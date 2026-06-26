However, when TikTok user Gessica ( @gessicaplessofficial ) asked everyone on the platform to share the worst things they discovered on their partner's phone, the replies made it clear that some people aren't ready to do that. Instead, they choose to conceal a side of themselves that could greatly affect the relationship. To show you that you can't truly know what is going on in another person's head until you see what's on their device, we put together a list of the most memorable stories from that thread.

It would probably be impossible to go through life without keeping a single secret. We hide certain information about ourselves from others to protect our privacy, avoid unnecessary judgment, and navigate complicated social circles. But if we commit to someone, we sacrifice a bit of that independence. Or at least we should—on the matters that concern the other person.

#1 Cheating on me through call of duty mobile… CALL OF DUTY MOBILE

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#2 Hours after giving birth my husband sent a couple photos of our son to his side chick and said “I wish I could have had my son with you instead”

#3 He had a kid with my sister.

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#4 A girl's [bare] picture, so I made it his screensaver when he woke up

#5 We were talking to the same guy.

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#6 Selling pics of himself in my lingerie to MEN off Craigslist 🙃 (this was 2015)

#7 Not on his phone, but he had a dresser i was absolutely NOT ALLOWED TO GO IN, it was full of his exes stuff from trinkets to underwear

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#8 a video of some other chick with a cucumber ON THE HOOD OF MY CAR in the parking lot of the pizza place he worked at.

#9 a video of him... and his brother...

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#10 Trying to find movie theatres on his phone, I see Stepfather and Stepdaughter [adult videos]. I had two daughters when we got married

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#11 he sent an [intimate] pic to his MOM for "approval" before sending the same pic to me. 😒

#12 We were together for four years. We lived together. I found that he was married and had four children. 🤯 I had met her before. She introduced herself to me as his sister. Apparently they had an open marriage, but we didn’t have an open relationship.

#13 chatgpt with every single conversation we had being typed in so he could get a response to send to me. every single text he sent came from chat, even good morning messages. i was dating a robot

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#14 Probably this

#15 A photo of me in my sleep, we don’t live together and she doesn’t have a key…

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#16 I was never allowed to be on his phone. EVER. But I got that “hey girly” text while I was 2 weeks postpartum breastfeeding our son in the living room🥰

#17 he wrote our vows with chatgpt and told the literal AI to make it less emotional

#18 He was secretly watching The Walking Dead while I was at work. Then would rewatch with me and “predict” what was going to happen. SMH that’s when I lost all trust in humanity. He even won a “bet” when Negan outed Glen.

#19 That he voted for [the current president]… twice.

#20 He was messaging his ex telling her to come over. Worst part was I was in the hospital all alone getting prepped to have a kidney transplant the next morning.

#21 Was going to say learning he ordered food without me but I’ll keep my mouth shut and sit down.

#22 Him and his ex were texting and trying to come up with a plan for her to come stay at our house and they were going to tell me they were cousins that just got back in touch

#23 He would respond to bot automated texts or dms thinking they were real

#24 A video of me crying that he sent to his friends

#25 I told my husband to make the kids grilled cheese when I was leaving.. randomly went on his phone to look something up and saw the last thing he googled was "how to make grilled cheese" 🤦🏼‍♀️

#26 A highly detailed Excel spreadsheet of every argument we ever had, color-coded by 'who was right'. I was never right.

#27 He posted me on his story but hid everyone from it but me 😐

#28 I was pregnant with our second baby. Recently discussed baby names. He suggested the name of the girl he was DMing

#29 My ex had a video of him touching and grabbing his mom's tattas while she was sleeping and she didnt know about it until I showed her. The moment I saw, I broke up with him. there was so much more too

#30 He had a notes list about all the things he hated about me 😭 it was three pages long

#31 I was 5 months pregnant and found a message that said ‘congrats to you and Gemma on having a baby’ …..my name isn’t Gemma….but Gemma was 6 months pregnant with him 🫠

#32 I was married for almost 40 years. He went to heaven 14 years ago. I am now thrilled the only texts I didn’t like on his phone were when he’d forget to say thanks after asking me to bring home beer. All of y’all’s heartbreaking experiences are why I’m never ever ever trying again.

#33 A girl sent a screenshot of her Flo chart it said 3days late

#34 My EX husband decided it was a wonderful idea to drunk text his half sister 😭 Divorce was quick..

#35 A picture of him and a girl celebrating their 2 year anniversary… even though we had been together for 8 years

#36 lol not the worst but using ChatGPT as a therapist to vent about how much he missed his ex. 6 years into our relationship.

#37 a video of him and a girl in the backseat of MY car

#38 a groupchat with my two best friends talking about how much they hated me 🫶🏻

#39 A second family. With a ring. A dog. And a kid on the way. He was living with me and we were having a baby.

#40 Videos of me in the house just living my life not knowing I was being recorded.

#41 Texting another woman while I was asleep (a couple months after having a C-section) telling her “I wish she wasn’t the one next to me”

#42 3 years into our relationship I found a list of reasons in his notes about why he didn't like me 💀

#43 he texted his coworker “what do you want for valentine’s day” while i was pregnant w our child & he hadn’t even asked me what i wanted for valentine’s day & spoiler i didn’t get anything either 🥹 (not my current man)

#44 “I’ll find my way back to you” to another girl, one week before our wedding. However, I only found this 3 years later as we were divorcing and he was off spending time ~catching up~ with her. ✨ so, yes! he did in fact find his way back to her!

#45 a Tinder account with a lot to sift through

#46 He had a hidden folder in a hidden app and it had MILLIONS no joke MILLIONS of women’s pics (nakey) Including mine while I was asleep… I deleted them all, deleted the app, left before he woke up and never spoke again

#47 Moms: she found a bank statement with a mortgage of about 26k where it listed a house that wasn’t under her name with my stepdad; turns out the house we was in was the his and his mistress’s house…

#48 I found that he uploaded our entire text history into ChatGPT using an extraction app and then asked it to analyze how I communicate and would then paste screen shots of our current messages and ask it “How should I respond to my wife? Make it sound like something I would say.” I found so many messages that I had received that were directly copy/pasted from ChatGPT. I’m basically in a relationship with A.I.

#49 Pictures of me and my family through our windows

#50 I found him messaging him someone saying he regretted proposing to me. I bought a flight home to my mom the next day

#51 He texted a girl asking to chill in his apartment, meanwhile it was MY apartment, I was working extra hours at the time

#52 A recording of himself twerking , his very hairy [behind] pics, him finding gay hook ups with old men on reddit and tik tok , convos of the 3 other relationships he was in (1 male, 2 female) and messages between him and his sister gettin nasty