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It would probably be impossible to go through life without keeping a single secret. We hide certain information about ourselves from others to protect our privacy, avoid unnecessary judgment, and navigate complicated social circles. But if we commit to someone, we sacrifice a bit of that independence. Or at least we should—on the matters that concern the other person.

However, when TikTok user Gessica (@gessicaplessofficial) asked everyone on the platform to share the worst things they discovered on their partner's phone, the replies made it clear that some people aren't ready to do that. Instead, they choose to conceal a side of themselves that could greatly affect the relationship. To show you that you can't truly know what is going on in another person's head until you see what's on their device, we put together a list of the most memorable stories from that thread.

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#1

A person casually using their phone, potentially showing what people found on their partners phone. Cheating on me through call of duty mobile… CALL OF DUTY MOBILE

catgirlcarti , RDNE Stock project Report

7points
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    #2

    A man holding a baby, depicting one of the worst things people found on partners phone. Hours after giving birth my husband sent a couple photos of our son to his side chick and said “I wish I could have had my son with you instead”

    XShanB , Helena Lopes Report

    7points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get ready to pay 18 years of child support and a few year of spousal support, d!kwad.

    0
    0points
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    #3

    A couple holding an ultrasound image, potentially one of the worst things people found on partners phone. He had a kid with my sister.

    Kaileen Shriner , Gustavo Fring Report

    7points
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    #4

    A woman sitting with a phone, illustrating the worst things people found on partners phone. A girl's [bare] picture, so I made it his screensaver when he woke up

    Amber Carson , Liza Summer Report

    6points
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    #5

    A woman looking shocked while holding a phone, representing the worst things people found on partners phone. We were talking to the same guy.

    ant_verse , Alex Green Report

    6points
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    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So both of you were cheating just with the same person?

    2
    2points
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    #6

    A woman with her hand over her face, showing distress, possibly after finding things on her partners phone. Selling pics of himself in my lingerie to MEN off Craigslist 🙃 (this was 2015)

    Amanda Mills , Valeriia Miller Report

    6points
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    #7

    Close-up of a wooden dresser with three drawers. Perhaps this is where they hide their partners phone. Not on his phone, but he had a dresser i was absolutely NOT ALLOWED TO GO IN, it was full of his exes stuff from trinkets to underwear

    little.lab.rat7 , Charlotte May Report

    6points
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    #8

    A woman with wide eyes covers her mouth in shock, representing finding worst things on partners phone. a video of some other chick with a cucumber ON THE HOOD OF MY CAR in the parking lot of the pizza place he worked at.

    Hope , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    5points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this didn't happen in Florida I'll go outside and swallow a rock

    0
    0points
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    #9

    Two men looking out a window, contemplating worst things people found on their partners phone. a video of him... and his brother...

    josie mae , Mizuno K Report

    5points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that's enough internet for today

    4
    4points
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    #10

    A woman with a disgusted expression, reflecting worst things found on partners phone. Trying to find movie theatres on his phone, I see Stepfather and Stepdaughter [adult videos]. I had two daughters when we got married

    sol_from_stardust , Anna Shvets Report

    5points
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    #11

    A woman with a frustrated expression, possibly reacting to things found on her partners phone. he sent an [intimate] pic to his MOM for "approval" before sending the same pic to me. 😒

    thewordslinger , Polina Zimmerman Report

    5points
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    #12

    A woman with curly hair looks shocked, hands near her head, reacting to things found on her partners phone. We were together for four years. We lived together. I found that he was married and had four children. 🤯 I had met her before. She introduced herself to me as his sister. Apparently they had an open marriage, but we didn’t have an open relationship.

    Emily Vasile , Roberto Hund Report

    5points
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, you *did* but you didn't know it.

    1
    1point
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    #13

    Close-up of a person holding a phone with text messages, revealing worst things on partners phone. chatgpt with every single conversation we had being typed in so he could get a response to send to me. every single text he sent came from chat, even good morning messages. i was dating a robot

    naomi 🍄♓️ , RDNE Stock project Report

    5points
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    #14

    A calculator app showing 11-7=4 on a phone screen, symbolizing the worst things found on partners phone. Probably this

    Name Report

    4points
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    #15

    A man sleeping soundly in bed, unaware of what his partner might find on his phone. A photo of me in my sleep, we don’t live together and she doesn’t have a key…

    kraken the cracker , Ron Lach Report

    4points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A mother holding a baby while looking at her partners phone in bed, indicating a discovery on the phone. I was never allowed to be on his phone. EVER. But I got that “hey girly” text while I was 2 weeks postpartum breastfeeding our son in the living room🥰

    Brooke , RDNE Stock project Report

    4points
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    #17

    A bride and groom on a beach, holding hands and reading vows, a moment contrasting with things found on her partners phone. he wrote our vows with chatgpt and told the literal AI to make it less emotional

    vic :) , Alexander Mass Report

    4points
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "No, no, tone down the humanness"

    1
    1point
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    #18

    A couple watching TV, the man laughing and the woman looking displeased, possibly due to things found on her partners phone. He was secretly watching The Walking Dead while I was at work. Then would rewatch with me and “predict” what was going to happen. SMH that’s when I lost all trust in humanity. He even won a “bet” when Negan outed Glen.

    JovisGarcia , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    A person casting a vote, symbolizing things people found regarding their partners. That he voted for [the current president]… twice.

    claudywithachance._ , Getty Images Report

    4points
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    #20

    Sad woman sitting on a hospital bed, looking away. She found the worst things on her partners phone. He was messaging his ex telling her to come over. Worst part was I was in the hospital all alone getting prepped to have a kidney transplant the next morning.

    amb3rlyns , Getty Images Report

    4points
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    #21

    Was going to say learning he ordered food without me but I’ll keep my mouth shut and sit down.

    Lyn Report

    4points
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    #22

    Him and his ex were texting and trying to come up with a plan for her to come stay at our house and they were going to tell me they were cousins that just got back in touch

    🖤Kayla🖤 Report

    4points
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    #23

    Man in a blue jacket looking at his partners phone. He looks like he found some worst things on the phone. He would respond to bot automated texts or dms thinking they were real

    Varriaa , Anete Lusina Report

    4points
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    #24

    Person crying while holding a tissue, depicting the emotional impact of partners phone revelations. A video of me crying that he sent to his friends

    lex , Liza Summer Report

    4points
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    #25

    Grilled sandwiches cooking in a pan, unrelated to things found on partners phone. I told my husband to make the kids grilled cheese when I was leaving.. randomly went on his phone to look something up and saw the last thing he googled was "how to make grilled cheese" 🤦🏼‍♀️

    Rebecca , Ahmad Khan Report

    3points
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is pretty innocent, men are often not taught the "home" skills the way women are (yay outdated gender norms!); or he just really wanted to make sure he was doing it right for the kids... unless it was weaponized incompetence

    2
    2points
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    #26

    A person reviewing financial documents, possibly revealing partners phone secrets. A highly detailed Excel spreadsheet of every argument we ever had, color-coded by 'who was right'. I was never right.

    Matteo Chelonda , Mikhail Nilov Report

    3points
    POST
    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could see this as a fairly innocent way to release his emotions.

    0
    0points
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    #27

    A woman sitting outdoors, looking at her partners phone with a surprised or upset expression, gesturing with her hand. He posted me on his story but hid everyone from it but me 😐

    alizelhayward , Helena Lopes Report

    3points
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    #28

    A pregnant woman cradling her belly, a serene image that could be contrasted with things found on her partners phone. I was pregnant with our second baby. Recently discussed baby names. He suggested the name of the girl he was DMing

    biig.snoww , Anastasiia Chepinska Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    A young woman with a disgusted expression, furrowed brow, and bared teeth, looking at things found on her partners phone. My ex had a video of him touching and grabbing his mom's tattas while she was sleeping and she didnt know about it until I showed her. The moment I saw, I broke up with him. there was so much more too

    Maria🌻 , OSPAN ALI Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    A woman secretly looking at her partner's phone in bed, finding the worst things. He had a notes list about all the things he hated about me 😭 it was three pages long

    Rae_0883 , Ron Lach Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    A pregnant woman holding her belly, reflecting on the things people found about partners. I was 5 months pregnant and found a message that said ‘congrats to you and Gemma on having a baby’ …..my name isn’t Gemma….but Gemma was 6 months pregnant with him 🫠

    Hollie , Natalia Blauth Report

    3points
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    #32

    A thoughtful woman, possibly contemplating worst things people found on partners phone. I was married for almost 40 years. He went to heaven 14 years ago. I am now thrilled the only texts I didn’t like on his phone were when he’d forget to say thanks after asking me to bring home beer. All of y’all’s heartbreaking experiences are why I’m never ever ever trying again.

    Sindy Lynn , Ron Lach Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    A woman is shocked by what she found on her partner's phone, reflecting the worst things people found. A girl sent a screenshot of her Flo chart it said 3days late

    Kelseytherealest , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    3points
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    #34

    My EX husband decided it was a wonderful idea to drunk text his half sister 😭 Divorce was quick..

    🌻Nyxie🌻 Report

    3points
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    #35

    A couple celebrating with a cupcake, looking at each other. They found some worst things on partners phone. A picture of him and a girl celebrating their 2 year anniversary… even though we had been together for 8 years

    Victoria Phipps , Katerina Holmes Report

    3points
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    #36

    lol not the worst but using ChatGPT as a therapist to vent about how much he missed his ex. 6 years into our relationship.

    dee_dle Report

    3points
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    #37

    a video of him and a girl in the backseat of MY car

    k$ Report

    3points
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    #38

    a groupchat with my two best friends talking about how much they hated me 🫶🏻

    numberonemeower Report

    3points
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    #39

    A second family. With a ring. A dog. And a kid on the way. He was living with me and we were having a baby.

    Alyssa Zanotti Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Videos of me in the house just living my life not knowing I was being recorded.

    cowboybelly Report

    3points
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    #41

    Texting another woman while I was asleep (a couple months after having a C-section) telling her “I wish she wasn’t the one next to me”

    Saban• SAHM💗 Report

    3points
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    #42

    3 years into our relationship I found a list of reasons in his notes about why he didn't like me 💀

    Kasee Walker Report

    3points
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    #43

    he texted his coworker “what do you want for valentine’s day” while i was pregnant w our child & he hadn’t even asked me what i wanted for valentine’s day & spoiler i didn’t get anything either 🥹 (not my current man)

    maddi Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    “I’ll find my way back to you” to another girl, one week before our wedding. However, I only found this 3 years later as we were divorcing and he was off spending time ~catching up~ with her. ✨ so, yes! he did in fact find his way back to her!

    Haley ✨ travel advisor Report

    3points
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    #45

    a Tinder account with a lot to sift through

    Mickey Report

    3points
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    #46

    He had a hidden folder in a hidden app and it had MILLIONS no joke MILLIONS of women’s pics (nakey) Including mine while I was asleep… I deleted them all, deleted the app, left before he woke up and never spoke again

    kelss Report

    3points
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    #47

    Moms: she found a bank statement with a mortgage of about 26k where it listed a house that wasn’t under her name with my stepdad; turns out the house we was in was the his and his mistress’s house…

    Mercury gatorade Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    A smartphone displaying a chat app, symbolizing potential partners phone discoveries. I found that he uploaded our entire text history into ChatGPT using an extraction app and then asked it to analyze how I communicate and would then paste screen shots of our current messages and ask it “How should I respond to my wife? Make it sound like something I would say.” I found so many messages that I had received that were directly copy/pasted from ChatGPT. I’m basically in a relationship with A.I.

    sparcher23 , Airam Dato-on Report

    3points
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    #49

    Woman with a shocked expression, representing the worst things people found on their partners phone. Pictures of me and my family through our windows

    Faith Marie 🫧 , Vitaly Gariev Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Man proposing to woman in a beautiful landscape, capturing a moment that could lead to partners phone discoveries. I found him messaging him someone saying he regretted proposing to me. I bought a flight home to my mom the next day

    kristenfair8 , Jonathan Borba Report

    3points
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    #51

    He texted a girl asking to chill in his apartment, meanwhile it was MY apartment, I was working extra hours at the time

    Arlette Report

    3points
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    #52

    A recording of himself twerking , his very hairy [behind] pics, him finding gay hook ups with old men on reddit and tik tok , convos of the 3 other relationships he was in (1 male, 2 female) and messages between him and his sister gettin nasty

    Lexi Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    A screenshot from a video game, possibly a distraction from partners phone issues. Old partner. I hope he doesn't see this but I found his wattpad collection and it was just Undertale. I didn't know he liked Undertale.

    Lynxstalker , tobyfox Report

    2points
    POST
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