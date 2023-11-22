55 People Share Things That Are ‘Technically True’ And No One Can Argue With This Logic (New Posts)
In a world where fake news is a common occurrence, it is easy to dismiss someone’s opinion as silly and misinformed. After all, it is not that difficult to believe the misinformation that’s around us.
However, not everything that sounds completely made up actually is. There are some takes out there that might sound wild, but once you really think about it, there is no way to deny them.
If you don’t know what we’re talking about, scroll down below to see what we mean. There, you’ll find a list of the best recent posts taken from the Technically the Truth subreddit. And if that doesn’t satisfy your curiosity, check out our previous post about it.
How Do I Like Unsubscribe
While fake news might seem like a very recent phenomenon, it has been a thing for years. The term usually refers to facts that were purposefully distorted to suit someone’s opinion. This is exactly what happened with one of the most common historical misconceptions: the assumption that Napoleon was short.
The truth is that he stood at 5 feet and 7 inches, which was actually taller than an average Frenchman back in the day. The reason he looked short might have been the fact that his other troops were even taller than that. So, when standing beside his personal guards, he might have looked shorter in comparison.
*makes Noises*
Always Has Been True
Another thing that might have contributed to the misunderstanding is the fact that he was nicknamed Le Petit Caporal or The Little Corporal by French soldiers. However, this name was not related to his stature. They referred to him like that because they liked him and it was their way to express their fondness.
Those two things, though, were enough for the British media who wanted to villainize him. They portrayed him like a child who’s hungry for the world, throwing tantrums all over the place when things don’t go his way. They painted him as entitled, short, and mean, while everywhere else he was feared and revered as a brilliant tactician.
It's Meat With Electricity
Looks Like It's Time To Chill
How Did You Get Into Star Wars?
The image of another important historical French figure, Marie Antoinette, has also been tainted by false claims. People have attributed the quote “let them eat cake” to her while there’s no real evidence that she ever said it. However, this misattribution supposedly isn’t as malicious or intentional. Instead, it all simply seems like a bad game of telephone.
Well He's Kinda Right
Wait A Min-
One of the earliest books about the Apollo program is called "The invasion of the Moon". I have a copy somewhere.
Woah Dude
Firstly, the original quote is not about cake—it’s about brioche. Sure, that’s sweet, enriched bread, but one has to reiterate that no one here is talking about a dessert layered with cream.
Ttt (If Your A Christian)
Success Is Available Even To Pinocchio
Her Brain Failed Her
It doesn't, in fact our brains are the only ones that know it exist
Another thing is that variations of the quote have been around for years. It was first put in writing the way it is quoted now by Jean-Jacques Rousseau where he attributed it to “a great princess.” Marie Antoinette at the time was 9 years old, so the chances that he was talking about her are minimal.
I Had To 3D Print This Just In Case!!
Good example of how people use privately owned 3D printers.
Best Plot Synopsis Of This Movie
Come To This Great Party I Have In Mind
People think that the quote was purposefully attributed to Marie Antoinette by French revolutionaries that were giving their all to villainize the monarchy. After all, Rousseau’s writing inspired many of them. However, there’s no real evidence out there that they did it either—no trace of the fictitious Antoinette quote in revolutionaries’ papers or pamphlets.
Better Check The Meter
It Took Me 4 Hours To Figure It Out
Honestly, A Hero
Interestingly enough, the first time the quote was attributed to Marie Antoinette in writing was… to deny that she said it! And that was done 50 years after the revolution rippled through the country. So, it appears to be that this misunderstanding is just a rumor that’s traveled to us all the way from the 18th century.
This Is The Modern Jack Sparrow
Same Experience Here Bro
Wholesome Motorcycle Gang Buddies
All in all, don’t believe everything that you read. Or hear, for that matter. Think about it and double-check it if you can. And if it still rings true after that, then maybe you can tweet about it.
Not A Sci-Fi
The Moon is not the only known Moon inhabited solely by robots. Think that one over.
Well, Liquid Form Of Bread
Yeast + cereal grain gives sugars + alcohol + carbon dioxide. Same for both bread and beer.
I Have Committed No Crimes!
It's True Love
He'll Be The Most Awaited Teenager In The History
Nobody Knows Such A Person
That’s A Great Opportunity
My man have you seen the nature in Oregon and the bordering states? I'd accept in a heartbeat.
How To Defeat A Bear
Worst Thing About Cigarettes
You have to wait at least 20 years for the excess lung cancer from cigarettes to kick in. In the meantime there's smelly fingers, stained teeth, cough, emphysema, and social pariah.
This Is Mildly Smart
But what if my messing around is actually exactly what it sounds like, which happens to be messing around
Where Can I Find Them?
Learning To Write My Resume
Can Confirm
Actual Life Time Supply
Ketchup
Who Among You Can Admit Mistakes Too?
Crunchy Water
Does Not Surprise Me Either
Isn't It True Tho
Yes They Aren't Dating Anymore
What The Guy Actually Has Is A Pet Coyote
You Asked And It Delivered
Well, chatgpt is not alive but grows its database and is probably run on servers that use air and water for cooling purposes. So it might even be the answer to the riddle...
Makes You Think About It
I Actually Didn't Notice At First
Therefore Not A Sin
I See No Lies Here, Just Facts
That's "bear arms" not "bare arms". Though I don't know what the bear would have to say about it.