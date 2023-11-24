ADVERTISEMENT

Brace yourselves, Pandas—Black Friday is upon us! Traditionally, the Friday after Thanksgiving marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States, as well as in many parts of the world. Unfortunately, this period brings out some of the worst traits in people: greed, aggression, and envy.

Our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos featuring some of the most epic Black Friday fails ever. From stores ransacked by customers hunting for the biggest sales to companies trying to pull the wool over crazed shoppers’ eyes, there’s a bit of everything. Scroll down for a taste of what discounts can do to someone if they’re not careful.