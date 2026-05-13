Auction Expert Breaks Down The 20 Rarest Historical Treasures Ever Sold In HistoryInterview With Expert
What drives someone to spend $80 million on a centuries-old ceramic bowl? Or millions more on a faded manuscript, a single jewel, or a fragile piece of paper preserved through history? These extraordinary auction prices are not simply about wealth, they reflect the moments when humanity collectively decides that certain objects are too culturally significant, too rare, or too symbolically powerful to disappear. Behind every record-breaking sale lies a story of obsession, history, status, survival, and the enduring desire to preserve fragments of civilization itself.
To explore the fascinating stories behind these extraordinary sales, Bored Panda reached out to Ali Mujtuba Zaidi, a researcher at "The Historical Insights." Drawing on his expertise, Mujtuba compiled a list of some of the most expensive historical artifacts ever sold at auction, uncovering the verified prices, hidden histories, and remarkable journeys from historical relics to some of the most valuable items on Earth.
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$6.4 Million, Napoleon Bonaparte’s Marengo Gold Sword
This is the sword Napoléon Bonaparte carried at the Battle of Marengo on June 14, 1800 — the counterattack that shattered Austrian control of northern Italy and secured Napoleon’s grip on France at its most politically precarious moment. It had accompanied him earlier through the Egyptian Campaign of 1798–1799.
The craftsmanship is remarkable: the grip wrapped in alternating bands of mother-of-pearl and gold wire; the pommel cast as a lion’s head in solid gold; the guard bearing a carved portrait medallion. Napoleon was exacting about his personal weapons — this blade was custom-fitted to his small hands. The wear on the grip is real. This sword was not decorative. It sold in 2007 for €4.8 million to France’s Fonds des Musées Nationaux, ensuring it remained within French national heritage.
Original owner: Napoléon Bonaparte (1769–1821)
Crafted: c. 1798–1800, Paris
Carried at: Marengo 1800 & Egyptian Campaign
Current owner: Fonds des Musées Nationaux, France
Fun fact: Napoleon named the horse that he had ridden throughout the battle 'Marengo'. He rode Marengo through several more battles during which it was injured several times, and it was one of the horses he rode during the retreat from Russia. Marengo was captured by a British officer at Waterloo in 1815, and taken to England, where he lived until his d***h in 1831 at the ripe old age of 38.
$33.8 Million, The Clark Sickle-Leaf Carpet
Woven somewhere in Safavid Persia during the seventeenth century, the Clark Sickle-Leaf Carpet is widely regarded as the finest surviving example of the “vase carpet” tradition — a weaving technique so technically demanding that textile historians still cannot fully reconstruct how it was done. No complete working example of the loom type required has ever been identified.
The deep crimson field, the swirling arabesque tendrils, the curving sickle-shaped leaves branching from teal and ivory palmette medallions — each square inch represents thousands of individually hand-tied knots. The palette, sourced from Silk Road dyes, has held its intensity for four centuries. When it sold at Sotheby’s New York in June 2013 for $33.8 million, it shattered all previous records for any textile sold at auction by a considerable margin. The anonymous buyer has kept it from public view since.
Origin: Safavid Persia (modern Iran)
Distinction: Most expensive textile ever sold
Era: 17th Century CE
Technique: Vase carpet, silk-wool foundation
$30.8 Million, The Codex Leicester — Leonardo Da Vinci
In November 1994, Bill Gates paid $30.8 million for a 72-page scientific journal — the most expensive manuscript ever sold at public auction. Adjusted for 2025 dollars, that figure exceeds $65 million. The Codex Leicester was written and illustrated by Leonardo da Vinci between 1506 and 1510, in his characteristic mirror script: right-to-left, legible only when reflected. Leonardo was left-handed and found this entirely natural.
The pages cover his revolutionary observations on water dynamics, the luminosity of the Moon, fossil formation, and atmospheric optics. His hydrodynamic theories anticipate experimental fluid mechanics by nearly two centuries. Gates scanned the entire manuscript and released it as a Windows 95 screensaver — briefly making the world’s most expensive book the most widely viewed document in history. Approximately thirty da Vinci notebooks survive; all are now either institutionally held or in private billionaire collections.
Author: Leonardo da Vinci (1452–1519)
Pages: 72 (18 double-sided sheets)
Composed: 1506–1510, Milan & Florence
Current owner: Bill Gates (acquired 1994)
$80.2 Million, The Pinner Qing Dynasty Vase
For decades it sat in a modest English home, presumed to be a decorative replica worth around a thousand pounds. When a Bainbridge’s specialist examined the four-character Qianlong seal on the base, the initial reappraisal was £1 million. That figure proved a vast understatement.
The vase is a masterwork of Jingdezhen’s imperial kilns: a golden famille rose ground, an extraordinary reticulated outer shell (a double-walled structure carved through to reveal the inner vessel), and a central medallion of two carp leaping through breaking waves — a symbol of dynastic prosperity. How it ended up on a suburban shelf remains one of the great mysteries of the antiques trade. Scholars still debate whether it left China during the turbulent post-Qing decades or earlier.
At the November 2010 auction, a Chinese industrialist bid £43 million against fierce competition. The sale became notorious when he refused to pay the buyer’s premium, triggering a legal dispute that remains one of the most contentious episodes in modern auction history. Among fully paid sales, it remains the highest reported figure for any antique.
Origin: Jingdezhen, Qing China
Material: Famille rose enamel on porcelain
Era: c. 1736–1795 CE (Qianlong)
Auction house: Bainbridge’s, London
Corrections: It is known how the vase ended up in England. Mr. Newman, an explorer who travelled frequently to the Far East, took a vase from the Qianlong period (1711-1799) back home. It was Newmans nephew who contacted the auction house. The 43 million was never a fully paid sale. Eventually, it was sold privately, at estimate of 25 million.
$24 Million, The Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication
Commissioned in 1925 by American banker Henry Graves Jr. in a private competition with automobile magnate James Ward Packard, the Supercomplication required eight years of total effort — three of design, five of manufacture — every component crafted entirely by hand in Geneva. It contains 24 separate complications, including a perpetual calendar, Westminster chime, minute repeater, and a celestial chart of the night sky precisely as visible from Graves’ Fifth Avenue apartment in Manhattan.
At the moment of its completion in 1932, it was formally assessed as the most technically complex object ever built by human hands. That record held for more than fifty years. Sold at Sotheby’s Geneva in November 2014 for CHF 23.2 million, it remains the most expensive pocket watch ever to appear at public auction.
Manufacturer: Patek Philippe, Geneva
Complications: 24 separate mechanical functions
Commissioned / completed: 1925 / 1932
World record: Most expensive pocket watch sold
"At the moment of its completion in 1932, it was formally assessed as the most technically complex object ever built by human hands. That record held for more than fifty years" So, what beat it in 1982? Rocket? Computer? Two remote controls for 1 television?
$28.6 Million, Artemis And The Stag
In the 1920s, workers excavating in Rome unearthed a massive bronze figure and had no idea what they had found. The statue spent decades in private hands, its age entirely unappreciated. It is Artemis, the Greek goddess of the hunt, standing over seven feet tall and captured mid-stride alongside her stag companion — a Roman Imperial casting of the 2nd century CE, copying an earlier Hellenistic original of exceptional quality.
The naturalistic billowing drapery, the confident posture, the intact animal companion — all indicate a high-quality workshop from Rome’s classical peak. Large-scale Roman bronzes almost never survive intact; most were melted down for their metal during the medieval period. Finding one of this scale in private hands was, by any assessment, remarkable. It sold at Sotheby’s New York in 2007 for $28.6 million, shattering the world record for any classical sculpture and prompting sustained debate about international antiquities law.
Subject: Artemis, Goddess of the Hunt
Height: Over 7 feet (approx. 2.1 m)
Period: c. 100–150 CE, Roman Imperial
Material: Solid cast bronze, Roman foundry
Correction: The statue spent decades in private hands, its age entirely unappreciated. It was held by Ugo Jandolo, an antiquities dealer. It is Artemis, the Greek goddess of the hunt, standing over seven feet tall: It is 36 1/4 inches with a 12 inch base. prompting sustained debate about international antiquities law: the issue was that a museum, under financial pressure had to sell and it ended up in private hands, and hasn't been seen since. Increasingly, objects are being sold to private collectors and not able to be seen by public.
$13.6 Million, The Rothschild Prayerbook
Created in the workshop of Gerard Horenbout in Ghent or Bruges around 1505–1510, the Rothschild Prayerbook is one of the most richly illustrated Books of Hours ever produced. Its 67 full-page miniatures represent the peak of the Flemish illumination tradition — a style that influenced the entire Northern European painting movement and would itself be eclipsed within decades by the revolution of printmaking.
The manuscript spent centuries in the Rothschild family collection before being seized by the Nazis in 1938 and dispersed across Europe. Its postwar journey through various hands, and its eventual restitution to the Rothschild heirs, mirrors the broader story of cultural plunder and recovery that defines the 20th century’s relationship with portable heritage. It sold at Christie’s New York in January 2014 for $13.6 million — the highest price ever paid for a Book of Hours.
Origin: Ghent or Bruges, Flanders
Distinction: Most expensive Book of Hours ever sold
Date: c. 1505–1510
Auction: Christie’s NY, January 2014
$21.3 Million, The 1297 Magna Carta Manuscript
Originally issued by King John in 1215 and reissued in modified form under Edward I in 1297, the Magna Carta is the foundational document of constitutional law in the English-speaking world. It established the principle that no person — including a monarch — was above the law. Its clauses on due process and the right to a fair trial formed the basis of common law that eventually informed the American Bill of Rights.
Only four copies of the 1297 version survive. This specimen was sold at Sotheby’s New York in December 2007 for $21.3 million to David Rubenstein, who purchased it specifically to ensure it remained on public display at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. “I don’t think of myself as buying this for myself,” Rubenstein said. “I think of myself as the caretaker of it for the American people.” It is not merely an artefact. It is an argument, still being made, about the limits of power.
Issued: 1297 CE, under Edward I
Current location: National Archives, Washington D.C.
Surviving 1297 copies: 4 worldwide
Auction: Sotheby’s NY, Dec. 2007
How wonderful (and unusual) it is that the owner bought it specifically to be displayed to. the public
$37.68 Million, The Ru Guanyao Brush Washer Bowl
Of all Chinese ceramics, Ru ware occupies a category of its own. Produced for barely twenty years during the Northern Song Dynasty, made exclusively for the imperial court, and then abruptly discontinued when the Jin invasion of 1127 scattered the craftsmen — fewer than ninety authenticated Ru pieces are known to survive worldwide. Most live inside institutional collections and rarely change hands.
This brush washer possesses every hallmark of authentic Ru: the pale sky-blue celadon glaze that Song connoisseurs described as “blue sky after rain,” the distinctive hairline crackle called crab-claw, and a gold kintsugi repair on the lower rim that, far from diminishing its value, records centuries of careful stewardship. It sold at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in October 2017 for HK$294.3 million — a world record for any Chinese ceramic at the time, held for several years.
Dynasty: Northern Song (960–1127 CE)
Known Ru pieces worldwide: fewer than 90
Defining feature: Sky-blue celadon glaze
Auction: Sotheby’s HK, Oct. 2017
$18.9 Million, The 1933 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle
In 1933, the United States Mint struck approximately 445,500 Double Eagle gold coins — $20 pieces bearing Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ famous Liberty design. Then Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 6102, taking America off the gold standard and ordering all gold coins surrendered to the Federal Reserve. Every 1933 Double Eagle was supposed to be melted down. The legal currency became contraband overnight.
Twenty specimens escaped the furnace, and their subsequent history is a series of thefts, seizures, and legal battles that lasted decades. Only a single example may legally be owned by a private citizen — the specimen sold at Sotheby’s in June 2021 for a record $18.9 million after an extended legal agreement with the U.S. government that formalised its unique status. Owning any other 1933 Double Eagle remains a federal crime.
Origin: United States Mint, Philadelphia
Legal status: Only 1 may be privately owned
Year struck: 1933
Auction: Sotheby’s NY, June 2021
$18.5 Million, The Rothschild Fabergé Egg
Created in 1902 by the House of Fabergé for the Rothschild banking dynasty, this is a masterwork of miniature engineering: a deep red enamel egg with a clock face set into its body, mounted on a gilded hexagonal pedestal, topped by a jeweled cockerel automaton that rises on the hour to crow and flap its wings. More than a thousand individual components are concealed inside an object you could hold in two hands.
Unlike the famous Imperial Easter Eggs commissioned by Russia’s Tsars — most scattered or destroyed after the 1917 Revolution — the Rothschild Egg remained in private hands for an entire century, largely unknown to scholars. When it sold at Christie’s London in 2007 for $18.5 million, it tripled the previous world auction record for any Fabergé work. It now resides permanently at the Fabergé Museum in Baden-Baden, Germany.
Maker: Peter Carl Fabergé, St. Petersburg
Components: 1,000+ individual parts
Commissioned: 1902, for the Rothschild family
Current location: Fabergé Museum, Baden-Baden
I’ve never understood the appeal of Fabergé eggs. I can appreciate the level of craftsmanship it took to construct them, but the eggs themselves are ugly.
$9.4 Million, The British Guiana One-Cent Magenta (1856)
What you are looking at sold for $9.4 million. This scrap of magenta paper — originally worth one cent — is preserved inside a clear octagonal case and handled with the reverence usually reserved for documents of state. By weight, it is the most valuable object per gram ever publicly traded: worth more than diamonds, platinum, or any rare earth element ever recorded at auction.
The story begins with an emergency. In 1856, the British colony of Guiana ran short of its regular stamp supply from London. The local postmaster improvised, printing a small batch on a newspaper press using a sailing ship design and the Latin motto “Damus Petimus Que Vicissim” (We give and we expect in return). Normal supplies arrived within weeks, and the improvised stamps were discarded. In 1873, a twelve-year-old collector found one inside a box of old family papers and sold it to a dealer for six shillings. It has changed hands six times since, each time setting a new world record.
Origin: British Guiana (now Guyana)
Known specimens: 1 — believed absolutely unique
Year issued: 1856
Original face value: 1 cent
$10 Million, The 1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar
On October 15, 1794, the newly established United States Mint struck its first official silver dollars. Approximately 2,000 were produced that day; fewer than 140 are known to survive in any condition. In MS-66 grade — near-perfect, the finest possible — a single specimen exists: the Goddard Coin. Its two faces represent something more than numismatic history. Left: Liberty with flowing unbound hair, ringed by fifteen stars for each state of the young republic. Right: a spread American eagle, wings raised.
The Goddard family purchased this specimen in the 1880s for $1,000. At Stack’s Bowers Galleries in January 2013 it became the first coin in history to exceed $10 million at auction — a record that still stands. It is, in every meaningful sense, the birth certificate of American currency.
Denomination: $1 Silver Dollar — First Ever Struck
Grade: MS-66 (only known at this grade)
Date: October 15, 1794
Auction: Stack’s Bowers, NY, Jan. 2013
$57.2 Million, The Guennol Lioness
Standing just 3.25 inches tall and carved from limestone approximately five thousand years ago in ancient Mesopotamia, the Guennol Lioness is the oldest object on this list by a considerable margin. It depicts a standing female figure with a lion’s head and human body — a deity or spirit of unknown religious function from a civilisation that predates Egypt’s Old Kingdom. The carving’s sophistication is extraordinary for its period: the musculature of the lion’s face, the implied weight of the posture, the quality of the finish.
Acquired by American collector Alastair Bradley Martin in the late 1940s, it was eventually donated to the Brooklyn Museum, which exhibited it for decades before deaccessioning it. It sold at Sotheby’s New York in December 2007 for $57.2 million — the highest price ever paid for a sculpture or three-dimensional work of art at that time, and still among the most extraordinary prices for any ancient artefact.
Age: c. 3000–2800 BCE
Dimensions: 3.25 inches tall
Origin: Mesopotamia (modern Iraq)
Auction: Sotheby’s NY, Dec. 2007
$15.9 Million, The Lady Blunt Stradivarius
Antonio Stradivari made approximately 1,100 instruments in his lifetime; around 650 survive. Among them, the Lady Blunt of 1721 is exceptional not for its provenance alone but for its near-miraculous state of preservation. Most Stradivari violins have been played continuously for centuries, re-graduated, repaired, and adjusted. The Lady Blunt has been played remarkably little, leaving its original varnish, graduation, and bass bar largely intact — making it perhaps the purest surviving example of how Stradivari actually built an instrument.
It was owned by Lady Anne Blunt, granddaughter of Lord Byron, who kept it in unusually stable conditions for decades. When it was auctioned in June 2011 by Tarisio for £9.8 million ($15.9M), proceeds went to earthquake relief in Japan. It set a world auction record for any musical instrument, later surpassed but still among the highest prices for a violin in history.
Maker: Antonio Stradivari, Cremona
Condition: Exceptional — original varnish largely intact
Year made: 1721
Auction: Tarisio, June 2011
This commentary makes the fact that it hasn’t been played for years sound like an asset, when that’s really not the case. Violins, as well as other stringed instruments, are built to be played. They actually improve the more they’re handled, developing a richer, more vibrant sound. Violins that have been locked away lose sonority and warmth. I once had the immense privilege to hear Itzhak Perlman test out several extremely valuable violins, and the difference between instruments that had only been displayed versus those that had daily use was obvious.
$71.2 Million, The Pink Star Diamond
At 59.60 carats, the Pink Star is the largest Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America. It began as a 132.5-carat rough stone recovered by De Beers in South Africa in 1999. Over the following two years, master cutters spent approximately 20 months of work to reveal the oval brilliant hidden within — a process in which one miscalculation could have destroyed a billion-dollar object entirely.
Pink diamonds derive their colour from a rare structural deformation in the carbon lattice during formation, billions of years underground. At the “Fancy Vivid” saturation level, they are found in perhaps one in every million carats of diamonds mined. When the Pink Star sold at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in April 2017 for HK$553 million, it set the world auction record for any gemstone — a record that still stands.
Weight: 59.60 carats
Clarity: Internally Flawless
Color grade: Fancy Vivid Pink (GIA)
Auction: Sotheby’s HK, April 2017
$48.5 Million, The Blue Moon Of Josephine
Blue diamonds owe their colour to trace boron atoms embedded in the carbon lattice — an occurrence of such geological improbability that most large blue diamonds are individually named. The Blue Moon, a 12.03-carat cushion-cut stone, was graded by the GIA as Fancy Vivid Blue and Flawless — a combination essentially without precedent at this scale.
It was discovered in South Africa in 2014 as a 29.6-carat rough and cut by Cora International over a reported seven months. When Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau purchased it at Sotheby’s Geneva in November 2015 for $48.5 million — then a world record for any blue diamond — he renamed it “the Blue Moon of Josephine” after his daughter. At $4.03 million per carat, it achieved the highest price per carat ever recorded for any diamond at that time.
Weight: 12.03 carats
Provenance: South Africa, 2014 rough discovery
Color grade: Fancy Vivid Blue (GIA)
Auction: Sotheby’s Geneva, Nov. 2015
$38.1 Million, The Codex Sassoon
Dating from the late 9th or early 10th century CE, the Codex Sassoon is the earliest and most complete Hebrew Bible in existence. It contains all 24 books of the Hebrew canon — a feat of scribal labor at a moment when each copy required months of painstaking work. It bridges the historical gap between the Dead Sea Scrolls, which date from the 3rd century BCE to the 1st century CE, and the standardised Masoretic texts used in modern editions.
Its name derives from David Solomon Sassoon, the Iraqi-Jewish collector who acquired it in the 20th century and spent decades cataloguing it. When it sold at Sotheby’s New York in May 2023 for $38.1 million — then the most expensive historical document ever sold — it was purchased by ANU: Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, ensuring it remained accessible to scholars and the public. It is as close as the written word comes to a founding document of Western civilisation.
Age: c. 900 CE (~1,100 years old)
Current owner: ANU Museum, Tel Aviv
Contents: All 24 books of the Hebrew Bible
Auction: Sotheby’s NY, May 2023
$57.5 Million, The Oppenheimer Blue Diamond
Named for Sir Philip Oppenheimer of the De Beers mining dynasty, who owned it for decades, the Oppenheimer Blue is a 14.62-carat emerald-cut diamond graded Fancy Vivid Blue with VVS1 clarity — the largest Fancy Vivid Blue diamond ever to appear at a public auction. Its emerald cut, rather than the more common brilliant cut, reflects light in slow geometric planes that give blue diamonds an almost liquid quality.
When it sold at Christie’s Geneva in May 2016 for $57.5 million, it set a new world record for any blue diamond at auction. The combination of size, colour grade, clarity, and the Oppenheimer provenance — a name synonymous with the diamond trade for a century — made it a convergence of factors that may not recur in a generation.
Weight: 14.62 carats
Cut: Emerald cut
Color: Fancy Vivid Blue, VVS1
Auction: Christie’s Geneva, May 2016
$7.25 Million, The T206 Honus Wagner Card
The T206 Honus Wagner is the most famous sports collectible in history, and its rarity has an unusual origin. Around 1909, the American Tobacco Company included portrait cards of baseball players in cigarette packs. Wagner, the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop and one of the greatest players of the dead-ball era, demanded his image be withdrawn — he reportedly objected to his likeness being used to sell tobacco to children, though the full reasoning is still debated. Production stopped quickly, meaning only a small number had already shipped.
Estimates suggest fifty to two hundred examples survive in various conditions. The finest specimens — those PSA-graded at 5 or above — are essentially unique. The card sold by Goldin Auctions in 2021 for $7.25 million set a new record for any sports card at the time, later surpassed by a Mickey Mantle card. The T206 Wagner remains the single most storied object in American sports collecting history.
Subject: Honus Wagner, Pittsburgh Pirates
Year printed: c. 1909–1911
Series: T206 White Border (ATC)
Known high-grade specimens: Extremely few (~50–200 total survive)