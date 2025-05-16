Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Undermines Wife’s Job In Front Of His Boss, Gets Defensive When She Doesn’t Laugh Along
Man undermines wifeu2019s job in tense discussion, wife looks defensive and upset during their confrontation at home.
Couples, Relationships

Man Undermines Wife’s Job In Front Of His Boss, Gets Defensive When She Doesn’t Laugh Along

Interview With Expert
Mutual respect is very important to keep any relationship healthy and thriving, but unfortunately, not many people realize this fact. When this respect is missing in a couple, it can easily brew trouble, especially when one partner completely undermines the other.

The original poster’s (OP) husband kept joking about how her job as a journalist is just a “hobby” in front of his boss and even called it “silly.” Of course, this upset her, but he is the one who got angry and accused her of not being able to handle a joke!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Mutual respect is important in any relationship, and trouble can brew when one partner is always undermined

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s husband got invited to a work dinner, and he tried to teach her about dinner etiquette before they went to the event

    Image credits: throwRAklsflkasd

    Image credits: bilahata / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He joked about her job as a journalist being a “hobby” to his boss, and even called it silly, but accused her of not being able to take a joke when she got upset

    Image credits: throwRAklsflkasd

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He said that his jokes were based on “facts” as she grew up rich, but she never took money from her parents and is very passionate about her work

    Image credits: throwRAklsflkasd

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She was in her hippie phase when they met, but he now insulted her for turning into a suburban mom, and called her “dull”

    Image credits: throwRAklsflkasd

    She feels sad that he doesn’t appreciate her as she’s growing older, while also focusing on her career, but she thought that she took the joke too seriously

    Today, we dive into the life of a Reddit user stuck in a conflict with her husband, who started getting on her nerves when he tried to teach her dinner etiquette for a work event. Later on, he also made jokes about her job (she’s a journalist), called it a hobby, and even said that her writing is “silly” in front of his boss and colleagues. Obviously, this upset her, so she confronted him after going home.

    The twisted fellow claimed that she can’t even take a joke, and went on to say that his jokes are based on “facts” because she has rich parents. However, OP clarified that she doesn’t take money from her parents and is extremely passionate about her work. She also revealed that she was in her hippie phase when they met, and he got too attached to the manic pixie dream girl that she was.

    Now, however, he calls her “dull” and even insulted her for turning into a suburban mom. She is sad that he doesn’t appreciate her and doesn’t even treat her like a husband should treat his wife. On the other hand, she also feels that she took the joke too seriously because that’s what her friends said, but netizens disagreed with her friends and called out her husband’s behavior.

    To get a deeper understanding of relationships, Bored Panda reached out to Friyana Irani, a counseling psychologist who works at CREDO World School in Dahanu and Mind Wellness Centre in Wadala. She explained that being consistently dismissed or undervalued can lead to chronic emotional neglect, and psychologically, this may manifest as low self-esteem, self-doubt, anxiety, or depression. 

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She further clarified, “This mocking behavior often reflects a lack of respect and emotional support within the relationship. When it’s consistent, especially in public, it may point to deeper dynamics such as a power imbalance or even controlling tendencies. Public mockery serves to assert dominance and may be a way to manage their own insecurities through devaluation of the partner.”

    Our expert also claimed that disrespect disguised as humor can be particularly damaging because it invalidates the partner’s emotional experience while allowing the offender to deflect responsibility. She believes that repeated exposure to such “jokes” can cause the affected partner to internalize criticism, leading to diminished self-worth, and over time, it corrodes emotional intimacy and trust.

    When we spoke to Friyana about mutual emotional safety and respect to maintain intimacy, both emotional and physical, she narrated that without them, vulnerability becomes risky and emotional connection deteriorates. 

    “When emotional safety is absent, especially in relationships with narcissistic traits, partners may experience defensiveness, withdrawal, or a lack of desire for closeness. Mutual respect creates space for open communication, acceptance, and a shared sense of emotional security—all of which are vital for sustaining a fulfilling relationship,” Friyana concluded.

    Well, the husband’s behavior clearly shows that he fell for the manic pixie dream girl, but can’t digest the fact that his wife has now changed. Netizens also flagged the awful way in which he treats her, and also how he called her “dull” to her face and insulted her. Many even advised her to leave him for good. If you were in her shoes, what would you do? Let us know in the comments!

    Folks online gave her a wake-up call and said that her husband is in the wrong for treating her so awfully, as he doesn’t respect her

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    OP is married to someone who doesn't take an interest in her job and justifies it by citing a lower salary, and he doesn't read what she writes because he doesn't want to know what she thinks, and the she's surprise when he's an an AH. He's always an AH, this was just with witnesses.

