Adult Star Bonnie Blue Describes How Participants Dealt With Her Baby Bump During 10-Hour July 4 Event

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Bonnie Blue spoke about how men treated her and her pregnancy bump during her notorious baby shower.

The adult star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, is about halfway through her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child any time between late October and early November.

“There’s not a day or an hour where I’m not speaking about the baby,” she previously said.

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Highlights Bonnie Blue revealed more details about her notorious baby shower held earlier this month.

The adult star spoke about how men treated her and her pregnancy belly.

In a video ahead of the event, she announced that she was going to let the men “absolutely cover [her] in yellow fluid.”

One man who attended the event said it was “funny and positive,” but it also "stunk" after she invited everyone to urinate on her.

Bonnie Blue spoke about how men treated her and her pregnancy bump during her notorious baby shower

Image credits: BonnieBlue_xoxo//X

Bonnie Blue shared details about her baby shower, where she celebrated the impending arrival of her child by engaging in x-rated acts with over 100 men.

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Her baby shower, branded as a “Golden Shower,” was attended by masked men who were invited to urinate on her pregnant belly and play games with her.

In a video ahead of the event, she announced that she was going to let the men “absolutely cover [her] in yellow fluid.”

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

The 27-year-old adult content creator said men queued up to participate in the ten-hour stunt, held on July 4 at London’s Portland Place.

She said the men were mindful and respectful of her baby bump while performing lewd acts with her.

“Some boys were lucky and only queued for an hour while others had a six-plus-hour wait for my holes, I didn’t receive any complaints and the boys were all super gentle with my bump,” Blue told Us Weekly.

The adult star spoke about how the men treated her and her pregnancy belly during the July 4 event

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Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

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“I took 154 loads and no, my waters didn’t break, but my back nearly did,” she added.

The venue was decked up with a sign that said, “Bonnie Blue’s baby shower,” surrounded by yellow and white balloons.

Bonnie seemed to enjoy her time watching the men play games that included diaper pong, putting nappies on teddies while blindfolded, and trying to swing a pacifier into their mouth as it hangs from a belt around their waist.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie (@bonnieblue)

“People were there for 4-5 hours from start to finish, playing all the baby shower games, and all the dirty stuff,” one man who attended the baby shower told The Tab.

Another attendee, Tommy Lee, said the baby shower was “funny and positive.”

“Bonnie invited everyone to come and give her the golden shower, which is pretty much what it sounds like it is,” he told the outlet.

“Everyone ended up urinating on her. It stunk, it was dirty, it really was.”

“I took 154 loads and no, my waters didn’t break, but my back nearly did,” Bonnie said about the baby shower

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

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Owain Laing said he had a the**some with Bonnie at the event.

“The golden shower scene was me and three other men. We all drank a lot of water prior to the scene, then when it came to it Bonnie was absolutely drenched in our p*ss it was an incredible sight.”

Bonnie reportedly kept the men hydrated throughout the day.

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

The 27-year-old adult star reportedly got pregnant after sleeping with around 400 men without protection at a “breeding event” in February.

Both Tommy and Owain were part of the February event and wondered whether they were her baby daddy.

“I don’t think anything really sinks in until proven. But it’s still a big worry in the back of your mind, thinking about what do you do if it is,’” Tommy told Us Weekly.

Owain, on the other hand, said he was waiting for the little one to arrive to see if there was any physical resemblance.

Men who attended the baby shower spoke about their experiences with the pregnant adult star

Image credits: onlytommylee/Instagram

After Bonnie shared content from her baby shower online, many claimed she was s**ualizing her child and her pregnancy.

They even claimed that social services should get involved for the child’s safety.

But the adult star said she was determined to make “the most of [her] pregnancy.”

Image credits: owainlaing/Instagram

“I don’t know if I’ll be pregnant again,” she told Metro. “I already don’t feel s**y at times. My body’s changing rapidly. That doesn’t mean I don’t want men to find me attractive or s**y.”

“People say ‘you’re s**ualising the baby.’ No, I’m s**ualising myself as a pregnant woman,” she added. “The comments I get given… you’re the one that’s sick in the head.”

Most netizens weren’t kind with their comments after Bonnie’s baby shower