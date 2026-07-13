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Adult Star Bonnie Blue Describes How Participants Dealt With Her Baby Bump During 10-Hour July 4 Event
Adult Star Bonnie Blue, pregnant, in a white top, with men in blue masks and others, showing her baby bump.
Society, World

Adult Star Bonnie Blue Describes How Participants Dealt With Her Baby Bump During 10-Hour July 4 Event

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Bonnie Blue spoke about how men treated her and her pregnancy bump during her notorious baby shower.

The adult star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is about halfway through her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child any time between late October and early November.

“There’s not a day or an hour where I’m not speaking about the baby,” she previously said.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Bonnie Blue revealed more details about her notorious baby shower held earlier this month.
    • The adult star spoke about how men treated her and her pregnancy belly.
    • In a video ahead of the event, she announced that she was going to let the men “absolutely cover [her] in yellow fluid.”
    • One man who attended the event said it was “funny and positive,” but it also "stunk" after she invited everyone to urinate on her.

    Bonnie Blue spoke about how men treated her and her pregnancy bump during her notorious baby shower

    Bonnie Blue proudly shows her baby bump in a casual selfie, surrounded by yellow and white balloons for the July 4 event.

    Image credits: BonnieBlue_xoxo//X

    Bonnie Blue shared details about her baby shower, where she celebrated the impending arrival of her child by engaging in x-rated acts with over 100 men.

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    Her baby shower, branded as a “Golden Shower,” was attended by masked men who were invited to urinate on her pregnant belly and play games with her.

    In a video ahead of the event, she announced that she was going to let the men “absolutely cover [her] in yellow fluid.”

    Bonnie Blue, with her baby bump, stands among participants at the 10-hour July 4 event.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    The 27-year-old adult content creator said men queued up to participate in the ten-hour stunt, held on July 4 at London’s Portland Place.

    She said the men were mindful and respectful of her baby bump while performing lewd acts with her.

    “Some boys were lucky and only queued for an hour while others had a six-plus-hour wait for my holes, I didn’t receive any complaints and the boys were all super gentle with my bump,” Blue told Us Weekly.

    The adult star spoke about how the men treated her and her pregnancy belly during the July 4 event 

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    Bonnie Blue sits on a bed, showcasing her baby bump during the 10-hour July 4 event.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    A comment about Bonnie Blue's baby bump, questioning her fitness as a mother during the July 4 event.

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    A petition suggestion regarding Bonnie Blue's baby bump after the July 4 event.

    “I took 154 loads and no, my waters didn’t break, but my back nearly did,” she added.

    The venue was decked up with a sign that said, “Bonnie Blue’s baby shower,” surrounded by yellow and white balloons.

    Bonnie seemed to enjoy her time watching the men play games that included diaper pong, putting nappies on teddies while blindfolded, and trying to swing a pacifier into their mouth as it hangs from a belt around their waist.

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    A post shared by Bonnie (@bonnieblue)

    “People were there for 4-5 hours from start to finish, playing all the baby shower games, and all the dirty stuff,” one man who attended the baby shower told The Tab.

    Another attendee, Tommy Lee, said the baby shower was “funny and positive.”

    “Bonnie invited everyone to come and give her the golden shower, which is pretty much what it sounds like it is,” he told the outlet.

    “Everyone ended up urinating on her. It stunk, it was dirty, it really was.”

    “I took 154 loads and no, my waters didn’t break, but my back nearly did,” Bonnie said about the baby shower

    Bonnie Blue shows her baby bump during the July 4 event.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

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    Owain Laing said he had a the**some with Bonnie at the event.

    “The golden shower scene was me and three other men. We all drank a lot of water prior to the scene, then when it came to it Bonnie was absolutely drenched in our p*ss it was an incredible sight.”

    Bonnie reportedly kept the men hydrated throughout the day.

    Bonnie Blue holds a pregnancy test, announcing her baby bump during the July 4 event.

    Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

    Screenshot of a comment about Bonnie Blue and her baby.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Bonnie Blue and U.S. holidays.

    The 27-year-old adult star reportedly got pregnant after sleeping with around 400 men without protection at a “breeding event” in February.

    Both Tommy and Owain were part of the February event and wondered whether they were her baby daddy.

    “I don’t think anything really sinks in until proven. But it’s still a big worry in the back of your mind, thinking about what do you do if it is,’” Tommy told Us Weekly.

    Owain, on the other hand, said he was waiting for the little one to arrive to see if there was any physical resemblance.

    Men who attended the baby shower spoke about their experiences with the pregnant adult star

    Bonnie Blue with her baby bump, with participants during the July 4 event.

    Image credits: onlytommylee/Instagram

    After Bonnie shared content from her baby shower online, many claimed she was s**ualizing her child and her pregnancy.

    They even claimed that social services should get involved for the child’s safety.

    But the adult star said she was determined to make “the most of [her] pregnancy.”

    Bonnie Blue, an adult star, and a man playfully show off their baby bump and belly, respectively, during a July 4 event.

    Image credits: owainlaing/Instagram

    “I don’t know if I’ll be pregnant again,” she told Metro. “I already don’t feel s**y at times. My body’s changing rapidly. That doesn’t mean I don’t want men to find me attractive or s**y.”

    “People say ‘you’re s**ualising the baby.’ No, I’m s**ualising myself as a pregnant woman,” she added. “The comments I get given… you’re the one that’s sick in the head.”

    Most netizens weren’t kind with their comments after Bonnie’s baby shower 

    Screenshot of a comment from 'zen.tek' stating 'Chick is sick' regarding Bonnie Blue's baby bump.

    Screenshot of a comment from 'nelelgt' expressing concern 'The baby gets so bullied at some point' about Bonnie Blue's baby bump.

    Screenshot of a comment from 'elihalabi1' asking 'Who's the father bro' regarding Bonnie Blue's baby bump.

    Screenshot of a comment from 'dever.karen77' requesting Bonnie Blue to be banned from platforms for her baby bump.

    Bonnie Blue baby bump comment: give birth but let the kid never know who the Mother is.

    Bonnie Blue baby bump comment: is this pregnancy fake?

    Bonnie Blue baby bump comment: we will take your child away and put you in prison.

    Bonnie Blue baby bump comment: your poor kid will suffer severe mental health issues.

    Bonnie Blue baby bump comment: you're proud that you're a w***e who will never know who the father is.

    Bonnie Blue baby bump during July 4 event social media comment: It's my fault for having the internet.

    Bonnie Blue baby bump during July 4 event social media comment: Disgusting human being!!!!!

    Bonnie Blue baby bump during July 4 event social media comment: Imagine the stigma that poor kid has to live with.

    Bonnie Blue baby bump during July 4 event social media comment: I thought she was fake pregnant she's actually pregnant?

    Bonnie Blue baby bump during July 4 event social media comment: She's disgusting.

    Bonnie Blue discusses her baby bump and participants dealing with it during a 10-hour July 4 event.

    Bonnie Blue describes how participants dealt with her baby bump during a 10-hour July 4 event.

    Adult star Bonnie Blue discusses her baby bump during a 10-hour July 4 event.

    Bonnie Blue describes how participants dealt with her baby bump during a 10-hour July 4 event.

    Adult star Bonnie Blue describes how participants dealt with her baby bump during a 10-hour July 4 event.

    A social media comment asking why adult star Bonnie Blue didn't take time off while dealing with her baby bump.

    A social media comment expressing disgust about adult star Bonnie Blue and her baby bump during an event.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That poor baby is gonna end up with dents in its forehead lol

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so sad that a woman of such profoundly dim wits and rancid character is even having children. I wonder what kind of diseases she will infect her fetus with? She's clearly far too mentally ill to parent.

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That poor baby is gonna end up with dents in its forehead lol

    2
    2points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so sad that a woman of such profoundly dim wits and rancid character is even having children. I wonder what kind of diseases she will infect her fetus with? She's clearly far too mentally ill to parent.

    2
    2points
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