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Men, when left completely unsupervised, will revert to a baseline state that can only be described as feral comfort. Not dirty, exactly. Not lazy, precisely. Just a very specific, highly optimised lifestyle that has shed every habit that exists solely because other people are watching. The dishes get done eventually. The sheets get changed when remembered. The leftovers get eaten a little late.

And the truly extraordinary thing is that none of them think any of this is remarkable; it's just another day in paradise. It's just what happens when a man has a remote control, zero witnesses, and nobody coming over. These gentlemen were brave enough to confess. Read them and weep. Or read them and nod slowly, which is honestly more concerning.

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#1

A screenshot of a Reddit comment by user Summonabatch admitting to disturbing things single men do: having full conversations with cats.

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DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, there are people who don't? lol I practice my espanol with her too lol

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    #2

    A Reddit post about single men admitting to cooking one huge meal for the week while living alone.

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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know if I do it like this but I do cook in bulk. I'll make a few things that can be put together and kit it out for the week's lunches.

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    #3

    A Reddit post about single men admitting to unsorted silverware in a drawer while living alone.

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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think I have enough to do this but I keep larger ones separate from smaller ones and knifes separately. Spoons and forks go in the same cubby though lol

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    Despite everything you are about to read, research from the Pew Research Center confirms that unpartnered men are actually more eager to find dates and eventually share a living space than their female counterparts. Read that again: More eager.

    The men who are about to confess to habits that would make a hazmat team emotional are, statistically speaking, more motivated to cohabit than the women they are hoping to cohabit with. Draw your own conclusions. We have drawn ours and they are extremely funny.

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    #4

    Single men's disturbing admission of leaving dishes in the sink, leading to a collapsed dish system.

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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't have dishes piling up. I can't sleep if I know the sink has dirty dishes lol

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    #5

    Disturbing habits of single men living alone: Not folding laundry and picking clothes from a pile.

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    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no no no...I fold immediately after the dryer...or at least leave it in the basket until I can.

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    #6

    Disturbing things single men admit, like getting all hydration from Mountain Dew or beer.

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    We should really take a moment to appreciate the invention that made the bachelor lifestyle actually sustainable. In 1953, Swanson found itself sitting on 260 tons of unsold Thanksgiving turkey with absolutely no plan. The solution: packaging pre-made meals in trays designed to look like a 1950s television set. This was so spectacularly successful that they sold 10 million units in 1954 alone.

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    They accidentally invented the frozen dinner industry and provided single men everywhere with a culinary infrastructure they have been loyally relying on ever since. Today, you can get a Hungry-Man meal with larger portions specifically engineered for the extra committed bachelor who has simply decided that cooking is not part of his personal brand. Swanson built a lifestyle. We respect it enormously.
    #7

    Disturbing habits of single men living alone: Cleaning a house only twice in 16 years.

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    #8

    Disturbing habits of single men living alone: Sleeping on the couch instead of going to bed.

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    #9

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment by user SlashHouse admitting to disturbing things single men do: putting an arm straight up while laying on the couch.

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    One of the lesser-discussed features of the bachelor lifestyle is what sociologists are calling a "friendship recession," and it is arguably the most poignant thing on this list. Men tend to build friendships around shared activities rather than emotional connection, which works brilliantly when school, sports, and office routines provide the scaffolding.

    Remove the scaffolding, and it turns out an alarming number of men can go 48 hours without speaking to another human being and not notice until something breaks in the apartment and there is nobody to text about it. This is not a character flaw. It is, according to researchers, a structural one. It is also a very good explanation for why some of these habits have been allowed to develop completely unchecked.
    #10

    Single men admit to wearing socks with holes and shoes with no rubber, a disturbing habit.

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He had the curtains hanging in his batroom.

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    #11

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user admits not closing bathroom door, a disturbing thing single men do.

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    #12

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user admits sleeping on the sofa, a disturbing thing single men do.

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    A consumer lifestyle survey published by The Sun found that 18% of men admit to vacuuming their homes completely nude, nearly double the 10% rate reported by women. That is nearly one in five men making a very deliberate choice about their cleaning attire and committing to it fully.

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    The reasoning, when offered, tends to involve efficiency, freedom, and not wanting to get dust on their clothes, which are all technically valid points and yet somehow make it worse. We are not judging. We are simply documenting. The vacuum, presumably, has no opinion.
    #13

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user admits using banned language alone, a disturbing thing single men do.

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    #14

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user admits gaming alone, a disturbing thing single men do.

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    #15

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about single men's disturbing habits: keeping an inflatable kayak propped in the living room corner.

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    The single most confessed bachelor habit, the one that has been studied, surveyed, and reported on with the grave seriousness it deserves, is the bed sheet situation. Almost half of all single men wait between four and six months to wash their bed sheets. Yuck.

    The average human sheds an entire layer of skin cells every few weeks. A person sweats approximately a cup of fluid per night. And nearly half of single men have looked at all of that information and decided that the sheets are, for now, probably fine. They are not fine. They have never been fine. But they are, apparently, being slept on regardless.

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    #16

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment by user Eireann_9 admitting to disturbing things single men do: sleeping in randomized directions.

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    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think on some level this is pretty common, no? One family tradition I grew up with that I now do with my husband and son is that Saturday night we have a pajama party in the living room, falling asleep wherever. Sometimes it’s in a blanket fort or a tent. If we don’t do this as a family (the kid is at a sleepover or has friends over) hubby & I sleep with our heads at the foot of the bed. It’s what we did when I was growing up. I think my mom read somewhere it was healthy to switch directions on bed once a week or sleep on a different space to break up the monotony of the routine. That’s something she may have just made up, tho.

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    #17

    A Reddit comment from single men admitting disturbing things while living alone, describing laughing from the heart and whole body.

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    #18

    A Reddit comment from single men admitting disturbing things while living alone, detailing eating selfmade sushi like a banana.

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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As in they don't slice it or they peel it or do they slice it an put it on cereal?

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    In case the sheet situation wasn't enough, the University of Arizona conducted a microbiological study of single men's apartments and found that they harbour fifteen times more bacteria than single women's homes. But the real headline is the finding that should genuinely change behaviour and almost certainly won't. It is that 70% of bachelors' coffee tables tested positive for fecal bacteria.

    Not because of anything too dramatic, but because men routinely put their shoes on the coffee table, and shoes carry everything the street has to offer directly onto the surface where the snacks also live. The shoes and the snacks, sharing a surface, in harmony, forever. This is the lifestyle. This is what we are dealing with.

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    #19

    A single man admits to disturbing home decor, hanging almost nothing on the walls.

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    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No room is empty if your mind is full

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    #20

    A Reddit comment about single men doing disturbing things while living alone, mentioning positive self-talk and spanking for good deeds.

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    #21

    A Reddit post about single men admitting to drinking milk straight from the jug while living alone.

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    And yet, for all of this, a growing number of people have found an elegant solution that preserves both the relationship and the personal ecosystem, the 'Living Apart Together' arrangement. Sociologists have tracked a significant rise in committed couples who are fully in love, fully dedicated, and absolutely not moving in together under any circumstances.

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    Around 6% of unpartnered American men are actively choosing this setup, citing "feeling good about living alone" and "not wanting to change their living situation" as their primary reasons. Which is a very diplomatic way of saying they have looked at everything on this list and decided it is, actually, a pretty good system that they would prefer to protect. Honestly? After reading some of this, we understand completely.
    #22

    Single men admit disturbing use of hockey sticks as curtain rods instead of proper curtain rods.

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    #23

    A Reddit user describes playing loud music while cleaning, one of the disturbing things single men admit doing.

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    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would suck to have a partner that wasn’t down with loud chorin’ music. How else does a spontaneous dance party start?

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    #24

    A Reddit user admits to eating sunflower seeds for two days to afford cigarettes, a disturbing thing single men do.

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    Look, the bachelor lifestyle is not for everyone. But it is, in its own chaotic, bacteria-rich, frozen-dinner-fuelled way, a fully functioning system that millions of men have optimised to perfection. It has its own logic. Its own rhythm. Its own deeply questionable relationship with bed linen.

    And somewhere underneath all of it is a person who, according to research, genuinely wants to share it with someone, which is equal parts endearing and alarming, depending on your tolerance for feces on the coffee table. Date carefully. Ask questions early. And maybe, just maybe, wipe some surfaces before you put your food down.

    Are you a single man who can top these behaviours with something more outrageous? Share it with us in the comments!
    #25

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about single men's disturbing habits: living room table littered with drones and drone parts.

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    #26

    A Reddit comment about single men doing disturbing things while living alone, specifically eating olives over the sink from the jar.

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    #27

    A Reddit post about single men admitting to using bean bags as living room furniture while living alone.

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    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, they are! Especially the giant ones. Unless, of course, one has “Live Laugh Love” style decor.

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    #28

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user admits drinking from a milk carton, a disturbing thing single men do.

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    #29

    An anonymous user admits drinking condiments directly from containers, a disturbing thing single men do while living alone.

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    #30

    A Reddit user discusses talking to dogs and themselves, one of the disturbing things single men do while living alone.

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    #31

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about single men's disturbing habits: using clean towels daily, buying bread/milk, mopping floors weekly.

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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clean towel every day? I'm married and the towel will be used until there is laundry to be done then it is washed. Seem like a new one everyday is excessive.

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    #32

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment by user MrGOAT01 admitting to disturbing things single men do: leaving toilet seat up and beard trimmings around the sink.

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    #33

    A Reddit comment from single men admitting disturbing things while living alone, detailing getting up at 3 AM to run, work out, shower, and sleep again.

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    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again, can’t do this with a partner??? Seems like that would be partnering wrong.

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    #34

    Disturbing habits of single men living alone: Eating dry ramen as chips.

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    #35

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about single men's disturbing habits: replacing a couch with an 8 ft wide bean-bag chair.

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    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

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    #36

    Screenshot of Reddit comment about single men's disturbing habits: keeping salt and pepper permanently on desk after eating there in college.

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    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weird question: is it normal to never have salt & pepper sitting out on display on the table? I don’t think I’ve ever used either to put on my already prepared food. I don’t think my folks or sibs have, either.

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    #37

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment by a deleted user admitting to disturbing things single men do: waiting until the weekend to clean.

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a bachelor, my apartment had five room. I would clean one room each weekday, knowing that I would clean nothing on the weekend.

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    #38

    Disturbing habits of single men living alone: Not showering or brushing teeth daily.

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    #39

    A Reddit user shares taking clothes off at the door, a disturbing thing single men admit doing while living alone.

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on which side of the door you're on when you do.

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