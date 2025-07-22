ADVERTISEMENT

Terror and horror are a bit of a paradox. Sure, disturbing things can scare the bejesus out of you… but there’s a part of you that can’t get enough of unsettling content. Or is that just us?

The ‘Oddly Horrifying’ social media project is home to some of the creepiest, most frightening, bizarre, and unusual real-life stories. Today, we’re featuring some of the scariest posts, as shared on the Instagram page, to fuel your nightmares. Keep scrolling to feel the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black and white photo of a hostage crisis arrest in Melbourne, illustrating an oddly horrifying and unnerving moment.

oddlyhorrifying Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Screenshot of a Twitter post from Oddly Horrifying about DNA evidence solving a cold case murder from 2011.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why could they not have dna checked without his "confession"?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Middle-aged woman with serious expression, related to oddly horrifying and unnerving stories that might give nightmares.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Stuff". FFS, call abyse abyse. Not naming things only makes it easier to pretend they don't happen.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    There’s a difference between terror and horror, but in pop culture, the term ‘horror’ is often used to refer to both, interchangeably. In a nutshell, terror is that feeling of dread and anticipation you get right before a scary event. Basically, it’s the buildup toward something disturbing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the flip side, horror is the feeling of disgust and revulsion after the event. It’s a very visceral, instinctive reaction.

    #4

    Black and white photo of a Chinese spy disguised as a woman, featured in odd and horrifying unnerving images collection.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless the diplomat was blind, there is no way anyone can fool someone about having a kid together. Pretty sure the diplomat was part of the whole thing

    Vote comment up
    -3
    -3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Man in bright green dress at a grave, honoring a fallen friend, an oddly horrifying and unnerving scene.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man showing large scar on bare back next to a man in outdoor gear, representing oddly horrifying and unnerving images.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While far from everyone is a fan of horror, there are so many people who love it to bits. There’s a lot of pleasure to be found in intentionally being spooked. And, in some ways, it can even be healthy. Well, so long as your life doesn’t consist of bingeing on creepy content, day in and day out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the Washington Post, the so-called ‘paradox of horror’ (aka recreational fear) means that being scared can be fun. Under the right circumstances, of course.
    #7

    Two prison guards posing with towering Ed Kemper, an unnerving and oddly horrifying figure in a prison hallway.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Actress JoBeth Williams in muddy water with real human skeletons, an oddly horrifying and unnerving scene from Poltergeist.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Tweet describing the 1984 abduction of 11-year-old Jody Plauché with a photo of two men, evoking oddly horrifying feelings.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Mathias Clasen, director of the Recreational Fear Lab at Aarhus University in Denmark, having fun with fear is an “extremely important tool for learning.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Clasen told the Washington Post that “we learn something about the dangers of the world. We learn something about our own responses: What does it feel like to be afraid? How much fear can I take?”
    #10

    Boy in blue shirt and a close-up of a phone screen dialing 911, illustrating an unnerving and odd horror story.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Black and white photo of a man and woman captioned in an unnerving Halloween-themed social media post.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Actor in full Freddy Krueger makeup during a makeup session, showing an unnerving and horrifying transformation.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are lots of different ways to scare yourself while in the comfort of your own home. Scary movies, horror video games, podcasts about true crime, documentaries about how terrifying nature can be, etc.

    Not only do you get to learn about dealing with scary situations while staying perfectly safe at home, but you also get an adrenaline rush from the experience, leading to an elevated mood. Basically, you prepare yourself for actually dangerous situations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, for some people, consuming horror content is a way to focus on a concrete threat, which helps them handle their anxieties and real-life problems.
    #13

    Image showing the size difference between a massive true wolf and a smaller domestic husky, highlighting unnerving animal comparison.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tystrattonquirk avatar
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Ty Stratton-Quirk
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Legend has it that the husky was silent for a full 30 seconds, a feat that has never been repeated.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Courtroom scene with a woman facing photographers and a disturbing stain on the floor, odd and horrifying image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After drinking enough hidden gin in court, I would also shít the man.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    A statue leaking unknown liquid from its feet, an unnerving odd and horrifying image that might give you nightmares.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Major thrill seekers take things a step further, set digital media aside, and go to extreme haunted houses.

    According to the Washington Post, there’s a delicate balance to be found for what each and every individual enjoys. If there’s too little fear, things can get pretty boring fairly quickly. Too much of a frightening experience, however, leads to very little fun and far too much anxiety.
    #16

    Two photos showing a man clutching a young woman outside a nightclub, an oddly horrifying and unnerving scene.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only "good" thing about Epstein might to be if POTIS lost support because of those files that were on Bondi's desks...well, and victims speaking up.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tweet about the unnerving disappearance of baby Azaria Chamberlain with a vintage photo of her mother in the Australian outback.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Photos of a smiling teenage girl and a man, related to an unsettling true crime story in unnerving images collection.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't get exactly what she offered (clean to collect clues?). But isn't this clever rather than horrifying?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    If you want to get into horror, you don’t have to go overboard at first. Definitely don’t start by watching the scariest movies known to humankind. Try something simpler, with only minor frightening elements.

    And you don’t have to go for the full horror fan experience right away. Watch scary content during the day or with the lights on, with some friends by your side.

    If you’re particularly easy to frighten, you might even want to look up some spoilers for the movies and shows. Sacriliege, we know! But if it helps you get used to terror and horror, it’s well worth the price.
    #19

    Unnerving image of a young girl smiling with a woman in the background, illustrating odd and horrifying stories.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Side-by-side photos of David Reimer before and after living as Brenda, illustrating an unnerving identity story.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Winnie the Pooh costume actor defends himself in court, highlighting unsettling and oddly horrifying moments from amusement parks.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Stimulation is one of the key forces driving the consumption of horror. Based on research conducted by Haiyang Yang from the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and Kuangjie Zhang from the Nanyang Technological University Singapore, “exposure to terrifying acts like stories of demonic possession or alien infestation can be stimulating both mentally and physically.”
    #22

    Soviet mother sitting beneath portraits of her seven sons lost in World War II, an oddly horrifying and unnerving image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vernon_bear avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a surprise given the way that Soviet forces were utilised during WWII, their lack of regard for human life was bordering on criminal, they’d approach battles with volume rather than quality or solid tactics, just throw troops at the problem. 1 in 3 dead during WWII were Russian. Yes they won but the cost in lives was biblical.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Black and white photo of Charles Manson on his wedding day in 1955, part of oddly horrifying unnerving images collection.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    Photo collage of a missing young man and his crashed car, illustrating an oddly horrifying and unnerving disappearance case.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    joereaves avatar
    Joe Reaves
    Joe Reaves
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was pretty near a river when he vanished. Odds are that in the dark he fell into the river and drowned.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Though consuming horror entertainment can lead you to feel fear and anxiety, you also get a dose of excitement and joy.

    Furthermore, human beings tend to feel the most positive emotions when they’re experiencing the most negative ones.

    Moreover, horror content provides a safe way to satisfy your curiosity about the “dark side of humanity” and the darkest parts of the human condition, even if the scenarios are unrealistic.
    #25

    Before and after photos of a 51-year-old woman who survived a hitman attack, an unnerving image from odd horror stories.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Twitter post from Horrifying Videos describing a lung transplant causing anaphylactic shock due to peanut allergy transfer.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Two men involved in a disturbing incident, an oddly horrifying and unnerving image linked to unsettling events.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As per the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, individuals who enjoy horror tend to have a psychological ‘protective frame.’ This falls into 3 main categories, including having:

    1. A safety frame, where the person enjoying horror entertainment knows for a fact that they are safe
    2. A sense of detachment, where the individual is reminded that what they’re seeing play out on the screen isn’t real
    3. A sense of control, where you feel confident about managing and overcoming all the dangers that you might encounter
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Tweet about Beijing Olympics lip-sync scandal with images of two young girls, highlighting unnerving and odd horror theme.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Horrifying as hell. Will never be able to go to sleep again.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Man claims to find a bottomless hole on his Washington property, dropping 80,000 feet of line without hitting bottom.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    80000 ft of clothes line weigh over 180 lb, and it can only hold about 40 lb.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Screenshot of a tweet about a cinema accidentally screening a horror movie, featuring an unnerving, terrifying ghostly figure.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The United States-based account was created in July 2019. In the 6 years since then, ‘Oddly Horrifying’ has grown by leaps and bounds, as the curator kept up a consistent stream of disturbing IRL stories. At the time of writing, Instagram’s “most feared horror page” has a solid following of 1.6 million people.

    Which of these stories, as featured on ‘Oddly Horrifying,’ unsettled you the most, Pandas? Are you personally a big fan of horror and terror, or do you avoid them like the plague? What is the scariest story, book, movie, TV show, podcast, or video game that you’ve ever tried?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What keeps haunting your nightmares? Let us know what you think in the comments down below!
    #31

    Black and white photo of a smiling woman smoking, related to unnerving images and oddly horrifying stories.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Black and white photo of Otto Frank revisiting the attic where his family hid during World War II, an unnerving historical image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Tweet describing a horrifying workplace accident where a man was boiled alive in a pressure cooker, unsettling and unnerving.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds a bit like that one short story by Roald Dahl...poor guy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Spanish archaeologist in 1938 wearing an ancient Corinthian helmet, an oddly horrifying and unsettling image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    17th century female skeleton with a sickle pinned across the throat in a Polish cemetery, an unnerving historical discovery.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Man robbing banks using lemon juice as an invisible ink disguise, captured on CCTV in an unnerving image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Two side-by-side images showing Christopher Thomas Knight before and after living alone, an oddly horrifying and unnerving story.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So why was he arrested? For not being a tax payer or recipient.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Tweet about a 456 lb man who lost 275 lbs after fasting for over a year, shown in before and after black and white images.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Screenshot of an unnerving tweet about a stalking incident involving Miranda Cosgrove, part of oddly horrifying images.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Willem Dafoe in a dark intense scene with floating orbs, showcasing an unnerving and oddly horrifying movie moment.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    Mugshots of identical twins linked to a jewelry heist with DNA evidence but unclear individual involvement, unsettling and oddly horrifying.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Teen girl standing in front of a police station door, part of oddly horrifying unnerving images collection.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Man sitting inches above a massive alligator snapping turtle hibernating beneath a thin sheet of ice in unnerving image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Mugshot of Lil Wayne with dreadlocks and facial tattoos, related to oddly horrifying and unnerving images.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Tweet from Horrifying Videos about filming a crow eating a maggot scene in The Shawshank Redemption, an oddly horrifying moment.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Black and white image of a smiling young boy, related to unnerving and oddly horrifying images that might give nightmares.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Man in a suit passed out on a sidewalk, depicting oddly horrifying work culture and exhaustion in unnerving urban scenes.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Side-by-side images of actress Meg Foster highlighting her unnerving hyper-blue eyes, a feature linked to oddly horrifying visuals.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Social media post showing a young woman with glasses and a large dog, related to oddly horrifying unnerving images.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    Twitter post describing a kidnapping to capture a fugitive criminal, paired with photos of two older men, unsettling images.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Couple relaxing in a park, picking an oddly horrifying moment that might give you nightmares with unnerving details.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Actor Tony Todd with bees crawling out of his mouth in a scene from Candyman, illustrating oddly horrifying imagery.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Boxer Prichard Colón, shown before and after injuries, highlights unsettling and oddly horrifying boxing consequences.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Before and after photos of Russian YouTuber detained in the Philippines, illustrating odd and horrifying transformation.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pictures of Ukrainians before and after returning from Russia as POWs ARE truly horrifying.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Elderly man smiling near a cliff at Australia's "The Gap," highlighting kindness in an oddly horrifying and unnerving context.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Note scrawled on wall saying please catch me before I kill more, an unnerving and oddly horrifying message.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Man and young woman in casual clothes interacting outdoors, reflecting oddly horrifying unsettling vibe in the image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Close-up images of a limbal dermoid, a rare benign eye growth with hair, showing an odd and horrifying medical condition.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Paul Alexander’s head inside an iron lung machine with a cup, a disturbing and unnerving medical image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Man dressed like Batman with red hood and bladed gauntlets, an oddly horrifying image of a vigilant raider before arrest.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Historical black and white photo of Joan Trumpauer Mulholland arrested for civil rights protests, an unnerving image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman meeting Bret Easton Ellis, an unnerving image from oddly horrifying performances.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Orangutan Ken Allen known for escaping zoo enclosure, peacefully wandering and interacting, example of oddly horrifying and unnerving images

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Tweet about a raw vegan influencer who died from malnutrition after 10 years of a fruit-only diet, shown with coconuts and juice.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Man dressed as a wizard raising his hand in front of a gothic building, an odd and unnerving image from horror videos.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Chick with genetic mutation showing two extra legs growing from its belly, an unnerving oddity from terrifying images.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    Social media post from Oddly Horrifying about a man who died donating blood, illustrating unnerving and oddly horrifying moments.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Statue made from 100,000 confiscated knives stands as an unnerving monument to violence in the UK.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Man in yellow prison uniform with slicked-back hair in court, related to unnerving and oddly horrifying images.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Collage showing how infamous killers wrote the word you in unsettling handwriting, part of oddly horrifying images collection.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Man smiling in red jacket with backpack, linked to oddly horrifying story of a mysterious disappearance and return after 15 months.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Tweet about a man surviving a traumatic brain injury and later being struck by a pickup, highlighting oddly horrifying events.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Black and white image of a woman screaming in a shower, an unnerving and oddly horrifying moment captured.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    Joseph Ligon through the years, highlighting odd and horrifying changes after spending decades in prison.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Kent cigarettes asbestos filters shown in packaging and close-up, highlighting unnerving health risks from hidden asbestos fibers.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #76

    Before and after photos of Amanda Eller who survived 17 days lost in Maui’s forest, an unnerving survival story.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Chinese businessman arrested in court with police guards, an unnerving image from oddhorrifying unsettling crime cases.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Last known photo of Steve Irwin underwater with a stingray moments before a fatal injury in an oddly horrifying moment.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Tweet from Horrifying Videos about flight attendant Neerja Bhanot's heroic actions during Pan Am Flight 73 hijacking, an oddly horrifying event.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Injured torso with large scars and a woman in a grainy black and white photo, unsettling and unnerving image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Man known as Angel of Nanjing preventing a man from jumping off a bridge, an oddly horrifying and unnerving rescue moment.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Prisoner survived 1902 Mount Pelée eruption, showing scars near volcanic ash cloud in unnerving and oddly horrifying historic images.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Woman holding a child born with a parasitic twin, showing one head attached without a body, an unnerving image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Man with long, unkempt hair and beard in an orange prison uniform, one of the most unnerving images that might give nightmares

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Side-by-side images of a person before and after gender transition linked to an unnerving and oddly horrifying story.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And all the trans-haters clapped cheerfully and thanked her for providing them with this "see it is a real danger" argument.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #86

    Man and woman with blurred faces posing outdoors, related to oddly horrifying and unnerving images that might give nightmares.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    A horrifying story showing an AirPod swallowed by a man, tracked inside his body, and then naturally passed safely.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Two boys found alive after vanishing in Brazil’s Amazon, highlighting oddly horrifying and unnerving survival stories.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a horrifying true story involving kidnapping and self-defense survival.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Mugshot of a woman linked to a horrifying story involving emergency calls, fitting the theme of unnerving and odd images.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Image showing a tweet about Gary Busey’s brain injury and refusal to film heaven scenes, illustrating unnerving and horrifying visuals.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    Tweet text about a woman found alive after disappearance, illustrating oddly horrifying and unnerving images that might give nightmares.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #93

    Twitter post about Lester Eubanks’ unsolved disappearance in 1973, with two black-and-white photos, related to unnerving images.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Black and white images of Adam Rainer showing his unusual growth classified as both dwarf and giant in history, odd and horrifying.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Half-shaved head photo of Ronald Reagan after surgery, illustrating odd and horrifying images that might give nightmares.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    Stephen Hawking in wheelchair reacting calmly after prank alarm, an oddly horrifying moment captured in a surprising video.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #97

    Faceless monster urban legend photo of Raymond Robinson, disfigured man walking highways at night, an oddly horrifying image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Former Russian heavyweight boxer Nikolai Valuev in a suit, seated at a political meeting, reflecting a strangely unnerving image.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Horrifying because there used to be fights in Duma and he had an advantage there?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #99

    Two side-by-side photos of a man showing changes before and after a brain injury linked to oddly horrifying acquired savant syndrome.

    oddlyhorrifying Report

    Vote arrow up