Just Came In And Returned 14 Bottles Of Formula Because They “Have A Chip In Them” It Really Sucks We Have To Dump It Out Seeing How Sought Out It Is Smh

Some Jerk Just Came In And Returned 14 Bottles Of Formula Because They “Have A Chip In Them” It Really Sucks We Have To Dump It Out Seeing How Sought Out It Is Smh

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, why would you take those back in the first place? Retailers should not accommodate all the crazy

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#42

Stay Safe, My Friends

Stay Safe, My Friends

#43

No... Just No

No... Just No

#44

Guests

Guests

Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, I guess you're lucky that it wasn't a real child

0
0points
reply
#45

For Real

For Real

Joroches
Joroches
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So what? It doesn't harm you does it?

0
0points
reply
#46

Dear Customers, If You See An Employee Pushing A Cart That Looks Like This, Don’t Bother Them. They’re Being Timed To Pick Items

Dear Customers, If You See An Employee Pushing A Cart That Looks Like This, Don’t Bother Them. They’re Being Timed To Pick Items

#47

When It's Currently A Blizzard Outside

When It's Currently A Blizzard Outside

#48

I'm Dead. 💀 Lol😂

I'm Dead. 💀 Lol😂

#49

Every Time

Every Time

#50

Them The Rules

Them The Rules

#51

Hot Wheel Collectors Are The Worst Change My Mind

Hot Wheel Collectors Are The Worst Change My Mind

#52

Sometimes It's The Little Things That Make It All Almost Worth It

Sometimes It's The Little Things That Make It All Almost Worth It

#53

Very Proud Of My Zone Tonight. Best Part Was When I Finished And A Guest Told Me “I Need To Get Something From Here But It’s Honestly Too Pretty To Mess Up.”

Very Proud Of My Zone Tonight. Best Part Was When I Finished And A Guest Told Me “I Need To Get Something From Here But It’s Honestly Too Pretty To Mess Up.”

Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The scale of American shops is just hard to imagine without seeing stuff like this. I'm sure its necessary because of weird planning (living in suburbia, all the shops outside of it) and them being sometimes long drives away etc, but still. Also makes me appreciate the small town bodega style shops in city centres, where you'd find one (1) dusty bottle of listerine somewhere on a crowded shelf, next to the dishwashing soap.

0
0points
reply
#54

Target Employees Love When You Agree About How Awful Some Customers Can Be

Target Employees Love When You Agree About How Awful Some Customers Can Be

#55

Coworker Made This Meme, Thought Any Employees Could Use The Chuckle Rn

Coworker Made This Meme, Thought Any Employees Could Use The Chuckle Rn

Monday
Monday
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey sometimes stores do keep extra stock in a storeroom, it's worth asking if it's something you really wanted.

0
0points
reply
#56

Trader Joe's Employees Hate When You Remember Your Bags At The Very Last Second

Trader Joe's Employees Hate When You Remember Your Bags At The Very Last Second

#57

“I Want Everything In One Bag...but I Don’t Want The Bag To Be Heavy”

“I Want Everything In One Bag...but I Don’t Want The Bag To Be Heavy”

#58

Suddenly The Ingredients List On Chocolates And Mints Are All So Fascinating 🤔

Suddenly The Ingredients List On Chocolates And Mints Are All So Fascinating 🤔

Monday
Monday
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait wait, should customers be helping bag things? I always assumed trying to help would cause me to be in the way of the nice bagger who is much faster and more efficient at bagging things than I am.

0
0points
reply
#59

Gotta Love It, Especially When There’s A Line Lol

Gotta Love It, Especially When There’s A Line Lol

Delta Dawn
Delta Dawn
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We'll all be that person some day, probably sooner than you think.

0
0points
reply
#60

New Jersey, Where The Crusty Custies Will Leave Their Dirty Bathing Suits In The Cart For You

New Jersey, Where The Crusty Custies Will Leave Their Dirty Bathing Suits In The Cart For You

#61

When A Customer Is Standing Too Close While You're Bagging But Your Social Anxiety Prevents You From Saying Anything:

When A Customer Is Standing Too Close While You're Bagging But Your Social Anxiety Prevents You From Saying Anything:

#62

“I Got It Here Last Time. It’s Trader Joe’s Brand, It Comes In A Little Package Or Box. They’re Like These Little *does Unhelpful Hand Shape* Crunchy Snacks, I Got Them Here Just A Couple Weeks Ago. Idk What Flavor They Were But They Were So Good

“I Got It Here Last Time. It’s Trader Joe’s Brand, It Comes In A Little Package Or Box. They’re Like These Little *does Unhelpful Hand Shape* Crunchy Snacks, I Got Them Here Just A Couple Weeks Ago. Idk What Flavor They Were But They Were So Good

Chich
Chich
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I need a book. Its Red...ish,,, and that woman wrote it. y'know"

0
0points
reply
#63

Don't Worry It Happens To Me Too

Don't Worry It Happens To Me Too

#64

Every. Single. Time

Every. Single. Time

#65

Getting Into The Holiday Spirit

Getting Into The Holiday Spirit

#66

“Sir, You Have A Different State Selected.”

“Sir, You Have A Different State Selected.”

#67

Especially When I’m A Cashier