While people are wondering if etiquette is still relevant in the 21st century, expert William Hanson is proving that it is, one TikTok at a time. His interest in it started at 12 years old when his grandmother gifted him a book of etiquette for Christmas. From that point on, it grew into a full career, helping people become as mannered as the British royals. 

Today we’re diving deeper into some of his most recommended rules of etiquette that ideally every person should know. From the intricacies of wine tasting to knowing where to leave your empty sugar packet, William Hanson has our backs in almost every situation. To find his quality etiquette tips, all you have to do is scroll down!

While you’re noting them down, don’t forget to check out a conversation with etiquette consultant Antoinette Akanji from the School of Etiquette and Maryanne Parker, etiquette expert and founder of Manor of Manners, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the importance of good manners in today’s society.

Etiquette expert William Hanson went viral sharing etiquette tips and tricks


Here are the top recommendations that everyone should know

#1

Keep It Off The Table - Even If It Does Require A Heavy Tuck

Keep It Off The Table - Even If It Does Require A Heavy Tuck

stephaniemachado2082 avatar
Stephanie M Machado
Stephanie M Machado
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely, my husband and I have implemented this rule since we were dating. There is no reason to have your phone out while you're eating in the company of somebody else unless it's an emergency.

#2

When The Cheeseboard Is Passed Around, Don’t Commit This Cardinal Sin!

When The Cheeseboard Is Passed Around, Don’t Commit This Cardinal Sin!

rdennis avatar
R Dennis
R Dennis
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then who gets it? First come, first served. (I usually host gathering and Idgaf who takes it.)

#3

It’s All About The Eye Contact! As Much As You Might Like To Be, You Are Not Anna Wintour

It’s All About The Eye Contact! As Much As You Might Like To Be, You Are Not Anna Wintour

A 34-year-old etiquette expert is one of the young representatives who are popularizing and modernizing the subject. His bite-size videos on TikTok and witty and approachable style of teaching manners help the young generation avoid feeling uncomfortable in situations where they don’t know if they’re doing the right thing.

Etiquette consultant Antoinette Akanji from the School of Etiquette tells Bored Panda that etiquette is as relevant as it’s ever been. “We would go as far as saying that it’s needed more in today’s society than ever. Our world is increasingly interconnected, and the way we interact with other people has a profound impact on both our personal and professional relationships,” explains Akanji. 

Meanwhile, Maryanne Parker, etiquette expert and founder of Manor of Manners, refers to this discipline as the sharpest of soft skills. "We use etiquette in our everyday lives, in any social or business situation. Etiquette is definitely a timeless practice that opens many doors. The purpose is to make everyone feel valued, respected, and at ease," she says.

#4

When You've Ordered A Bottle Of Wine And They've Poured Just A Little Bit Into Your Glass

When You've Ordered A Bottle Of Wine And They've Poured Just A Little Bit Into Your Glass

#5

You May Think That It Is Good Etiquette To Always Use Cutlery, But Did You Know That Correct Etiquette Often Entails Using Your Hands To Eat Food?

You May Think That It Is Good Etiquette To Always Use Cutlery, But Did You Know That Correct Etiquette Often Entails Using Your Hands To Eat Food?

rdennis avatar
R Dennis
R Dennis
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We season our asparagus with butter and spices... I will use a fork thank you. I hate oily fingers. (We have a farm ½ a mile away and it's currently asparagus season, so we get it picked the same day. Delicious!)

#6

Addressing Same Sex Couple

Addressing Same Sex Couple

👬TWO MEN WITH THE SAME SURNAME

Traditional form: The Messrs Smith
Contemporary form: Mr John Smith and Mr Oliver Smith

- This styling is also correct for two brothers -

👭TWO WOMEN WITH THE SAME SURNAME

Traditional form: The Mses White
Contemporary form: Ms Joan White and Ms Paula White

- This styling is also correct for two sisters -

👬TWO MEN WITH DIFFERENT SURNAMES

Option 1: Mr Jones and Mr Smith
Option 2: Mr John Jones and Mr Oliver Smith
Option 3: Messrs Jones and Smith

👭TWO WOMEN WITH DIFFERENT SURNAMES

Option 1: Ms Andrews and Ms White
Option 2: Ms Joan Andrews and Ms Paula White
Option 3: Mses Andrews and White

The etiquette experts often notice that people narrow good manners down to just following arbitrary rules, but note that it’s a lot more than that. “Etiquette is about showing respect, consideration, and kindness to those around us. In today’s fast-paced and often impersonal digital age, good manners can help foster positive communication, reduce misunderstandings, and create a more pleasant and cooperative environment for everyone," says Akanji.

Knowing and having rules of etiquette as a guide helps people navigate social situations with confidence and grace, whether they’re in a professional setting, at a family gathering, or having a casual meet-up with friends.
#7

Don’t Make This Mistake While Having Your Christmas Lunch!

Don’t Make This Mistake While Having Your Christmas Lunch!

#8

Egg And Soldiers Etiquette

Egg And Soldiers Etiquette

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, but what the hell is a soldier and is he going to mind if I dunk him?

#9

Down Girl!

Down Girl!

xterminal avatar
Robert Beveridge
Robert Beveridge
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not sure I have ever, in my fifty-five years on this planet, noticed the direction my tines were facing.

We were also curious to know if experts think people in today’s society are generally well-mannered. Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of room for improvement. Akanji says, “It varies depending on the context and community. However, one can strongly argue that there are certain areas in society, where good manners are no longer being upheld nor valued, and decorum seems to definitely be on the decline.”

Parker agrees that there are things to work on concerning this subject. "Etiquette continues to be an obscured, unwanted topic for most. Otherwise, we will be learning etiquette in school. Back in the day, etiquette was reserved only for the aristocracy and wealthy families. It was about exclusion!

Today, we have so many etiquette schools and so much information about etiquette that we hardly have an excuse to be ill-mannered. However, good manners start at home and need to be reinforced on a daily basis," says Parker.

#10

People Can Get Very Fussy About At Which Angle This Should Be And In Different Countries It Can Be At Slightly Different Angles, But All Waiters Are Really Looking For Is The Cutlery Going Together To Signal You Are Finished

People Can Get Very Fussy About At Which Angle This Should Be And In Different Countries It Can Be At Slightly Different Angles, But All Waiters Are Really Looking For Is The Cutlery Going Together To Signal You Are Finished

#11

Bombastic Side Eye

Bombastic Side Eye

phobrek avatar
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This also protects his nuts which people find themselves eager to kick

#12

It’s A Sign Of The Tines!

It’s A Sign Of The Tines!

joseph_mcj avatar
badmotorfinger
badmotorfinger
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What type of triangle? Acute, obtuse, right, isosceles, equilateral...

The biggest culprit of this is taking communication to the digital environment, where people in the anonymity of the internet can be rude and lack empathy. However, there’s still hope, as many people still value and practice good manners. 

“As etiquette consultants, we are seeing growing movement/ traction towards people wanting to promote kindness, inclusivity, and mindfulness, which only suggests a growing awareness of the importance of respectful interactions and etiquette in general,” Akanji tells us.

#13

Some People In The Etiquette World Think That Grape Scissors Are Uncommon, But If You Are Presented With Them It Is Good To Know How To Use Them

Some People In The Etiquette World Think That Grape Scissors Are Uncommon, But If You Are Presented With Them It Is Good To Know How To Use Them

#14

A Damaged Rim Is An Awful Sight, Especially If You Are Given One As A Guest!

A Damaged Rim Is An Awful Sight, Especially If You Are Given One As A Guest!

thqidwai avatar
UnpopularPanda
UnpopularPanda
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Men are used to this one, elsewhere. We have to knock the drop off so it doesn't mess up while 'putting away'.

#15

Always Push Your Bottom Back As Much As You Can Bear!

Always Push Your Bottom Back As Much As You Can Bear!

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"WE don't sit with OUR back touching the back of the chair when WE eat." What a wanker.

The experts from the School of Etiquette generally remain hopeful. “Overall, while there is much room for improvement, there remains a strong foundation of good manners in pockets of society. It’s our hope that this foundation will only encourage more people to get together and build on that foundation so that we see positive changes and long-lasting growth in society.”

#16

My Mid-Morning Snack Routine

My Mid-Morning Snack Routine

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone. Anyone. If a person from this site EVER sees me eating a pear like this in public I hereby give you permission to shoot me.

#17

Lots Of People Have Been Asking Me Where To Put The Sauce When Enjoying A Nice Bit Of Rump!

Lots Of People Have Been Asking Me Where To Put The Sauce When Enjoying A Nice Bit Of Rump!

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"While enjoying a nice bit of rump"? I am DYING here!!!!!!!! It will be months before I can order a steak without laughing.

#18

It Is In Fact Improper To Use Sweetcorn Skewers To Hold The Vegetable In Front Of You And Knaw!

It Is In Fact Improper To Use Sweetcorn Skewers To Hold The Vegetable In Front Of You And Knaw!

Akanji kindly shared some additional key etiquette guidelines that everyone should know and practice, starting with basic politeness. “Simple words like "please," "thank you," and "excuse me" go a long way in everyday interactions,” she notes.
#19

Got A Sweet Tooth? Follow This Tip To Avoid Any Nasty *detritus* In An Otherwise Elegant Restaurant

Got A Sweet Tooth? Follow This Tip To Avoid Any Nasty *detritus* In An Otherwise Elegant Restaurant

#20

Remember To Unwrap The Tip Before Devouring

Remember To Unwrap The Tip Before Devouring

phobrek avatar
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Remember To Unwrap The Tip Before Devouring THATSWHATHESAID

#21

I Hate It When I Get Glaze On My Fingers!

I Hate It When I Get Glaze On My Fingers!

clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you spread butter or cut your soldiers etc if you don't use a knife on bread?

Respecting people’s personal space is also important. “Be mindful of personal boundaries and avoid invading other people’s personal space without permission,” says Akanji. And when someone is speaking to you, try to listen, avoid interrupting, and show that you value their input. 
#22

Do You Know The Difference Between A Hole And A Grinder?

Do You Know The Difference Between A Hole And A Grinder?

#23

In The Etiquette World This Tip Really Does Take The Biscuit

In The Etiquette World This Tip Really Does Take The Biscuit

#24

Definitely Don’t Fold It Into A Swan (Common!)

Definitely Don’t Fold It Into A Swan (Common!)

Other recommendations include:

Respect others in digital communication. Avoid using all caps (which can be interpreted as shouting), respond promptly to messages, and refrain from oversharing personal information in public forums.

Punctuality: Being on time shows respect for others’ time and commitments.

Gratitude: Express appreciation for others’ efforts and kindness, whether through verbal acknowledgment or our personal favorite: a thank you note.

Dining Manners/Skills: Follow basic dining etiquette, such as chewing with your mouth closed, not speaking with a full mouth, and using utensils properly.
#25

These Puns Are Getting Out Of Control

These Puns Are Getting Out Of Control

#26

No One Likes A Heavy Squirter

No One Likes A Heavy Squirter

phobrek avatar
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No One Likes A Heavy Squirter THATSWHATSHESAID ok I'll stop

#27

Don’t Make This 'Common' Mistake!

Don’t Make This 'Common' Mistake!

“In addition to traditional etiquette, it’s important to recognize the evolving nature of social norms and practices,” says Akanji. “Cultural sensitivity and inclusivity are paramount in today’s globalized society, and that’s why we at The School of Etiquette feel that understanding and respecting cultural differences can enhance our interactions and build stronger, more harmonious communities. 

By combining timeless principles of etiquette with an awareness of contemporary issues, we can navigate our social and professional lives with greater ease and empathy.”
#28

De-Gloving Is Great Etiquette

De-Gloving Is Great Etiquette

#29

Muscles > Mussels

Muscles > Mussels

moiradrake avatar
LonelyLittleLeafSheep
LonelyLittleLeafSheep
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or I can just put the empty shell off to the side and continue to use the fork. Seriously, who makes this garbage up?

#30

If Only I Could

If Only I Could

janetbest avatar
3 Otters 🦦
3 Otters 🦦
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or preferably go somewhere that makes real burgers instead of whatever that is.

#31

How To Eat An Unpitted Oliver. Spear It In, Finger It Out

How To Eat An Unpitted Oliver. Spear It In, Finger It Out

#32

Do Remember To Go In With Your Dominant

How to east it more lady than the tramp

Don't use the spoon. Do remember to go in with your dominant.

#33

Don’t (Or Do) Fork It Up!

Don’t (Or Do) Fork It Up!

kirstenholmes1234 avatar
Kirsten Holmes
Kirsten Holmes
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If your omelette looks like that you need to go to a better restaurant.

#34

Where Can You Put Your Bag When Sitting At A Table

Where Can You Put Your Bag When Sitting At A Table

#35

And Don’t Dare Turn The Fork Over In Your Non-Dominant!

And Don’t Dare Turn The Fork Over In Your Non-Dominant!

#36

You Can Spear(S) Your Peas More Elegantly By Using Your Nearest Sticky Foodstuff As A Glue With Your Tines

You Can Spear(S) Your Peas More Elegantly By Using Your Nearest Sticky Foodstuff As A Glue With Your Tines

#37

One Of The Most Difficult Dining Situations There Is, You Definitely Shouldn’t Swallow So This Is The Most Discrete Way To Dispose Of Any Gristle

One Of The Most Difficult Dining Situations There Is, You Definitely Shouldn’t Swallow So This Is The Most Discrete Way To Dispose Of Any Gristle

tjh1855 avatar
tjh1855
tjh1855
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ick. Chewed food into a bare hand!? Into the napkin and then on the plate.

#38

Discretion Is Great Etiquette

Discretion Is Great Etiquette

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I am in a situation where I need to blow my nose, I am most definitely not out in public.

#39

In Those Seminal Words Of ‘Fatboy Slim’

In Those Seminal Words Of ‘Fatboy Slim’

janetbest avatar
3 Otters 🦦
3 Otters 🦦
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, sometimes I just can’t remember what I wanted. 🤦🏻‍♀️😂😆🤣

#40

69: Common 6-12: Luxury

69: Common 6-12: Luxury

#41

Althought No One Wants Sticky Fingers

Althought No One Wants Sticky Fingers

#42

While Others Should Never Pressurise You To Drink, And You Should Call It Out When It Happens

While Others Should Never Pressurise You To Drink, And You Should Call It Out When It Happens

bobbiallison75 avatar
A. HAM
A. HAM
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just stupid. If you don’t drink alcohol, who cares? It’s not anybody’s business but your own.

#43

Squirters, Look Out For This Sign From Fellow Diners

Squirters, Look Out For This Sign From Fellow Diners

#44

Best Not To Drop The Soap!

Best Not To Drop The Soap!

