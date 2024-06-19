ADVERTISEMENT

There are certain unspoken rules we have to adhere to when we're socializing with other people. Say "Hello" and "Goodbye." Don't curse. Give up your seat for the elderly on public transport. These things are part of having good manners. However, the role that manners play in our world seems to be diminishing.

A 2023 report by King's College London reveals that children having good manners is not a top priority for parents. Only 52% of respondents said that obedience and good manners are very important qualities for kids. That's in stark contrast to 1990 when 76% of adults in the U.S. said that it's a characteristic of good children.

Sometimes etiquette rules just don't make sense, so why adhere to them? This netizen had a similar idea when they decided to ask: "What's a common social etiquette rule you just don’t agree with?" The thread started some heated discussions over whether we really should respect our elders and whether it's okay to tell someone they have food bits in their mouth.

#1

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) "Respect your elders." Sorry, a lot of my elders are unrespectable.

joeschmoe86 , Thgusstavo Santana/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You get my respect on first contact. After that it's yours to lose, no generational distinction.

#2

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Turning down something when you actually want it because it’s “polite.”

This happened to me a lot when I was a kid but every once in a while as an adult this weird social thing will happen.

Person: Would you like something to drink?

Me: Yes, please. Thank you.

Person: *shocked Pikachu face* Oh, I was just being polite.

Me: Were you, Vicki? Because that seems rude to me.

Significant_Web3109 , Lisa Fotios/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#3

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Being "fashionably late". The party is at 7, why is everyone showing up at 8-9?  I find it so rude.

Gothic_Nerd , Aleksandr Neplokhov/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

ukachukwuokpara avatar
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ever heard of African time, ( we know that the event organizers are also going to be late so why come early)

#4

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Not putting the salary on the job advert.

CMDR_Crook , Karolina Kaboompics/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#5

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Asking "How are you?" and expecting a standard lie in response.

probablynotreallife , fauxels/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

ukachukwuokpara avatar
Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't mind it when someone says how they really feel, plus if you don't want to know just say good day

#6

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) I have NEVER understood why people are afraid to tell someone else they have food in their teeth or something on their face. I’m going to be more embarrassed if I get home and see the lipstick on my teeth. AND I’m going to be annoyed with you for not mentioning it!

werewedreaming316 , Tim Samuel/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In general, if there is something wrong and you can correct it on the spot, you can tell a person what's wrong. If it's something you can't do anything about at that moment, you don't tell them because what you do is making people self-conscious the whole time until the time they can correct whatever is wrong.

#7

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) I despise that it's more socially acceptable to BE an a*****e than it is to call someone out for being an a*****e. It's like when someone's being publicly rude, people would rather just ignore it and look the other way than say "Hey buddy you're being a d**k to everyone around you, knock it the hell off".

TomPalmer1979 , Amit Bokde/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would call out more people if I hadn't the fear to be attacked by some of them.... It's so sad that grown people have to fear to be beaten up by even kids... There was once a line ten year old in the train, flicking a knife against the seat...I just avoided the entire waggon... And felt shame that I didn't felt able to talk to the kid

#8

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Men always ask women out, if a woman does it it makes her look desperate, do away with this social etiquette and let whoever has feelings for whomever make the first move regardless of gender.

Goddessviking86 , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait. Didn't we get past this in the eighties? (Yeah, I'm *that* old.)

#9

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Talking about money.

F*****g discuss your wages, especially with your coworkers. It’s how you figure out if you’re being taken advantage of by your management, and it helps you put into perspective how other people in your field are doing and how you can improve your own income.

Chimkimnuggets , Lukas/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This depends. We are broke as sh*t, but compared to most people in our area we are flush, so we teach our kid to not talk about it because we don't want them to accidentally rub it in a kids face.

#10

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Tipping in 95% of situations. Just doing your job should not require a tip. Businesses should pay more and not put it on the customers. I always tip 25% or more because it's not the workers' fault that companies are awful but it just rubs me the wrong way.

inkyblinkypinkysue , Kelly/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

jeffreychampion avatar
jeffrey champion
jeffrey champion
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tips were originally for exceptional service, where they performed much better than you expected. No idea how America got to tips are normal and not tipping is an insult.

#11

Forcing kids to share their brand new gifts at a birthday party. naw. keep those doodoo-butter fingers off the new merchandise unless junior graciously permits you to play with it.

breathingcog Report

#12

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) No, John, I'm not spending the first ten minutes of the meeting discussing everyone's weekend plans. Let's just get down to business so we can end the meeting ASAP.

KazPart2 , Elevate Digital/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

archie_on_the_net avatar
Vincent Philippart
Vincent Philippart
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hard disagree. We are not machines, we need to feel some kind of connection to the humans we spend most of our time with. John is a good manager who remembers to aknowledge the humanity of fellow coworkers. Way to go John!

#13

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Waiting for people to take photos before walking through. It was polite in the 80s when people took one photo per day, but these days you'd never get anywhere in a tourist city if you waited. It's not reasonable to hold up a pavement while you take 17 photos for your Instagram. I'm going through.

andyrocks , Vanessa Garcia/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is both polite not to walk thru and not to take too many photos (1 or 2 max)

#14

Hear me out: people expecting an immediate text or call back as if they are entitled to your time. Obviously, I do not mean emergencies, but you get my gist.

EDIT: Thank you all for the upvotes and comments, it doesn’t make me feel so alone in my thoughts ❤️.

FrailVictorian Report

ferrybloemendal avatar
Oerff On Tour
Oerff On Tour
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The reason you send a text, instead of calling, is that the recipient can answer in his or her own time.

#15

‘The customer is always right’. Absolutely not.

lucyooo Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the full quote is actually the customer is always right in matters of taste meaning if they wanna buy an ugly hat let them. They left out the last bit so they can get their way

#16

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Putting cutlery at the beginning of buffet tables. I do not know which utensils I need until I am done selecting all of my food and they are awkward to carry while filling my plate with said food. It belongs at the end and I die on this hill.

aphrodora , Quang Nguyen Vinh/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#17

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) You can be blunt and be honest without being rude, sometimes it's the best thing to do.

Andromeda98_ , Moose Photos/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Feedback offered for the other person's benefit isn't usually rude. When the motivation is either putting them down or elevating yourself, it's less likely to be constructive.

#18

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Having kids hug/embrace every single person even though they don't know them at social family gathering.

Existing_Ad4473 , Vlada Karpovich/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#19

Going out for a birthday or occasion with a bunch of people or even just a few friends and having to split the bill evenly . I don’t mind it if it’s a few dollar difference, but often times I’ll get something cheaper on the menu and maybe one drink whereas others are ordering steaks and 4 drinks and I owe $100 or more. Whenever it’s the opposite and I order the more expensive things, I always make sure to tell people to just pay for what they owe. I wish others had the same decency.

Jackster7917 Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This issue needs to be resolved BEFORE agreeing to go out with others.

#20

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Talling on speakerphone loudly no matter where the f**k you are. It's so common I genuinely notice people that are actually using their phones built in speaker and not using the f*****g speakerphone.

XeroKaaan , osseous/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

dork2 avatar
Bartlet for World Domination
Bartlet for World Domination
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The normal phone-to-ear speaker seems to be the first thing to break in all my iPhones.

#21

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Not taking the last piece of food on a sharing platter. The number of times I’ve seen a perfectly good piece of garlic bread go cold and get thrown away….

Equivalent-Lemon2742 , stu_spivack/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"anyone wants it? No? Sure? I am going to take it. Last chanche". If nobody replies I take it

#22

How saying you don’t want to hang out with someone is considered rude. Instead society expects you to come up with a good reason, as if saying “I’m an introvert and I like having my alone time. Maybe we can hang out some other time.” Isn’t good enough.

Potential_Witness_07 Report

baca-strings avatar
Strings
Strings
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've been dealing with this with a very good friend, who doesn't understand "65 hours a week, I need to sleep afterwards"

#23

Men and women having different standards when it comes to being topless in public.

Feisty-Bench9772 Report

#24

I’m gonna get downvoted for this but I dislike that it’s become socially acceptable to wear your pajamas in public. I get you want to be comfortable, but put on a t shirt and jeans or shorts or something.

Human-Magic-Marker Report

#25

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) People, usually men, mistaking the notion of a firm handshake to mean squeezing the f**k out of your hand.

imfamousoz , fauxels/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the other hand (pun intended), I hate a wet-dishrag handshake. They come more often from women than from men.

#26

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) I sat on a chocolate covered cherry at a picnic while wearing white shorts. Did anyone tell me at the time, including boyfriend. No. It just looked like a s**t myself and had a blowout period.

OverSwan3444 , Harvey Tan Villarino/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

lesleythomas1 avatar
Lesley Thomas
Lesley Thomas
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did I get to my age and not know chocolate covered cherries are a thing

#27

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) When you offer someone something, and they say no, even though they want it, and you need to keep offering it to them until it's socially acceptable for them to take it.

SimsPocketCamp , Sam Lion/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

poisonivy0748 avatar
Poison Ivy/Boo
Poison Ivy/Boo
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After the first no, I take the hint and don't ask again...then they get pïssed because I didn't push the issue. Nah, I don't play games. If you want it, say yes the first time.

#28

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Sending thank you notes to people who attended your loved one’s funeral. You already have enough on your plate, plus you’re grieving. It doesn’t make any sense to me.

Editing to add that I am in the US, in Michigan specifically.

ReasonableAgency7725 , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

kb0569 avatar
Karl
Karl
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How weird. It’s the last thing I’d expect after attending a funeral

#29

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Not wearing your coat inside because wearing it implies you're going to just up and leave at any second. I have a terrible time regulating my own body heat, but people would rather I freeze, I guess.

schwenomorph , Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#30

Being on time is late. No, being late is being late. I’m not giving anyone more of my time then I need to.

Nez_bit Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always being late is often a control issue; the person who’s late is controlling their own time. Nevertheless, it’s rude and disrespectful to the person(s) waiting.

#31

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Elbows off the dinner table.

Piememes , fauxels/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That rule was made up by a French aristocrat who wanted to feel better than the regular working class citizen anyway

#32

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Having people in the service industry smile ask about your day. It's all completely insincere and exhausting and not just to the poor worker. I don't want to have to smile and lie to a stranger. I just want to buy my s**t and go.

It sometimes gets pushed way too f*****g far. There's a popular coffee kiosk chain where I live where the baristas are all forced to chat while you wait for them to make the coffee, and it takes a while so, the "how are you/fine" exchange doesn't fill enough time. They ask about favorite movies and "if you had a super power" and anything to just keep this pointless unwanted conversation going. Just... just stop. All I want is coffee. I don't want to think of what my favorite tree is, and you don't care. This isn't a conversation, this is chore.

It's exhausting.

thiscouldbemassive , destiawan nur agustra/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well if you are a regular customer (at least here - italy) is common to do small talk expecially if the shop is small

#33

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Don't know if it's a universal thing, but at every place I or my parents worked at, there was this weird rule to bring some food with you if you have your birthday on a workday. Luckily my birthday didn't land at a workday for the past two years, but I still just don't like that at all. I'm not going to work at that day to celebrate, and my coworkers aren't my friends. I would even prefer if nobody at my workplace knew when I have my birthday, but my boss literally writes it down for every employee to make sure we all know each other's birthdays.
I just wanna go there, do my f*****g job like any other day, and then go back home to enjoy my day with friends and family.

herecouldbeyouradver , Jasmine lew/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

miablack avatar
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like my birthday to be mentioned but I also have no problem to bring a cake that day If I had the time to bake or buy it. I just enjoy my piece and the peace after it

#34

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) After saying hi you have to ask how they are doing before you can get to the main reason why you had to speak to them.

Hachiko75 , Kindel Media/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#35

Saying, "God bless you," after someone sneezes. Why should we have to say it? Why should we have to thank you if they say it?

We don't say, "JESUS DIED FOR YOUR SINS," every time someone farts.

kuchikirukia1 Report

anniewood742 avatar
annie
annie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

basically, when the black death was around and someone sneezed, that meant they had it. so, that meant they were going to die or be seriously ill. that's why people say bless you (but i don't hear many people say "god bless you")

#36

Forcing conversation when faced with a moment of silence.

meowmgmt Report

#37

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) People getting pissy if you don’t open their gift right in front of them at the party.

People bringing gifts even if the invite specifically said “NO GIFTS”.

Obligatory gift giving in general.

redheadedjapanese , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think this is because people wants to see if you liked

#38

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) I'm a big fan of the Irish goodbye.

djauralsects , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those unfamiliar with it, the Irish Goodbye is a term used for leaving a party without saying goodbye to anyone.

#39

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) Saying goodbye to everyone when I’m ready to leave.

Nope.

I’m simply gonna ✨f**koff ✨ in silence.

Content_Noise_9013 , Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#40

Giving up airplane seats so people can sit together. If I’m not being upgraded to a better seat, I’m not moving.

babythrottlepop Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm quite happy to move so a family can sit together, and more than once it has been noticed by flight crew and they have gone out of they way to make my flight as pleasant as possible, including upgrading me.

#41

As a teacher, the “don’t talk back” gets me. It’s a problem if it is rude, but I don’t automatically assume a response is disrespect.

thatlosergirl Report

#42

Kiss on the cheek was a common greeting where I live. Thankfully covid brought an end to that.

STROKER_FOR_C64 Report

#43

I kind of wish you could just dip out of boring conversations you may be trapped in.

the_millenial_falcon Report

#44

“What’s A Common Social Etiquette Rule You Just Don’t Agree With?” (50 Answers) To always ask if anyone is gonna have ‘this last piece’ of whatever food is out. Obviously I do it because I don’t want everyone to think I’m an a*s, but there’s always that awkward 5 seconds of everyone looking at each other with blank expressions before you get approval to eat. Wish I could just dive in there.

xop-pop , Tim Samuel/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#45

Smoke breaks


You mean to tell me by smoking you get an extra hour a day to do whatever you want?!

GeorgeThe13th Report

sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That extra hour gets taken off the end of our lives, with interest.

#46

Having to always invite people's partner to a social event. Take out that I may just not like them, but sometimes, things have a limit.

If I want to, for example, rent a boat that can hold 10 people, I don't feel I should be obligated to either invite both parts of a couple, or neither one. Like if its dinner at my house, I get it. But sometimes it should be ok to just invite one person.

illini02 Report

#47

Having to wait until everyone at your table in a restaurant gets their food before you start eating yours. If you have hot food, you should eat it while it’s still hot. Luckily, most people I eat out with agree this is a nonsense rule and encourage everybody to eat when they get their food.

Silly_Silicon Report

arkadiuszjenczak avatar
ADJ
ADJ
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In all restaurants I visited it is common to serve all guests at the table at the same time....

#48

"Take off your hat, it's disrespectful!" Disrespectful to who, and how?

PrecariatiF Report

#49

Including a card with every gift. It’s a piece of paper that cost 5 bucks, gets read once and thrown away. I’d rather put an extra 5 bucks into the gift than a fancy piece of paper. Gift cards/money with a card are an exception, being part of the “wrapping” otherwise it seems like a waste .

Nerdy_Nightowl Report

lindseyturner avatar
SewingStaffy
SewingStaffy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love receiving cards. I'd probably be sad if I didn't get one but got a gift with too fancy wrapping

#50

Having to.say "good morning" to each and every coworker individually as you pass them. By the 8th or 9th good morning, I'm over it...leave me alone. Also, I think if it's been less than a full 24 hrs since the last time I've seen you... you don't warrant a fresh good morning. Yesterday's good morning should still stand.

Ok-Education3487 Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That first greeting in the morning is really important; it sets the tone for the whole day. If you don’t want to greet each person individually, greet them as a group, “Good morning, everyone.”

