ADVERTISEMENT

It’s practically a cliche to say that you shouldn’t pursue a partner just for their looks, but there is no denying that we humans are attracted to pretty things. But most of us have the good sense to realize that it’s important to still keep a few “lines in the sand”, no matter how good someone looks.

Someone asked “What’s a non-physical quality that can make someone instantly unattractive, no matter how good they look?” and people listed the things that gave them the ick. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A woman ignoring her partner over dinner, focused on her phone, highlighting non-physical qualities in relationships. Always on their phone when they are in a social situation.

Adorable-Eye9733 , DragonImages / Envato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A woman expressing frustration towards a man, illustrating unattractive non-physical qualities. Being a negative person all the time. A "woe is me" attitude is so irritating.

    MangoSalsa89 , Prostock-studio / Envato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Close-up of a pigeon with vibrant red and blue background, illustrating concepts of non-physical attractiveness. There is no such thing as a handsome pigeon kicker. If you are cruel to animals, or beggars, or disabled people, you are extremely unattractive.

    Vanarene , Frame Studios / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Two people at a restaurant, looking distracted, highlighting non-physical qualities in relationships. Having a nasty personality. I just went on a date with a guy that pulled out his dating app and showed me pictures of other women on there while he made fun of them. He’s a prosecutor. Did not go on another date with him.

    rcubchayn , studiopeace / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Two people looking at items outside, showcasing non-physical qualities in a relaxed setting. Being ungrateful.
    There are millions of people on Earth who are just trying to stay alive, but Bradley over here is ungrateful that his parents bought the wrong iPhone.

    smokin-crow25 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Pikachu Pokémon trading card on a table, surrounded by other Pokémon cards. Judging people for hobbies that are thought to be out of their age group. I'm in my mid-30s and I collect Pokémon cards, watch anime, play video games etc. Many people would say there's nothing wrong with that, and many would think I have an arrested development.

    My wife is cool with it though. That's all that matters to me.

    vcsx , Moparmuscle315 / reddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Barista and customer discussing non-physical qualities at a trendy cafe counter, with a pastry and coffee in view. 25 years ago, I broke it off with a smokin' hot Latin American lawyer with millions of dollars, his own vineyard, and excellent bedroom skills because he snapped his fingers at a waitress in a busy-a*s bar. Instant, incurable ick.

    echosrevenge , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Three people by a lake, drinking beer, demonstrating non-physical qualities discussed in online forums. Heavy drinking. Like black out drinking. Like get your life together.

    ToneNo3864 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man eating a bagel sandwich in a cafe, displaying non-physical qualities. Noisy eaters, chewing with their mouth open. Gotta walk away.

    sk1dvicious , Kireyonok_Yuliya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Person giving thumbs down gesture against a yellow background, expressing unattractive qualities non-physically. Spitting. You’re not cool and you are making the world uglier than it was before you arrived. You are disgusting and an idiot.

    Dirkjan93 , miksturaproduction Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    antonia888 avatar
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Schrödinger's Douchebag
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spitting is repulsive. There is no social circumstance where this is acceptable.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Person refusing syringe, wearing a black mask; illustrating non-physical qualities affecting attractiveness. Anti-vax. I just won't even consider dating someone who is anti-vax.

    que_he_hecho , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Two people in a thoughtful conversation, highlighting non-physical qualities and their impact on attractiveness. Everyone's gonna say being rude or aggressive, but next tier down I think is being a social sponge. Like if I have to lead the entire conversation and all I get are non-committal answers and no questions back... instant bin.

    SoloSammySilva , frimufilms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Person in white socks with blue stripes and plaid pants, sitting casually, highlighting non-physical qualities of comfort. The other day I saw a hot guy in a casual cafeteria style restaurant. He had taken off his shoes and was sitting with his stocking feet on the seat. Big nope.

    smuffleupagus , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Woman looking bored in a cafe, emphasizing non-physical qualities in social interactions. Honestly, if someone’s a walking red flag with toxic vibes, it doesn’t matter how hot they are—*instant turn-off*. If they’re fake as hell, constantly lying or flexing about stuff they don’t have.

    Anime_Solo_COTE , gpointstudio / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A man and woman arguing at a cafe table, showcasing non-physical qualities of unattractiveness. Being condescending. Doesn't matter how attractive you are — if you talk down to people like you're better than them, it's game over.

    PrincessXFlame , milanmarkovic / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Two people in a conversation at an outdoor cafe, highlighting non-physical qualities of unattractiveness. I’m not judgemental about nice people. But when someone shows me they are judgemental and mean about others, that they think they are better than others, I judge the f**k out of them. Like who do you think you are to judge people like that?

    DerbleZerp , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    If your only way of making conversations is by talking about other people.

    Opening_Complex_5368 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    -A guy who's unkind to women he doesn't find attractive. HUGE red flag.
    -Complaining about wokeness and using slurs.
    -Voted for Trump.

    RhododendronW Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Using the “that’s racist” while simultaneously being racist.

    CajunMommy93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Ending every sentence with an upward inflection.

    Pastimeheroes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Leaving their shopping cart somewhere other than the cert return.

    Ven7Niner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    For me it's low IQ and visible stupidity.

    cuncibara Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Self-identifying as an Alpha male.

    Shimmeringg_Stars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Person sitting on cardboard near stairs, highlighting non-physical qualities linked to attractiveness. I was walking down the street with an ex and we walked by a homeless person on the sidewalk. She said, "ugh I wish they'd all die. They're so gross."

    That's when I knew.

    1justathrowaway2 , ego_tanfreepix / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Two people at a table, one with hand on forehead, seemingly upset, illustrating non-physical qualities discussion. Being a 1-upper.

    theguyoverhere24 , mego-studio / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Being excessively loud, trying to dominate conversations.

    LucyVialli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Lack of empathy.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Being racist.

    Nick_Hammer96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Rudeness, an unwillingness to learn & grow, an inability to participate in *very basic* conversation. The amount of idiots on dating apps, social media and even irl that actually have said "i hate small talk" yet their conversation is still on a 4th grade level. Ick.

    Sexysubmissive413 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Playing the victim with the inability to admit fault.

    Fun-Durian-1892 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Smoking, it just stinks a lot.

    Eastern-Top6166 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Vanity. If you spend a lot of time talking about how much money you have, how everyone wants you, how you own stock in this and that and this suit is from this designer and this watch is from that designer, it’s an instant turn off and I just assume you’re lying about all of it. .

    Ok-Parfait6735 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Supporting maga is the greatest turnoff of all time.

    Lulul3m0n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Couple sitting outside at a cafe, looking displeased, illustrating non-physical unattractive qualities in social settings. Wanting to know what you do for work when they literally just meet you. Even more so if they want to know what you do for work before they know your name or what your actual interests are.

    Foodworksurunga , Wavebreak Media / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    No sense of humor.

    Occumsmachete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Cutlery cutting ribs, symbolizing unattractive eating habits, on a plate with dipping sauce. First: Scared to get messy eating ribs on the first date. That’s a deal breaker. I don’t need that negativity in my life. Second: Lacking self confidence.

    Dirty_Nickel , andrerako / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    That sense of entitlement they have therefore they need make no effort because they’re fit and they know it.

    Not_So_Busy_Bee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    When they only talk about themselves and don't initiate a two way conversation.

    InternalGatez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    The “f**k you I got mine” attitude and the wasting energy to mess with someone that doesn’t effect you.

    Zombiess11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Playing "hard to get".

    ResultGrouchy5526 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Being emotionally unintelligent.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    I once scored a date with a girl I used to work with back in retail. Absolute rocket. I wasn’t even sure how I landed her in any capacity but, regardless, I got my time with her.

    It was cool and all, right up until she began talking about “brown people,” and called them “F*****g pakk**s.”

    Didn’t talk to her after that.

    As a funny side, however, she left to work elsewhere and dropped back in some year or two later looking for me, wanting to talk. I kept things short and went on my way.

    ***Her boyfriend is from India.***.

    RedditGarboDisposal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    S****y hygiene, an unkept space, unwilling to try new things, inability to perceive others point of view. Inability to be accountable.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Arrogance can be hot sometimes, but unearned arrogance never is.

    D-Rez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Ending every, or every other sentence, with the filler word: 'Right?'

    Iron-Dog70 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Bad breath.

    Turbulent-Luck6890 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Unkindness

    Smugness

    Lack of respect


    You can present me the perfect 11/10 woman to go on a date, who would %110 be into me and the date can end in anyway I desire but the moment she carries herself like she's better then everyone else just for existing and thinks everyone should be grateful if she offered for you like her toes, she can goe lick a dogs a*****e.

    Beardskull717 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Giving unsolicited advice.

    No_Swimming2101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Inability under any circumstances to say; hello, please, thank you, or sorry.

    kmikek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Insecurity. It causes some many problems.

    Quirky_Ask_5165 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    “Dog mom”.

    LordofYore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!