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Singer SZA recently sparked an unexpected conversation after revealing that she had been formally diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The Grammy winner shared excerpts from her clinical assessment on Instagram, explaining that the evaluation helped answer long-standing questions about her experiences with sensory sensitivities, social interaction, and masking.

In a lighthearted caption, she joked that her strong pattern recognition might explain why she spends so much time in online comment sections.

The 36-year-old wrote, “Finally took the time n got formally diagnosed .. Asperger's / high functioning autism / smarter than u ni**as so stop playing in my face cause pattern recognition told me and I WILL get to the bottom of it thanks.”

“Pretty sure this is why I'm taking AI so personally btw lol. And also why I'm in every comment section.”

However, the discussion quickly shifted beyond her diagnosis.

SZA referred to herself as having “Asperger's” and “high-functioning autism,” terms that many autism advocates and medical professionals now consider outdated.

Image credits: sza

Since the publication of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) in 2013, Asperger's syndrome has been folded into the broader diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Advocacy groups have also increasingly discouraged labels such as "high-functioning" because they can oversimplify the diverse support needs of autistic people and overlook the emotional toll of masking autistic traits.

The terminology debate soon spread across social media.

While many praised SZA for speaking openly about receiving a diagnosis later in life, others questioned her wording.

"I'm glad she talked about it. A lot of people, especially women, don't get diagnosed until much later in life," one supporter wrote.

Others criticized the language she used, with one commenter saying, "Using the word Asperger's in 2026 is crazy... it's an odd choice of words and isn't even recognized as the correct terminology."

Another wrote, "That was a whole mess... to have her use an outdated term... was so cringey," while someone else questioned how the terminology appeared in the medical paperwork.

Image credits: sza

Despite the debate over language, many neurodiversity advocates noted that SZA's announcement has brought renewed attention to late autism diagnoses, particularly among women and people whose traits may have been overlooked for years.

Her story has also prompted broader conversations about masking, sensory differences, and why many autistic adults receive answers only later in life.

And SZA isn't the only public figure to have shared such an experience.

Over the years, a growing number of actors, musicians, comedians, entrepreneurs, and television personalities have spoken candidly about being on the autism spectrum, often explaining how understanding their diagnosis helped them make sense of lifelong experiences.

Here are 17 well-known stars who have shared that they are on the autism spectrum, proving there's no single way autism looks or is experienced.