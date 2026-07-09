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Men, when left completely unsupervised, will revert to a baseline state that can only be described as feral comfort. Not dirty, exactly. Not lazy, precisely. Just a very specific, highly optimised lifestyle that has shed every habit that exists solely because other people are watching. The dishes get done eventually. The sheets get changed when remembered. The leftovers get eaten a little late.

And the truly extraordinary thing is that none of them think any of this is remarkable; it's just another day in paradise. It's just what happens when a man has a remote control, zero witnesses, and nobody coming over. These gentlemen were brave enough to confess. Read them and weep. Or read them and nod slowly, which is honestly more concerning.