Wife Feels Creeped Out As Husband’s Coworker Crushes On Him While Weirdly Showering Her With Gifts

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s natural to be attracted to other people, but knowing when it’s just an attraction and not an obsession is important. When you are obsessed with someone, you tend to lose control over your actions and might even make others uncomfortable.

Just like Reddit user EagelsEyeGirl, who is utterly creeped out by her husband’s coworker who likes him and pulls off some crazy things. However, the original poster (OP) simply can’t figure out why the woman is showering her with gifts, but folks pointed out that she is doing it all to get closer to her husband!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Being attracted to someone is fine, but you have to ensure that you don’t cross the line of obsession, especially at work

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband is a doctor and she noticed that there is something wrong with his coworker, Peggy, who constantly keeps talking about him

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: EagelsEyeGirl

Share icon

Image credits: Los Muertos Crew / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster also gives Peggy lessons and the woman keeps showering her with gifts and keeps acting obsessive when it comes to her husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: EagelsEyeGirl

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Peggy also acts jealous when he talks to other female coworkers or makes plans with his own wife, but she keeps tagging along with the couple

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: EagelsEyeGirl

The poster is so creeped out by it all that she stopped giving Peggy lessons and wonders why she showered her with gifts when she likes her husband

In today’s story, we explore the life of this couple who are stuck in a dilemma as the husband’s coworker, Peggy, is obsessed with him and doesn’t even hide it in front of the wife. The poster noticed this when she was invited by his other coworker for a girls-only dinner and Peggy couldn’t stop complimenting him.

The couple didn’t think much of it then, but later Peggy wanted the poster to give her lessons, and when she came she showered OP with gifts. Peggy even paid for their movie tickets once and kept sneaking glances at him, which really creeped out the poster.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not all; she also gets touchy with the man, laughs when he talks, and says inappropriate things while they are working. She even shares her personal information with him and unabashedly gets jealous when he interacts with any other female coworkers or makes plans with his wife!

On top of everything, she makes plans with the couple but when the poster insists on just the girls hanging out, she leaves her on “seen.” Her bizarre behavior has put the poster off and she just can’t figure out why the lady keeps giving her gifts if she likes her husband.

The poster was so creeped out by her behavior that she even stopped giving her lessons. However, probably feeling all weird about the whole situation, she vented online. Redditors told her that she was doing it all just to get closer to her husband and he should report her inappropriate behavior to HR.

To understand more about workplace dynamics, Bored Panda reached out to Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner. She explained that when professional boundaries are overstepped, it can undermine the foundation of a positive work environment, affecting the trust between teams, warranting disrespect, and disrupting clarity needed for cohesion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She stressed that romantic obsessions at the workplace may begin subtly but need prompt intervention to safeguard the professional atmosphere at work. According to her, an individual invading another person’s personal space, giving unwanted attention, unsolicited compliments, and having inappropriate conversations are clearly red flags at the workplace.

“In such situations, emotions of jealousy may lead to controlling behavior, who they interact with, being possessive, and in terms of managerial level, even maintaining their schedule or activities. It would be a serious concern when it leads to harassment, affecting the individual’s job performance and creating an uncomfortable environment for the team,” she added.

Apoorva claims that dealing with such situations can be tricky at times, but it is important to address them with professionalism and integrity. However, she said that if the behavior persists, one should document and keep records and address the matter with HR and the management team.

She advised setting boundaries, bringing to the individual’s attention that their behavior is making you uncomfortable, reminding them that you are in a committed marriage and would not appreciate the disrespect towards it, refraining from having any personal conversations, keeping it short and related to work, and maintaining physical distance where your personal space doesn’t feel invaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

While concluding the interview, Apoorva also shared some valuable advice for the poster.

She mentioned, “Supporting a partner with workplace boundaries comes with a lot of patience and needs to be dealt with using a sensitive approach. The spouse should be an active listener, remind them to protect their mental health at the workplace, encourage them to address their concerns with HR, and let them navigate the situation on their own terms while being a constant support.”

Well, we hope the poster and her husband are able to get through the situation and put the obsessive woman in the past. If you were in her shoes, how would you handle the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online pointed out that Peggy sounded obsessively unstable and said that the poster’s husband should speak to HR about her inappropriate behavior

ADVERTISEMENT