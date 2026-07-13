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Facebook Marketplace is a place where hope goes to get weird. It started as a perfectly reasonable idea, a digital car boot sale, a neighbourly exchange of unwanted furniture and slightly used appliances. And then something happened. Nobody knows exactly when or how, but at some point, a critical mass of people decided that the platform was also an appropriate place to sell a prison toilet.

The worst part is, they might not even be wrong, because someone always buys it. That is the truly unhinged part. Not that these things are being sold. That they are being sold successfully. These listings are proof that the marketplace economy is thriving, completely lawless, and that absolutely nobody is in charge.