In a world where fake news is a common occurrence, it is easy to dismiss someone’s opinion as silly and misinformed. After all, it is not that difficult to believe the misinformation that’s around us.

However, not everything that sounds completely made up actually is. There are some takes out there that might sound wild, but once you really think about it, there is no way to deny them.

If you don't know what we're talking about, scroll down below to see what we mean. There, you'll find a list of the best recent posts taken from the Technically the Truth subreddit.


#1

How Do I Like Unsubscribe

prodbysyndrome Report

While fake news might seem like a very recent phenomenon, it has been a thing for years. The term usually refers to facts that were purposefully distorted to suit someone’s opinion. This is exactly what happened with one of the most common historical misconceptions: the assumption that Napoleon was short.

The truth is that he stood at 5 feet and 7 inches, which was actually taller than an average Frenchman back in the day. The reason he looked short might have been the fact that his other troops were even taller than that. So, when standing beside his personal guards, he might have looked shorter in comparison. 
#2

*makes Noises*

dudeimzonked Report

#3

Always Has Been True

Anteraji Report

Another thing that might have contributed to the misunderstanding is the fact that he was nicknamed Le Petit Caporal or The Little Corporal by French soldiers. However, this name was not related to his stature. They referred to him like that because they liked him and it was their way to express their fondness.

Those two things, though, were enough for the British media who wanted to villainize him. They portrayed him like a child who’s hungry for the world, throwing tantrums all over the place when things don’t go his way. They painted him as entitled, short, and mean, while everywhere else he was feared and revered as a brilliant tactician.

#4

It's Meat With Electricity

kyleplantemoji Report

#5

Looks Like It's Time To Chill

tasteslikesarc Report

#6

How Did You Get Into Star Wars?

MarkHamill Report

The image of another important historical French figure, Marie Antoinette, has also been tainted by false claims. People have attributed the quote “let them eat cake” to her while there’s no real evidence that she ever said it. However, this misattribution supposedly isn’t as malicious or intentional. Instead, it all simply seems like a bad game of telephone.
#7

Well He's Kinda Right

Its_Gulag_time Report

#8

Wait A Min-

reddit.com Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the earliest books about the Apollo program is called "The invasion of the Moon". I have a copy somewhere.

#9

Woah Dude

ShwrThght Report

Firstly, the original quote is not about cake—it’s about brioche. Sure, that’s sweet, enriched bread, but one has to reiterate that no one here is talking about a dessert layered with cream. 

#10

Ttt (If Your A Christian)

tacosIwannaeat Report

#11

Success Is Available Even To Pinocchio

adish2404 Report

#12

Her Brain Failed Her

sarthhcasm Report

caiusvanslooten avatar
a piece of toast
a piece of toast
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It doesn't, in fact our brains are the only ones that know it exist

Another thing is that variations of the quote have been around for years. It was first put in writing the way it is quoted now by Jean-Jacques Rousseau where he attributed it to “a great princess.” Marie Antoinette at the time was 9 years old, so the chances that he was talking about her are minimal.
#13

I Had To 3D Print This Just In Case!!

YouOtterKnow1 Report

#14

Best Plot Synopsis Of This Movie

star_nerd21 Report

#15

Come To This Great Party I Have In Mind

rubyshawx Report

People think that the quote was purposefully attributed to Marie Antoinette by French revolutionaries that were giving their all to villainize the monarchy. After all, Rousseau’s writing inspired many of them. However, there’s no real evidence out there that they did it either—no trace of the fictitious Antoinette quote in revolutionaries’ papers or pamphlets. 

#16

Better Check The Meter

EX342 Report

#17

It Took Me 4 Hours To Figure It Out

dudewithlaugh Report

#18

Honestly, A Hero

KevH2_205 Report

Interestingly enough, the first time the quote was attributed to Marie Antoinette in writing was… to deny that she said it! And that was done 50 years after the revolution rippled through the country. So, it appears to be that this misunderstanding is just a rumor that’s traveled to us all the way from the 18th century. 
#19

This Is The Modern Jack Sparrow

marciucclaudiu Report

#20

Same Experience Here Bro

paper_fucker Report

#21

Wholesome Motorcycle Gang Buddies

reddit.com Report

All in all, don’t believe everything that you read. Or hear, for that matter. Think about it and double-check it if you can. And if it still rings true after that, then maybe you can tweet about it.

#22

Not A Sci-Fi

jay_psy Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Moon is not the only known Moon inhabited solely by robots. Think that one over.

#23

Well, Liquid Form Of Bread

nefariousmonkey Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeast + cereal grain gives sugars + alcohol + carbon dioxide. Same for both bread and beer.

#24

I Have Committed No Crimes!

know_good Report

#25

It's True Love

AndrewTCollin Report

#26

He'll Be The Most Awaited Teenager In The History

Sejiro_Hiko Report

#27

Nobody Knows Such A Person

anshj21 Report

#28

That’s A Great Opportunity

Enraged__ Report

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My man have you seen the nature in Oregon and the bordering states? I'd accept in a heartbeat.

#29

How To Defeat A Bear

DemonDuckOfDoom1 Report

#30

Worst Thing About Cigarettes

Enraged__ Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You have to wait at least 20 years for the excess lung cancer from cigarettes to kick in. In the meantime there's smelly fingers, stained teeth, cough, emphysema, and social pariah.

#31

This Is Mildly Smart

gwatsky Report

amyzhang2010 avatar
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
5 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But what if my messing around is actually exactly what it sounds like, which happens to be messing around

#32

Where Can I Find Them?

Anteraji Report

#33

Learning To Write My Resume

MuyiwaSaka Report

#34

Can Confirm

lwb_3102 Report

#35

Actual Life Time Supply

ajm2601 Report

#36

Ketchup

KilExperience Report

#37

Who Among You Can Admit Mistakes Too?

FlochTheDestroyeer Report

#38

Crunchy Water

makahiya13 Report

#39

Does Not Surprise Me Either

reddit.com Report

#40

Isn't It True Tho

ziad4826 Report

#41

Yes They Aren't Dating Anymore

howto_pick_a_name Report

#42

What The Guy Actually Has Is A Pet Coyote

primawesome Report

#43

You Asked And It Delivered

alexand3rl Report

maria_richter23 avatar
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, chatgpt is not alive but grows its database and is probably run on servers that use air and water for cooling purposes. So it might even be the answer to the riddle...

#44

Makes You Think About It

reddit.com Report

#45

I Actually Didn't Notice At First

tearsxandxrain Report

#46

Therefore Not A Sin

sarahschauer Report

#47

I See No Lies Here, Just Facts

reddit.com Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's "bear arms" not "bare arms". Though I don't know what the bear would have to say about it.

#48

Good Thing It Wasn’t 3

WoozleWozzle Report

#49

That Person Is Right

MichaelMauriceA Report

#50

At Least It's Not Made Out Of Sand

thecrazythinker Report

#51

Well, She Did Ask For Pictures

UserNameTayken Report

#52

Well, You Did Use Phone

Sooyush Report

#53

The Office Is Smart

davidpotatohead123 Report

#54

Oh No The Authorities Are Coming

Brandon500xll Report

#55

That's What The Gps Said

Alarmed_Jellyfish771 Report

