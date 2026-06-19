#1 On the morning of my mother's funeral, I didn't want to get out of bed. I didn't want to socialize or thank people for coming. As I lay there, I felt the bed compress as if someone sat on it. I swear she was telling me one last time to get the f**k up before I'm late.

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#2 I've shared this story before and this still creeps me the hell out.



Growing up, there was this girl who always freaked the f**k out of the other neighborhood kids. For example, she told all the girls that in the forest behind her house there were "d**d, bloody people," in it. All the kids freaked out and told their parents which resulted in all the dads doing a search in the forest, only to find hot pocket wrappers and empty beer bottles. After that, all the neighborhood kids refused to go near her, including me. A few years later, my parents got a divorce. The day that the movers came to my dad's house to get my mom's stuff out, the girl comes out of nowhere. She said that "Matt" didn't like that my parents were getting a divorce.



My dad ended up telling me that Matt was her imaginary friend that was often too physical. Even though I stopped being friends with her, her parents were still friends with my dad. Her parents told my dad that Matt could control the lights, even making the power go out one time. Matt also knocked on doors at night, but if he was ignored, the banging on the doors would start.



Two years after my parents divorce, my dad decided that he would invite that whole family over to catch up. I was begging my dad not to but he said it would be nice. So when they came over, my dad said to show the girl my bedroom since I got a new TV. I show her to my room and she is acting normal and complimenting my room. I was still creeped out because she just sat on the floor while I tried to put a movie into my DVD player. And I s**t you not, but out of nowhere, mid conversation, in the most deadpan voice, she said, "Matt's here." At that exact moment, the lights flickered and I f*****g ran out of my room crying. Her parents ran into my room and dragged their daughter out and went home. I refused to sleep in my bedroom for weeks.



I haven't heard much from that family ever since then. I heard that Matt still controlled the lights but I don't know if he is still around. Even to this day, when the lights flicker or a bulb breaks, I still freak out.

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#3 My dad is one of those completely serious types. I have hardly ever heard him laugh or crack a joke, so you pretty much take what he says seriously.



Anyway, we were watching some random TV show, UFO Files or Ancient Aliens, and I asked him if he believed in UFOs/aliens. He proceeds to tell me a story I had never heard him tell before.



Apparently, when he was a teenager, he and my great grandmother were on their back porch one evening (very rural southern Mississippi in '70s) and noticed a huge object hovering over the woodline a few hundred yards from the house. Then suddenly it ascended vertically at an impossible speed. He said he couldn't explain what it was and hasn't seen anything like that since.

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#4 I have sleep paralysis and i woke up one night not being able to move and the grudge girl was a foot away from the left side of my face. With huge eyes and blood running down her face. I woke up in the morning with a puddle of p**s, I p**sed myself i was so scared.

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#5 My brother was diagnosed with cancer when he was 3. A few days after his diagnoses, I was sitting out in the living room with my parents, and he walked out of his room. He said that a man named Tony was floating in the corner of his room, eating peppers, and telling him that he was OK, and he was watching over him. Tony was my dad's grandfather, who died before we were born. And he loved eating peppers. It was really strange, as my dad never really talked about him, especially nothing detailed like eating peppers. My parents freaked out a bit.

#6 This is a popular story passed on in our school.



A student just finished training (a sport I forgot) in the 9th floor of our Sports Center building.



She rode the elevator alone, and pressed the Ground floor button.



The elevator went down as expected, but stopped at the 8th floor and opened. She checked the floor but no one was there.



It also opened at the 7th, 6th and eventually all succeeding floors. She checked after every floor but no one was there.



The elevator opened again at the 2nd floor. She peeked outside, still empty.



She then pressed the close button.



It won't close.



Instead, flashing at the top of the floor number was a word.



It said,



*OVERLOAD*



She got out of the elevator as fast as she can.

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#7 Broke into an abandoned supermarket when I was 14. Not sure what I was expecting to find.



I was at the 2nd level of the 2-level building observing this wide open expanse-inside-a-building that had at one point been full of normal families shopping and employees working but which had now been forgotten.



I was thinking how odd it was that I was the only one who had likely been inside for several years. I heard rats rustling off in the distance. I had entered from a large ventilation duct from behind the building. I sat there still looking downward and considering whether to venture down and further into the store (and how I would get back out if I did).



I sat for a while considering but suddenly I heard a loud noise from the front of the store. I thought perhaps the owner was entering to survey or something. S**t, good thing I had stayed put high and out of view.



Two younger men entered moving suspiciously. They obviously were not the owners. It seemed like they were looking to loot anything that had been forgotten. They flashed flashlights around and then as they shined them to the right around the corner from the main entrance where they entered (the direction of the rats I heard rustling about) the light uncovered a man standing facing them about 5 yards from them.



This happened so fast but I will always remember it in detail, it is burned into my memory. The man jerked his head around to look at them. His face was leathery and he had brown hair. His hands were dirty with something. He yelled at them "you 3 are DEAD!" In the most terrifying voice I've ever heard. They ran, he chased, and I got out as fast as I could. Only later did it occur to me that I was the third one and he had been staring at me the entire time.

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#8 My friend's father passed away unexpectedly. The night before the burial his family wondered if they should hire a locksmith to open the safe in his closet, as they knew he had some personal effects that he might want to be buried with. They ultimately decided not to.



The next morning when they got to the funeral home the mortician commented that something tripped the alarm the night before, but there was no signs of entry or any people around. When they went into the parlor to see him, both my friend and his mom immediately saw a red leather portfolio tucked in the arms of the deceased. They knew that was where he kept his special items, family pictures, love letters she had sent him when he was in Vietnam, baby pictures, etc. They also knew he kept it locked in the safe in his bedroom. The safe they knew was closed and locked the night before. The safe that was in the room where my friend's mom slept that night and wasn't disturbed. The safe that was wide open when they got home later that day. It wasn't broken into, someone who knew the combination had opened it and as far as they knew the only person who knew the combination was the deceased.



It freaked everyone out but ultimately they were fine because it meant he wanted to be buried with those memories.

#9 I grew up on the west coast of Ireland, in County Galway. One night when I was around 16 years of age I woke up in the middle of a f****n' gale with rain pelting the windows and wind whistling through the cracks.



Now on this night there was only meself and the mother and the sisters inside in the house as the father was away minding the cattle due to it being calving season. Normally I'd be helping him out, pulling calves out of cow's and the like, but not so on this night.



We had these spotlights to illuminate the outside of the house and one of these spotlights shone directly up into my window and even with the curtains closed it would lighten up the room. The shadows of branches and long blades of grasses would project onto the ceiling and the gale being what it was caused a frantic wildness to characterize this night's shadow play.



I watched the shadows on the ceiling and listened to the wind roar outside for a short while. In fairness though I was busting for a p**s so I sat up to take off me blanket and looked over at the door.



Well f**k. My view of the door was such that I couldn't from my bed see into the hallway unless the door was wholly ajar. The door was only slightly cracked.



But it was open enough to allow the width of a human arm. And there extending into the room was just that.



The arm was pale white and judging by the shape of the hand on the end of it appeared to be female. It had a classic shroud-like sleeve ending a few inches before the wrist. It waved palm side down for about five seconds and then retracted.



Now the gale and the lights and shadows and all that was bearable. Even the arm and hand would've been grand enough, I could've pegged it down to that sleep paralysis craic. But Jesus Christ the way that arm retracted back into the hallway. And the way the door handle moved downwards as the arm retracted and the way the f****n' door slammed after it.



I couldn't f****n' breath. The way the door closed made me sweat like a blind lesbian in a fish market. I began to roar and shout and managed to get me bedside lamp on and covers off and began running around the room, opening the door of the hallway into nothingness, not a soul awake in the f****n' house besides myself and the ghost. I ran at 16 years of age into the mother's room roaring me a**e off about ghosts and she woke up and blearily told me to 'shut the f**k up you'll wake yer sisters'.



Well I calmed the f**k down and slept on the floor in the mother's room that night.



Now that house had been built by my parents. No-one had died in it, nothing else even slightly paranormal happened in that house before or since.



A few weeks later though I was talking to the neighbor, an old alcoholic bachelor who had lived in the area his entire life. I told him about the ghost and his wiry smile got wider and he laughed.



'Well sure isn't that bit of land yer folks built that house on called 'Cnóc na Sí' by the old people of the village. And sure in Irish doesn't that mean 'Hill of the Faeries'.

#10 I accidentally dug up a voodoo Santeria bottle in a park by a tree. It had a pin doll, note, picture and a bloody looking liquid in it.

#11 So my granddad used to tell us this story because my brothers and I found it fascinating. I'll probably butcher a minor detail or two, but I'm pretty certain on a lot of it. I'll point out where I could be wrong.



So my granddad and his family grew up in rural southern Ireland, so there fields, moors and rivers galore, and family all lived pretty near each other. There was a old tale that existed in the area that went something along the lines of "If you hear music coming from seemingly nowhere, leave. Someone is in danger."



So my granddad and his brother Nicky were out on the moors, when all of a sudden they both hear music, and they do not know where it was coming from. Naturally, following the tale, they left, and returned home. When they got back though, they found that their cousin (^^I ^^think? ) was missing.



Several days had passed, and there had been no trace of her, it was like she vanished. But one night, in a storm, she was suddenly at the door. Soaking wet, but seemingly unharmed. When people asked her where she was, she would only ever reply "I was listening to the music."



This is all she would respond with when asked about the whole situation, even up until the day she died. My granddad unfortunately passed away in December of 2013 to cancer, but his brother Nicky is still around, still living in Ireland, and he swears it to be true.



You hear all the time about "my cousin's aunt's brother who is twice removed" having something happen to them, but something about having it happen to someone very close to you, and then other people backing it up seems to really hit home.

#12 One summer when I was 13 or so sometime late at night, my mom and I were sitting in the living room talking. For some reason we looked out the window and saw two people walking past our house. They were about 7ft tall and wearing silver parkas. It was hot and humid outside. As they past our house the pipes in the chimney started shaking violently and didn't stop until the people were out of sight. There weren't any pipes in our chimney. It was eerie.

#13 I'm a little late to the party but I have a pretty creepy story that my mother told me happened recently.



My mom is a real estate agent in a very rural area. She often goes to old foreclosed farm houses that she is selling and tries to get good interior shots to post online.



There was one house that was in pretty bad shape because it had been left empty all winter and was a pretty old house. Anyway, mom starts taking pictures.



My mom isn't one to get scared easily by old houses. She really enjoys going to old houses alone and exploring. So she wasn't jumpy or expecting anything bad. She does this stuff all the time. She's taking pictures of the rooms and every thing is going great until she gets to this one room halfway down the hall. Her camera flashes, but no picture is showing up. She tries several more times, illuminating the room with flash, but still getting no image. She assumes her camera is broken, but continues down the hallway to explore the house herself.



She gets to a bathroom at the back of the house and sees that the water in the toilet is frozen (not winterized, tsk tsk) and laughs. Not thinking, she pulls out her camera and takes a picture. IT WORKS! She's pretty pumped because now that means she can go back to the room and finally get that picture.



When she goes back to take a picture of the room the same thing happens. Flash, but no picture. Then things get weird.



She hears a mutter/whisper sound from right behind her. Like someone was right over her shoulder. It was unintelligible rambling, but she said it sounded urgent and agitated. She spun around and no one was there. That's when she felt the icy pit in her stomach and realized she needed to get out of there right now.



She ran outside and searched the perimeter of the house. She thought maybe someone was outside talking and the acoustics made them sounded closer than they were. No one was there. The house was surrounded by a least a square mile of open field. No one was around.



She decided to leave without her pictures.

#14 My mom told me this story of a large colonial house that we moved in when i was about 4 and i had an imaginary friend named Jenny.



Apparently my mom always had a weird feeling about the house and one day out of the blue i told her that i had been playing with a little girl named Jenny. She thought that it was just a phase. I told her Jenny wanted me to let the cat in to the basement so she can play with it. she let me and my cat never came back. that creeped her out.

Then a few days later i told her Jenny wanted me to come to the basement to play with her. She told me no and to go to bed. I did and when i woke up i had deep scratches on my back and legs. My mom sent me to my grandparents and proceeded to look up stuff on the house. she found an old picture of the house and who used to live there ( the house was built in like the late 1800's) and asked me if Jenny was in the picture.

She said there was like 7 little girls in the picture and she knew who was Jenny but i wouldn't have. I guess i pointed to Jenny without hesitation. She was scared because she had also learned that Jenny went in to the basement and was never found after that day so that family moved. After that incident with the picture we moved out of that house, i guess that was way too much for my mom. I was 18 when she told me that. I still think about it and think how scary that story is.

#15 I've posted this before and it didn't get much attention. I may be a little late to this party, too, but here it is.



Edit: Sorry for the long read, but I really don't know how to shorten it without taking away from the story.



It was the early '90's. Two of my buddies and I were hanging out in our church parking lot late after church was over one night. It was pitch black save for the single streetlamp in the middle of the parking lot. We were sitting in the back of Don's truck near the light. To my right was the external building that housed the kitchen. The church building, also to my right but a little bit behind me, is attached to the kitchen by an open foyer. Behind both buildings is the multi-acre graveyard, with oldest graves over a century old. Beyond the graveyard is pastureland and woods. To my left running in front of the buildings and parking lot is the main country road with more open pastureland across the road.



We were sitting there shooting s**t, just passing time and having a good time talking about random things under the sun. Suddenly Jim shot a look into the blackness across the road and had a confused look on his face. We asked him what was up, and he said, "You guys didn't hear that?" He claimed he heard a deep growl off the in the distance somewhere in the pasture. So we sat in silence for a minute or so, listening intently. Nothing but the summer breeze through the oak trees could be heard. Don and I shrugged and jokingly accused Jim of making s**t up to scare us. Slowly the conversation resumes and we think nothing more of it.



Out of nowhere, both Don and Jim pop their heads in the direction of the pasture again. Don asked, "Is THAT what you heard?" Jim said yes. I heard nothing and figured they must have gotten together when I wasn't paying attention. They described it as a deep growl with almost a bit of laughter. I just laughed it off myself, telling them to quit messing around. They both looked at each other, though, with a bit of a scared look. Why we didn't leave at that point, I don't know, but young stupid males ain't too bright. Again, we listened for awhile but heard nothing more than a cow mooing in the distance.



Again, we go back to talking, but Don and Jim both keep bring it up with each other, saying maybe it was a coyote or a cow or something. I thought the joke was getting old, so I kept trying to steer the conversation away to other, more important things like video games and women. But then we heard it. We ALL heard it. This deep, gutteral, hellish growling laugh echoed from the graveyard though the foyer between the kitchen and church. Recalling the sound now brings the hair on my neck to attention. We all froze in fear for a few seconds, and without a word we all jumped out of the truck, ran to our respective vehicles, and hightailed it out of there.



I have no idea what it was. Someone playing a prank? Possibly, most likely. A sick coyote with a deep d**n voice? Unlikely, but maybe it was some sort of animal making sounds. A demon? Nah, surely not. But whatever it was, we have no idea what the f**k it actually was because it scared us s**tless.



To this day, we still bring it up occasionally. We call it the "Laughing Growling Thing" because of how it sounded. Curiosity makes me wonder if we would have found out what it was if we had stayed. The deep recesses of my mind tell me I don't want to know.

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#16 I've posted this before on a thread last year.. I apologize for how long it is!



"I'm not sure if I believe in the paranormal. I always try to find some sort of reasonable explanation before freaking myself out. But my new house has had some events happen that are hard to explain. Myself and my 5 other family members moved in a nearly brand new house this past summer in July. The house is only 3 years old and the previous family lived in it for 2 years. Now I'm not sure if this has anything to do with the incidents, but we actually live across the street from a fairly large cemetery. The cemetery is quite new and doesn't really give off any creepy vibes.



The first incident happened about 2 weeks after we all moved in. I was sitting in the living room on the couch reading The Mist while enjoying our new fire place. My sister was in the basement and my parents had gone out grocery shopping. I hear what sounds like a car pulling into our driveway and the garage doors opening. My dog who always comes to the door to greet my parents when they get home comes running out of the bedroom and looks out the front window like she usually does when they get home. I expect them to come in the backdoor any second but I hear nothing. My dog is running back and forth from the front window, to the front door. I finally get up to go and see what's taking them so long and there is no one in the driveway. I figure maybe they are already in the garage so I go and open the garage door and the garage is empty. At this point I'm a little bit freaked out but decide I'm just not used to the house and the noises it makes. My parents get home about 15 minutes later. I mention it to my sister and she tells me that when she was upstairs in the kitchen it sounded like someone had come in the garage yet no one was there again.



The next story involves my Mom. This happened probably a month or so after we moved in. It was the middle of the day in the summer and I was in my room studying for my summer course finals. My Mom was in the kitchen doing dishes. She calls to me from the kitchen and asks if I've just heard anything. I tell her no, I was just sitting in my room quietly. She then tells me that while she doing the dishes she heard a loud male voice, basically right in her ear yell "What are you doing?!" It was so loud that she assumed I must have heard it too. Our house has very high ceilings and everything echos so you can hear noises from across the house. I didn't hear a thing. That story still freaks the both of us out because either the house is haunted, or my Mom is losing her mind.



This next story, and probably the last one I will mention because this post is already getting too long is one that involves me, and has been happening since before Christmas now. I live in a small bedroom on the upper floor of the house. All of the bedrooms have carpet that make a very distinct sound when you walk across them. I usually sleep with ear plugs in because we have a toddler living in the house and I enjoy my sleep. But occasionally when she is away for the evening at my sisters boyfriends house I'll only sleep with one earplug in and lay my other ear on my pillow so I have the freedom to hear when I like.



Starting in the early winter some time before Christmas I am woken up around 4:30 in the morning to what sounds like somebody walking across my carpet at a regular pace. I wake up very easily to sounds so I'm not overly concerned. I immediately assume it is my cat and sit up in bed to see what he is doing. I turn on my cellphone and shine it around my room like a flashlight and I don't see anything. I'm a little scared at this point because I sat up so quickly there was no way my cat could have walked in and out of my room that fast. A few minutes later I hear my cat walking down the hallway and into my room. He was on the other side of the house.



I'm a reasonable person so I try to justify these noises to something to do with my earplug rubbing up on my pillow and making a sound similar to the sound of my carpet. However, the noises have continued on over the months happening every few weeks or so for a couple nights in a row. Whether I have both earplugs in, or no earplugs in. At this point I've only mentioned this happening to my Mom because she believes in paranormal stuff. I'm starting to think that I'm going insane, or beginning to develop schizophrenia or something and am genuinely concerned about the noises I'm hearing at night.



Finally my Mom tells me that my sister who lives in the basement bedroom with her boyfriend has been hearing the same noises at night. Except rather than hearing someone walking across their room, they've described it as someone "crawling" across their floor. When I heard this I didn't sleep for a couple nights. The last time I heard the noise in my room it sounded like there was multiple footsteps running around in my room. I've been sleeping with both earplugs in lately and haven't heard anything for at least a month now."



There's been a few other creepy incidents that have happened as well that aren't really worth mentioning because this post is already so long.



**TL;DR** The house my family and I moved into last summer seems to be haunted. "Ghosts" shouting in my Moms ear, as well as "ghosts" walking and crawling on the carpets at night.

#17 Every so often, maybe once every two or three months, I get creepy, threatening phone calls from a blocked number. I have been getting these calls for over 5 years now.



I usually get them at night, they only ever say one thing before hanging up, and it is always somebody whispering things in a disjointed sort of way. The best way I can describe how it sounds in text is that I get things like "I... am going to... k**l you." "look... out your window." and the one that unnerved me the most "I can see... you. I can see you, I can see you, I can see you."



It has been going on off and on for years now. I have stopped answering blocked/unknown numbers, but whoever it is just leaves their messages as voicemail.



I'm sure that it is just someone pranking me, and I have never felt like it is a real threat, but the strange thing about it is I honestly have no idea who it could be. None of my friends from back when this started are the type to prank call people with creepy threats, let alone keep it going for years.

#18 Robert the doll. He lives in Key West. Pretty much just a creepy a*s doll who sometimes moves and messes with people. He now resides in a museum there but he has been known to move, for instance when there was a flood he was later found in the rafters with his own doll. If you take his picture without asking him permission he sometimes will s***w up your camera.



One couple who took his picture on a disposable camera had the pictures developed. They were all pictures of Robert, none of their other pictures got developed.

#19 **For the love of god how has no one mentioned Candle Cove?**

*The following is an archived forum conversation from four or five years ago. Good luck.*



**Candle Cove**



NetNostalgia Forum - Television (local)





*Skyshale033*



*Subject: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



Does anyone remember this kid's show? It was called Candle Cove and I must have been 6 or 7, I never found reference to it anywhere so I think it was on a local station around 1971 or 1972. I lived in Ironton at the time. I don't remember which station, but I do remember it was on at a weird time, like 4:00 PM.







*mike_painter65*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



it seems really familiar to me.....i grew up outside of ashland and was 9 yrs old in 72. candle cov...wasit about pirates? i remember a pirate marionete at the mouth of a cave talking to a little girl







*Skyshale033*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



YES! Okay I'm not crazy! I remember Pirate Percy. I was always kind of scared of him. He looked like he was built from parts of other dolls, real low-budget. His head was an old porcelain baby doll, looked like an antique that didn't belong on the body. I don't remember what station this was! I don't think it was WTSF though.







*Jaren_2005*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



Sorry to ressurect this old thread but I know exactly what show you mean, Skyshale. I think Candle Cove ran for only a couple months in '71, not '72. I was 12 and I watched it a few times with my brother. It was channel 58, whatever station that was. My mom would let me switch to it after the news- Let me see what I remember.



It took place in Candle cove, and it was about a little girl who imagined herself to be friends with pirates. The pirate ship was called the Laughingstock, and Pirate Percy wasn't a very good pirate because he got scared too easily. And there was calliope music constantly playing. Don't remember the girl's name. Janice or Jade or something. Think it was Janice.







*Skyshale033*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



Thank you Jaren!!! Memories flooded back when you mentioned the Laughingstock and channel 58. I remember the bow of the ship was a wooden smiling face, with the lower jaw submerged. It looked like it was swallowing the sea and it had that awful Ed Wynn voice and laugh. I especially remember how jarring it was when they switched from the wooden/plastic model, to the foam puppet version of the head that talked.







*mike_painter65*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



ha ha i remember now too. :) do you remember this part skyshale: "you have...to go...INSIDE"







*Skyshale033*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*





Ugh mike, I got a chill reading that. Yes I remember. That's what the ship always told Percy when there was a spooky place he had to go in, like a cave or a dark room where the treasure was. And the camera would push in on Laughingstock's face with each pause. YOU HAVE... TO GO... INSIDE. With his two eyes askew and that flopping foam jaw and the fishing line that opened and closed it. Ugh. It just looked so cheap and awful.



You guys remember the villain? He had a face that was just a handlebar mustache above really tall, narrow teeth.







*kevin_hart*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



i honestly, honestly thought the villain was pirate percy- i was about 5 when this show was on. nightmare fuel.







*Jaren_2005*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



That wasn't the villain, the puppet with the mustache. That was the villain's sidekick, Horace Horrible. He had a monocle too, but it was on top of the mustache. I used to think that meant he had only one eye. But yeah, the villain was another marionette. The Skin-Taker. I can't believe what they let us watch back then.







*kevin_hart*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



jesus h. christ, the skin taker. what kind of a kids show were we watching? i seriously could not look at the screen when the skin taker showed up. he just descended out of nowhere on his strings, just a dirty skeleton wearing that brown top hat and cape. and his glass eyes that were too big for his skull. christ almighty.







*Skyshale033*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



Wasn't his top hat and cloak all sewn up crazily? Was that supposed to be children's skin??







*mike_painter65*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



yeah i think so. rememer his mouth didn't open and close, his jaw just slid back and foth. i remember the little girl said "why does your mouth move like that" and the skin-taker didn't look at the girl but at the camera and said "TO GRIND YOUR SKIN"







*Skyshale033*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



I'm so relieved that other people remember this terrible show! I used to have this awful memory, a bad dream I had where the opening jingle ended, the show faded in from black, and all the characters were there, but the camera was just cutting to each of their faces, and they were just screaming, and the puppets and marionettes were flailing spastically, and just all screaming, screaming- The girl was just moaning and crying like she had been through hours of this- I woke up many times from that nightmare- I used to wet the bed when I had







*kevin_hart*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



i don't think that was a dream. i remember that. i remember that was an episode.







*Skyshale033*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



No no no, not possible. There was no plot or anything, I mean literally just standing in place crying and screaming for the whole show.







*kevin_hart*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



maybe i'm manufacturing the memory because you said that, but i swear to god i remember seeing

what you described. they just screamed.







*Jaren 2005*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



Oh God. Yes. The little girl, Janice, I remember seeing her shake. And the Skin-Taker screaming through his gnashing teeth, his jaw careening so wildly I thought it would come off its wire hinges. I turned it off and it was the last time I watched. I ran to tell my brother and we didn't have the courage to turn it back on.







*mike_painter65*



*Subject: Re: Candle Cove local kid's show?*



i visited my mom today at the nursing home. i asked her about when i was littel in the early 70s, when i was 8 or 9 and if she remebered a kid's show, candle cove. she said she was suprised i could remember that and i asked why, and she said "because i used to think it was so strange that you said 'i'm gona go watch candle cove now mom' and then you would tune the tv to static and juts watch d**d air for 30 minutes. you had a big imagination with your little pirate show.".

#20 Well a long time ago, about 7 years now I was in my bed at my barracks and had an unexpected visitor. It was about 11 PM to about 12 am.



I was awoken by a voice indistinct, as in I couldn't make out a coherent word. It was just garbled. I looked up and the sleepy and confused me decided someone was visiting my roommate and decided to bug me. For some reason it's always funny to bother the sleeping guy. I grabbed my blanket and wrapped it around my waist upon realizing I was in my underwear. That's when the light hit the figure speaking to me. It was a woman, I couldn't make out a face. She was medium build and with longer hair, again she spoke. I could not register what she was saying I was falling asleep as she spoke so it was merely the sound of her voice waking me back up. (I was often fatigued after work.)

I glanced once again at the woman. I could not bring myself to attempt to talk someone who was clearly just trying to annoy me. I apologized and told her I was just too tired and to talk to me in the morning. I laid back down and nearly instantly was taken back by slumber.



The next day I realized that my roommate was on vacation and had been for a while. In my sleepy state I had forgotten this.



And my door was deadbolted, even if someone had a key I needed to physically let them in. No clue who/what she/it was or what it wanted. I just know something woke me up and it tried to speak to me.

#21 One time when I was a kid, my friend and I were out adventuring near a big factory in our city, that was surrounded by tons and tons of trees that weren't cared for. My friend wanted to go on the tree grounds to look for lizards and cicadas, and I followed him around. We shuffled through trees and bushes, after a while he said he noticed something inside a gap in a tree, so he picked up a stick to poke at the gap. I was on the other side of the tree. All of a sudden I just heard him yell "super huge spider!" I turned around to face the tree and along came this massive, quick as hell green brownish looking spider the size and morphology just like a facehugger from the Alien movies, that crawled in a spiral downwards the tree.



Having never witnessed anything like that my whole life, I yelped like a little b***h at the sight of it and took off running as fast as I could, my friend right behind me. After a few seconds he said "wait.. let's go back to get a good look at it." But there was no way in hell I'd want to go anywhere near that thing, however after much convincing I agreed go to back but only if we stay the hell away a good distance.



So we found our way back to that tree and that cursed thing is still hanging around there, staying unmoving, not even micro-movements. We tried to get the best look at it as we could while trying to stay at a safe distance. I remember that it had long legs just like the facehugger just minus the tail. One strange thing about it was it had this white and pinkish looking disk of flesh under its body that's wider than the body itself. My friend got a longer stick to poke at the thing and made it move a bit before it move around to the other side of the tree where we can't see it anymore. We would have to get closer to the tree in order to get to the other side of it, and frankly at that point we were both too freaked out to do that so we just booked it out of there. Later on we told our other friends about it and no one believed us.

#22 The Mary Celeste is a pretty creepy one. So basically this ship is found in the middle of the ocean with the entire crew missing, in seaworthy condition, crew's belongings and cargo untouched, and six months worth of food and water still on board. None of the crew were ever heard from again. All around pretty creepy stuff.

#23 Mine is not creepy/scary, but is still unexplainable. When i was about 6, my younger brother and I shared a set of bunkbeds. I slept on top, he on the bottom. These bunkbeds were built by my dad, and didn't have a safety bar to keep you from falling off. But I never fell out, so it wasn't a problem. I believe I was asleep one night, but the only way I can explain it is that I was having an out of body experience. As in, I was watching myself sleep. I fell out of be, still sleeping, and I'm watching myself fall. Something, I still don't know what, caught me mid-fall and lowered me down gently. Although I was watching myself, I still remember the feeling of being caught by something soft and lowered down to the floor. Which wouldn't be weird, it's just a dream, right? Except I woke up on the floor. And not when I fell, but when my alarm for school went off. If I had hit the floor hard, I definitely would've woken up. It was a 6 foot drop and legos littered the floor. I could easily have broken something or at least bruised, but instead I woke up with a couple lego bricks stuck to my face.





I'm still not sure what happened. I thought at the time that God or an angel had caught me. But I don't know.





TLDR: God saved me from impending d***h by legos.

#24 This apparently happened to my dad.



He told me a couple years ago about this one event that freaked him out. It was around 2002 when we had just moved into a new house, my dad was unpacking while my step-mom was at work and I was at school. My little brother was home sick and sleeping in his bedroom.



So my father is unpacking and found his old polaroid camera and starts playing with it, he decides to sneak into my brothers room to get a cute picture of him sleeping (he was about six at this time and really adorable). He opens the door and sees my brother curled up on the ledge right beside the window, his face turned away from my dad and against the glass. My dad is standing by the door and snaps a picture, quietly closing the door.



As the picture develops my brother suddenly comes out of the bathroom at the other end of the hall, crying because he was sick. My father his astonished and knows there was no way for little brother to get from the bedroom to the bathroom in mere seconds and without being seen. He opens the door quickly to check inside and nothing is there.



The clincher is the picture, after getting my brother settled and back to sleep, my dad takes a look at the photograph. What should have been my brother sleeping with his head turned away became a picture of a little boy facing my father, the lower half of his face blurry and red.



My dad doesn't believe in ghosts, but he was pretty freaked. He showed the picture to my step-mother and her sister. They kept it in a box in their bedroom and apparently used it as a nice conversation piece for a few years until we moved out of the house (one of our basement walls collapsed and it was unsafe to live there). It seems to have been lost in the move.



I never had the pleasure of seeing the picture myself, but loads of my family saw it and they all agree it was creepy. We never experienced anything else abnormal in the house.

#25 I used to clean rental (like hotel rooms, kinda) cabins in Grand Teton National Park. We all had our regular sections, but sometimes ended up in other sections. None of the cabins had televisions or telephones. Very spartan.



So 18 year old me walks into a cabin that i had never cleaned before after announcing myself. I walk in and a *stench* assails me, along with sheer terror.



I shrug it off... I'm just being an idiot, I'm sure it's nothing. As I finish cleaning the room (didn't take long, as the people weren't checking out that day, I just did towels, bed, etc) I happened to glance into the mirror hanging in the bedroom...



And I saw myself. And behind me, slightly to my right, *i saw myself* looking all evil.



I noped the f**k outta there and refused to clean that cabin ever again.

#26 This happened to me in December of 2001 when I was 9 going on 10. A little back story, I never had a dad and my mom worked until 6:00pm, keep in mind this was during the winter, no school, and it was in upper Indiana. I had hiked out to the convience store near sunset to get some supplies for the storm since my mom was stuck at work. I walked in and was greeted by one the staff I knew, Dante (no, not hicks, this was a 7-11, not a QuickStop), Dante informed me that there was a blizzard warning and that he would drive me home so I didn't "end up frozen in a ditch". So I bought around $40.00 in supplies (food, batteries, candles, matches, etc.), and payed for them before Dante closed up shop and took me to his car. Dante owned a beater, a battered Honda CSX which often leaked oil and broke down, so I wasn't expecting this to be a flawless ride, but I sure as hell didn't expect what happened. About halfway to my house (its also worth mentioning that Dante lived across the street from my house), the car breaks down, normally this wasnt a problem, but it was snowing like a m**********r and we didn't know what was wrong. Dante decides to walk to the nearest house around 1 mile away while I stay in the locked car to be safe, around twenty minutes later, I feel a strange unsettling feeling. I look out the window and see something very odd in the distance, three glowing light hovering above the ground around 1/2 mile away, one red, one blue, one yellow. I start freaking the f**k out and get on the floorboards for what seemed like hours, but in reality was around 20 minutes before dante returns with another person. While the other person works on the car I stand next to Dante while he protects me, he too sees the lights and becomes quite unsettled and decides to lock both of us in the car so nothing can happen to us. The man eventually gets the car started and Dante thanks him before gunning it out of there in a hurry. To this day, I have absoultly no idea what those lights could have been, it was in the middle of nowhere, no house, no cars, just cornfields all around, it still gives me the creeps over 13 years later.

#27 When my sister was younger, she developed an eating disorder and as a consequence of that (according to her doctor) she took up drinking a lot. We're in Mexico and over there you don't have to be 21 to purchase alcohol (she was 20) so she got pretty wasted easily and fast. One night she was too drunk, and I tried my best to stay up with her as I usually did just to watch her, but I was exhausted and crashed. I don't know how long I had been sleeping when the distinct smell of my deceased grandmother woke me up. I mean this smell was strong, enough to wake me up. When I did, my sister was starting to vomit, but was on her back. So I was able to sit her up and call my parents and stuff, who also commented on the smell.



I hate to think what would've happened if I hadn't woken up :( still can't explain the smell though.

#28 I got really high one night and was craving McDonald's. Everything was dandy, I got to the drive thru safely and ordered exactly what I wanted from when I first imagined this glorious feast from home. I get to the window to pick up my order and then out of the corner of my eye I see this lady coming towards me and starts shouting! I instantly freeze up thinking w*f did I do?! Did I order the last of the chicken nuggets that night?! She proceeds to get closer... Turns out she was yelling at the McDonald's drive thru person. All I hear for 5 mins is "you a c**k sucking b***h...! Ugly a*s saggy titty ho...!" Back and forth. The situation calms down when the worker gives a last BYE B***H and slams her window but I'm still stuck there waiting for my food.

#29 I was about 11 when this happened and it remains one of the scariest things that has ever happened to me.



I grew up in rural Ireland and our house was the last of four houses located on this country lane. I used to get the bus home from school everyday and ordinarily the bus driver would drop me at the top of the lane and I would walk the rest of the mile or so to my house. This day was no different. I jumped off the bus and started making my way down the road towards the house. I was about halfway down the road when I heard a car driving up behind me. I stood in off the road on the grassy verge and the car slowed down to a stop beside me. I didn't recognize the car at all or the man in it and I remember thinking instantly that something wasn't right. This is a rural area, everyone knows everyone and strangers stick out like a sore thumb. The guy rolls down the window and says, "Hi Karen, do you want a lift the rest of the way?" My name is not Karen, so now I know for sure that this guy is up to no good. I tell him that isn't my name and say that I'm grand anyway, I can walk. He just sort of nodded at me and didn't say anything else, so I just started walking on away from the car. I was really nervous at this point. I didn't look behind me but I hadn't heard the car reversing or driving away, so I just assumed he was sitting there watching me walk. After a few more metres, I look behind me and I see that he has gotten out of his car and is walking after me. I took off running up the road. I could hear him running after me and it suddenly occurred to me that my parents probably wouldn't be home from work yet and my brother, who was older than me, was probably still in school, so I would be alone in the house. That's when I started crying.



I finally reached our driveway, ran up and around to the back of the house and burst into the kitchen to find, lo and behold, my brother sitting at the kitchen table, eating toast. He had skived off school for the afternoon. At this point my heart felt like it was going to come through my chest and I was so out of breath from running and crying that I could hardly even explain to him what was wrong except that there was "a man". My brother played one of the national sports in Ireland during his teenage years and grabbed his hurley (an Irish version of a baseball bat, to simplify things). He ran outside with it to find this man at the bottom of our driveway. He went down to confront him, but the man took one look at my brother and the hurley, turned and booked it out of there. We told our parents who reported it to the cops, but nothing ever came of it.



I don't know for sure what that man's intentions were, but I am certain he meant to harm me. I think I narrowly avoided an abduction. It makes me wonder just how many kids come across creeps like that and don't manage to escape. We only ever hear of the big, "newsworthy" abduction stories, but I'm sure kids get stolen on a pretty regular basis. :(



TL;DR When I was a kid some creep chased me home, my brother scared him away with the Irish equivalent of a baseball bat.



*On a totally unrelated note, when I was travelling the US many years later, I spent a night drinking with some friends in some dingy little bar in San Diego. I went to pee and as I was sitting on the toilet, I look down and see an eye looking at me through a mirror that's poking out underneath the partition between my cubicle and the one next to me. I was transfixed for a second before bolting out of there having barely finished my p**s.



TL;DR Some f*****g pervert was watching me p**s in a toilet in San Diego.

#30 Happened to a friend of a friend in Lebanon a few years back.



Him and his cousin were out partying heavily one night; went to all sorts of parties, did all sorts of d***s etc. Completely lost their s**t. Proper wild night; the stuff of legend. He was driving, but somehow magically managed to get the car home and pass out in the wee hours.



He wakes up late morning, still half drunk, naked for some reason and shaking from withdrawal. He heads to the kitchen to make a coffee. As he's doing this he keeps thinking how stupid he was and how he can't remember a f*****g thing towards the end of the night. He calls out to his cousin who yells back telling him he's in the garage.



He strolls over to the garage, coffee in hand and shouts 'where the f**k are you' as he approaches the car. As he gets closer he sees scratches and a missing wing mirror on the passengers side, looks thought the open window and there he is, the headless body of his cousin sat in the passenger seat.



His head was found a few miles away near a lamp post. Don't drink, d**g and drive kids.

#31 I never tell this story because of what I want others to believe about me, and because it truly scares me. In fact, it scares me more than anything else in my life. More than my rational fears, more than any real risk. This is the most terrifying experience of my life.



It was 2008. I was recently married and my wife and I had driven to Vegas from Flagstaff for dinner. After an evening there we were driving back because we had no money for a hotel. I hadn't been drinking, I was of a stable mind. It was late and I was a bit tired but I was young and had some coffee. It after midnight, and lightly snowing. My wife was asleep next to me as I drove, and I was listening to some AM country music. I like drives like that, I just relax and think.



I don't believe in the supernatural. Even when I was a Christian I was never very into the ethereal world, of angels and demons and ghosts. I never felt very "spiritual".



But as I drove along, on this empty road, I though I heard my wife say something. I looked at her, and she was asleep, but I looked through her window and saw something running next to my car.



He was about the height of the truck, maybe a little taller. He ran full speed. He had long dark hair and piercing eyes, and a nose like a muzzle but to a point, like a coyote. He had a beaded shirt, with beads that made a shallow V across his chest. His arms were scrawny and face sunken, and hairy. As he ran, he turned to me and bared his teeth.



I immediately lost all breath from my lungs and was frozen. I gripped the wheel to control the vehicle and turned away from him and looked back. He was losing lateral distance from the vehicle but still keeping pace. I turned back to the road and hit the gas.



I looked over again and he was gone. I looked in the rear view mirror and saw nothing in the road. Nothing ahead. I sat frozen holding the wheel and speeding down the road. I hadn't made a noise, my wife hadn't woken up. I didn't say anything, I didn't stop the rest of the way either.



When I got to flagstaff I woke my wife and we went to bed but I could not sleep. Even as I write this I have a terrible feeling of dread. I've spent tons of time in the desert, in the forest, camping, hiking. I feel fine at night in a cemetery, I have seen flying objects and assumed a logical reason for them. But I have no explanation for what happened that night. I saw that. It happened. Maybe I fell asleep, maybe it was a dream, but I don't personally believe it. That thing was there.



Years later i recounted this story to someone who lived in the area, who is a native. They told me that what I saw was a skinwalker, and it made sense. Right now I'm afraid, a grown man can be drawn close to tears from this. I don't believe in gods, I don't believe in angels or ghosts... But I believe in skinwalkers.

#32 Two years ago, I worked in a tuition center as a tutor. But I would 'tutor' a class of 12 students, so it was pretty much a teaching job, just without the degree. Anyway, there was this one girl (about 8 or 9 years old) who would always sit quietly and smile. She didn't talk to other students, and when other students would work diligently, she would just sit there and look at others. Her face would often be tilted, gentle and curious - she seemed intrigued with the faces of the people in the room, often me.



One day I decided what the heck, let's try this out. So I glance over and made eye contact with her and thought to myself 'Hey there [girl name]. If you can understand this, wave to me'. Then she waved at me. I poker-faced my shock, with the exception of my eyes widening. She giggled at that. It was near the end of the day, so I let it go and decided I will test this out more next week.



The next week she didn't show up and my boss told me her mum took her out of the program and moved schools. I never saw her again.

#33 I've had a few strange experiences in my life, but here's one of the creepier ones I've personally had. My parents live in a house built in the 1760s on the coast of Southern Maine. It's a center chimney cape with a long ell off the back. When they first purchased the house I did some research on the property and the owners through the years. The house was built by the Eaton family, and was handed down through the family from generation to generation until about 1860, when it was sold. Between 1820 and 1830 the Eaton family lost both parents and eight of the nine children to premature d***h. Most of them died of tuberculosis.



I had returned home from college to stay with my parents during winter break. January in Maine is bitter cold, and in an 18th century house, all the more so. My little sister, who was about 15 at the time, and I were sharing a bed, partially for warmth, partially because I'm a sissy and the d**n old place has always creeped me out a bit. The bed was in a downstairs front room of the house. The only other person in the house at the time was my younger brother who was in the back ell, far across the house from us. I woke up around 8am, rather abruptly because I could hear intensely labored breathing coming from my sister. At first I thought she must have come down with a terrible cold and was really congested. I lay there for a couple minutes and then finally rolled over to check on her because it sounded awful, like an asthma attack or a d***h rattle. When I rolled over I immediately saw she was on her side facing me, wide eyed. She whispered "That's not you?!". The noise continued and it was loud, there was nothing subtle about it, and it was coming from the bed, directly between us. We jumped out of bed, checked under the bed, checked the entire room, and the while, the breathing continued. Finally, at a loss we just stood on either side of the bed, facing each other and listened in disbelief. It stopped abruptly.



I have no explanation for that. My parents have owned the house for almost ten years since then, and a variety of odd things have happened, though no one else has ever heard the labored breathing, which I rather think is just what it would sound like if, say, a person were dying of tuberculosis.

Let me know if you guys would like to hear a few more stories about the house. I've got a bunch.

#34 This probably won't get seen, but I'm going to post it anyway.



When I was 16 years old I went to my friend's grandfather's funeral. About 20 minutes into the service I started to get tired of hearing a stranger tell me about a person that I knew most of my life. Looking around the church I noticed a candelabra, next to it was a small wooden shelf extending from the wall (about 3 1/2 feet off the floor). On top of the shelf were 2 brass caps that are used to put out the candelabra after services.



While I was looking directly at the brass caps one of them flew off the shelf like someone slapped it. Nothing else moved except that one brass cap. The cap landed a few feet from the shelf. It didn't simply slide off the shelf and fall, it flew off in an arc. It made a really loud noise when it hit the ground, the priest jumped, and the whole room gasped.



I'm not religious (wasn't then either) and I was dumbfounded. I refused to believe what I just saw. There had to be a rational explanation, maybe a fishing line or something was attached to it. After looking at the cap on the ground for a few minutes (I was sitting with the family so I was pretty close) I couldn't see any string or anything like that attached to it. So I returned to looking at the shelf and whispered to myself "If you can do it once, Tony, you can do it again."



I stared at that shelf like it was my life's work. I s**t you not, about 10 minutes later that second cap flew off the shelf while I was looking directly at it. The second one flew off at a different angle and with greater force landing within a few feet of the priest. I thought this poor b*****d was going to have a heart attack. My friends grandmother started crying uncontrollably, and I was left in utter shock.



When they were having communion I went up and looked at the caps and couldn't see any strings or anything attached to them. I still don't know what I witnessed that day. I don't expect any of you to believe this story, but it is 100% true.

#35 I've posted this before a while back.



Unexplained experience:



One night, I woke up to go pee. Bathroom is pretty close - right next to my room.



After I peed (which doesn't take long), I hopped into my bed and felt a sharp stabbing pain in my side. I looked down and it was a f*****g wire hanger that was unraveled lying on my bed.



I have no idea how it got there - I lived alone at the time.



And why didn't I feel it BEFORE I got up?



This happened like 10 years ago. It still bugs me that I don't know how that wire hanger got there, especially since I use the plastic ones.

#36 OK. Here it goes. In school there used to be this boy called Alistair who was really really weird and he lived in a house five doors down from me and was new to the area when this all happened. He was really shy and has zero friends, he was probably the most intelligent peson I've ever met but I'd occasionally go over to his house and play video games whilst our parents talked. Alistair had really 'dark' vibe and wasn't normal, his room was full of those creepy drawings of faces and fires with incredible detail. He asked me to play the staring game with him, I started to stare at him but he laughed and said 'not that one', confused, I followed him up to the Attic where he immediately drew a white circle on the floor in chalk, it looked like he'd done this before with his immense focus. He sat perfectly in the circle and told me to be silent and to hold his hand. He stared into my eyes with intense coviction and gestured me to do the same, I sat there staring into his eyes before he broke into a smile and shook my head from side to side, then grabbed my chin and tilted my head upwards, To my absolute f*****g horror there was a tall woman stood behind him staring directly at my face and smiling, the scariest f*****g smile I'd ever seen, I looked back at Alistair in terror where he smiled and said 'can you see it?' I screamed "Yes!" almost in tears and he rolled away from the circle and she was gone. I was crying immensely and had a huge feeling of dread as I walked downstairs, Alistairs mum smacked him and said "Don't you F*****G dare play that game again" knowing full well what had just happened. I ran home and cried. I spoke to Alistair the next day at school and he told me that "she doesn't always go away". I just can't. I just can't.

#37 My mother went to a college that was reported to be haunted by a girl who hung herself from the bell tower, and a group of boys who drowned in a nearby lake after their boat capsized. Anyway, the dorm my mom was in had bunk beds, and my mom was on the top bunk. Her roommate was always complaining about my mother shaking the bed while trying to get comfortable (my mom is a big woman). One night, my mom was brushing her teeth in the bathroom when she heard her roomie say, "B, seriously, quit shaking the bed!" My mom walked out of the bathroom, toothbrush in hand, and said, "I'm in here." Roommates eyes went wide and they both slept on the floor that night.

#38 **I did not write these**



"Daddy, I had a bad dream."



You blink your eyes and pull up on your elbows. Your clock glows red in the darkness — it's 3:23. "Do you want to climb into bed and tell me about it?"



"No, Daddy."



The oddness of the situation wakes you up more fully. You can barely make out your daughter's pale form in the darkness of your room. "Why not sweetie?"



"Because in my dream, when I told you about the dream, the thing wearing Mommy's skin sat up."



For a moment, you feel paralyzed; you can't take your eyes off of your daughter. The covers behind you begin to shift.

#39 There are already 3022 submissions so this will probably get buried, but here is a true story:



In the late 70's, my Uncle was studying medicine at the University of Chicago. After a morning class, he decided that he would hitchhike back home to Lincoln Park on the North side instead of pay for a taxi. A man drove up in a Plymouth Satellite and offered my Uncle a ride. The man looked normal and seemed friendly...lighthearted even, so my Uncle got in the car and they started driving towards Lake Shore Drive. However, once they got there, the man drove South on Lake Shore instead of North, towards Lincoln Park. My Uncle told the man he was going the wrong way and to turn around and head North. The man looked at my Uncle, put his hand on his knee and said, "No son, you are coming with me" and smiled darkly at him. My Uncle froze in panic, and when they hit traffic near the South Shore, he quickly unlocked the passenger door and ran away without looking back.



A year or two later on a cold December day, my Uncle was having coffee in a cafe with my future Aunt when he caught something on the TV that made his blood run cold. He saw the man that had picked him up from school that day the year before. He had been arrested for the suspected r**e and k*****g of over 20 young men and boys. The man on the television was John Wayne Gacy. And he had removed the door handle off the passenger side door to prevent the men he picked up from escaping.

#40 My 4 year old daughter was supposedly asleep when I heard noised coming from her upstairs bedroom. I tried to listen but could not make out what was being said. I approached the room, and she stopped talking. Thinking I alarmed her I went into the room. At the time she was sharing it with her 3 year old sister. I walked in and saw the 4 year old sitting up in bed. I smiled and said is everything o.k.? She said fine, but her sister said they were keeping her up. I asked who? My 4 year old said sorry but that she was talking. When I asked her who she was talking to, my 3 year old sat up and said "the girl in the window, she said you were coming." After I s**t a brick, I asked who the girl was and they both said a girl comes and stands in front of the window at night and talks to them. Not knowing what to say, I said o.k. tucked them in and hung around outside their door. The next day I asked about the girl. they said she came back but was mad! I waited a few days and asked again. My 4 year old said the girl in the window was still mad. I forgot about it for about a week, when my wife said, who are the girls talking to upstairs. Freaked out I ran upstairs and both girls were sitting under the window looking up. They turned and looked at me and asked if I wanted to meet the girl. When they turned around, disappointed, they said the girl left. It has been about 5 years since and I have not heard about the girl in the window since then.

#41 Coffins used to be built with holes in them, attached to six feet of copper tubing and a bell. The tubing would allow air for victims buried under the mistaken impression they were d**d. Harold, the Oakdale gravedigger, upon hearing a bell, went to go see if it was children pretending to be spirits. Sometimes it was also the wind. This time it wasn’t either. A voice from below begged, pleaded to be unburied.



“You Sarah O’Bannon?” Yes! the voice assured.

“You were born on September 17, 1827?”

“Yes!”

“The gravestone here says you died on February 19?”

“No I’m alive, it was a mistake! Dig me up, set me free!”



“Sorry about this, ma’am,” Harold said, stepping on the bell to silence it and plugging up the copper tube with dirt. “But this is August. Whatever you is down there, you ain’t alive no more, and you ain’t comin’ up.”.

#42 I've told this story before on Reddit, but it's still creepy to me and probably fits here just as well.



I had a girlfriend in high school whose step father had s******y a****d her when she was younger. She had told me about it so I knew. She also would talk in her sleep. And not just say random things, she would start dreaming, then start talking and you could talk back to her. She would talk to you but not wake up.



One afternoon, she fell asleep and started talking. She kinda started to whine, then said 'help'. I asked what she needed help with. She was telling me that she was in her kitchen and that he was in his room. He wanted to play the game. I told her that I was just outside, all she had to do was come outside and I would save her. She continued to whine, and told me she'd get in trouble.



I tried to convince her a couple times to come outside to me, but she wouldn't do it. She was really sounding stressed so I woke her up. It was really weird and I felt so terrible for her. I told her what had happened and she just cried.



It may not seem all that creepy like some of the stories here, but d**n, when it's happening to you, you really get weirded out by it.

#43 **I did not write this, but its easily the best I've ever read**



There was a hunter in the woods, who, after a long day hunting, was in the middle of an immense forest. It was getting dark, and having lost his bearings, he decided to head in one direction until he was clear of the increasingly oppressive foliage. After a what seemed like hours, he came across a cabin in a small clearing. Realizing how dark it had grown, he decided to see if he could stay there for the night. He approached, and found the door ajar. Nobody was inside. The hunter flopped down on the single bed, deciding to explain himself to the owner in the morning. As he looked around, he was suprised to see the walls adorned by many portraits, all painted in incredible detail. Without exception, they appeared to be staring down at him, their features twisted into looks of hatred. Staring back, he grew increasingly uncomfortable. Making a concerted effort to ignore the many hateful faces, he turned to face the wall, and exhausted, he fell into a restless sleep.



Face down in an unfamiliar bed, he turned blinking in unexpected sunlight. Looking up, he discovered that the cabin had no portraits, only windows.

#44 Sorry if this has already been told. Tried a search which turned up nothing, but you never know.



Late at night on a highway in Northern Ontario, a woman driving her car is reliieved to finally find a gas station that's still open, so she pulls in. The attendant comes out and walks up to the driver's side. He stands there, waiting until she rolls down her window. She slips it down just a crack.



"How much?" he asks. She tells him to fill it up.



The attendant walks towards the back of the car and stands there a minute. The woman waits, then looks into the side-view mirror. The attendant is just standing there, facing her. She's feeling pretty nervous, wondering why he's not pumping gas. Then he walks back up to the window and taps on it. "You need to open the flap ma'am."



Feeling stupid, the woman reaches down and clicks the gas flap open. The attendant walks back and starts pumping the gas. A minute or so later he finishes, and clicks the nozzle back into place on the pump. Then he stands there for a moment. The woman keeps looking at him in the side-view mirror, feeling quite ill-at-ease. She doesn't like this: being alone at a tiny gas station in the middle of nowhere with only this stranger.



The attendant then walks back up to the window and taps on it. She reaches into her purse and takes out her credit card, rolls open the window just a crack again, and as she passes the card through looks up at the attendant. He's staring down at her with wide, frightful eyes. She looks away quickly, really creeped out, and she rolls the window back up as soon as the attendant grasps the card. But he doesn't go to the cash booth, he just stands there a moment. The woman can't bear to look at him again.



Finally he says, with a voice muffled through the closed window: "Ma'am, there's a problem with your card. Could you please step inside the cash booth?"



"What's wrong with the card?" she asks loudly, with a definite strain in her voice.



"Something's wrong with the barcode. I'll need you to come over to the cash so we can make a call to the company."



There's no way she is getting outside her car, on an empty, dark highway, late at night, with only that weirdo around. Besides, she realizes, as a sudden chill overcomes her, how could he know if there was a problem with the barcode if he hadn't even been to the cash desk to swipe it? The woman's breathing suddenly increases as she feels panic creep upon her.



She summons up a note of restraint in her voice: "Please, can you just call them yourself?"



"Sorry, but I'll need to see some I.D. Could you please just step over to the booth? It'll only take a minute."



Realizing he won't let it be, she whispers a prayer and reaches into her purse to check for cash. Yes! She has a fifty dollar bill. Clutching it in her hand she unrolls the window just a crack yet again and passes it through. "Nevermind, I'll just pay cash."



"Ma'am, are you sure?" he asks.



"What?" she almost yells, as she accidentally looks up at him again. The same wide, fearful eyes staring down at her. She looks away. "Yes! Cash!"



"I can fix the card problem, you just need to come over to the phone with me," he says.



She's really terrified now, and half-screams at the man: "Listen a*****e, it's cash! That's all your getting from me!"



"Alright, alright," he responds, "Now you just wait right here and I'll go get your change. Don't move. I'll be right back."



She can see him out of her peripheral vision, walking backwards towards the booth, always facing her. She can't bear to look his way. She can't imagine what he has in the booth. What if he brings it back with him?



*F**k the change,* she thinks, just as she realizes he also still has her credit card. She can't take this anymore: *F**k the card, I'll cancel it!*



She starts up the car and as soon as it hums to life she tears away and off into the dark night.



The attendant is in his booth on the phone, breathing heavily. An official-sounding voice on the other end asks: "Did you tell her?"



"No," the attendant responds, "I couldn't."



"Why not?"



"He had a knife and a finger to his lips. I tried to get her out of there, but the whole time he was watching me from the floor behind her seat.".

#45 I work on a ship. One night I was having a meal with my crew mates including one guy, Kane, who had recently recovered from an illness. We enjoyed our dinner, excited that we'd be heading home soon. Suddenly Kane started choking and, shortly thereafter, began convulsing wildly. We managed to pin him down and he was yelling. He then let out a loud scream and a large blood stain appeared beneath his shirt. Kane continued to yell in agonizing pain as a snake-like creature violently burst from his chest and scurried off.



I will never forget that night.

#46 This story (story within a story) was told to me by a friend Mark:



During high school Mark was over at his friend's house, we'll just call him Steve b/c I don't know his name. They were hanging out in Steve's room after just hanging up a poster of Limp Bizkit's "Significant Other" album cover that Steve had just bought. Minutes later Steve's dad comes by and orders him to take the poster down immediately. When he asked his dad why, he says never mind why and to just listen to him and do it. Steve is pissed but listens to his dad and takes it down.



Later Steve asked his dad why he told him to take down the poster. This is the story he told him:



When I was young, your aunt, uncles and I had to all sleep on the floor in one room because we were very poor. One night someone walked into the room, bent over my head and asked me, "Give me your soul." I was so afraid I'd pretend to be asleep. This thing would ask me to give him my soul a few times then get up and walk out of the room. This happened every other night until I reached my early teens. One night after he was walking away I opened my eyes to see his face. What I saw was a thing with the body of a human, he wore a hood and underneath the hood was a face of a lizard.



A few years before you were born we threw a Halloween party at our house with all of our family. We ran out of candy so I drove to the local market to pick some more up. On the way there I was listening to the radio and they said to call in with your scariest story. I pulled over to the side of the road, called them on a pay phone and told the story of this lizard man over the air.



When I got back home I could hear someone crying. I went upstairs into the bedroom and saw my sister crying on the bed. I asked her what was wrong. She said, **"I heard you on the radio. That happened to me too."**



*edit: sorry if it isn't clear but the poster reminded his father of the lizard man.*.

#47 One school day, a boy named Tom was sitting in class and doing math. It was six more minutes until after school. As he was doing his homework, something caught his eye.



His desk was next to the window, and he turned and looked to the grass outside. It looked like a picture. When school was over, he ran to the spot where he saw it. He ran fast so that no one else could grab it.



He picked it up and smiled. It had a picture of the most beautiful girl he had ever seen. She had a dress with tights on and red shoes, and her hand was formed into a peace sign.



She was so beautiful he wanted to meet her, so he ran all over the school and asked everyone if they knew her or have ever seen her before. But everyone he asked said "No." He was devastated.



When he was home, he asked his older sister if she knew the girl, but unfortunately she also said "No." It was very late, so Tom walked up the stairs, placed the picture on his bedside table and went to sleep.



In the middle of the night Tom was awakened by a tap on his window. It was like a nail tapping. He got scared. After the tapping he heard a giggle. He saw a shadow near his window, so he got out of his bed, walked toward his window, opened it up and followed the giggling. By the time he reached it, it was gone.



The next day again he asked his neighbors if they knew her. Everybody said, "Sorry, no." When his mother came home he even asked her if she knew her. She said "No." He went to his room, placed the picture on his desk and fell asleep.



Once again he was awakened by a tapping. He took the picture and followed the giggling. He walked across the road, when suddenly he got hit by a car. He was d**d with the picture in his hand.



The driver got out of the car and tried to help him, but it was too late. Suddenly he saw the picture and picked it up.



He saw a cute girl holding up three fingers.

#48 My sister lives in Bikaner, India. Their neighbor's relative called her to check on the neighbors as they had not been picking the phone for a day or so. My sister went on to see of everything was alright.



She went in their house as the door was not locked and shrieked when she stepped in a pool of blood. Their servant had poisoned the family and slit the throat of each of the family member before stealing everything from the house. My sister could not sleep for few days after witnessing the most horrible thing in her life :(...

#49 Here's an interesting story I found on 4chan's /k/ (weapons) board a while back, please excuse the odd formatting as it was originally intended as a greentext story but the author gave up shortly after they began, also worth noting that it's REALLY long and requires multiple posts.





be 16



be black and have family down in Alabama





they farm and own a huge amount of land down in Huntsville



uncle owns a big house and a bunch of trailers they put out in the woods for hunting or camping



down south cousins suggest that we go out there to camp



know I'm a city kid from Chicago so they tease the f**k out of me



collect food, k**l a pig and some chickens, and bring necessities to camp out for a few days



we get to the camp and it's obvious something is weird



air has this weird electric smell like right before a storm, like ozone



we think nothing of it and unpack and go down to a little creek to swim for a few hours



All of a sudden some older white guy and a white teenager come out of the bushes



he has a s*****n in the crook of his arm and says hello and ask us what we're doing this far back in the woods



tell him about my uncle, who he knows, and say we're camping out



he tells us we need to be real careful out here and stick together there was a big animal in the woods



His son, who is my age asks if he can stay and hang out with us

he says OK



I'm going to stop greentexting because the story is fairly long and the format is harder to write in.



So we end up playing football. D*****g around with me, there's the white kid "Tanner", five of my cousins, and then four of their friends. In total, there were five girls and six boys. We all were around 15-17.



We ended up just d*****g the day away. So, we head back to the camp and pulling out some stuff for a campfire, even though the trailers both had kitchenettes. Tanner says that his family's property sits up against my uncle's. He wants to run home and ask his dad if he can come out camping with us. My cousin Rooster says he's going to go with him since it's going to get dark soon. One of the girls also wants to tag along.

It's about 7 o'clock, and it's starting to get pretty dark. They take flashlights and take the trail toward Tan's property. The rest of us chill. We make smores, drink and kiss on the girls.



About thirty or forty minutes later, there's the smell of ozone again. You could smell it over the smell of the fire we had started. This really nasty, coppery smell like right after you've had a nosebleed and it's stopped. It wasn't exactly like dried blood, but it was that nasty metallic, back-of-your-throat smell.



We immediately think that it's some kind of electrical malfunction, or someone left a hotplate on or some s**t. We search the trailers and nothing is on, and we can all smell it. All of a sudden, we can hear people booking down the path toward us, and Rooster, Tan and the girl all come running into the clearing, out of breath. And they don't even break stride; they all run into the trailer, right by where the fire is.



We all get the f**k outta there and into the trailers. They end up calming down; even Rooster is crying his f*****g eyes out at this point. All the while, the fire is guttering lower and lower, so my other cousins say f**k it and are about to go outside to get the generator out of a shed between the trailers.



Tanner goes, "F**k no! Lock the front door, ain't nobody else going outside!" He's been crying too, and his eyes are bloodshot and puffy and his pants are dirty as s**t.

He goes on to tell us that they went up to his house. His father said sure, he could go out camping, but to make sure they were careful on the way back, and that maybe they should take one of the hunting rifles just in case.



Evidently, Tanner had seen something in their yard a few days before. One of their pigs had come up, ripped up and half eaten. They assumed it was just some big cats or coyotes, even though they don't usually f**k with live animals.

He had gone upstairs and packed his stuff, and told his dad they would be OK without the rifle because coyotes avoid people. So they started walking back toward where we were camping.



So, Rooster finally stops crying and shaking; the girl already had, but she was just staring out the window with a dumb look on her face. He says they had gotten halfway into the woods toward the camp when they started to hear s**t in the forest. It was almost pitch black by this time, so they weren't sure at first what the f**k it was. The girl says that she heard something in the bushes right off the trail and they all beamed their flashlights over there and there was someone standing back in the woods in a little hollow. Rooster said they shouted at him and told him that he was scaring the f**k out of them and what a d**k he was.



He says that's when he realized that the guy was facing away from them. So they keep walking, and they start smelling the nasty coppery ozone smell. They say that they look off into the forest on the opposite side, and it's a dude standing in the forest, backward slightly closer to the path.

So now they start powerwalking and Tan keeps going, "I should have taken the f*****g rifle."



As they're telling the story, the smell is still super strong even inside the cabin.

They say that after they started walking faster, a kind of low gibbering had started coming from both sides of the wood. And as they started booking it back to the trailer, the girl said she had flashed her flashlight out into the woods to the side of them and had seen something jerking itself through the woods. The gibbering just got louder and louder, and when they could see the light from our camp fire, something had come out of the woods about 40 yards behind them onto the track, and they had just flat out ran as hard as they could to the trailer.



So we're out in the f*****g woods, and we're assuming at this point it's some rednecks or some s**t trying to f**k with us.



All of a sudden, my other cousin, Junior, starts going on about how he went to school with a native kid that was telling him about the 'Goatman' or some s**t. We promptly tell him to shut the f**k up because we don't need any spooky talk right now.

But he just keeps going on and on about how it's the f*****g 'Goatman,' and how we're in his woods and blah blah blah. Now at the time, I had never heard of this goat man or any of that, but then a couple years ago -- the year before I graduated from college -- I had a Menom for a roommate and I ended up asking him about it. And to sum it up, it's basically a f*****g man with the head of a goat and he can shape shift and he gets among groups of people to terrorize them. It's also supposed to be kind of like the Wendigo, and it's bad mojo to even talk about it and even worse if you see it.

Keep in mind, I didn't know this back when I was sixteen. So my cousin is going, "The goat man's going to get in and f*****g get us." The girls are all terrified and my cousins and I are all f*****g trying to figure out if it's just some hillbillies or if it's some animal.

So all of a sudden the smell just goes away. Like to this day, I haven't even experienced anything like it. Like, usually smells fade away or lessen. It just literally was there one second and then not the second.



So it's after an hour, making it around 9 or 10. We've stopped s******g bricks enough to go back outside and stoke the fire again. We figure it was just some a******s trying to f**k with us, so we don't go back home, because we think if we do, they'll chase us through the woods or some crazy s**t.



Nothing else weird happens that night. And we stay another night, and for the main part of the night nothing happens. At about 1 in the morning, we're outside getting drunk and telling ghost stories. As someone is finishing some 2spooky story -- I don't remember what about -- the smell comes back. It's so f*****g strong, that one of the girls literally starts vomiting.



I stand up, and you can actually feel how clammy the air is. I say we should get inside and this isn't right; we should have just f*****g left.

We all go back inside, and we're standing around. My cousin just keeps going on about how it's the goat man. And my cousin Rooster tries to shut him the f**k up, and all the while I'm just feeling that something is wrong, and I can't figure out what the f**k it is.

We end up sitting in there for a while; the smell is just as strong, and we're terrified and all huddled in this camper. We end up cooking brats for everybody because nobody wants to go outside. It's one of those packs with 4 brats. We have a total of 3 packs. I grill them up on the stove and give everybody a hot dog. I get mine. After a while, one of my cousins gets up and goes over to the pot to get another one.



He starts grumbling about about how I get two brats and everybody else only got one, and I look at him like he's f*****g stupid. I tell him that everybody only got one because there were only 12 brats, if he wants more he should open up a new pack and cook some more.



That's when the girl that had been out with Rooster and Tan just starts screaming, "OH JESUS, OH LORD, GET IT OUT!" She's crying and shivering, and then it dawns on the cousin standing up what the f**k is wrong. Me and him both glance around the room, and then I feel my heart f*****g sink. I run the f**k out of the cabin and the girl runs out with us. The trailer door is banging against the side of the trailer as everybody books out of the cabin.



One of my cousin's friends ask us what the f**k was wrong. I start counting us. There's only 11 now.

#50 In 1996, my mother received a message on her 2-way pager on her birthday. The message was, "Happy birthday, I love you - Mom". Her mother (my grandmother) died about 8 months earlier.

#51 I created a throwaway for this because I feel so weird about it. I had a really strange childhood with lots of unexplained/psychic things happen until I was in college. I hate thinking about these things. A few of the weirdest:



One year in elementary school I spent almost every recess "feeding" a "monster" that I thought lived in the woods near the playground. I know lots of children have imaginary friends, but looking back on this feels very weird to me. I don't remember ever seeing the monster, but I was very serious about feeding it rocks. In my memory it could eat any rock in the forest, but it loved the white rocks that were on the playground, and it couldn't come out of the forest to get them itself. I would throw it rocks and "talk to it" during recess. The part that gives me the chills is how I called it "the monster" even though I wasn't afraid of it.



Two times in my life I was fed up with having strange things happen and I said "Okay, if there really are paranormal things in this world, give me an unequivocal sign right now."



The first time the emergency roof hatch of the bus I was on ripped off immediately while the bus was in motion. The second time a bird burst through a screen on the second floor of my house, flew down the hallway, into my room and landed on the hanger bar in my closet.



TL;DR I asked the supernatural world for a sign twice and a door ripped off my bus the first time and a bird flew through a window to me the second. I also "fed a monster" during childhood.

#52 My grandparents own a mirror. It's been in the family for ~200 years. So many people from my family have seen someone in the reflection, always in the same place, matching the same description.



Another fairly inexplicable thing, there's a room in my house where compasses go crazy. The pointer thing (?) will move in all directions. If you ask a yes or no question, the pointer will point in either north or south, north being yes and south being no. Weird stuff.



EDIT: Just realised I had a little Freudian slip and said that so many people from my school have seen 'The Figure'. I meant family.

#53 When I was about 5, every few weeks at random times at night, I would see a black cat run across whatever room I was in and disappear. I thought it was maybe just just my imagination.



12 years later, I was talking to my mom and she told me about how the lady who used to live above us hated her. She once put something under our door step. It was some kind of ritual thing. It causes the family of the household to argue non-stop. My parents argued for weeks till my mom washed the doorstep.



One night, my mom was talking to the mother of the lady upstairs. She told my mom that her daughter is heavily into witchcraft and can take her spirit to other places when she fell asleep (out of body experience) and can shapeshift into a cat. I thought the story was stupid and possibly fake until her mother said she usually takes the form of a cat.

#54 During boarding school this was making the rounds:



Every boarding school has some odd tradition or skill students must undertake before graduation. At my school it was knowing how to swim and at my brother's it was ballroom dance classes. Anyway, this specific school had a very outdoorsy tradition and before graduation students were required to spend a long weekend camping alone in the woods.



A faculty member would drop the student off after classes on Thursday and pick them up after the weekend. Most students looked forward to the experience as a calm spell before graduation week, with all the family drama and stress of moving out of school, began.



A girl is dropped off at the location and has a wonderful time all weekend. She writes in her journal. She takes tons of pictures. She sees lots of wildlife and relishes the calm away from other people. She is very rested by the time she returns to campus.



Two weeks later, after the insanity of graduating and moving out of school, she develops her pictures from the trip. As she flips through the photos she realizes that one whole roll of pictures were of her sleeping.