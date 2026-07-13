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Facebook Marketplace is a place where hope goes to get weird. It started as a perfectly reasonable idea, a digital car boot sale, a neighbourly exchange of unwanted furniture and slightly used appliances. And then something happened. Nobody knows exactly when or how, but at some point, a critical mass of people decided that the platform was also an appropriate place to sell a prison toilet.

The worst part is, they might not even be wrong, because someone always buys it. That is the truly unhinged part. Not that these things are being sold. That they are being sold successfully. These listings are proof that the marketplace economy is thriving, completely lawless, and that absolutely nobody is in charge.

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#1

Leather.. Monkey??

A large, leather-covered life-sized monkey statue, an unhinged marketplace listing.

featurescreature Report

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atkinsdan avatar
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do I want that to leave in random places to scare people?

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    #2

    Prison Toilet

    A used prison toilet for sale with orange Crocs and clothing in a red bin, a strange marketplace listing.

    sunfiish-hell Report

    9points
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    commonplace20-bd avatar
    Bear Hall
    Bear Hall
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "With the money please buy me a life size Rita Hayworth poster and send it to Andy Dufresne, Shawshank State Penitentiary."

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    #3

    Someone Said They Don’t Make Hood Ornaments Like They Used To…

    Unhinged marketplace listing: a tortoise on the hood of a 1992 Eagle Talon car.

    TheSassyVoss Report

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    Most people use Facebook Marketplace to sell a slightly dented bookshelf or a bread maker they used twice. Kymberlee Schopper and Ashley Lelesi, co-owners of a Florida curio shop called Wicked Wonderland, took a different approach and listed human bones. A rib for $35. A vertebrae for $35. A partial skull for $600. Police received a tip in December 2023 and opened an investigation.

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    That led to both women being charged with the purchase or sale of human organs and tissue. The co-owner's defence, delivered apparently without irony, was that she had been selling human bones for several years and was simply unaware it was prohibited in Florida. The skull, presumably, was unavailable for comment.
    #4

    Free Broken Glass

    A black crate filled with broken glass, an unhinged marketplace listing for dangerous items.

    AnAge_OldProb Report

    7points
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    commonplace20-bd avatar
    Bear Hall
    Bear Hall
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Deliver it to my neighbor's driveway and I'll pay you an extra $10.

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    #5

    I Beg Your Pardon?

    A person in a life vest on a floating shopping cart made from barrels, one of the unhinged marketplace listings.

    HootersUnite Report

    7points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Might come in handy with climate change and melting ice caps... 😐

    0
    0points
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    #6

    The Bank Thing

    The Bank thing Lol, a strange item listed on marketplace. Unhinged listings.

    ttriplegoose Report

    6points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that one of those containers in-house post is sent in through tubes (Rohrpost in German)? Seems like an eternity I've last seen one of those.

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    While Facebook Marketplace doesn't release official transaction data, verified sales from individual sellers have reportedly reached anywhere between $100,000 and $250,000, typically involving luxury cars, high-end commercial machinery, or real estate.

    Someone, somewhere, has completed a quarter-million-dollar transaction on the same platform currently hosting a listing for a "gently used" mattress described as having "good vibes." The full spectrum of human commerce, compressed into one app, for everyone.
    #7

    Beautiful

    A man sits inside a large dog crate, an unhinged marketplace listing for a never-used pet carrier, raising questions.

    AdProfessional4965 Report

    6points
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    nicholasnolan avatar
    nicholas nolan
    nicholas nolan
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, they're watching Shakespeare and Hathaway. Cosy little detective show. Highly recommend.

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    #8

    Don't Need No More

    A pair of roller skate boots crafted from office chair bases, listed on marketplace listings.

    Kind-Awareness-320 Report

    6points
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    joandrews avatar
    highwaycrossingfrog
    highwaycrossingfrog
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, I believe no-one needs these

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    #9

    2018 Tesla Electric Car Charger

    Unhinged marketplace listing: a Tesla electric car charger from Whole Foods Market.

    Homelessbozo Report

    6points
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    The most audacious Facebook Marketplace scam on record belongs to a Missouri man whose operation was so sophisticated it almost deserves a reluctant round of applause before the prison sentence. He listed high-quality used cars below market value and completed the sales with convincing fake titles and forged bills of sale.

    He took the cash and then used duplicate keys and GPS trackers to steal the cars back within a day or two. He sold the same vehicles to at least eight different buyers, collected tens of thousands of dollars, and was eventually hit with 14 felony charges. He got close to a hundred years for selling the same car over and over again. The commitment to the bit was, objectively, extraordinary.
    #10

    Lightly Used Toyota Corolla

    Unhinged marketplace listing of a 1995 Toyota Corolla with a muddy human imprint on the hood.

    Tsaiborg22 Report

    6points
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    commonplace20-bd avatar
    Bear Hall
    Bear Hall
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "On another note: how do you dispose bigger roadkills?"

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    #11

    Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

    A unique, retro-futuristic robot-like machine with a screen, listed as The FLDSMDMFR for $100,000 in unhinged marketplace listings.

    RiverAfton Report

    6points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How could it be a prop from a CG film?!

    0
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    #12

    Anyone Want A Burial Site?

    A graveyard scene with multiple gravestones and a listing for a grave plot at a cemetery, one of many unhinged marketplace listings.

    stubbornkiwis Report

    6points
    POST
    meyrin-ch-lesuisse avatar
    Meyrin
    Meyrin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This I can understand honestly

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    And now, the redemption arc this list desperately needed. In 2023, content creator Justin Miller was scrolling through Marketplace when he spotted a heavily bruised, ripped leather wingback chair listed for $50. He was an Antiques Roadshow fan, and it quickly caught his eye. He bought the chair, ran it through Google Lens, and discovered it was a rare 1935 masterpiece by iconic Danish furniture designer Frits Henningsen.

    He contacted Sotheby's, and they authenticated it, tears and all. It sold at auction for $107,950. A man who watches antique television as a hobby quickly turned $50 into a life-changing amount of money. Facebook Marketplace giveth and Facebook Marketplace taketh away, but occasionally it also giveth one hundred and seven thousand dollars.
    #13

    Tiny Table

    A miniature 1-inch table, comically small, for sale in a humorous marketplace listing.

    Natural-Resist8973 Report

    6points
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    sae84 avatar
    Bored Retsuko
    Bored Retsuko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a pizza... box... spacer thingy.

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    #14

    This Week's Freakoff Was Quieter Than Usual

    A bottle of Johnson's baby oil, offered for free in an unhinged marketplace listing.

    HEYYMCFLYY Report

    6points
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    #15

    Beware Of Log

    A log on a chain with a drawn face, next to a sign saying Beware of Log, an unhinged marketplace listing.

    GadgetusMaximus Report

    6points
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    A Chicago woman bought a recliner couch from Facebook Marketplace, brought it home, sat on it for a full hour with her friend, and did not notice anything unusual. That was until the original seller messaged her to ask, with what must have been extraordinary casualness, whether her cat might still be inside the couch.

    The answer was yes. A living cat had survived the entire transaction from inside the furniture, completely undetected until its previous owner had a mild moment of concern and sent a text. The cat was fine. The couch was returned. The woman's TikTok went viral. And somewhere in Chicago, a cat is probably still grounded.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    It’s A No From Me Dawg

    A unique headboard crafted from numerous ZYN cans, showcasing unhinged marketplace listings creativity.

    halexanderamilton Report

    6points
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    #17

    No Stains Huh?

    A stained blue sectional sofa with a black dog on it, listed as unhinged marketplace listings.

    Economy-Survey-7484 Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    What A Beaut!

    A man holds up two vintage swag lamps on Marketplace listings, highlighting unhinged selling practices.

    Odd_Lettuce4831 Report

    6points
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    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thankfully his nipples are covered or the censor bot would have gone wild

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    In 2024, Kayla McDowell paid $15 for a distressed wooden mirror on Facebook Marketplace and took it home to clean. While doing so, she noticed the paper backing was slightly loose. She peeled it back and found a hidden collection of handwritten love letters dating back to World War One, perfectly preserved, deeply personal, and completely extraordinary.

    Letters written between two people across a century of distance, tucked inside a $15 mirror on a digital flea market, waiting for someone curious enough to look. It is the most romantic thing Facebook Marketplace has ever produced, which is a sentence nobody expected to write today, but here we are.
    #19

    Houseboat

    A dilapidated houseboat listed for $1,000, showcasing unhinged marketplace listings.

    jmflyers Report

    6points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I had any knowledge about boats, any talent for crafting/repairing things, $1000, an additional 10-15k for any follow-up costs, I would be seriously interested. 😅

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    #20

    I'm Interested

    Three large bean bags, appearing phallic, one of many unhinged marketplace listings.

    TheLoneRipper1 Report

    6points
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    #21

    The Rocktopus

    A metallic octopus-like sculpture with a head, an unhinged marketplace listing.

    msdeeds123 Report

    6points
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    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the cancelled sequel to the Scorpion King

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    The Manatee County Sheriff's Office deserves enormous credit for what is one of the most satisfying sting operations in recent Florida law enforcement history. A crime ring was using fake IDs to rent $52,000 worth of heavy machinery from Home Depots and immediately listing it for cheap on Facebook Marketplace.

    The Sheriff's Office spotted the listings, created a fake buyer persona, arranged a meetup to "purchase" a trencher, and arrested the entire ring on the spot. They used Facebook Marketplace to catch people using Facebook Marketplace to commit crimes. The circle of justice, completed entirely within one app. Truly this platform contains multitudes.
    #22

    Uh…. I Could Do This For Free…

    A service to hot glue TV remotes together for $10, an unhinged marketplace listing.

    Great-Acadia918 Report

    5points
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, that's a pretty poor effort.

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    #23

    Iam At A Loss For Words

    A crematory from a funeral home for sale, an unhinged marketplace listing. Should come with a disclaimer.

    Coloradokush5280 Report

    5points
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't trust this...I think it's hot...

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    #24

    A Free Tree?

    A tree offered for free, an unhinged marketplace listing. Find similar listings.

    ScarTheRebel Report

    5points
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a nice tree, but that's not how trees work. They tend to be rather attached to where they stand.

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    Facebook Marketplace is, in summary, a place where you can find a genuine Frits Henningsen masterpiece for $50, accidentally adopt someone else's cat, uncover a century-old love story, and also, if you are not paying attention, purchase a human rib.

    It is the full range of human experience compressed into a single scrollable feed, completely unmoderated, endlessly surprising, and absolutely nothing like the sensible digital car boot sale anyone originally intended it to be. The listings in this article are the proof. Screenshot them. Save them. And maybe, before you next sit down on a secondhand sofa, check for cats.

    What is the most unhinged thing you have ever seen on Marketplace? Share it with us in the comments!
    #25

    Delicious

    A pile of unhinged marketplace listings show Homemade stink b0mbs for sale, made from aged liquid in plastic jugs.

    redrocketx3 Report

    5points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that seems like a creative way to dispose of píss. And we all know that's what it is, right?

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    #26

    That's A Whole Lot Of Fans

    A large pile of numerous oscillating fans, some disassembled, for sale in marketplace listings.

    EggsBad Report

    5points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Osculating" XD While "osculate" IS a real word, it's not the word that describes what these fans do XD

    1
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    #27

    Toshiba TV

    A person lying on the floor, awkwardly holding a small flat screen TV for a marketplace listing photo.

    nightmaresfrom93 Report

    5points
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a....small...TV...

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    #28

    Coffee Table

    A coffee table made from a large engine block, listed on marketplace listings for sale.

    simplyhector Report

    5points
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    ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
    BewilderedBanana
    BewilderedBanana
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well bügger me with a fish fork, i do like this one, although the price is a bit steep

    1
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    #29

    The Midwest Is Exactly How You Think It Is

    A double jetski trailer for sale, with two women on jetskis in the background, a strange marketplace listing.

    DependentAmbitious73 Report

    5points
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It will need the tyres pumping up after hauling that load....

    0
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    #30

    Can't Believe This Work Of Art Has Been Hidden For 40 Yrs

    A vintage leather jacket with a John Lennon airbrushed portrait on the back, a unique marketplace listing.

    lazyplantmom Report

    5points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely that's Harry Potter?

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    #31

    The Punching Sculpture

    An oversized MCM carved wood human hand making an okay gesture, a quirky marketplace listing.

    duhnlic Report

    5points
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    #32

    I Cannot Stop Laughing At This

    A creepy, antique-looking lamp featuring a child-like figure with an intense gaze, described as a cursed nightmare lamp in unhinged marketplace listings.

    The_Shelbinator Report

    5points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What lights up? The eyes?

    0
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    #33

    What

    A whole turkey wrapped in bacon on a baking sheet, strangely listed as snow plowing for $25 among unhinged marketplace listings.

    garldamcpleb Report

    5points
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    #34

    Candy Unicorn

    A full-size candy unicorn display with colorful frosting, an unhinged marketplace listing from a candy store.

    featurescreature Report

    5points
    POST
    mike1dog avatar
    Michael Vickery
    Michael Vickery
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do I follow it to Candy Mountain?

    2
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    #35

    A Rare Find!

    Hand-drawn PlayStation logo art on poster board, another unhinged item from Marketplace listings.

    queen_in_the_north17 Report

    5points
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unique doesn't always mean worthwhile....

    0
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    #36

    I Don't Even Know What To Think About This One

    A Newport-inspired Thor hammer, an example of unhinged Marketplace listings.

    romerogj Report

    5points
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    #37

    What A Find! A Stateverius

    A close-up of a Stateverius Violin, an unhinged marketplace listing at $26,000.

    IzzybearThebestdog Report

    5points
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was appraiser either a) s****d, b) drunk or c) taking the mickey?

    0
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    #38

    The Chudmobile

    A car with a cartoon face painted on the hood, an unhinged marketplace listing.

    Difficult-Stop-872 Report

    5points
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    #39

    These Aren’t Beads

    Beads, potentially suspicious items listed on marketplace. These unhinged listings need a disclaimer.

    Trans_man1212 Report

    4points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone recognise them, know what they actually are?

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    #40

    Bro…

    An unhinged marketplace listing chat shows a seller negotiating a higher price for a GoPro 7 Black than advertised, CA$100 to CA$150.

    Infamous_Floor3243 Report

    4points
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow some slick negotiation skills here...

    0
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    #41

    Mirror

    An unhinged marketplace listing features a mirror designed to look like a Microsoft Paint window, showing a cat reflection.

    JennyAcai Report

    4points
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    #42

    Um…?

    An unhinged marketplace listing shows a dental chair marketed as a gaming chair for $950, a truly bizarre item.

    Semi__Competent Report

    4points
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    #43

    Sweaty Sandals

    A pair of heavily used Birkenstock sandals with visible foot imprints, displayed for sale on marketplace listings.

    kericatpiss Report

    4points
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    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fet ishists would be keen...

    0
    0points
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    #44

    Don’t Worry. It Has A Spoiler

    Unhinged marketplace listing of a red 1985 Dodge Ram Van with unusual window modifications.

    Aggressive-Iron353 Report

    4points
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sheep with the chair looked more convincing.

    1
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    #45

    Actually So Sick I Kinda Want It

    Unhinged marketplace listing of a 360-degree rolling car ride for sale.

    Lunabbg Report

    4points
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    #46

    Marketplace Never Disappoints

    A stained glass lamp with 'Taco Bell' spelled out, a peculiar marketplace listing.

    Heedingauricle Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    It’s Creative, That’s For Sure

    A gold SUV converted into a custom enclosed trailer, displayed in a quirky marketplace listing.

    stowRA Report

    4points
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    #48

    Personal Project

    A close-up of a damaged white stackable chair with a large hole, part of a bizarre marketplace listing.

    c_ea_ze Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    An Actual Horror Since I Feel Like I’m Going To Have Nightmares

    An unsettling antique doll with a broken leg, offered for sale in a strange marketplace listing.

    madamedutchess Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    Who Doesn’t Need One Of These? I Hope No One Buys It Before My Next Paycheck Hits

    A peculiar wood sculpture of a humanoid figure crafted from a tree root, featured in a unhinged marketplace listing.

    Darby17 Report

    4points
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    #51

    Face Massage

    Two white face massage ice globes on a textured carpet, an unhinged marketplace listing.

    swdNipps Report

    4points
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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom is obsessed with her appearance/cosmetic surgery/procedures and she has a couple of these things. I went over next door to get something out of the fridge at one point, and I saw them sitting on a shelf in the fridge XD My mom and sister are the straightest-edgest teetotalers you'll ever meet, so I seriously thought for a second that someone had legit sold them cráck pipes and convinced them that they were "cosmetic beauty devices". But no, these are "cryo/ice globes" or whatever, you're supposed to chill them in the fridge and then rub your face with them. They're supposed to make you look younger or less puffy or some shít.

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    #52

    Unactivated Gift Cards

    A pile of unactivated gift cards from various retailers, an unhinged marketplace listing.

    Economy-Survey-7484 Report

    4points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... while ransacking somebody's games room desk drawer.

    0
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    #53

    Hope Y’all Are Safe

    A Welcome Home Baby banner with military themes and the phrase Next Mission: Pound Town, an unhinged marketplace listing.

    throwawayacc887689 Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Never Thought I’d Find One In My Area But What Do Ya Know

    A sheep with a red chair strapped to its back, listed as a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500, an unhinged marketplace listing.

    PMM-music Report

    4points
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    #55

    Never Worn

    A black Spiderman costume with a silver spider emblem, advertised as never worn in unhinged marketplace listings.

    UrameshiYuusuke Report

    4points
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    #56

    Please Don’t Tell Me Children Want This

    A squatted power wheels vehicle on Marketplace listings, showcasing unhinged modifications.

    Economy-Survey-7484 Report

    4points
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    #57

    Pray To Me

    A person wearing a 1995 Batman Forever Rubber Mask, one of many unhinged marketplace listings.

    Equal_Cauliflower915 Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    For $600, I’d Expect It To Be Called Something Better Than Spanking Bench

    A wooden bench with upholstered pads, advertised as a spanking bench, an unhinged marketplace listing.

    coinlo Report

    4points
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    #59

    Literally Zero Turns Allowed

    A lawn mower with a bicycle frame, one of many unhinged marketplace listings.

    tenoikokyrio Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Uh... Where Exactly Did You Get That?

    A large, illuminated Wendy's LED sign, offered for sale at $1,800, part of a collection of unhinged marketplace listings.

    Fantastic_Canary_417 Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Literal Hand Soap

    Hands cupped together holding soapy water, advertised as Hand soap - Literally. No bottle, an unhinged marketplace listing.

    Nattala20 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Great. New Fuel For My Nightmares

    A bizarre gator porcelain doll, an unhinged marketplace listing with a doll wearing a gator head.

    Aurhasapigdog Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Free: Whoppin

    A close-up of a person's hand, offering a free whoppin in a bizarre marketplace listing.

    tinybrownbird Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    55inch TV

    An LG 55-inch TV for sale, displaying a news report about a kidnapper, a truly unhinged Marketplace listing.

    vixxium Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Everything Is There, Should Stay In The Air

    A Scorpion 133 helicopter, painted with cartoon eyes, an unhinged marketplace listing for $10,000.

    Lower_Light3270 Report

    3points
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