Following flying etiquette is important because it ensures a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone on board. By focusing on little things like respecting each other's personal space and keeping noise levels down, passengers can make a big difference in creating a pleasant atmosphere, which also allows the crew to be more efficient and might even help prevent certain delays. However, common courtesy is not always that common. So in an attempt to facilitate it, we at Bored Panda dug around Reddit and put together a list of rules that frequent flyers believe every traveler should know.

#1 Keep your hair, feet, hands to your effing self.

#2 If your kid kicks my seat one more god dam time I'm going to turn around and tell him Santa's not real.



Control your sh** bags.

#3 Please keep your shoes on. It's gross.

#4 Wash yourself.



Lotsaa1 added:



Deodorant.





#5 Don’t clap when the plane lands. Just don’t.

#6 The middle seat gets both armrests.

#7 This one is pretty general, but from experience I guess it still needs saying: If a person has headphones on, earbuds in, whatever, don't try to make small talk. It's nothing personal, but some people have really long days at airports (Can't tell you how many red-eyes I've caught after waiting standby all day) and just don't want to talk.



Follow-up, for the flip side of this instance: If you're listening to music, be reasonable about the volume. The people around you shouldn't be able to hear your tunes.

#8 For the love of god, if everyone could learn that people should get out of their seat by alternating rows, de-boarding would be so much easier.

#9 If you forgot headphones, you are not entitled to playing your movie out loud during an overnight flight while I am trying to sleep. I hated that seat neighbor, I was going insane.

#10 Do not eat egg salad. We aren’t able to crack windows. I’m begging.

#11 Have your boarding pass on hand before you approach the gate.

#12 If you are sitting in the aisle seat, don't go to sleep and trap your seatmates. People need to pee.

#13 Don't force conversation, but by all means be friendly and talk to the person you're sitting with. Things like destination, job, etc. If they aren't willing to talk don't force it.

#14 No children at the baggage carousel. Space is tight and bags are flying. My bag WILL smack your kid in the skull, and I will not apologize.

#15 I’ve flown over a million miles so hopefully, this helps. Make sure to check behind you before you throw your seat back when reclining.

#16 Before you get on the plane, have what you want for the flight ready so you can stow your bag and get out of the aisle asap.

#17 Don't hog the lavatory - they're becoming more scarce, even as passengers are getting squished in constricted seating.

#18 Minimize your cologne/perfume usage. Believe it or not, not everybody wants to smell a cheap french hooker for a long flight.

#19 Do. Not. Change. Your. Baby's. Diaper. Anywhere. But. The. Bathroom.



Seems like this outta go without saying, but some parents are just honeybadgers and they just don't care.

#20 If you fidget and frequent the bathroom, try to get the outside seat. Talk to the people you sit with. If they say no, their own fault; if not, you're an a** for getting up every few minutes.

#21 Window gets an armrest and a wall, aisle gets and armrest and a little bit of extra leg.

#22 While queueing at security, take your belt, keys, change etc. and place them in the front pocket of your carry-on. You'll sail through the scanners and can reload your pockets when you get to a quiet spot

#23 ONLY people in the bulkhead should put both of their bags in the overhead bins.

#24 Don’t be a douchebag and assume everyone who’s the same race as the majority in that country is from that country. (My mother tried talking to a guy in Japanese, and he was like “dafaq? I’m from Canada “)

#25 When they start the boarding process, you don't have to stand up and queue. It usually takes a long time and you have a seat assigned to you anyway, so relax a bit more before your flight.

#26 Just be mindful. Do what your parents taught you. Say please and thank you.

#27 Be respectful of the person sitting next to you. Don't yell at the lady with the screaming baby, I promise you she wants it to shut up too.

#28 Plane isn't leaving without you, stop trying to force your way through. Though at the same time when you get to your seat park your stuff and sit down, you can have your conversations when you aren't blocking the corridor.

#29 If you're sick, wear a mask. - It may not be 100% helpful, but it does 2 things: 1) prevents you from sneezing and coughing on anyone/thing. 2) It lets everyone around you know that you're making a very serious attempt to prevent your germs from getting spread and that means you at least have some basic common courtesy.

#30 American here. Please, for the love of all that is holy, learn how to go through airport security! I mean, how long has the TSA required 3 oz liquid items ONLY in a carry on? The amount of time wasted waiting on people who somehow in 2015 STILL don't understand how to get through the security here is astounding!

#31 Don't swarm the conveyor belt at the baggage claim area. Is the belt moving so fast that you can't walk over and grab your bag when you see it instead of blocking everyone's view of the belt?

#32 You're taking an international flight and will likely have your own tv screen behind the headrest in front of you. It's not necessary to stab at the screen to make selections. Respect that someone is sitting in that seat in front of you.

#33 Buy two seats if you need it.

#34 Former flight attendant here:



Don’t bring your massive bag of leftovers and then throw it away in the plane, we have very limited space for trash on board while in flight.



Don’t come into the galley in the middle of the flight to make conversation. We’re interacting with hundreds of you at a time and we’d like to relax for a few minutes and not interact with other humans. Please let us decompress.



When we tell you you can’t do something, must have your seat up for takeoff/landing it’s not because we are thirsty for power and authority, it’s the FAA. If I don’t tell you to do that or you don’t comply I could lose my job. Don’t shoot the messenger, be a sport and just play along.



Your flight attendant is there for your safety, not pleasure, so don’t be rude. We are trying our best.

#35 Make sure that your carry-on can EASILY fit in the overhead. Don't be the guy who delays everybody boarding behind you by trying to squeeze a steamer trunk into the overhead bin.

#36 If you have a backpack it’s best under the seat in front of you to save room in the overhead.

#37 Do not be that friend who calls from the airport on the worst day of snow asking for a ride home.

#38 If the rest of the cabin has gone into "night mode" (subdued lighting, sleeping passengers, and closed windows) close your window. Don't be the one guy who has to see the sun and have a blazing beam of light spread out over seven other passengers.

#39 There will be bumpy moments... Sometimes they can get fairly drastic. This is normal, especially during take off and landing.



If the stewards aren't worried, you have no need to worry.



Enjoy your flight!

#40 Do what the flight attendants say.

#41 If you or a traveling companion is elderly or handicapped, you can skip all the lines and get shuttled through the airport. Just request wheelchair or medical assistance. Your whole party can come with, skipping lines and all. Lines and walking are for young healthy people.

#42 When you got to stand up, don't latch onto the seat in front of you and use it for leverage. I am sleeping in that seat and you are waking me up. Just use your legs. I believe in you and your abilities.

#43 I asked a flight attendant as I was exiting the plane once what the etiquette on asking for a full can of soda is. She responded by saying "Just ask if you can have a full can if there are enough extra after everyone has had one."



I enjoy talking to flight attendants and asking them questions.

#44 Don’t sit in someone else’s seats?