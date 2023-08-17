Katarina’s TikTok channel contains a good number of videos detailing proper Western etiquette that’s still relevant today. Yes, this does include the classics like how to hold a glass and how to use one in the first place. But there’s also instructions and reminders about things some folks just tend to forget sometimes.

No doubt, you’ve heard of the “on a bus, let everyone out first before entering” rule. This applies to pretty much any other structural premise, i.e. let folks leave a store or a coffee shop first before entering.

Etiquette also deals with what some would call social norms or even common sense, like not stealing the thunder from someone else’s wedding. In this case, it’s best to avoid announcing personal achievements or celebrations when you’re at someone else’s celebration—just be there for their happiness.

There’s a lot that Katarina also mentions that pertains to dining venue etiquette. It goes without saying that chewing is definitely not a thing to do, but she dives deeper and explains everything from how to properly eat pastries to how to squeeze a lemon to how to let the waiter know you’re done with your meal.