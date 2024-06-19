Sometimes etiquette rules just don't make sense, so why adhere to them? This netizen had a similar idea when they decided to ask : "What's a common social etiquette rule you just don’t agree with?" The thread started some heated discussions over whether we really should respect our elders and whether it's okay to tell someone they have food bits in their mouth.

A 2023 report by King's College London reveals that children having good manners is not a top priority for parents. Only 52% of respondents said that obedience and good manners are very important qualities for kids. That's in stark contrast to 1990 when 76% of adults in the U.S. said that it's a characteristic of good children.

There are certain unspoken rules we have to adhere to when we're socializing with other people. Say "Hello" and "Goodbye." Don't curse. Give up your seat for the elderly on public transport . These things are part of having good manners. However, the role that manners play in our world seems to be diminishing.

#1 "Respect your elders." Sorry, a lot of my elders are unrespectable.

#2 Turning down something when you actually want it because it’s “polite.”



This happened to me a lot when I was a kid but every once in a while as an adult this weird social thing will happen.



Person: Would you like something to drink?



Me: Yes, please. Thank you.



Person: *shocked Pikachu face* Oh, I was just being polite.



Me: Were you, Vicki? Because that seems rude to me.

#3 Being "fashionably late". The party is at 7, why is everyone showing up at 8-9? I find it so rude.

#4 Not putting the salary on the job advert.

#5 Asking "How are you?" and expecting a standard lie in response.

#6 I have NEVER understood why people are afraid to tell someone else they have food in their teeth or something on their face. I’m going to be more embarrassed if I get home and see the lipstick on my teeth. AND I’m going to be annoyed with you for not mentioning it!

#7 I despise that it's more socially acceptable to BE an a*****e than it is to call someone out for being an a*****e. It's like when someone's being publicly rude, people would rather just ignore it and look the other way than say "Hey buddy you're being a d**k to everyone around you, knock it the hell off".

#8 Men always ask women out, if a woman does it it makes her look desperate, do away with this social etiquette and let whoever has feelings for whomever make the first move regardless of gender.

#9 Talking about money.



F*****g discuss your wages, especially with your coworkers. It’s how you figure out if you’re being taken advantage of by your management, and it helps you put into perspective how other people in your field are doing and how you can improve your own income.

#10 Tipping in 95% of situations. Just doing your job should not require a tip. Businesses should pay more and not put it on the customers. I always tip 25% or more because it's not the workers' fault that companies are awful but it just rubs me the wrong way.

#11 Forcing kids to share their brand new gifts at a birthday party. naw. keep those doodoo-butter fingers off the new merchandise unless junior graciously permits you to play with it.

#12 No, John, I'm not spending the first ten minutes of the meeting discussing everyone's weekend plans. Let's just get down to business so we can end the meeting ASAP.

#13 Waiting for people to take photos before walking through. It was polite in the 80s when people took one photo per day, but these days you'd never get anywhere in a tourist city if you waited. It's not reasonable to hold up a pavement while you take 17 photos for your Instagram. I'm going through.

#14 Hear me out: people expecting an immediate text or call back as if they are entitled to your time. Obviously, I do not mean emergencies, but you get my gist.



EDIT: Thank you all for the upvotes and comments, it doesn’t make me feel so alone in my thoughts ❤️.

#15 ‘The customer is always right’. Absolutely not.

#16 Putting cutlery at the beginning of buffet tables. I do not know which utensils I need until I am done selecting all of my food and they are awkward to carry while filling my plate with said food. It belongs at the end and I die on this hill.

#17 You can be blunt and be honest without being rude, sometimes it's the best thing to do.

#18 Having kids hug/embrace every single person even though they don't know them at social family gathering.

#19 Going out for a birthday or occasion with a bunch of people or even just a few friends and having to split the bill evenly . I don’t mind it if it’s a few dollar difference, but often times I’ll get something cheaper on the menu and maybe one drink whereas others are ordering steaks and 4 drinks and I owe $100 or more. Whenever it’s the opposite and I order the more expensive things, I always make sure to tell people to just pay for what they owe. I wish others had the same decency.

#20 Talling on speakerphone loudly no matter where the f**k you are. It's so common I genuinely notice people that are actually using their phones built in speaker and not using the f*****g speakerphone.

#21 Not taking the last piece of food on a sharing platter. The number of times I’ve seen a perfectly good piece of garlic bread go cold and get thrown away….

#22 How saying you don’t want to hang out with someone is considered rude. Instead society expects you to come up with a good reason, as if saying “I’m an introvert and I like having my alone time. Maybe we can hang out some other time.” Isn’t good enough.

#23 Men and women having different standards when it comes to being topless in public.

#24 I’m gonna get downvoted for this but I dislike that it’s become socially acceptable to wear your pajamas in public. I get you want to be comfortable, but put on a t shirt and jeans or shorts or something.

#25 People, usually men, mistaking the notion of a firm handshake to mean squeezing the f**k out of your hand.

#26 I sat on a chocolate covered cherry at a picnic while wearing white shorts. Did anyone tell me at the time, including boyfriend. No. It just looked like a s**t myself and had a blowout period.

#27 When you offer someone something, and they say no, even though they want it, and you need to keep offering it to them until it's socially acceptable for them to take it.

#28 Sending thank you notes to people who attended your loved one’s funeral. You already have enough on your plate, plus you’re grieving. It doesn’t make any sense to me.



Editing to add that I am in the US, in Michigan specifically.

#29 Not wearing your coat inside because wearing it implies you're going to just up and leave at any second. I have a terrible time regulating my own body heat, but people would rather I freeze, I guess.

#30 Being on time is late. No, being late is being late. I’m not giving anyone more of my time then I need to.

#31 Elbows off the dinner table.

#32 Having people in the service industry smile ask about your day. It's all completely insincere and exhausting and not just to the poor worker. I don't want to have to smile and lie to a stranger. I just want to buy my s**t and go.



It sometimes gets pushed way too f*****g far. There's a popular coffee kiosk chain where I live where the baristas are all forced to chat while you wait for them to make the coffee, and it takes a while so, the "how are you/fine" exchange doesn't fill enough time. They ask about favorite movies and "if you had a super power" and anything to just keep this pointless unwanted conversation going. Just... just stop. All I want is coffee. I don't want to think of what my favorite tree is, and you don't care. This isn't a conversation, this is chore.



It's exhausting.

#33 Don't know if it's a universal thing, but at every place I or my parents worked at, there was this weird rule to bring some food with you if you have your birthday on a workday. Luckily my birthday didn't land at a workday for the past two years, but I still just don't like that at all. I'm not going to work at that day to celebrate, and my coworkers aren't my friends. I would even prefer if nobody at my workplace knew when I have my birthday, but my boss literally writes it down for every employee to make sure we all know each other's birthdays.

I just wanna go there, do my f*****g job like any other day, and then go back home to enjoy my day with friends and family.

#34 After saying hi you have to ask how they are doing before you can get to the main reason why you had to speak to them.

#35 Saying, "God bless you," after someone sneezes. Why should we have to say it? Why should we have to thank you if they say it?



We don't say, "JESUS DIED FOR YOUR SINS," every time someone farts.

#36 Forcing conversation when faced with a moment of silence.

#37 People getting pissy if you don’t open their gift right in front of them at the party.



People bringing gifts even if the invite specifically said “NO GIFTS”.



Obligatory gift giving in general.

#38 I'm a big fan of the Irish goodbye.

#39 Saying goodbye to everyone when I’m ready to leave.



Nope.



I’m simply gonna ✨f**koff ✨ in silence.

#40 Giving up airplane seats so people can sit together. If I’m not being upgraded to a better seat, I’m not moving.

#41 As a teacher, the “don’t talk back” gets me. It’s a problem if it is rude, but I don’t automatically assume a response is disrespect.

#42 Kiss on the cheek was a common greeting where I live. Thankfully covid brought an end to that.

#43 I kind of wish you could just dip out of boring conversations you may be trapped in.

#44 To always ask if anyone is gonna have ‘this last piece’ of whatever food is out. Obviously I do it because I don’t want everyone to think I’m an a*s, but there’s always that awkward 5 seconds of everyone looking at each other with blank expressions before you get approval to eat. Wish I could just dive in there.

#45 Smoke breaks





You mean to tell me by smoking you get an extra hour a day to do whatever you want?!

#46 Having to always invite people's partner to a social event. Take out that I may just not like them, but sometimes, things have a limit.



If I want to, for example, rent a boat that can hold 10 people, I don't feel I should be obligated to either invite both parts of a couple, or neither one. Like if its dinner at my house, I get it. But sometimes it should be ok to just invite one person.

#47 Having to wait until everyone at your table in a restaurant gets their food before you start eating yours. If you have hot food, you should eat it while it’s still hot. Luckily, most people I eat out with agree this is a nonsense rule and encourage everybody to eat when they get their food.

#48 "Take off your hat, it's disrespectful!" Disrespectful to who, and how?

#49 Including a card with every gift. It’s a piece of paper that cost 5 bucks, gets read once and thrown away. I’d rather put an extra 5 bucks into the gift than a fancy piece of paper. Gift cards/money with a card are an exception, being part of the “wrapping” otherwise it seems like a waste .

#50 Having to.say "good morning" to each and every coworker individually as you pass them. By the 8th or 9th good morning, I'm over it...leave me alone. Also, I think if it's been less than a full 24 hrs since the last time I've seen you... you don't warrant a fresh good morning. Yesterday's good morning should still stand.