ADVERTISEMENT

Terror and horror are a bit of a paradox. Sure, disturbing things can scare the bejesus out of you… but there’s a part of you that can’t get enough of unsettling content. Or is that just us?

The ‘Oddly Horrifying’ social media project is home to some of the creepiest, most frightening, bizarre, and unusual real-life stories. Today, we’re featuring some of the scariest posts, as shared on the Instagram page, to fuel your nightmares. Keep scrolling to feel the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.