“Oddly Horrifying”: 123 Of The Most Unnerving Images That Might Give You Nightmares (New Pics)
Terror and horror are a bit of a paradox. Sure, disturbing things can scare the bejesus out of you… but there’s a part of you that can’t get enough of unsettling content. Or is that just us?
The ‘Oddly Horrifying’ social media project is home to some of the creepiest, most frightening, bizarre, and unusual real-life stories. Today, we’re featuring some of the scariest posts, as shared on the Instagram page, to fuel your nightmares. Keep scrolling to feel the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.
There’s a difference between terror and horror, but in pop culture, the term ‘horror’ is often used to refer to both, interchangeably. In a nutshell, terror is that feeling of dread and anticipation you get right before a scary event. Basically, it’s the buildup toward something disturbing.
On the flip side, horror is the feeling of disgust and revulsion after the event. It’s a very visceral, instinctive reaction.
While far from everyone is a fan of horror, there are so many people who love it to bits. There’s a lot of pleasure to be found in intentionally being spooked. And, in some ways, it can even be healthy. Well, so long as your life doesn’t consist of bingeing on creepy content, day in and day out.
According to the Washington Post, the so-called ‘paradox of horror’ (aka recreational fear) means that being scared can be fun. Under the right circumstances, of course.
According to Mathias Clasen, director of the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark, having fun with fear is an “extremely important tool for learning.”
Clasen told the Washington Post that “we learn something about the dangers of the world. We learn something about our own responses: What does it feel like to be afraid? How much fear can I take?”
There are lots of different ways to scare yourself while in the comfort of your own home. Scary movies, horror video games, podcasts about true crime, documentaries about how terrifying nature can be, etc.
Not only do you get to learn about dealing with scary situations while staying perfectly safe at home, but you also get an adrenaline rush from the experience, leading to an elevated mood. Basically, you prepare yourself for actually dangerous situations.
Meanwhile, for some people, consuming horror content is a way to focus on a concrete threat, which helps them handle their anxieties and real-life problems.
Major thrill seekers take things a step further, set digital media aside, and go to extreme haunted houses.
According to the Washington Post, there’s a delicate balance to be found for what each and every individual enjoys. If there’s too little fear, things can get pretty boring fairly quickly. Too much of a frightening experience, however, leads to very little fun and far too much anxiety.
If you want to get into horror, you don’t have to go overboard at first. Definitely don’t start by watching the scariest movies known to humankind. Try something simpler, with only minor frightening elements.
And you don’t have to go for the full horror fan experience right away. Watch scary content during the day or with the lights on, with some friends by your side.
If you’re particularly easy to frighten, you might even want to look up some spoilers for the movies and shows. Sacriliege, we know! But if it helps you get used to terror and horror, it’s well worth the price.
Stimulation is one of the key forces driving the consumption of horror. Based on research conducted by Haiyang Yang from the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and Kuangjie Zhang from the Nanyang Technological University Singapore, “exposure to terrifying acts like stories of demonic possession or alien infestation can be stimulating both mentally and physically.”
Though consuming horror entertainment can lead you to feel fear and anxiety, you also get a dose of excitement and joy.
Furthermore, human beings tend to feel the most positive emotions when they’re experiencing the most negative ones.
Moreover, horror content provides a safe way to satisfy your curiosity about the “dark side of humanity” and the darkest parts of the human condition, even if the scenarios are unrealistic.
As per the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, individuals who enjoy horror tend to have a psychological ‘protective frame.’ This falls into 3 main categories, including having:
- A safety frame, where the person enjoying horror entertainment knows for a fact that they are safe
- A sense of detachment, where the individual is reminded that what they’re seeing play out on the screen isn’t real
- A sense of control, where you feel confident about managing and overcoming all the dangers that you might encounter
The United States-based account was created in July 2019. In the 6 years since then, ‘Oddly Horrifying’ has grown by leaps and bounds, as the curator kept up a consistent stream of disturbing IRL stories. At the time of writing, Instagram’s “most feared horror page” has a solid following of 1.6 million people.
Which of these stories, as featured on ‘Oddly Horrifying,’ unsettled you the most, Pandas? Are you personally a big fan of horror and terror, or do you avoid them like the plague? What is the scariest story, book, movie, TV show, podcast, or video game that you’ve ever tried?
What keeps haunting your nightmares? Let us know what you think in the comments down below!
