Pregnant Lady Horrified As Caseworker Claims They Might Not Be Able To Take Baby Home After Delivery
Pregnant lady looking worried as partner comforts her inside a bright room amid caseworker custody concerns after delivery.
Couples, Relationships

Pregnant Lady Horrified As Caseworker Claims They Might Not Be Able To Take Baby Home After Delivery

Once upon a time, we were all young and wild and made some really silly mistakes, but the way we overcome them is what truly defines us. Now, imagine putting in every effort to move past your follies, but one day, it all crumbles when the past shows up again.

That’s what happened with Reddit user babyblues17, when child services came to “investigate her fetus” due to her husband’s past felony. However, what the couple soon discovered about their caseworker left them shell-shocked with fear. Read on to see what really happened!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Authority figures can be quite intimidating, but it’s always important not to blindly trust what they say

    Image credits: nastyaofly / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s husband was charged due to owning an illegal substance quite a few years ago, but he has worked on himself, and they are having a baby

    Image credits: babyblues17

    Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, someone made an accusation, so child services got involved and claimed to investigate their fetus by searching and interviewing them

    Image credits: babyblues17

    The poster was shocked when their caseworker said that they might not be able to take their baby home, so she sought advice online

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After multiple people said that the caseworker sounded suspicious, she immediately got a lawyer

    Image credits: babyblues17

    Image credits: Anna Tolipova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It turned out that their caseworker was not affiliated with the DCS, so they got the cops involved and started investigating

    The couple was shocked by the whole thing, but took precautions to ensure the safety of their baby

    Today, we dive into a story that is quite old but nonetheless shocking to the core, as the original poster (OP) tells us about the scam that she and her husband almost got caught in. She informs us about her husband’s history when he was caught in possession of an illegal substance at 18 years of age and charged with a felony. 

    However, he has learned from his mistake, and they are at a much better place in life where they are working hard and also expecting a child. One day, the past came knocking as someone called child services on them for using substances, and they were severely under investigation due to her husband’s charges over a decade ago.

    The couple was searched, asked for documents, and interviewed, but they complied quietly as they had nothing to hide. The problem arose when their caseworker told them that even though everything seemed fine, their baby might be taken from them after delivery. This truly horrified them as the woman claimed that it wasn’t up to her, and they would see how things went.

    The poster could sense that there was something off that the caseworker was not telling her. She was sure that when they tested her baby for substances, it would come out negative, as she was not exposed to anything. However, still feeling scared and confused, she vented online, sought netizens’ advice, and wondered whether she should get a lawyer.

    Image credits: galitskaya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The story went viral as ex-DCS workers from Indiana alerted the poster that something was very fishy about her caseworker, and that child services cannot investigate pregnant women. Edward L. Holloran, one of the top-rated attorneys in Indiana, also claims, “In Indiana, DCS will not get involved with a pregnant mother with no other children.”

    The poster was also concerned that she would not be able to take their baby home after delivery. Even if DCS can enter a couple’s home and request medical records, Vantage Group Legal Services states that it is not legally able to take your child without a court order. Much to OP’s relief, someone also clarified that they can only take the baby if the substance test comes out positive.

    Looking at the concerns expressed by Redditors, the poster immediately lawyered up, and the couple shockingly discovered that this so-called caseworker had no affiliation with the DCS. Well, they got the cops involved and started an investigation, and OP narrated how thankful she was to the netizens who alerted her.

    She also updated that they were staying with a trusted family member until the baby’s birth, had also alerted the hospital, and were taking every precaution possible for the baby’s safety. She also admitted how we tend to be intimidated by authority figures and are unable to think straight in such difficult situations, which we think is very true.

    We just hope that things turned out for the better for the couple and their baby. Anyway, that’s where our story ends, and now we move on to hear your thoughts about it. Just leave them in the comments!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We need to know what's happened in the 8 years since.

    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to chase after the story, check https://www.reddit.com/user/babyblues17/    The couple lives in Hamilton County, Indiana. Maybe you can glean other details to narrow down your search. I'm fine with knowing that it was a scam and a warning to future parents. That said, I understand it's important to you to have more recent news about people.

