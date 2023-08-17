“It is always good to be politeness.” – Toby Turner, a.k.a. Tobuscus.

While it might sound weird—mostly because Toby was trying to rhyme with “Mortal Kombat. Test your mightness”—he does make a good point. It is always good to be polite(ness).

Being polite, well-mannered and respectful goes a long way, and the importance of proper etiquette cannot be understated. Where can you learn more about proper etiquette, I hear you saying, random internet person? Keep scrolling…

More Info: Katarina-Etiquette & Elegance | TikTok | YouTube | Instagram

Door Etiquette

Makes a whole lotta sense

Princess Diana's Trick

Maybe wear something else?

Dining Etiquette

Pastry Etiquette

Lemon Etiquette

Meet Katarina, an etiquette instructor and a lover of all things elegance. Her online presence is essentially dedicated to educating the lovely folks on the internet about the proper way to conduct oneself in public.

Now, there is a stereotypical belief that etiquette is something by and for the kind of high-brow, snobby society that is ultra-posh, drinks wine and says hmm, quite all the time. Though funny, the truth, however, is that etiquette is a form of respect and self-improvement, and it doesn’t matter which layer of society you represent.

“[Etiquette] teaches us how to become the best, most refined versions of ourselves, all while being nice to others and the surroundings,” Katarina defines the term in her blog. And, just like violence begets violence, being nice and respectful to another will beget more of that. If anything, everyone deserves some respect.
Wedding Etiquette

Clutch Etiquette

Airport Etiquette

Don't lean your head over the side- there might be a metal column to smash your head into. Learned this the hard way at age 12

Tea Etiquette

In short don't drink the tea

Cutlery Etiquette

It does not need to be at the 5 o'clock position.

Katarina’s TikTok channel contains a good number of videos detailing proper Western etiquette that’s still relevant today. Yes, this does include the classics like how to hold a glass and how to use one in the first place. But there’s also instructions and reminders about things some folks just tend to forget sometimes.

No doubt, you’ve heard of the “on a bus, let everyone out first before entering” rule. This applies to pretty much any other structural premise, i.e. let folks leave a store or a coffee shop first before entering.

Etiquette also deals with what some would call social norms or even common sense, like not stealing the thunder from someone else’s wedding. In this case, it’s best to avoid announcing personal achievements or celebrations when you’re at someone else’s celebration—just be there for their happiness.

There’s a lot that Katarina also mentions that pertains to dining venue etiquette. It goes without saying that chewing is definitely not a thing to do, but she dives deeper and explains everything from how to properly eat pastries to how to squeeze a lemon to how to let the waiter know you’re done with your meal.
Umbrella Etiquette

Rice Etiquette

Humans: this is a fork makes eating easier Other human: nah use the back, make it harder

Oyster Etiquette

Beach & Pool Etiquette

Dessert Etiquette

The stereotype we mentioned before is often the reason why people think the idea of etiquette is outdated and hence irrelevant. Katarina argues that, just like 50 or even 100 years ago, etiquette is still relevant, and it all ties in with the human concept of respect.

She elaborates that etiquette stretches far beyond how to hold a glass and what to pair with wine. It’s about respecting yourself, your surroundings; it’s how we behave in front of other people, doesn’t matter if we meet them frequently, or once in our lives. It all has an impact and it comes in multiple layers.
Martini Etiquette

Cappuccino Etiquette

Gift Etiquette

Pasta Etiquette

White Wine Etiquette

Be sure to check out more from Katarina on your preferred social medium of choice (TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram). Katarina is also a published author and her Guide to Western Dining Etiquette is available for purchase on her website.

But before you do that, the list goes on, and there’s also a comment section for you to write in, explaining the bits of etiquette that you wish more people were aware of, or maybe share a story of how lack of etiquette has led to some dire consequences.
Menu Etiquette

Champagne Etiquette

Salt And Pepper Etiquette

Sunglasses Etiquette

Saucer Etiquette

Shoe Etiquette

Social Etiquette

If a tissue is not available? I was taught to turn away and cough into my elbow

Hotel Etiquette

Hell nah, I'll take all the free things they left for me

Pizza Etiquette

If I am handed pizza with pineapple on it, I will be performing some sort of surgery to remove said pineapple

Tiramisu Etiquette

No, this way you spill if anywhere

