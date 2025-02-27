Someone asked “What’s a non-physical quality that can make someone instantly unattractive, no matter how good they look?” and people listed the things that gave them the ick. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments below.

It’s practically a cliche to say that you shouldn’t pursue a partner just for their looks, but there is no denying that we humans are attracted to pretty things. But most of us have the good sense to realize that it’s important to still keep a few “lines in the sand”, no matter how good someone looks.

#1 Always on their phone when they are in a social situation.

#2 Being a negative person all the time. A "woe is me" attitude is so irritating.

#3 There is no such thing as a handsome pigeon kicker. If you are cruel to animals, or beggars, or disabled people, you are extremely unattractive.

#4 Having a nasty personality. I just went on a date with a guy that pulled out his dating app and showed me pictures of other women on there while he made fun of them. He’s a prosecutor. Did not go on another date with him.

#5 Being ungrateful.

There are millions of people on Earth who are just trying to stay alive, but Bradley over here is ungrateful that his parents bought the wrong iPhone.

#6 Judging people for hobbies that are thought to be out of their age group. I'm in my mid-30s and I collect Pokémon cards, watch anime, play video games etc. Many people would say there's nothing wrong with that, and many would think I have an arrested development.



My wife is cool with it though. That's all that matters to me.

#7 25 years ago, I broke it off with a smokin' hot Latin American lawyer with millions of dollars, his own vineyard, and excellent bedroom skills because he snapped his fingers at a waitress in a busy-a*s bar. Instant, incurable ick.

#8 Heavy drinking. Like black out drinking. Like get your life together.

#9 Noisy eaters, chewing with their mouth open. Gotta walk away.

#10 Spitting. You’re not cool and you are making the world uglier than it was before you arrived. You are disgusting and an idiot.

#11 Anti-vax. I just won't even consider dating someone who is anti-vax.

#12 Everyone's gonna say being rude or aggressive, but next tier down I think is being a social sponge. Like if I have to lead the entire conversation and all I get are non-committal answers and no questions back... instant bin.

#13 The other day I saw a hot guy in a casual cafeteria style restaurant. He had taken off his shoes and was sitting with his stocking feet on the seat. Big nope.

#14 Honestly, if someone’s a walking red flag with toxic vibes, it doesn’t matter how hot they are—*instant turn-off*. If they’re fake as hell, constantly lying or flexing about stuff they don’t have.

#15 Being condescending. Doesn't matter how attractive you are — if you talk down to people like you're better than them, it's game over.

#16 I’m not judgemental about nice people. But when someone shows me they are judgemental and mean about others, that they think they are better than others, I judge the f**k out of them. Like who do you think you are to judge people like that?

#17 If your only way of making conversations is by talking about other people.

#18 -A guy who's unkind to women he doesn't find attractive. HUGE red flag.

-Complaining about wokeness and using slurs.

-Voted for Trump.

#19 Using the “that’s racist” while simultaneously being racist.

#20 Ending every sentence with an upward inflection.

#21 Leaving their shopping cart somewhere other than the cert return.

#22 For me it's low IQ and visible stupidity.

#23 Self-identifying as an Alpha male.

#24 I was walking down the street with an ex and we walked by a homeless person on the sidewalk. She said, "ugh I wish they'd all die. They're so gross."



That's when I knew.

#25 Being a 1-upper.

#26 Being excessively loud, trying to dominate conversations.

#27 Lack of empathy.

#28 Being racist.

#29 Rudeness, an unwillingness to learn & grow, an inability to participate in *very basic* conversation. The amount of idiots on dating apps, social media and even irl that actually have said "i hate small talk" yet their conversation is still on a 4th grade level. Ick.

#30 Playing the victim with the inability to admit fault.

#31 Smoking, it just stinks a lot.

#32 Vanity. If you spend a lot of time talking about how much money you have, how everyone wants you, how you own stock in this and that and this suit is from this designer and this watch is from that designer, it’s an instant turn off and I just assume you’re lying about all of it. .

#33 Supporting maga is the greatest turnoff of all time.

#34 Wanting to know what you do for work when they literally just meet you. Even more so if they want to know what you do for work before they know your name or what your actual interests are.

#35 No sense of humor.

#36 First: Scared to get messy eating ribs on the first date. That’s a deal breaker. I don’t need that negativity in my life. Second: Lacking self confidence.

#37 That sense of entitlement they have therefore they need make no effort because they’re fit and they know it.

#38 When they only talk about themselves and don't initiate a two way conversation.

#39 The “f**k you I got mine” attitude and the wasting energy to mess with someone that doesn’t effect you.

#40 Playing "hard to get".

#41 Being emotionally unintelligent.

#42 I once scored a date with a girl I used to work with back in retail. Absolute rocket. I wasn’t even sure how I landed her in any capacity but, regardless, I got my time with her.



It was cool and all, right up until she began talking about “brown people,” and called them “F*****g pakk**s.”



Didn’t talk to her after that.



As a funny side, however, she left to work elsewhere and dropped back in some year or two later looking for me, wanting to talk. I kept things short and went on my way.



***Her boyfriend is from India.***.

#43 S****y hygiene, an unkept space, unwilling to try new things, inability to perceive others point of view. Inability to be accountable.

#44 Arrogance can be hot sometimes, but unearned arrogance never is.

#45 Ending every, or every other sentence, with the filler word: 'Right?'

#46 Bad breath.

#47 Unkindness



Smugness



Lack of respect





You can present me the perfect 11/10 woman to go on a date, who would %110 be into me and the date can end in anyway I desire but the moment she carries herself like she's better then everyone else just for existing and thinks everyone should be grateful if she offered for you like her toes, she can goe lick a dogs a*****e.

#48 Giving unsolicited advice.

#49 Inability under any circumstances to say; hello, please, thank you, or sorry.

#50 Insecurity. It causes some many problems.