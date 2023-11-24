ADVERTISEMENT

Brace yourselves, Pandas—Black Friday is upon us! Traditionally, the Friday after Thanksgiving marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States, as well as in many parts of the world. Unfortunately, this period brings out some of the worst traits in people: greed, aggression, and envy.

Our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos featuring some of the most epic Black Friday fails ever. From stores ransacked by customers hunting for the biggest sales to companies trying to pull the wool over crazed shoppers’ eyes, there’s a bit of everything. Scroll down for a taste of what discounts can do to someone if they’re not careful.

A Black Friday "Bargain"

Zoykah Report

Francois
Francois
1 hour ago

A lot of Black Friday deals are like that. Still people fall for it. Or they are selling an older model or deal is less good than a previous deal.

My Local Macy's Store After Black Friday Sale

Dankaay Report

39 minutes ago

Where do you even start to clean that up? I think I would just quit my job.

I Finally Bought Myself A Security Camera On Black Friday From Target After Dealing With A Psycho. However, I Got Rice Instead

Shadowflare000 Report

The National Retail Federation reports that 196.7 million Americans shopped in stores and online during the five-day holiday in 2022, from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday.

That’s more than the jaw-dropping 179.8 million shoppers in 2021, 186.4 million in 2020, and 189.6 million in 2019.
When You're At The Hospital And It Dawns On You That Today Is Black Friday

emtcj Report

Black Friday Fail. People Are Fighting Over Products

RealBasedMAGA Report

Black Friday At Walmart

The line decided to cross the street, blocking traffic. It extended down the parking lane rather than turning down the sidewalk like normal human beings.

Alldamage Report

Bols
Bols
40 minutes ago

I thought you cannot be normal to shop at Walmart (:

Broadly speaking, Black Friday tends to be (one of) the busiest shopping days of the year in the US… as well as in some other parts of the world. However, you’d be wrong to think that Black Friday begins and ends on… well, Black Friday.

The shopping ‘holiday’ has a tendency to ‘bleed’ into the surrounding weeks… and even months (yes! Months!).
I Captured The Essense Of Black Friday In One Picture

rusty_L_shackleford Report

Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
1 hour ago

Just curious. They do not offer free deliveries over there in the US? Here, anything that does not fit inside a car usually comes with free delivery so long the distance is less than 50km radius from the store.

The Laptop I Bought Online On Black Friday

ZedOnNutella Report

My Friend Saw A Baby Being Born At A Walmart On Black Friday

crass_anon Report

For instance, the Monday right after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday. Retailers and companies continue to sell products and services at a discount. Some of them go further, celebrating Cyber Week.

Others, however, go even beyond that.
This Epic Black Friday Deal

that1w3irdk1d Report

FedEx "Efficiency". I Live In Oregon And Ordered This Package On Black Friday

mtheory11 Report

What A Great Black Friday Deal

Fugim Report

CNN reports that in 2023, retailers “threw out the playbook,” rolling out deals in a similar vein as Black Friday weeks in advance. What this means is that this year, the impact of Black Friday itself might be lessened.

After all, if you’ve already hunted down the best deals of the season in advance, you might not want or need anything else. If you bought a new laptop/TV/console, you don’t need a second one.
My Friend Ordered Two Fitbits During The Amazon Black Friday Sale, But Got Paper Plates Instead

Parish87 Report

Oais Wright
Oais Wright
20 minutes ago (edited)

Just curious - is there any laws that obligate suppliers to deliver promised products to a buyer, or can they simply deny to give any compensation or just anything in general in situations like this? There should be, I think there are, but I'm no expert in that

When You Go Shopping On Black Friday But Forget Your Child's Stroller

Kawaii_ Report

Here In Brasil There's No Black Friday But Only Scam

Mr_Ramiro Report

According to Parija Kavilanz from CNN, the November and December months account for around a fifth of retailers’ sales for the entire year. This means that the gift-buying season is incredibly important for companies’ sales and profits.

Retailers who fail to take advantage of the seasonal rush might find that they’re far behind their competitors.
People Who Do This

IramFlorCamacho Report

The Scout
The Scout
38 minutes ago

In America this gets you a "Have a nice day, sir". Everywhere else it's "You are banned for life. Please leave immediately." Some retail workers I know would even add "...after you have cleaned up this mess".

My Partner Ordered Our First Ever "Big Purchase" On The Black Friday Sale. Apparently, The Delivery Guy Dropped It Down The Stairs And Ran

BabyinAjar Report

Black Friday At A Walmart In Alabama. So Many People Waiting To Just Get In

tjburns85 Report

Marshal Cohen, the chief retail industry analyst with market research firm Circana, told CNN that Black Friday is now more akin to ‘Grey Friday.’ “The dilution of the power of Black Friday has begun again this year. Gone is the sense of urgency and excitement. But the quest for value is still there,” the specialist explained.

As the shopping ‘holiday’ spreads out over a longer period of time, what this means, in practical terms, is that there’s less urgency for shoppers to rush to their local retail stores. Though you’ll still find people camping and queuing up before opening time and fighting over goods, this year, all of this might be slightly muted (well, comparatively). There’s slightly less competition.
Target Has These Up All Over Their Electronics Section. Guess Which Games Are Specifically Excluded From The Offer

ilebeck Report

What A Steal

fourNtwentyz Report

This Ad

almostparallel76 Report

Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
55 minutes ago

Ah,good old capitalism. Never letting important social issues get in the way of making a few quid.

What’s also changed the dynamic of Black Friday is the continued growth of online shopping. This makes deals incredibly accessible to anyone with a smartphone, a computer, and an internet connection.

When you’re offered awesome deals with (hopefully, insured) delivery straight to your door, why would you want to risk being crushed by several hundred other shoppers at a physical store? Convenience is a huge factor here.

My Friend Ordered Two Elgato Game Capture Cards At $180 On Black Friday, And Amazon Sent Him Two Empty Boxes

ishan0102 Report

The Scout
The Scout
32 minutes ago

Most common cause for this is actually Amazon's return policy - or the human tendency to use it for scams. People order the game, demand a refund, send back the empty case as a product, looking unopeened, and some underpaid workers restock them without opening. When a later customer orders, they are sent out again.

This Chair I Was Going To Buy Was £169.99 A Few Hours Before Amazon's Black Friday "Sale" Started

XcoldmineX Report

The New TV I Bought For Black Friday From Walmart

nwballer503 Report

CNN notes that some retailers may be worried about rising prices, higher interest and mortgage rates, and Americans having to restart repaying their student loans which were frozen for many during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This means that some companies respond by turning Black Friday into a massively long event, hoping to draw in more customers.
My Coworker Went A Little Crazy On HDMI Cables This Black Friday

ItsSnowingOutside Report

Black Friday, The One Day Saving 30 Bucks Is More Important Than Your Baby's Well Being

uvasif28 Report

These Dudes Are Trying To Put Two 65" TVs On The Top Of Their Honda Civic. Just Unreal

Coachmun Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
11 minutes ago

So , those are the TVs from previous posts (smashed screens)...

The upside for shoppers is that they get access to better deals for longer and have to compete less with others. The downside is elementary fatigue: if it’s always sale season, then it doesn’t matter much.

In the meantime, BBC Worklife notes that Black Friday has become shorthand for any deep-discount shopping event, whether it happens in October or… July!
The Majority Of Stores At "Toronto Premium Outlet" Have Put Stickers Over Cheaper Prices Or Have Changed Tags For The Black Friday Weekend

TheTrueHolyOne Report

This Occurred On Black Friday At A Local Shopping Mall In Lancaster, Pennsylvania

inspectorgadget03 Report

amy lee
amy lee
29 minutes ago

David Attenborough: "here we are, during peak mating season of vehicle vehicularis, the paler juvenile attempts to mount his mate but slips, which might result in the frenzy commonly referred to as 'the pile up'".

Black Friday Sales Are Fire This Year

JayBowdy Report

“Black Friday really is a huge deal. But Black Friday is no longer a single-day event,” David Bussak, managing director at the global business advisory firm AlixPartners, told the BBC's Brennan Doherty.

For some deliciously accurate and funny Black Friday memes, check out Bored Panda's previous article when you've enjoyed this list to the fullest.
They Told Me They Are Waiting For Black Friday. What Do They Need That Bad? I'm Sure They Could Get It Online

Disguising Report

Apparently Someone Got A Little Too Excited And Lost Their Underwear In The Bathroom On Black Friday

BabyHuey Report

Deals Like This

Costco sales are unbeatable right now. They're next to the tires, in case you were wondering.

joonbug2010 Report

Such A Great Deal. Amazon vs. Manufacturer's Retail Price

I've been waiting to buy this on Amazon, assuming there would be some sort of Black Friday discount. But no, the price stayed at $150, but they added a crossed-out price, which is even higher than the actual manufacturer's suggested retail price.

zubrowka1 Report

Verena
Verena
4 minutes ago

I always try to buy from the manfacturer's websites. It usually is cheaper and lots of less hassle in case of problems. The more people need to earn money between manufacturer and customer, the more expensive a product gets. If not, something in this chain isn't right.

Black Friday Deals On GPUs

NooneTTV Report

Be On The Lookout For The Best Black Friday Deals

Davinter30 Report

Black Friday Scam

_MeganLouisee_ Report

Target's Black Friday Sale

banana119 Report

Someone Was Way Too Excited For Black Friday Deals

labmom328 Report

Human Decency Is Gone During Black Friday

Althunter_man86 Report

Some Weirdo
Some Weirdo
10 minutes ago

To everyone out there, please remember human decency this Black Friday. Just take a min to put stuff back please

This Black Friday Sale Tactic

applesaucey05 Report

A Casualty Of Black Friday

tonermcfly Report

My Awesome Cousins Bought Me A Nice Big 55" TV Last Night, As A Thank You And As A "We Will Be Spending Lots More Time At Your House" Gift

Two minutes in, the picture goes out. Get it outta here kids. Try again. 

CaliGirlKandi Report

This Shopping Cart Traffic During Black Friday. People Are Going Crazy

reddit.com Report

Black Friday Be Like

NGNLZero Report

Libstak
Libstak
2 minutes ago

What is with the commas everywhere when there should be decimal points?

I Spent 30€ On This Thing

Bean-King Report

Black Friday Parking. This Guy Parks On The Plant Bed In Between The Handicap Parking

hansol93 Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
11 minutes ago

Sadly enough, I have to give him credit for not taking the handicapped spaces.

Thank Goodness For Black Friday Deals

AllTheWayToWrigley Report

This Sums Up Black Friday

imconfusedman Report

Black Friday In Portugal

Compendyum Report

