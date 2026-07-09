39 Disturbing Things Single Men Admitted Doing While Living Alone That Nobody Needed To Know
Men, when left completely unsupervised, will revert to a baseline state that can only be described as feral comfort. Not dirty, exactly. Not lazy, precisely. Just a very specific, highly optimised lifestyle that has shed every habit that exists solely because other people are watching. The dishes get done eventually. The sheets get changed when remembered. The leftovers get eaten a little late.
And the truly extraordinary thing is that none of them think any of this is remarkable; it's just another day in paradise. It's just what happens when a man has a remote control, zero witnesses, and nobody coming over. These gentlemen were brave enough to confess. Read them and weep. Or read them and nod slowly, which is honestly more concerning.
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I mean, there are people who don't? lol I practice my espanol with her too lol
I don't know if I do it like this but I do cook in bulk. I'll make a few things that can be put together and kit it out for the week's lunches.
I don't think I have enough to do this but I keep larger ones separate from smaller ones and knifes separately. Spoons and forks go in the same cubby though lol
Despite everything you are about to read, research from the Pew Research Center confirms that unpartnered men are actually more eager to find dates and eventually share a living space than their female counterparts. Read that again: More eager.
The men who are about to confess to habits that would make a hazmat team emotional are, statistically speaking, more motivated to cohabit than the women they are hoping to cohabit with. Draw your own conclusions. We have drawn ours and they are extremely funny.
I can't have dishes piling up. I can't sleep if I know the sink has dirty dishes lol
Oh no no no...I fold immediately after the dryer...or at least leave it in the basket until I can.
We should really take a moment to appreciate the invention that made the bachelor lifestyle actually sustainable. In 1953, Swanson found itself sitting on 260 tons of unsold Thanksgiving turkey with absolutely no plan. The solution: packaging pre-made meals in trays designed to look like a 1950s television set. This was so spectacularly successful that they sold 10 million units in 1954 alone.
They accidentally invented the frozen dinner industry and provided single men everywhere with a culinary infrastructure they have been loyally relying on ever since. Today, you can get a Hungry-Man meal with larger portions specifically engineered for the extra committed bachelor who has simply decided that cooking is not part of his personal brand. Swanson built a lifestyle. We respect it enormously.
One of the lesser-discussed features of the bachelor lifestyle is what sociologists are calling a "friendship recession," and it is arguably the most poignant thing on this list. Men tend to build friendships around shared activities rather than emotional connection, which works brilliantly when school, sports, and office routines provide the scaffolding.
Remove the scaffolding, and it turns out an alarming number of men can go 48 hours without speaking to another human being and not notice until something breaks in the apartment and there is nobody to text about it. This is not a character flaw. It is, according to researchers, a structural one. It is also a very good explanation for why some of these habits have been allowed to develop completely unchecked.
A consumer lifestyle survey published by The Sun found that 18% of men admit to vacuuming their homes completely nude, nearly double the 10% rate reported by women. That is nearly one in five men making a very deliberate choice about their cleaning attire and committing to it fully.
The reasoning, when offered, tends to involve efficiency, freedom, and not wanting to get dust on their clothes, which are all technically valid points and yet somehow make it worse. We are not judging. We are simply documenting. The vacuum, presumably, has no opinion.
The single most confessed bachelor habit, the one that has been studied, surveyed, and reported on with the grave seriousness it deserves, is the bed sheet situation. Almost half of all single men wait between four and six months to wash their bed sheets. Yuck.
The average human sheds an entire layer of skin cells every few weeks. A person sweats approximately a cup of fluid per night. And nearly half of single men have looked at all of that information and decided that the sheets are, for now, probably fine. They are not fine. They have never been fine. But they are, apparently, being slept on regardless.
I think on some level this is pretty common, no? One family tradition I grew up with that I now do with my husband and son is that Saturday night we have a pajama party in the living room, falling asleep wherever. Sometimes it’s in a blanket fort or a tent. If we don’t do this as a family (the kid is at a sleepover or has friends over) hubby & I sleep with our heads at the foot of the bed. It’s what we did when I was growing up. I think my mom read somewhere it was healthy to switch directions on bed once a week or sleep on a different space to break up the monotony of the routine. That’s something she may have just made up, tho.
As in they don't slice it or they peel it or do they slice it an put it on cereal?
In case the sheet situation wasn't enough, the University of Arizona conducted a microbiological study of single men's apartments and found that they harbour fifteen times more bacteria than single women's homes. But the real headline is the finding that should genuinely change behaviour and almost certainly won't. It is that 70% of bachelors' coffee tables tested positive for fecal bacteria.
Not because of anything too dramatic, but because men routinely put their shoes on the coffee table, and shoes carry everything the street has to offer directly onto the surface where the snacks also live. The shoes and the snacks, sharing a surface, in harmony, forever. This is the lifestyle. This is what we are dealing with.
And yet, for all of this, a growing number of people have found an elegant solution that preserves both the relationship and the personal ecosystem, the 'Living Apart Together' arrangement. Sociologists have tracked a significant rise in committed couples who are fully in love, fully dedicated, and absolutely not moving in together under any circumstances.
Around 6% of unpartnered American men are actively choosing this setup, citing "feeling good about living alone" and "not wanting to change their living situation" as their primary reasons. Which is a very diplomatic way of saying they have looked at everything on this list and decided it is, actually, a pretty good system that they would prefer to protect. Honestly? After reading some of this, we understand completely.
It would suck to have a partner that wasn’t down with loud chorin’ music. How else does a spontaneous dance party start?
Look, the bachelor lifestyle is not for everyone. But it is, in its own chaotic, bacteria-rich, frozen-dinner-fuelled way, a fully functioning system that millions of men have optimised to perfection. It has its own logic. Its own rhythm. Its own deeply questionable relationship with bed linen.
And somewhere underneath all of it is a person who, according to research, genuinely wants to share it with someone, which is equal parts endearing and alarming, depending on your tolerance for feces on the coffee table. Date carefully. Ask questions early. And maybe, just maybe, wipe some surfaces before you put your food down.
Are you a single man who can top these behaviours with something more outrageous? Share it with us in the comments!
No, they are! Especially the giant ones. Unless, of course, one has “Live Laugh Love” style decor.
Clean towel every day? I'm married and the towel will be used until there is laundry to be done then it is washed. Seem like a new one everyday is excessive.
Again, can’t do this with a partner??? Seems like that would be partnering wrong.
Weird question: is it normal to never have salt & pepper sitting out on display on the table? I don’t think I’ve ever used either to put on my already prepared food. I don’t think my folks or sibs have, either.
As a bachelor, my apartment had five room. I would clean one room each weekday, knowing that I would clean nothing on the weekend.
Depends on which side of the door you're on when you do.