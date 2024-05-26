A 34-year-old etiquette expert is one of the young representatives who are popularizing and modernizing the subject. His bite-size videos on TikTok and witty and approachable style of teaching manners help the young generation avoid feeling uncomfortable in situations where they don’t know if they’re doing the right thing.

Etiquette consultant Antoinette Akanji from the School of Etiquette tells Bored Panda that etiquette is as relevant as it’s ever been. “We would go as far as saying that it’s needed more in today’s society than ever. Our world is increasingly interconnected, and the way we interact with other people has a profound impact on both our personal and professional relationships,” explains Akanji.

Meanwhile, Maryanne Parker, etiquette expert and founder of Manor of Manners, refers to this discipline as the sharpest of soft skills. "We use etiquette in our everyday lives, in any social or business situation. Etiquette is definitely a timeless practice that opens many doors. The purpose is to make everyone feel valued, respected, and at ease," she says.

