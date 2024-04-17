Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette
News, Travel

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

Open list comments 21
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

21

ADVERTISEMENT

Long flights and seatback TV screens are a match made in heaven. While some passengers use in-flight entertainment to soothe their nerves or pass the time, others prefer to monitor the plane’s route on the map, anxiously counting the minutes until they reach their destinations. 

Recently, a Delta passenger decided that not everyone should have the privilege of enjoying their small seatback screen.

Highlights
  • A Delta passenger's TV screen was covered by another person's jacket on a 4-hour flight.
  • The jacket belonged to a "very old woman" who was assisted onboard.
  • Passengers hesitated to complain due to the jacket owner's age, causing debate on flight etiquette.

Taking to Reddit, user u/WheatlyWoodson shared a photo of a flier‘s fur-lined jacket covering someone else’s entire touchscreen. “Ready to get triggered?” they wrote on Friday (April 12).

The Redditor provided more information about the unpleasant experience, saying the jacket belonged to a “veeery old woman” who was “wheelchair’d onto the plane.”

A Delta passenger had their TV screen covered by another flyer’s jacket during a 4-hour flight

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

Image credits: r/delta

“She was with a family member (probably a son), and it took two airport employees to carry her into the middle seat. I actually had to leave my row to give them space to maneuver.

“Then, her family member proceeded to make it more comfortable for her by putting her gigantic jacket over the seat, resulting in what you saw here.”

As u/WheatlyWoodson explained, their seat companion didn’t complain about the situation despite it occurring during a 4-hour flight.

The Reddit user added: “I do wish the FA had said something because this is a situation where no one is going to say anything to a very old lady. But I also feel bad for the middle pax for being in an awkward situation.”

“Most people don’t actually confront people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Redditor who snapped the photo said nobody dared to complain, as the jacket belonged to an elderly woman

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

Image credits: Pexels/ Daniel Shapiro

People quickly took to the comments to express their opinions on the matter, sharing how they would’ve responded to the uncomfortable situation.

“Yeah, maybe I’m just an a**hole, but old lady or not, I don’t discriminate against speaking up,” someone wrote.

Another Redditor agreed with this view, saying that, as long as people keep a polite tone, there’s nothing wrong about asking for what they deserve. “Why should it be wrong to ask nicely?” they wrote.

Others would’ve simply taken matters into their own hands. “I’d have just moved it,” a separate individual commented. 

“Toss it over their head and access my IFE,” someone else suggested.

“Old lady or not, I don’t discriminate against speaking up,” someone wrote in response

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

Image credits: Pexels/ Daniel Frese

A flight attendant shared how she reacts when faced with a similar situation. “I will say something and ask the passenger to move their jacket, even offer to put it in the overhead bin for them. A lot of people don’t like confrontation especially if she is elderly but I have no problem doing it for them,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a[n] FA, please tell me,” an additional Redditor chimed in. “A lot of the time, they don’t realize it’s covering the monitor. People go through life in their own bubble. Let me help them realize they’re not the only ones on the planet.”

People shared how they would’ve reacted to the awkward situation

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s Flying Faux Pas Sparks Heated Debate About Flight Etiquette

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

21
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

21

Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Marina Urman
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read more »
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Ugnė Lazauskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Travel Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is bizarre. OP asked "Ready to get triggered". There is nothing triggering about a jacket on a seat that would probably have been moved if the OP got out of their own victim mentality and just asked politely. Drama queen.

Vote comment up
27
27points
Vote comment down
reply
kathrinpukowsky avatar
Kathrin Pukowsky
Kathrin Pukowsky
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like: "Sorry ma'am, your coat is covering my screen, let me ask the FA to put it in the overhead bin for you". Don't even need to touch the thing.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Communication is key. Even though it is ridiculous that the person in the front seat does not realize what she is doing (forgot to pack brains?), there are several options to solve this easy and quick, with or without assistance of the FA. Even a timid person can solve this, rather than displaying itself as a click-/ragebait victim on SM

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The person in the front seat is a very elderly disabled person. OP says she was carried into her seat and made comfortable by her son and two flight attendants. She didn't put the jacket there and probably doesn't even realise.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Most people don’t actually confront people.” This is true and also why being on a plane is awesome! You don't have to confront anyone, you just ask the flight attendant and they will take care of it for you. It's wonderful!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is bizarre. OP asked "Ready to get triggered". There is nothing triggering about a jacket on a seat that would probably have been moved if the OP got out of their own victim mentality and just asked politely. Drama queen.

Vote comment up
27
27points
Vote comment down
reply
kathrinpukowsky avatar
Kathrin Pukowsky
Kathrin Pukowsky
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like: "Sorry ma'am, your coat is covering my screen, let me ask the FA to put it in the overhead bin for you". Don't even need to touch the thing.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Communication is key. Even though it is ridiculous that the person in the front seat does not realize what she is doing (forgot to pack brains?), there are several options to solve this easy and quick, with or without assistance of the FA. Even a timid person can solve this, rather than displaying itself as a click-/ragebait victim on SM

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The person in the front seat is a very elderly disabled person. OP says she was carried into her seat and made comfortable by her son and two flight attendants. She didn't put the jacket there and probably doesn't even realise.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
lmm-kuiper avatar
Sanne
Sanne
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Most people don’t actually confront people.” This is true and also why being on a plane is awesome! You don't have to confront anyone, you just ask the flight attendant and they will take care of it for you. It's wonderful!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda