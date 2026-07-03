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Bonnie Blue’s Fan Shares Their ‘Wedding’ Photos After Disturbing Baby Shower Scandal, And People Aren’t Having It
Bonnie Blue's fan shares wedding photos. A woman in a white wedding gown walks arm-in-arm with a young man in a cream suit.
Society, World

Bonnie Blue’s Fan Shares Their ‘Wedding’ Photos After Disturbing Baby Shower Scandal, And People Aren’t Having It

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The sound of wedding bells normally excites people. But when adult star Bonnie Blue was pictured in a wedding dress with her possible #1 fan, it was more of a shockwave that took over the internet.

The unexpected photos came shortly after a heavily pregnant-looking Bonnie shared updates from her baby shower.

The controversial star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, also recently revealed that she had a name set aside for her little one, due to arrive in “late October or early November.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Content creator Julian Kincade, surprised the internet with a post claiming he married adult star Bonnie Blue.
    • “Bonnie Blue, I’ve never been more proud to call you my wife,” he wrote in the caption.
    • Netizens commented on the post, saying: “And you will never know who the father is to the child.”
    • Bonnie said she had a name set aside for her baby, due to arrive in “late October or early November.”

    Netizens questioned whether Bonnie Blue’s wedding photos with Julian Kincade were real or fake 

    Bonnie Blue's fan shares wedding photos after baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: juliankincade_/Instagram

    Content creator Julian Kincade, who has 54.6K followers on Instagram, gave the internet quite the surprise when he shared pictures of himself walking down the aisle with Bonnie Blue.

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    “POV: you married the love of your life,” read the text on a picture of the two of them gazing into each other’s eyes.

    Julian also wrote in the caption, “Bonnie Blue, I’ve never been more proud to call you my wife.”

    “Bonnie Blue, I’ve never been more proud to call you my wife,” Julian wrote alongside his uploads

    Close-up of a hand placing a wedding ring on another hand, amidst a baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: juliankincade_/Instagram

    It didn’t take long for viewers in the comments section to accuse Julian of sharing AI-generated photos.

    His video on TikTok also mentioned that his post contained AI-generated content.

    Many also left snarky remarks about Julian marrying the controversial star, who is notorious for stunts like sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours and being charged for a scandalous video outside the Indonesian embassy.

    Wedding invitation for Julian Kincade & Bonnie Blue, amidst fan shares wedding photos.

    Image credits: juliankincade_/Instagram

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    A social media post with a critical comment on the wedding photos after the baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: DhruvB911

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    A social media post with a congratulatory yet snarky comment on the wedding photos.

    Image credits: MehrozKhan27454

    “I hope to god this is fake,” one commented on his photos, while another said, “he is not a husband he is a leftover taker.”

    “it took til the third slide for me to realise ts was ai,” read a third comment.

    “And you will never know who the father is to the child,” said a fourth.

    Bonnie Blue fan wedding photo, a young man and woman walking down the aisle at an outdoor ceremony.

    Image credits: juliankincade_/Instagram

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    Following the internet’s eyebrow-raising reaction, Julian clapped back by saying, “There is not an ounce of shame in my body.”

    Possibly one of Bonnie’s biggest fans, Julian has been running an aggressive campaign to get Bonnie’s attention in recent days and has shared multiple videos begging the adult star to marry him.

    “This is a message for Bonnie Blue,” he said in one video. “Let’s get married… We’re getting married. Are you ready?”

    Julian has shared multiple videos, begging for Bonnie’s attention and asking her to marry him

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    Screenshot of a fan's tweet about Bonnie Blue wedding photos and the baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: befikre_talks

    Screenshot of a fan's tweet expressing strong opinions on Bonnie Blue's wedding and baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: studios_wf

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    In another video, he clarified that he wasn’t “ashamed” of wanting to marry someone who is frequently in the middle of controversies.

    “You can only be down bad if you’re ashamed of yourself,” he said. “If I told people I wanted to marry Bonnie Blue and put a ring on that beautiful finger and become her child’s stepdad, I’m not down bad. I’m proud,”

    “That just makes me the f***ing GOAT. Never apologize for being h*rny,” he continued. “Follow for more relationship advice.”

    A fan looking at an image of Bonnie Blue on a phone, with text about a baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: juliankincade_/Instagram

    Another Instagram post featured pregnancy tests beside  a mini blackboard that said, “Julian + Bonnie Welcome Baby Blue.”

    “@bonnieblue I’ve never been more proud to be the father of your children,” the eager Instagrammer wrote in the caption. “Baby Blue coming December 2026.”

    Somewhere in another corner of the internet, Bonnie’s Instagram grid has been busy in recent weeks, posting her own content from her baby shower, a.k.a “Golden Shower.”

    Bonnie hosted a baby shower, a.k.a. “Golden Shower,” with multiple men celebrating her pregnancy 

    @julian..kincade♬ som original – vibebassxy

    Hosted on June 8, the event reportedly saw her invite masked men to play baby shower-themed games with her, including drinking each other’s urine from her pregnant belly.

    She also shared a recent “bump update,” slamming critics who accused her of faking her pregnancy or of jeopardizing her baby’s health by continuing to sleep with multiple men.

    “I’m pregnant. And I’ve taken hundreds and hundreds of men whilst carrying a baby,” she said in her video.

    “My baby is still healthier than you,” she continued. “You’re fat. You’re ugly. You’re broke. Your teeth are yellow. And God knows what else is wrong with you. Me and my baby, we’re healthy and rich.”

    Bonnie Blue fan bump update, a woman in a green top touching her pregnant belly with a sunset view.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    Bonnie recently spoke about how she got pregnant during a “breeding event” on February 7, where she enjoyed sleeping with around 400 men without using protection.

    “It was planned, but it was still a shock. Actually seeing those two lines on a pregnancy test takes you back for a second,” she told Metro last week.

    She said critics were “beyond disgusted” about her still being intimate with men, now that she’s midway through her pregnancy.

    “To me, having s** with one person or having s** with 10 people is very much the same,” she told the outlet.

    “‘Even in some of my s** tapes where it’s just with one other person, some of the comments are like ‘I can’t believe you’re doing that, that’s terrible.’” she continued.

    The adult star, who conceived at a “breeding event” with no protection, said she deserved to be pregnant and have a baby 

    Bonnie Blue fan shares wedding photos after baby shower scandal with a pregnant woman and men in blue balaclavas.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    The 27-year-old said she tried getting pregnant for “years and years” with her childhood sweetheart and soon-to-be ex-husband, Ollie Davidson. But she never conceived with him.

    So now, she wanted to make “the most of [her] pregnancy.”

    To the haters, who wish she loses her child or hopes Child Protective Services will get involved, she has one message: “I deserve to be pregnant, I deserve to have a healthy baby. And I won’t wish you the brutal comments you wish on me.”

    Bonnie said she already knows the baby’s gender and has a name saved for them.

    “Congrats bro, you just put a ring on the world’s most traveled highway,” one commented on Julian’s post

    Screenshot of a tweet from Jodha_babe saying This picture has I was told to stand here energy about Bonnie Blue wedding photos.

    Image credits: befikre_talks

    Screenshot of a tweet from key•mushjr about Bonnie Blue wedding photos, saying Congrats bro, you just put a ring on the worlds most traveled highway.

    Image credits: mucherawhh

    Screenshot of a tweet from The Beginning After The End asking Is this the worst wedding post ever or does it have competition?

    Image credits: BahdmanHawley

    Screenshot of a tweet from Jodha_babe saying Bro is walking like hes on his way to detention, not marriage about Bonnie Blue wedding photos.

    Image credits: befikre_talks

    Screenshot of a social media comment: 0xRetroDev says, He's cooked, referencing the Bonnie Blue wedding photos.

    Image credits: 0xRetroDev

    Screenshot of a social media comment: Jodha__babe says, He looks like he's being escorted to his final boss fight, commenting on the Bonnie Blue wedding photos.

    Image credits: befikre_talks

    Screenshot of a social media comment: LOVE says, This is what happens when you skip the tutorial and go straight to the final boss, about the Bonnie Blue wedding photos.

    Image credits: chisomcindy26

    Screenshot of a social media comment: Honey8 says, look at his stare, absolutely devoid of life, concerning the Bonnie Blue wedding photos.

    Image credits: honey8bb

    Screenshot of a social media comment: Jodha__babe says, This picture has the same energy as someone clicking 'Yes' on a pop-up they didn't even read, about the Bonnie Blue wedding photos.

    Image credits: befikre_talks

    A social media post with a comment about Bonnie Blue's wedding photos and baby shower scandal, reflecting public reactions.

    Image credits: MarianoInMac

    Another social media comment discussing Bonnie Blue's wedding photos, highlighting the baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: pipscript

    A social media user's comment implying a dare regarding Bonnie Blue's wedding photos and baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: Tristorm3

    A social media post expressing disbelief about the wedding photos of Bonnie Blue, connecting it to the baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: befikre_talks

    A social media comment on the unusual nature of Bonnie Blue's wedding photos in light of the baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: R_idewa

    A social media post from a fan discussing Bonnie Blue's wedding photos and the disturbing baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: Seraph1247

    Another social media post reacting to Bonnie Blue's wedding photos and the disturbing baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: AndieAndie54183

    A third social media post commenting on Bonnie Blue's wedding photos after the disturbing baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: BahdmanHawley

    A social media user's strong reaction to Bonnie Blue's wedding photos and the baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: Ragnarhateyou

    A social media post expressing mixed feelings about Bonnie Blue's wedding photos following the baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: America1stpleaz

    A social media post with the main SEO keyword Wedding. It shows a response to a baby shower scandal.

    Image credits: Seraph1247

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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