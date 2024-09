The introduction of Airbnb disrupted and changed the hospitality industry in many positive ways. It started offering more authentic, convenient, and cheaper experiences for travelers and allowed homeowners to earn some extra income by renting out their unused space, from budget rooms or apartments to fancy villas. I’d say that’s a win-win for everyone. However, as with most things in life, there are bound to be some disappointments or things that don’t particularly go to plan. From mushrooms growing in the bathroom door to extortionate cleaning fees and child-sized furniture, scroll down to find some of the strangest Airbnb conditions guests had to endure.

#1 Well, The Airbnb Looked Nice Online Share icon

#2 This Bedroom On Airbnb In A Place Called “Stabbin Cabin”. Sounds About Right Share icon

#3 I Found A Pair Of Handcuffs Attached To A Leg Of The Bed In My Airbnb In Tijuana Share icon

According to a 2021 study, a lot can go wrong when staying in an Airbnb. A data scientist, Asher Fergusson, collaborated with a few researchers to find out the problems that guests are most likely to face when staying at short-term rentals. The project even received funding from ASIS International, and over 2 and a half years the team used machine learning and natural language processing techniques to analyze X (previously Twitter) posts associated with guest complaints.

#4 This Sink In Our Airbnb Share icon

#5 The "Bathroom" In My Airbnb Will 100% Result In Encounters With The Host Share icon

#6 From A French Airbnb Alternative Share icon

“Our number one goal when starting out with this research was to find out what’s most likely to go wrong for Airbnb guests,” Fergusson said to Forbes Women. ADVERTISEMENT In total, they analyzed over 127,183 posts published between January 1, 2015 and September 20, 2020 and broke them down into types. The results ranged from frustrating to dangerous.

#7 The Bathroom In Our Airbnb Was Rather Small Share icon

#8 The Airbnb Has A Window From The Shower To The Living Room Share icon

#9 Just Saw This On Airbnb. What £2100 Per Month Gets You In Central London Share icon

“We found thousands of cases of account hacking with vacation dollars being stolen via fraudulent bookings as well as many other scams,” says Fergusson. “Then there were police interventions, bodily harm, threats, bug infestations, invasions of privacy via hidden cameras, long-term negative health impacts after the customer checked out of the Airbnb and so much more. Even in 2021, the amount of illegal, unsafe or fake listings on the platform is staggering—more than any of us probably realize.”

#10 I Feel Really Creeped Out, As I Didn't Notice It Earlier Share icon

#11 From An Airbnb I Stayed At Share icon

#12 This Hidden Camera Disguised As A Clock In My Airbnb Share icon

The report revealed that the most common problems were linked to customer service (72.2%), which provided limited support during emergencies or was rude or even unreachable. Scams made up 22.3% of complaints, from fake listings to hacked accounts. 10.4% of guests were left unsatisfied because the host cancelled their stay. 6.1% experienced unsafe conditions ranging from pest infestations to hidden cameras. While 3.7% of complaints reported discrimination against race and sexuality.

#13 While My Family With Young Kids Were Staying At This Airbnb, An Old Man Walked Into The Backyard And Started Draining The Pool Share icon

#14 Air Quality Tests From My Airbnb Where The Host Claimed Not To Smell Any Mold. Support Refused My Refund Share icon

#15 A Cleaning Fee Just As Much As The Room Cost? Share icon

Ferguson published the report, saying that it was important that Airbnb users know what awaits them when they’re using the platform. “Countless Airbnb guest complaints we reviewed on Twitter suggested that the company is very good at circumventing responsibility,” he says. “Their customer service will often go silent or cite some obscure, confusingly worded terms of service when guests rightfully request refunds for services not rendered. It’s important for users to understand renting an Airbnb is not the same as booking a hotel.”

#16 They Said There Was A Sea View At Our Airbnb Share icon

#17 The Host Said That This Airbnb Is "Full Of Traditional And Modern Artwork." "Tastefully Decorated" And "Quirky Interesting Decor" Share icon

#18 Got An Airbnb Just For The Tub Share icon

He believes that it’s easier to scam people with short-term rentals as they have little supervision as opposed to hotels. Reputable hospitality institutions are less likely to be massively deceiving people or constantly cancel reservations hours before guests have to arrive. Moreover, it’s rare to find a hotel that doesn’t have safety precautions like a smoke or carbon monoxide detector.

#19 Looking For An Airbnb In London. Did Someone Really Just Put A Bed In Their Bathroom? Share icon

#20 At My Airbnb There’s A Mushroom Growing Out Of The Bathroom Door Share icon

#21 This Marbled Shower At An Airbnb I Stayed In. I Thought It Was Dirty And Tried To Scrub It Clean Until I Realized It Was "Supposed" To Look Like That Share icon

In order to stay safe and protected, Ferguson recommends treating rental reviews as a mystery novel. This means reading between the lines what the previous guest has written, as most of them don’t express the negatives directly. In addition, he advises to never book a place with zero reviews. Instead, he says to aim for rentals with a 4.85-star review average or higher. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Disco Toilet In An Airbnb Share icon

#23 The Bathroom Door In My Airbnb Is Ineffective Share icon

#24 Not Even Motel Is This Bad Share icon

It’s also important to look at the hosts’s overall reviews, not just the listing’s. Be sure to reach out to the host before the stay and document anything that goes wrong or seems suspicious with video evidence. This helps to get a refund with less hassle.

#25 Airbnb Hosts Are Likely Selling The Audio Of Your Private Life Share icon

#26 Found An Interesting Airbnb In Waterloo Share icon

#27 Airbnb Wasn’t What We Were Expecting Share icon

#28 All The Rooms In My Airbnb (Including Mine) Have A Key Locked Behind A Lock With A Code That's A Room Number Share icon

#29 Better Hope You Don’t Stab Yourself In The Shower Of This Airbnb Rental Share icon

#30 When You Rent An Airbnb In The Philippines, You Get Free Protein Every Morning. Glue Trap After 24 Hours Share icon

#31 The Airbnb I'm Staying In Says It's A Laundry Room, So I'll Be Wearing Dirty Clothes All Week Because I For Sure Won't Be Going There Share icon

#32 My Airbnb Estimate - No Wonder Bookings Are Down Share icon

#33 Airbnb With “Motion Detector” Ring Camera Above A Full Length Mirror. $500 For Tampering With Or Unplugging It. Good Thing I Have Post-It Notes Share icon

#34 I Found This Painted, Feathered Baby Doll Head In The Freezer At My Airbnb. Am I Going To Die? Share icon

#35 This Shower At My Airbnb Share icon

#36 This Bathroom Tile At My Airbnb Share icon

#37 My Airbnb Host Said The "Keys Are In The Grey And Black Safe Near The White Door" Share icon

#38 This Narrow Hallway In My Friend’s Airbnb Is Only 1.2 Meters (3.9 Ft) Wide, You Can Barely Walk Through When The Attic Ladder Is Down Share icon

#39 Airbnb Description Said "Views Of The Main Church From The Bedroom Window." Technically, It Was Not A Lie Share icon

#40 This "Abstract" Billiards Table At An Airbnb I Was At. As It Also Turns Out, Thick Globs Of Hideous Paint Don't Allow For A Very Smooth Table Roll Share icon

#41 Airbnb Said I'd Have A Balcony, But Seriously Share icon

#42 Airbnb Host Tried To Charge Us For Changing Settings On A Thermostat Share icon

#43 A "Perfect" Fit For A TV (At An Airbnb My Girlfriend Stayed In) Share icon

#44 It Was Supposed To Be A Cozy Flat For A Couple And Now I Have To Stay Here For 3 Weeks Because No Other Option Is Available. All This Stuff Belongs To The Owner Share icon

#45 Airbnb Host Asks This After A $350 Cleaning Fee While Being Asked To Strip All Sheets, Take Out All Trash And Run Dishwasher Share icon

#46 The Airbnb I'm Renting Share icon

#47 Deadbolt, Mice, Leaking Ceiling, Roaches I Caught Everything On Camera. I've Messaged The Host But They're Not Responding And Calling Support Is Worse Than Useless So Here We Are Share icon

#48 My Airbnb Assured Me They Have A “Very Safe” Baby Gate Share icon

#49 I Tried To Open The Air Conditioner Vent At The Airbnb I'm Staying At On Vacation And Found This Share icon

#50 The Airbnb I Stayed At Last Weekend. This Renter Likes To Patch Sheetrock Holes With Cardboard And Fake Flowers Share icon

#51 At The Airbnb I Stayed At Share icon

#52 Seen In An Airbnb. Upcycling Fail Share icon

#53 My Airbnb With This Weird Perspective Corridor Share icon

#54 The Place I Found On Airbnb Share icon

#55 Mushrooms Growing In The Shower Of Our 5-Star-Rated Airbnb Share icon

#56 When One Of The Troops Books An Airbnb Specifically For The Pool Table Share icon

#57 In Our Airbnb In The Middle Of Nowhere Share icon "Thank you for the tips! It helps to keep this place clean. Some people give us 1 or 2 dollars. Tips, this amount is not helping too much. We do charge a small amount for each room. We deserve more than 1 or 2 dollars in tips. Thank you.

Come back again."



#58 Airbnb Host Tried To Double The Price Share icon

#59 There's A Mirror Screwed Into The Ceiling Above The Toilet In My Airbnb Share icon

#60 This Corner Table At An Airbnb Share icon

#61 I Booked An Airbnb A Year In Advance Of The Eclipse In April. The Host Yesterday Canceled Because They Realized They Could Make More Due To The Eclipse Share icon

#62 Dirty Floor At Airbnb “Is Typical And Not An Indicator Of Dirt” Share icon I’m posting to get some reactions to an experience I had at an Airbnb rental. I rented a place for my father and me to stay while he recovered from surgery, and I expected a high level of hygiene accordingly to keep him safe. I ended up spending hours after checking in cleaning (after I took an Uber to get cleaning supplies). The company representative was trying to tell me that it’s normal for the Swiffer wipes to appear "to be removing dirt." I’m pretty baffled by their response, as I know that floor was filthy. But could there be an element of truth to what they’re saying? Do some types of flooring give off color like that?



#63 Our (Not Cheap) Airbnb Has A Tip Jar Share icon

#64 Looking For Somewhere To Stay On Airbnb And Found This House Of Nope Share icon

#65 After A 14-Hour Drive, We Found Bed Bugs At Our Airbnb Share icon My wife worked for months to pick out the right house for our family, so it was disheartening to have it ruined like that. We were allowed to change to a different house nearby, but it was a cheaper house, had a worse view, and a worse pool. And because we changed houses, there's no way to leave a review on the original house.



#66 Airbnb With Aquatic-Themed Floor Share icon

#67 Over The Bathtub In My Airbnb Share icon

#68 If You Needed Another Reason To Hate Airbnb. 2 Weeks Before Our Reservation Our Hosts Tells Us He Over-Booked Share icon

#69 My Airbnb Stairs. Every Step Is A Different Height, Width, And Depth Share icon

#70 Checked Into Our Airbnb And Found These Tiles Share icon

#71 My Airbnb Host Is Using T-Shirts As Pillowcases, And One Has A Body Odor Smell. I Guess I’ll Be Dreaming Of Sweaty Armpits Tonight Share icon

#72 This Creepy Family Photo In My Airbnb Share icon

#73 This Inconsistent Wall Clock At My Airbnb Share icon

#74 This Airbnb Had Framed Skulls Above The Fireplace Share icon In the description, the owner clarified that there were 36 of them, that they were human skulls, and that the frame was made of oak.



#75 Airbnb Room Online Compared To Real Life. A Buddy Of Mine Is Currently In Rome And Pays 200€ Per Night For That Beauty Share icon The bed is rock solid and apparently, the bathroom is a biological research center for mold.



#76 On The Wall Of A Friend's Airbnb Rental Share icon

#77 Found This In An Airbnb In Amsterdam. You Can't Even Sit Down Share icon

#78 Notice To Airbnb Guests Share icon One night stay £25-£30 (depending on the room size). Your thoughts?



#79 Airbnb House. TV Is Hung Halfway Up A Two-Story High Fireplace, Nearly Level With The Upper Floor Share icon

#80 Staying In An Airbnb. I Woke Up This Morning To Find The Cover To Access The Attic Completely Moved Share icon

#81 I Have An Interesting Airbnb Tonight Share icon