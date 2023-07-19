We love sports, we cheer for our favorite teams and athletes. Sports memes are trending on the internet and give us a lighthearted escape from the intensity of the game.

Whether it's a comical image capturing an athlete's epic fail or a clever caption encapsulating a fan's frustration, sports memes have the ability to captivate and resonate with millions across the globe.

So, buckle up, sports enthusiasts and meme aficionados, and join us on a journey through the records of sports memes as we examine the best of them here. Let the games begin!

Funny-Sport-Memes

lol69lol420 Report

Behind good performance in sports stands the psychology of it. According to psychology teacher Saul Mcleod, "Sports psychology is the study of psychological factors that influence athletic performance and how participation in sports and exercise can affect the psychological and physical well-being of athletes." Researchers working in this field study how athletic performance can be optimized and mood/stress levels can be improved.
Funny-Sport-Memes

Report

Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
He looks like he can... look at that face. that's FUNK master flash right there

Funny-Sport-Memes

oneandonlycvgamerz Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
Community Member
This cracks me up more than it should 🤣🤣

It is not only the professional athletes that sports psychologists work with. They help coaches, performers, organizations or generally anyone who exercises. It can be considered mental training alongside physical training and this combination is crucial in achieving athletic goals.
Funny-Sport-Memes

Qwaze Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

henryharp Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

ratboy181 Report

Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
How come the men screaming at the tv that they could do better, always looks like the second picture.

The techniques of sports psychology include goal setting, pre-performance routines, self-talk and progressive muscle relaxation. Goal setting is self explanatory. The important thing is that they're measurable and realistic. Pre-performance routines are athletes' actions or behaviors that they implement before the show/performance. They increase stability and predictability. Self-talk is similar. It involves inner thoughts and monologues. Progressive muscle relaxation is alternating between tensing and relaxing muscles. It helps lower blood pressure, decrease stress and anxiety. 
Funny-Sport-Memes

Unlucky_Desk_5468 Report

Funny Sport Memes

ImRoderick1303 Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

tiagoaloncuri Report

Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
Because in football, you can take advantage from the adversity.

There are many unheard of and funny sports with people engaging in hilarious feats that you've never seen before. They push the boundaries of what you thought was possible. For example, bathtubbing - racing in bathtubs. They can have a propeller or be paddled like a canoe. There are world championships of this unusual sport with many cheering fans. 
Funny-Sport-Memes

gmanskull31 Report

Slinkaste
Slinkaste
Community Member
In the last world ice hockey championship, Latvian ice hockey player fell (or someone hit him), got off the ice, pulled out his tooth and after few minutes was back in the game.

Funny-Sport-Memes

MG-aka-MedMed Report

Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
Most don't even wear the headguard

Funny-Sport-Memes

Jaded_genie Report

Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
Yes... those people are fighting together against the cops

Another unheard of competition is the 'Baby Olympics', where young kids between the ages of 2-4 participate in various competitions. It was held by the Bahrain Olympic Committee in 2018 in order to inspire kids to get into sports. There were crawling and walking contests, and some more traditional ones like gymnastics, football, and basketball.
Funny-Sport-Memes

chicken_n0gg3ts Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

jodibwithoutane Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
He looks like he couldn't fight his way out of a wet paper bag let alone fight crime

Funny-Sport-Memes

rugbysfinest_ Report

The last funny sport: the beer mile. It is a race where you have to run a mile while drinking a beer. It first took place in Canada, in 1989. The drink has to be a 12 US ounce (300 ml) can of beer, of at least 5% alcohol. The one who first finishes the mile and their drink wins.
Funny-Sport-Memes

instagram.com Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

Its_yer_dude_trevor Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

adamwintle Report

JB
JB
Community Member
see what you did there

Funny Sport Memes

MyUsernameIsNotCool Report

maka paka
maka paka
Community Member
It is often said that winning silver is worse than winning Bronze as you were so close to getting the gold that you've worked your whole career for.

Funny-Sport-Memes

theraybenton Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

TovarishchFlashback Report

Funny Sport Memes

Rupispupis Report

Funny Sport Memes

BenA174 Report

️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
️ ️lefty libra️ (she/her)
Community Member
cmon mr.g, come run with us. therss a hole in the cement waiting for you.

Funny-Sport-Memes

vegandnonvegpod Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

TheWeekendMemester Report

JB
JB
Community Member
ah, roadracing... track rhymes with crack (it's that exhilarating)

Funny-Sport-Memes

Amripal Report

JB
JB
Community Member
hey, breaking the record is still breaking the record. Achieving any level of best is still the best

Funny-Sport-Memes

elch3w Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

DaRealPuggie Report

Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
They have to get out quickly otherwise that thing might burn... remember Grosjean

Funny-Sport-Memes

Intelligent-Gene-768 Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

nameismemepage Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
Well, accidents can happen. Someone could pass out or something like that.

Funny-Sport-Memes

KaptainMurica96 Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

TurtlesTurnMeOn Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

LHSbeaufort Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

TheCheechWizardUnit Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

naiksunny2 Report

Community Member
bro lives in springfield

Funny-Sport-Memes

Underrated_Fish Report

Tiramisu
Tiramisu
Community Member
Petition to replace the middle image with "This is where the fun begins" to make it a complete Prequel meme

Funny-Sport-Memes

southcounty253 Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

swimmemesdaily Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

PineappleClean Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

Joegre96402 Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
hm I don't like this one

Funny-Sport-Memes

The_Dank_Tortuga Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

NotMonsterii Report

Funny Sport Memes

8802 Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

SERG10callielover Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

DamnDudE3 Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

thesportsish Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

Your_post_not_good Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

Petaaa Report

Community Member
superior beings work right here

Funny-Sport-Memes

Saikyo100 Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
Why are they're so many like this it's gross

Funny-Sport-Memes

-coolcoolcool- Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

man-with-potato-gun Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
It WILL always be called Football

Funny-Sport-Memes

dardofratz Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

DarthNightsWatch Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

UwU_Warrior2211 Report

kaito's wife
kaito’s wife
Community Member
i agree the girls are very pretty! oh you were…your gross perv dude.

Funny-Sport-Memes

joesoldlegs Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

buttery-memes Report

Community Member
i have done this. not at 60 mph but atleast 5m in the air. i'm ✨thirteen✨

Funny-Sport-Memes

the.inactive.memes Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

Imposedcyclosis544 Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

dannydevitosmgnmdong Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

AshwinJackson Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

Matticusd Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

countdookee Report

Funny-Sport-Memes

Bigez420 Report

Funny-Sport-Memes