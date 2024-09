Everyone thinks they have a solid idea of what creates attractiveness, but the truth is that quite often our partners really like specific mannerisms and behaviors that we hardly think about on a day to day basis. Someone asked “What minor things are very attractive on women, but they never seem to realize it?” and netizens shared their best examples. We also got in touch with the person who started the thread. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your own experiences and suggestions in the comments section below.

#1 Not having cosmetic surgery. Serious girl your lips are perfectly kissable without any lip filler.

#2 Being extremely passionate about their hobbies. .

#3 A combination of self confidence and genuine kindness is very attractive to me. It’s also more rare than you think.

Bored Panda got in touch with the woman who asked the question in the first place, so we wanted to hear if there was a specific incident that caused her to turn to the internet. “My husband often compliments small things that I don't notice on myself and forget to appreciate them,” she shared. “So I was curious what men think and usually find attractive about women, when it comes to very tiny things. Details matter, and I think women sometimes focus on the wrong things.”

#4 Mental maturity.

#5 A sense of humor/willingness to be silly.

#6 Them genuinely having fun and making derpy faces that makes for ugly photos. Women, that is the face we fall in love with, not your highly edited instagram photos that took at least 50 tries to get right.

The thread ended up having hundreds of comments, so we also wanted to hear her opinion on why so many people ended up finding it engaging. “I think what made it popular was because the answers made people realize that small things we enjoy are making our lives happier and they were reminded of that by this post.”

#7 Legitimately hilarious sense of humor.



Being really passionate about hobbies.



Being able to hold thoughtful conversations and keep the talking going.



Ability to flirt without being awkward, playing hard to get, or coming across as someone who collects men.



Confidence.



Hoodies/pajamas/baggy t-shirts. Just...reminds me of lazy mornings.

#8 Not sure about all women but my wife has so many that I daydream at work about coming home and seeing her cute little mannerisms over some silly thing.

#9 Messy buns & up-do’s. 🤩 Women just be tossing that hair up in about three tenths of a second to get it out of their way… meanwhile I’m sitting there with my jaw on the floor. 🥵.

We also wanted to hear if she had any personal examples and favorite comments. “An example could be an earring, a small pearl earring can be very attractive for some and shows the soft beauty of a woman. My favorite I think was a "passion for hobbies", it is always lovely to see someone genuinely enjoying what they do, regardless of gender.”

#10 For me hands, they are beautiful, on the personality side good humor.

#11 Kindness.

#12 Just being so comfortable in their body. when they look like it's so natural to be relaxed without trying to flirt or worry about their appearance. smiling for no reason. a posture that is welcoming, inviting.

#13 Braided hair.

#14 Idk what it is but I love a woman’s neck line, clavicles, and shoulders. I think that’s where a women’s femininity really shines. Audrey Hepburne is a great example. My ex used to wear this shoulderless sweater and it would drive me crazy.

#15 Hygiene. My wife uses this body spray after she gets out the shower and every time I smell it it’s like the first time. Nails manicured not overly long but she’s leaning into a more pointed tip because you know…I like it….

#16 Baseball cap with the ponytail pulled out the back. Men’s dress shirt and pajama bottoms in the morning. A tiny wisp of hair it comes out near the ear that seems a little bit messy, but just fits perfectly on your face. And lastly, the small gap between the end of your skirt and the top of your boots. That’s small amount of skin that doesn’t really, have a traditional sexy value just look so damn good on you.

#17 Humility.



I hope it's attractive on men, too.



I can't abide braggarts, and the whole "boss babe" and "alpha male" b******t needs to die.

#18 Personally, I like a focused woman, I don't mean the serious woman but I mean when she is trying to get a job done, like solving a math, trying a open a tin with a really tight lid, she is focused on "How do I get 5his done?" that's what I mean.

#19 Honestly just casual women, not all dolled up. I think sweat pants and an old T-shirt with hair tied up in a messy pony tail looks more attractive than fancy dress, makeup and perfect everything. Still look beautiful dressed up, but I think the messy look shows they’re confident in themselves and don’t care what others think at that time. It feels

More vulnerable and like they trust you enough to see them with their imperfections.



Oh and sometimes quirky teeth it’s fun seeing a smile with imperfect teeth.

#20 Confidence in yourself to not require validation. Validation is just icing on top of your confidence.

#21 When they do that little half-smile while lost in thought or when they unconsciously tuck a strand of hair behind their ear — pure magic

#22 Messy hair…. Yes….

#23 I love a blind a*s girl that needs glasses.

#24 I have to throw wearing glasses out there…? I get 3X the male attention when I wear my glasses vs my contacts.

#25 Freckles.

#26 Wrinkles are sexy for me especially a bit of crow's feet around the eyes.

#27 High Ponytail.

#28 Purse straps that go between their breasts.

#29 Ankle bracelets.

#30 Practicing what they preach, being accountable for their actions, and a lot of the stuff that they tell men is attractive like that.

#31 A wide variety of music tastes. I love music and love talking about it with ppl.

#32 Work uniforms.

#33 Pale skin. I f*****g hate fake tan with a passion. Love the ancestry you are a part of. If you are Irish love the fact that you are Irish. Pale skin is gorgeous.

#34 Hobbies. It’s nice when they have interests that can spark conversation.

#35 Hip dips



Sun dresses



Confidence



Enjoying your hobbies



Engaging in the conversation.

#36 Chub. I like it when girl has a belly. It seems to be one of the biggest insecurities out there. It saddens me. I go crazy when people are confident in their bodies.

#37 Imperfections.

#38 A woman's strong will and sensual sexuality are attractive as hell. I love you, ladies.

#39 Being soft spoken.