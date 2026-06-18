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It’s not gore, jump scares, or fictional horror. This list is based on real life: true crime stories, nature’s darkest corners, historical events, and medical oddities among other disturbing things that have actually happened.

Taken from the popular Instagram page @oddlyhorrifying, which has around 1.8 million followers, these stories might sit with you long after you’ve read them.

Find out why a father threw a chair at a judge. Or how a kidnapped woman escaped her captor.

You’ll leave wondering what’s more horrifying — that these stories are true, or that you can’t stop reading.