Bonnie Blue’s Fan Shares Their ‘Wedding’ Photos After Disturbing Baby Shower Scandal, And People Aren’t Having It

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The sound of wedding bells normally excites people. But when adult star Bonnie Blue was pictured in a wedding dress with her possible #1 fan, it was more of a shockwave that took over the internet.

The unexpected photos came shortly after a heavily pregnant-looking Bonnie shared updates from her baby shower.

The controversial star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, also recently revealed that she had a name set aside for her little one, due to arrive in “late October or early November.”

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Highlights Content creator Julian Kincade, surprised the internet with a post claiming he married adult star Bonnie Blue.

“Bonnie Blue, I’ve never been more proud to call you my wife,” he wrote in the caption.

Netizens commented on the post, saying: “And you will never know who the father is to the child.”

Bonnie said she had a name set aside for her baby, due to arrive in “late October or early November.”

Netizens questioned whether Bonnie Blue’s wedding photos with Julian Kincade were real or fake

Image credits: juliankincade_/Instagram

Content creator Julian Kincade, who has 54.6K followers on Instagram, gave the internet quite the surprise when he shared pictures of himself walking down the aisle with Bonnie Blue.

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“POV: you married the love of your life,” read the text on a picture of the two of them gazing into each other’s eyes.

Julian also wrote in the caption, “Bonnie Blue, I’ve never been more proud to call you my wife.”

“Bonnie Blue, I’ve never been more proud to call you my wife,” Julian wrote alongside his uploads

Image credits: juliankincade_/Instagram

It didn’t take long for viewers in the comments section to accuse Julian of sharing AI-generated photos.

His video on TikTok also mentioned that his post contained AI-generated content.

Many also left snarky remarks about Julian marrying the controversial star, who is notorious for stunts like sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours and being charged for a scandalous video outside the Indonesian embassy.

Image credits: juliankincade_/Instagram

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“I hope to god this is fake,” one commented on his photos, while another said, “he is not a husband he is a leftover taker.”

“it took til the third slide for me to realise ts was ai,” read a third comment.

“And you will never know who the father is to the child,” said a fourth.

Image credits: juliankincade_/Instagram

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Following the internet’s eyebrow-raising reaction, Julian clapped back by saying, “There is not an ounce of shame in my body.”

Possibly one of Bonnie’s biggest fans, Julian has been running an aggressive campaign to get Bonnie’s attention in recent days and has shared multiple videos begging the adult star to marry him.

“This is a message for Bonnie Blue,” he said in one video. “Let’s get married… We’re getting married. Are you ready?”

Julian has shared multiple videos, begging for Bonnie’s attention and asking her to marry him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Kincade (@juliankincade_)

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In another video, he clarified that he wasn’t “ashamed” of wanting to marry someone who is frequently in the middle of controversies.

“You can only be down bad if you’re ashamed of yourself,” he said. “If I told people I wanted to marry Bonnie Blue and put a ring on that beautiful finger and become her child’s stepdad, I’m not down bad. I’m proud,”

“That just makes me the f***ing GOAT. Never apologize for being h*rny,” he continued. “Follow for more relationship advice.”

Image credits: juliankincade_/Instagram

Another Instagram post featured pregnancy tests beside a mini blackboard that said, “Julian + Bonnie Welcome Baby Blue.”

“@bonnieblue I’ve never been more proud to be the father of your children,” the eager Instagrammer wrote in the caption. “Baby Blue coming December 2026.”

Somewhere in another corner of the internet, Bonnie’s Instagram grid has been busy in recent weeks, posting her own content from her baby shower, a.k.a “Golden Shower.”

Bonnie hosted a baby shower, a.k.a. “Golden Shower,” with multiple men celebrating her pregnancy

Hosted on June 8, the event reportedly saw her invite masked men to play baby shower-themed games with her, including drinking each other’s urine from her pregnant belly.

She also shared a recent “bump update,” slamming critics who accused her of faking her pregnancy or of jeopardizing her baby’s health by continuing to sleep with multiple men.

“I’m pregnant. And I’ve taken hundreds and hundreds of men whilst carrying a baby,” she said in her video.

“My baby is still healthier than you,” she continued. “You’re fat. You’re ugly. You’re broke. Your teeth are yellow. And God knows what else is wrong with you. Me and my baby, we’re healthy and rich.”

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie recently spoke about how she got pregnant during a “breeding event” on February 7, where she enjoyed sleeping with around 400 men without using protection.

“It was planned, but it was still a shock. Actually seeing those two lines on a pregnancy test takes you back for a second,” she told Metro last week.

She said critics were “beyond disgusted” about her still being intimate with men, now that she’s midway through her pregnancy.

“To me, having s** with one person or having s** with 10 people is very much the same,” she told the outlet.

“‘Even in some of my s** tapes where it’s just with one other person, some of the comments are like ‘I can’t believe you’re doing that, that’s terrible.’” she continued.

The adult star, who conceived at a “breeding event” with no protection, said she deserved to be pregnant and have a baby

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

The 27-year-old said she tried getting pregnant for “years and years” with her childhood sweetheart and soon-to-be ex-husband, Ollie Davidson. But she never conceived with him.

So now, she wanted to make “the most of [her] pregnancy.”

To the haters, who wish she loses her child or hopes Child Protective Services will get involved, she has one message: “I deserve to be pregnant, I deserve to have a healthy baby. And I won’t wish you the brutal comments you wish on me.”

Bonnie said she already knows the baby’s gender and has a name saved for them.

“Congrats bro, you just put a ring on the world’s most traveled highway,” one commented on Julian’s post

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